SILL
SEMO
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo vs. Nolan Taylor (Chris Harris gains possession)
|19:39
|
|+2
|Nolan Taylor makes two point layup (Nygal Russell assists)
|0-2
|19:14
|
|Lance Jones turnover (traveling)
|18:48
|
|+2
|Nolan Taylor makes two point layup (Chris Harris assists)
|0-4
|18:31
|
|Marcus Domask misses two point layup
|18:29
|
|Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
|18:23
|
|DQ Nicholas turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)
|18:14
|
|Trent Brown misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|
|DQ Nicholas defensive rebound
|17:56
|
|Nolan Taylor misses two point jump shot
|17:54
|
|Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|17:46
|
|Nygal Russell personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)
|17:40
|
|DQ Nicholas personal foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)
|17:34
|
|+3
|Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Dalton Banks assists)
|3-4
|16:58
|
|Trent Brown shooting foul (DQ Nicholas draws the foul)
|16:58
|
|DQ Nicholas misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|16:58
|
|+1
|DQ Nicholas makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|3-5
|16:58
|
|+1
|DQ Nicholas makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|3-6
|16:41
|
|Nate Johnson blocks Marcus Domask's two point layup
|16:39
|
|Salukis offensive rebound
|16:30
|
|Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|
|Nana Akenten defensive rebound
|16:21
|
|Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot
|16:19
|
|Trent Brown defensive rebound
|16:14
|
|+3
|Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Trent Brown assists)
|6-6
|15:55
|
|Nana Akenten turnover (lost ball) (Trent Brown steals)
|15:51
|
|Chris Harris shooting foul (Trent Brown draws the foul)
|15:53
|
|TV timeout
|15:53
|
|Trent Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:53
|
|+1
|Trent Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-6
|15:40
|
|Chris Harris misses two point jump shot
|15:38
|
|Nana Akenten offensive rebound
|15:32
|
|+2
|Nana Akenten makes two point jump shot
|7-8
|15:16
|
|Dalton Banks misses two point layup
|15:14
|
|DQ Nicholas defensive rebound
|15:16
|
|Kyler Filewich personal foul (DQ Nicholas draws the foul)
|14:59
|
|+2
|Jordan Love makes two point layup (Nate Johnson assists)
|7-10
|14:40
|
|+2
|Kyler Filewich makes two point layup
|9-10
|14:17
|
|Dalton Banks personal foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)
|14:14
|
|Chris Harris misses three point jump shot
|14:12
|
|Salukis defensive rebound
|13:57
|
|Nolan Taylor personal foul (Kyler Filewich draws the foul)
|13:49
|
|Chris Harris personal foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|13:43
|
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|13:41
|
|Jordan Love defensive rebound
|13:32
|
|+2
|Jordan Love makes two point layup
|9-12
|13:23
|
|Dalton Banks turnover (bad pass) (Nana Akenten steals)
|13:17
|
|+2
|Nana Akenten makes two point layup
|9-14
|13:11
|
|Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Love steals)
|13:07
|
|+2
|Jordan Love makes two point layup
|9-16
|12:55
|
|Eric Reed Jr. personal foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|12:44
|
|+2
|Lance Jones makes two point layup
|11-16
|12:19
|
|+2
|Nolan Taylor makes two point layup
|11-18
|12:16
|
|Kyler Filewich shooting foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)
|12:20
|
|+1
|Nolan Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-19
|12:04
|
|Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Nygal Russell steals)
|11:58
|
|Nygal Russell misses two point layup
|11:58
|
|Redhawks offensive rebound
|11:58
|
|TV timeout
|11:51
|
|Nana Akenten misses two point jump shot
|11:49
|
|Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|11:50
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul
|11:44
|
|Ben Harvey blocks Nygal Russell's two point layup
|11:42
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
|11:21
|
|Lance Jones misses two point layup
|11:19
|
|Lance Jones offensive rebound
|11:18
|
|Lance Jones misses two point layup
|11:18
|
|Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
|11:18
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)
|10:55
|
|Nana Akenten turnover (lost ball)
