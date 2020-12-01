|
20:00
|
|
|
(Razorbacks gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Fredelin De La Cruz blocks Justin Smith's two point layup
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
19:39
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:22
|
|
+2
|
Fredelin De La Cruz makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
19:00
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Shahada Wells defensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Fredelin De La Cruz misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Justin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Moses Moody turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Mavericks 30 second timeout
|
|
18:13
|
|
+2
|
Nicolas Elame makes two point jump shot
|
4-2
|
17:55
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Connor Vanover offensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
+2
|
Connor Vanover makes two point layup
|
4-4
|
17:25
|
|
+3
|
David Azore makes three point jump shot (Nicolas Elame assists)
|
7-4
|
17:06
|
|
|
Patrick Mwamba personal foul
|
|
17:05
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point dunk (Jalen Tate assists)
|
7-6
|
16:50
|
|
+2
|
Nicolas Elame makes two point jump shot
|
9-6
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point layup
|
9-8
|
16:00
|
|
|
Moses Moody personal foul (David Azore draws the foul)
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Shahada Wells misses two point layup
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Jordan Phillips shooting foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
15:26
|
|
+1
|
Justin Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-9
|
15:26
|
|
+1
|
Justin Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-10
|
15:09
|
|
|
Shahada Wells misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point layup
|
9-12
|
14:44
|
|
+3
|
Carson Bischoff makes three point jump shot (Nicolas Elame assists)
|
12-12
|
14:30
|
|
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
12-15
|
14:12
|
|
|
Nicolas Elame misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Jordan Phillips offensive foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Jordan Phillips turnover
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Mavericks defensive rebound
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Moses Moody personal foul
|
|
13:24
|
|
|
Sam Griffin turnover (bad pass) (Desi Sills steals)
|
|
13:18
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point layup
|
12-17
|
13:11
|
|
|
Patrick Mwamba misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Razorbacks defensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
David Azore defensive rebound
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams blocks David Azore's two point jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Shahada Wells misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point layup
|
12-19
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Fredelin De La Cruz makes two point dunk (Nicolas Elame assists)
|
14-19
|
12:03
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul (Fredelin De La Cruz draws the foul)
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Fredelin De La Cruz misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Justin Smith turnover (lost ball) (David Azore steals)
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Carson Bischoff misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nicolas Elame steals)
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Shahada Wells misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Fredelin De La Cruz offensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Fredelin De La Cruz makes two point layup
|
16-19
|
10:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
David Azore personal foul
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Patrick Mwamba defensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
David Azore offensive foul
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
David Azore turnover
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Lazaro Rojas personal foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Patrick Mwamba shooting foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
|
9:58
|
|
+1
|
JD Notae makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-20
|
9:58
|
|
+1
|
JD Notae makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-21
|
9:48
|
|
|
Carson Bischoff misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Shahada Wells offensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Nicolas Elame offensive foul
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Nicolas Elame turnover
|
|
9:19
|
|
+3
|
JD Notae makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
16-24
|
8:59
|
|
|
Nicolas Elame misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Razorbacks defensive rebound
|
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point jump shot
|
16-26
|
8:24
|
|
|
Connor Vanover personal foul
|
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
Sam Griffin makes two point jump shot
|
18-26
|
8:12
|
|
+3
|
Connor Vanover makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
18-29
|
7:58
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Phillips makes three point jump shot (Shahada Wells assists)
|
21-29
|
7:30
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Carson Bischoff defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Fredelin De La Cruz misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Desi Sills turnover (bad pass) (Fredelin De La Cruz steals)
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Desi Sills shooting foul (Shahada Wells draws the foul)
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:52
|
|
+1
|
Shahada Wells makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-29
|
6:52
|
|
|
Shahada Wells misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (lost ball) (Sam Griffin steals)
|
|
6:39
|
|
+3
|
Connor Vanover makes three point jump shot (Moses Moody assists)
|
22-32
|
6:30
|
|
+2
|
Sam Griffin makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
24-32
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Nicolas Elame makes two point jump shot
|
26-32
|
5:13
|
|
|
Grayson Carter personal foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:13
|
|
|
Sam Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Mavericks defensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Jalen Tate shooting foul (Nicolas Elame draws the foul)
|
|
4:10
|
|
+1
|
Nicolas Elame makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-35
|
3:50
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Jalen Tate offensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Tre Jones shooting foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
|
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Tate makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-38
|
3:46
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Tate makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
29-38
|
3:30
|
|
|
Shahada Wells turnover (Jalen Tate steals)
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Fredelin De La Cruz defensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Nicolas Elame misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Fredelin De La Cruz defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Nicolas Elame misses two point layup
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Fredelin De La Cruz offensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Fredelin De La Cruz turnover (lost ball) (Desi Sills steals)
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Fredelin De La Cruz personal foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Chris Ogden technical foul
|
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
29-39
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Moses Moody makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
29-40
|
2:30
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Justin Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-41
|
2:30
|
|
+1
|
Justin Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-41
|
2:18
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson personal foul (Sam Griffin draws the foul)
|
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Sam Griffin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-41
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Sam Griffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-41
|
2:01
|
|
+3
|
Khalen Robinson makes three point jump shot (Justin Smith assists)
|
31-44
|
1:39
|
|
|
Justin Smith personal foul (Sam Griffin draws the foul)
|
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Sam Griffin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-44
|
1:39
|
|
+1
|
Sam Griffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-44
|
1:25
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Tre Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Sam Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Tre Jones blocks Jalen Tate's two point layup
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Sam Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Nicolas Elame misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Davis Steelman offensive rebound
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Sam Griffin misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Mavericks offensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Nicolas Elame misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|