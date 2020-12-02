SILL
SEMO

1st Half
SILL
Salukis
29
SEMO
Redhawks
31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Anthony D'Avanzo vs. Nolan Taylor (Chris Harris gains possession)  
19:39 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup (Nygal Russell assists) 0-2
19:14   Lance Jones turnover (traveling)  
18:48 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup (Chris Harris assists) 0-4
18:31   Marcus Domask misses two point layup  
18:29   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
18:23   DQ Nicholas turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)  
18:14   Trent Brown misses three point jump shot  
18:12   DQ Nicholas defensive rebound  
17:56   Nolan Taylor misses two point jump shot  
17:54   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
17:46   Nygal Russell personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
17:40   DQ Nicholas personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
17:34 +3 Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Dalton Banks assists) 3-4
16:58   Trent Brown shooting foul (DQ Nicholas draws the foul)  
16:58   DQ Nicholas misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
16:58 +1 DQ Nicholas makes regular free throw 2 of 3 3-5
16:58 +1 DQ Nicholas makes regular free throw 3 of 3 3-6
16:41   Nate Johnson blocks Marcus Domask's two point layup  
16:39   Salukis offensive rebound  
16:30   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
16:28   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
16:21   Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot  
16:19   Trent Brown defensive rebound  
16:14 +3 Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists) 6-6
15:55   Nana Akenten turnover (lost ball) (Trent Brown steals)  
15:51   Chris Harris shooting foul (Trent Brown draws the foul)  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:53   Trent Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:53 +1 Trent Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-6
15:40   Chris Harris misses two point jump shot  
15:38   Nana Akenten offensive rebound  
15:32 +2 Nana Akenten makes two point jump shot 7-8
15:16   Dalton Banks misses two point layup  
15:14   DQ Nicholas defensive rebound  
15:16   Kyler Filewich personal foul (DQ Nicholas draws the foul)  
14:59 +2 Jordan Love makes two point layup (Nate Johnson assists) 7-10
14:40 +2 Kyler Filewich makes two point layup 9-10
14:17   Dalton Banks personal foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)  
14:14   Chris Harris misses three point jump shot  
14:12   Salukis defensive rebound  
13:57   Nolan Taylor personal foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)  
13:49   Chris Harris personal foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
13:43   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
13:41   Jordan Love defensive rebound  
13:32 +2 Jordan Love makes two point layup 9-12
13:23   Dalton Banks turnover (bad pass) (Nana Akenten steals)  
13:17 +2 Nana Akenten makes two point layup 9-14
13:11   Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Love steals)  
13:07 +2 Jordan Love makes two point layup 9-16
12:55   Eric Reed Jr. personal foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
12:44 +2 Lance Jones makes two point layup 11-16
12:19 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup 11-18
12:16   Kyler Filewich shooting foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)  
12:20 +1 Nolan Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-19
12:04   Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Nygal Russell steals)  
11:58   Nygal Russell misses two point layup  
11:58   Redhawks offensive rebound  
11:58   TV timeout  
11:51   Nana Akenten misses two point jump shot  
11:49   Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound  
11:50   Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul  
11:44   Ben Harvey blocks Nygal Russell's two point layup  
11:42   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
11:21   Lance Jones misses two point layup  
11:19   Lance Jones offensive rebound  
11:18   Lance Jones misses two point layup  
11:18   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
11:18   Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)  
10:55   Nana Akenten turnover (lost ball)  
10:40   Trent Brown misses two point layup  
10:38   Jordan Love defensive rebound  
10:18   Jordan Love misses two point layup  
10:16   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
10:10   DQ Nicholas shooting foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
10:10 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-19
10:10   Ben Harvey misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:10   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
9:54   Nolan Taylor misses two point layup  
9:52   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
9:46   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:44   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
9:31   Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot  
9:29   Salukis defensive rebound  
9:11   Jordan Love blocks Ben Harvey's two point layup  
9:09   Jordan Love defensive rebound  
8:57   Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup  
8:55   Nolan Taylor offensive rebound  
8:52 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup 12-21
8:41   Dylan Branson personal foul (Steven Verplancken Jr. draws the foul)  
8:41   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:15   Dylan Branson defensive rebound  
8:15   Eric Reed Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:13   Nygal Russell offensive rebound  
8:06 +2 Nate Johnson makes two point layup (Dylan Branson assists) 12-23
7:44 +2 Dalton Banks makes two point layup (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists) 14-23
7:22 +2 Eric Reed Jr. makes two point layup (Dylan Branson assists) 14-25
7:14   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
7:12   Eric Reed Jr. defensive rebound  
7:11   Lance Jones personal foul (Eric Reed Jr. draws the foul)  
7:11   TV timeout  
7:09   Eric Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:09   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
6:51 +3 Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Kyler Filewich assists) 17-25
6:30   Nygal Russell misses two point layup  
6:28   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