|10:40
|
|Trent Brown misses two point layup
|10:38
|
|Jordan Love defensive rebound
|10:18
|
|Jordan Love misses two point layup
|10:16
|
|Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|10:10
|
|DQ Nicholas shooting foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)
|10:10
|
|+1
|Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-19
|10:10
|
|Ben Harvey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:10
|
|Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
|9:54
|
|Nolan Taylor misses two point layup
|9:52
|
|Ben Harvey defensive rebound
|9:46
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|
|Nygal Russell defensive rebound
|9:31
|
|Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|
|Salukis defensive rebound
|9:11
|
|Jordan Love blocks Ben Harvey's two point layup
|9:09
|
|Jordan Love defensive rebound
|8:57
|
|Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup
|8:55
|
|Nolan Taylor offensive rebound
|8:52
|
|+2
|Nolan Taylor makes two point layup
|12-21
|8:41
|
|Dylan Branson personal foul (Steven Verplancken Jr. draws the foul)
|8:41
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:15
|
|Dylan Branson defensive rebound
|8:15
|
|Eric Reed Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:13
|
|Nygal Russell offensive rebound
|8:06
|
|+2
|Nate Johnson makes two point layup (Dylan Branson assists)
|12-23
|7:44
|
|+2
|Dalton Banks makes two point layup (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists)
|14-23
|7:22
|
|+2
|Eric Reed Jr. makes two point layup (Dylan Branson assists)
|14-25
|7:14
|
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|
|Eric Reed Jr. defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Lance Jones personal foul (Eric Reed Jr. draws the foul)
|7:11
|
|TV timeout
|7:09
|
|Eric Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:09
|
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|6:51
|
|+3
|Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Kyler Filewich assists)
|17-25
|6:30
|
|Nygal Russell misses two point layup
|6:28
|
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|6:24
|
|Jordan Love shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)
|6:24
|
|Lance Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:24
|
|Lance Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:24
|
|Nolan Taylor defensive rebound
|6:06
|
|Nygal Russell misses two point layup
|6:06
|
|Nolan Taylor personal foul (Dalton Banks draws the foul)
|6:06
|
|+1
|Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-25
|5:49
|
|Nana Akenten turnover (bad pass)
|5:37
|
|Nate Johnson blocks Kyler Filewich's two point layup
|5:28
|
|Jordan Love turnover (lost ball) (Dalton Banks steals)
|5:24
|
|Nana Akenten blocks Dalton Banks's two point layup
|5:22
|
|Nygal Russell defensive rebound
|5:17
|
|Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot
|5:15
|
|Nate Johnson offensive rebound
|5:11
|
|Nate Johnson misses two point layup
|5:09
|
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|4:26
|
|Jordan Love turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)
|4:21
|
|+2
|Dalton Banks makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists)
|23-25
|4:21
|
|Redhawks 60 second timeout
|3:51
|
|Nygal Russell turnover (shot clock violation)
|3:29
|
|Lance Jones misses three point jump shot
|3:27
|
|Nana Akenten defensive rebound
|3:21
|
|+2
|Eric Reed Jr. makes two point layup (Jordan Love assists)
|23-27
|2:59
|
|Trent Brown turnover (lost ball) (Eric Reed Jr. steals)
|2:54
|
|Marcus Domask blocks DQ Nicholas's two point layup
|2:52
|
|Trent Brown defensive rebound
|2:45
|
|Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot
|2:43
|
|Nana Akenten defensive rebound
|2:18
|
|+3
|Nana Akenten makes three point jump shot (Jordan Love assists)
|23-30
|2:04
|
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point layup
|25-30
|2:04
|
|Nana Akenten shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|2:04
|
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|26-30
|1:36
|
|Lance Jones blocks DQ Nicholas's two point layup
|1:34
|
|Dylan Branson offensive rebound
|1:27
|
|Dylan Branson misses two point jump shot
|1:25
|
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|1:22
|
|+2
|Lance Jones makes two point jump shot
|28-30
|1:14
|