6:24   Jordan Love shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
6:24   Lance Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:24   Lance Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:24   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
6:06   Nygal Russell misses two point layup  
6:06   Nolan Taylor personal foul (Dalton Banks draws the foul)  
6:06 +1 Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-25
5:49   Nana Akenten turnover (bad pass)  
5:37   Nate Johnson blocks Kyler Filewich's two point layup  
5:28   Jordan Love turnover (lost ball) (Dalton Banks steals)  
5:24   Nana Akenten blocks Dalton Banks's two point layup  
5:22   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
5:17   Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot  
5:15   Nate Johnson offensive rebound  
5:11   Nate Johnson misses two point layup  
5:09   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
4:26   Jordan Love turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)  
4:21 +2 Dalton Banks makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists) 23-25
4:21   Redhawks 60 second timeout  
3:51   Nygal Russell turnover (shot clock violation)  
3:29   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
3:27   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
3:21 +2 Eric Reed Jr. makes two point layup (Jordan Love assists) 23-27
2:59   Trent Brown turnover (lost ball) (Eric Reed Jr. steals)  
2:54   Marcus Domask blocks DQ Nicholas's two point layup  
2:52   Trent Brown defensive rebound  
2:45   Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot  
2:43   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
2:18 +3 Nana Akenten makes three point jump shot (Jordan Love assists) 23-30
2:04 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup 25-30
2:04   Nana Akenten shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
2:04 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-30
1:36   Lance Jones blocks DQ Nicholas's two point layup  
1:34   Dylan Branson offensive rebound  
1:27   Dylan Branson misses two point jump shot  
1:25   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
1:22 +2 Lance Jones makes two point jump shot 28-30
1:14   Trent Brown shooting foul (Jordan Love draws the foul)  
1:14 +1 Jordan Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-31
1:14   Jordan Love misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:14   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
1:13   Dylan Branson personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
1:13 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 1 29-31
0:58   Lance Jones misses two point layup  
0:56   Dylan Branson defensive rebound  
0:29   Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup  
0:27   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
0:02   Marcus Domask turnover (bad pass)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
SILL
Salukis
42
SEMO
Redhawks
40

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +3 Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 32-31
19:22   Chris Harris misses three point jump shot  
19:20   Nygal Russell offensive rebound  
19:14 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup 32-33
18:59 +3 Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 35-33
18:41   Chris Harris misses three point jump shot  
18:39   Nolan Taylor offensive rebound  
18:35   Nolan Taylor misses two point layup  
18:33   Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound  
18:34   Jump ball. Eric Reed Jr. vs. Dalton Banks (Redhawks gains possession)  
18:26   Chris Harris misses two point jump shot  
18:24   Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound  
18:12   Marcus Domask turnover (bad pass) (Chris Harris steals)  
18:08   Chris Harris misses two point layup  
18:06   Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound  
18:08   Trent Brown shooting foul (Eric Reed Jr. draws the foul)  
18:03 +1 Eric Reed Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-34
18:03 +1 Eric Reed Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-35
17:46   Nygal Russell blocks Anthony D'Avanzo's two point layup  
17:44   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
17:37   Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot  
17:35   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
17:29 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup 37-35
17:08   Anthony D'Avanzo blocks Nolan Taylor's two point layup  
17:08   Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound  
17:08   Marcus Domask shooting foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)  
17:08 +1 Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-36
17:08   Nana Akenten misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:08   Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound  
16:40   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:38   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
16:17   DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
16:15   Chris Harris offensive rebound  
16:09 +2 Chris Harris makes two point jump shot 37-38
15:42   Marcus Domask turnover (shot clock violation)  
15:32   TV timeout  
15:17 +2 DQ Nicholas makes two point jump shot (Nolan Taylor assists) 37-40
15:06   Chris Harris personal foul (Steven Verplancken Jr. draws the foul)  
14:51 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup 39-40
14:42   Kyler Filewich shooting foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)  
14:42 +1 Nolan Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-41
14:42   Nolan Taylor misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:42   Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound  
14:23 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup 41-41
13:57   Nana Akenten turnover (bad pass)  
13:38   Nolan Taylor shooting foul (Steven Verplancken Jr. draws the foul)  
13:38   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:38 +1 Steven Verplancken Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-41
13:11   Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot  
13:09   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
12:36   Nate Johnson defensive rebound  
12:31   DQ Nicholas misses two point layup  
12:29   Jakolby Long defensive rebound  
12:27 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-44
12:27 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-44
12:07 +2 Eric Reed Jr. makes two point jump shot (Chris Harris assists) 44-46
11:40   Dalton Banks misses two point layup  
11:38