|Trent Brown shooting foul (Jordan Love draws the foul)
|1:14
|
|+1
|Jordan Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-31
|1:14
|
|Jordan Love misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:14
|
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|1:13
|
|Dylan Branson personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)
|1:13
|
|+1
|Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-31
|0:58
|
|Lance Jones misses two point layup
|0:56
|
|Dylan Branson defensive rebound
|0:29
|
|Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup
|0:27
|
|Lance Jones defensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Marcus Domask turnover (bad pass)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:45
|
|+3
|Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists)
|32-31
|19:22
|
|Chris Harris misses three point jump shot
|19:20
|
|Nygal Russell offensive rebound
|19:14
|
|+2
|Nolan Taylor makes two point layup
|32-33
|18:59
|
|+3
|Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists)
|35-33
|18:41
|
|Chris Harris misses three point jump shot
|18:39
|
|Nolan Taylor offensive rebound
|18:35
|
|Nolan Taylor misses two point layup
|18:33
|
|Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|18:34
|
|Jump ball. Eric Reed Jr. vs. Dalton Banks (Redhawks gains possession)
|18:26
|
|Chris Harris misses two point jump shot
|18:24
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo defensive rebound
|18:12
|
|Marcus Domask turnover (bad pass) (Chris Harris steals)
|18:08
|
|Chris Harris misses two point layup
|18:06
|
|Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|18:08
|
|Trent Brown shooting foul (Eric Reed Jr. draws the foul)
|18:03
|
|+1
|Eric Reed Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-34
|18:03
|
|+1
|Eric Reed Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-35
|17:46
|
|Nygal Russell blocks Anthony D'Avanzo's two point layup
|17:44
|
|Nygal Russell defensive rebound
|17:37
|
|Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot
|17:35
|
|Marcus Domask defensive rebound
|17:29
|
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point layup
|37-35
|17:08
|
|Anthony D'Avanzo blocks Nolan Taylor's two point layup
|17:08
|
|Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound
|17:08
|
|Marcus Domask shooting foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)
|17:08
|
|+1
|Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-36
|17:08
|
|Nana Akenten misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:08
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound
|16:40
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point jump shot
|16:38
|
|Nygal Russell defensive rebound
|16:17
|
|DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|16:15
|
|Chris Harris offensive rebound
|16:09
|
|+2
|Chris Harris makes two point jump shot
|37-38
|15:42
|
|Marcus Domask turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:32
|
|TV timeout
|15:17
|
|+2
|DQ Nicholas makes two point jump shot (Nolan Taylor assists)
|37-40
|15:06
|
|Chris Harris personal foul (Steven Verplancken Jr. draws the foul)
|14:51
|
|+2
|Ben Harvey makes two point layup
|39-40
|14:42
|
|Kyler Filewich shooting foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)
|14:42
|
|+1
|Nolan Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-41
|14:42
|
|Nolan Taylor misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:42
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound
|14:23
|
|+2
|Marcus Domask makes two point layup
|41-41
|13:57
|
|Nana Akenten turnover (bad pass)
|13:38
|
|Nolan Taylor shooting foul (Steven Verplancken Jr. draws the foul)
|13:38
|
|Steven Verplancken Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:38
|
|+1
|Steven Verplancken Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-41
|13:11
|
|Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot
|13:09
|
|Nana Akenten defensive rebound
|12:36
|
|Nate Johnson defensive rebound
|12:31
|
|DQ Nicholas misses two point layup
|12:29
|
|Jakolby Long defensive rebound
|12:27
|
|+1
|Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-44
|12:27
|
|+1
|Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-44
|12:07
|
|+2
|Eric Reed Jr. makes two point jump shot (Chris Harris assists)
|44-46
|11:40
|
|Dalton Banks misses two point layup
|11:38