UIW
WYO
|20:00
|
|Marcus Larsson vs. Hunter Maldonado (Cowboys gains possession)
|19:43
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|19:41
|
|Keaston Willis defensive rebound
|19:18
|
|Marcus Larsson misses two point jump shot
|19:16
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|18:59
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|18:57
|
|Marcus Larsson defensive rebound
|18:39
|
|Brandon Swaby misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|18:30
|
|Keaston Willis personal foul
|18:26
|
|+3
|Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|0-3
|18:12
|
|Marcus Larsson offensive foul
|18:12
|
|Marcus Larsson turnover
|17:53
|
|Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup
|17:51
|
|Marcus Larsson defensive rebound
|17:31
|
|+2
|Brandon Swaby makes two point layup
|2-3
|17:13
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|17:11
|
|Cardinals defensive rebound
|16:42
|
|Keaston Willis misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|
|Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|16:34
|
|Hunter Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Larsson steals)
|16:25
|
|+3
|Josh Morgan makes three point jump shot
|5-3
|16:10
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point jump shot
|5-5
|15:44
|
|Jeremiah Oden blocks Josh Morgan's two point jump shot
|15:42
|
|Cowboys defensive rebound
|15:42
|
|TV timeout
|15:19
|
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|
|Eoin Nelson offensive rebound
|15:10
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|15:08
|
|Eoin Nelson offensive rebound
|15:05
|
|+2
|Eoin Nelson makes two point jump shot
|5-7
|14:57
|
|+2
|Keaston Willis makes two point layup
|7-7
|14:45
|
|Eoin Nelson misses two point layup
|14:43
|
|Godsgift Ezedinma defensive rebound
|14:35
|
|Josh Morgan misses two point jump shot
|14:33
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|14:25
|
|Bradley Akhile shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)
|14:25
|
|+1
|Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-8
|14:25
|
|Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:25
|
|Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
|14:22
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
|14:20
|
|Brandon Swaby defensive rebound
|14:12
|
|Bradley Akhile misses three point jump shot
|14:10
|
|Brandon Swaby offensive rebound
|14:03
|
|Kenny Foster personal foul
|13:57
|
|+2
|Keaston Willis makes two point jump shot (Drew Lutz assists)
|9-8
|13:30
|
|Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|13:28
|
|Keaston Willis defensive rebound
|13:10
|
|+2
|Drew Lutz makes two point layup
|11-8
|12:52
|
|Kenny Foster misses two point jump shot
|12:50
|
|Bradley Akhile defensive rebound
|12:41
|
|Godsgift Ezedinma misses two point jump shot
|12:39
|
|Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
|12:28
|
|Kwane Marble II offensive foul (Bradley Akhile draws the foul)
|12:28
|
|Kwane Marble II turnover
|12:15
|
|Marcus Larsson turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Williams steals)
|12:08
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Oden makes two point dunk (Marcus Williams assists)
|11-10
|11:57
|
|Keaston Willis misses two point jump shot
|11:55
|
|Kwane Marble II defensive rebound
|11:46
|
|Bradley Akhile blocks Kwane Marble II's two point layup
|11:44
|
|Cowboys offensive rebound
|11:45
|
|TV timeout
|11:40
|
|Marcus Williams misses two point layup
|11:38
|
|Drew Lutz defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|+2
|Josh Morgan makes two point layup
|13-10
|11:00
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|10:58
|
|Marcus Larsson defensive rebound
|10:43
|
|+2
|Marcus Larsson makes two point layup (Drew Lutz assists)
|15-10
|10:19
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|
|Hunter Thompson offensive rebound
|10:17
|
|Drew Lutz personal foul (Hunter Thompson draws the foul)
|10:14
|
|Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup
|10:12
|
|Keaston Willis defensive rebound
|9:56
|
|Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Keaston Willis draws the foul)
|9:56
|
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|9:39
|
|+2
|Keaston Willis makes two point jump shot
|17-10
|9:18
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
|17-12
|9:06
|
|Marcus Larsson misses two point layup
|9:04
|
|Drew LaMont defensive rebound
|8:58
|
|Marcus Williams misses two point layup
|8:56
|
|Drew Lutz defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|+3
|Keaston Willis makes three point jump shot
|20-12
|8:21
|
|Bradley Akhile personal foul
|8:14
|
|+3
|Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Drew LaMont assists)
|19-15
|7:59
|
|Drew Lutz misses two point layup
|7:57
|
|Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|7:52
|
|TV timeout
|7:33
|
|Jump ball. Marcus Williams vs. Des Balentine (Cardinals gains possession)
|7:33
|
|Marcus Williams turnover (lost ball) (Des Balentine steals)
|7:08
|
|Des Balentine misses two point jump shot
|7:06
|
|Eoin Nelson defensive rebound
|7:06
|
|Godsgift Ezedinma personal foul (Eoin Nelson draws the foul)
|6:58
|
|Drake Jeffries turnover (lost ball) (Keaston Willis steals)
|6:50
|
|Kwane Marble II personal foul
|6:44
|
|+2
|Keaston Willis makes two point layup (Godsgift Ezedinma assists)
|22-15
|6:44
|
|Drake Jeffries shooting foul (Keaston Willis draws the foul)
|6:44
|
|+1
|Keaston Willis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-15
|6:30
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|6:28
|
|Keaston Willis defensive rebound
|6:21
|
|Josh Morgan misses two point jump shot
|6:19
|
|Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|6:12
|
|Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|6:10
|
|Keaston Willis defensive rebound
|6:03
|
|Eoin Nelson shooting foul (Brandon Swaby draws the foul)
|6:03
|
|+1
|Brandon Swaby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-15
|6:03
|
|Brandon Swaby misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:03
|
|Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|5:53
|
|+3
|Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|24-18
|5:36
|
|Brandon Swaby misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|5:22
|
|+2
|Hunter Thompson makes two point layup
|24-20
|5:05
|
|Godsgift Ezedinma misses two point jump shot
|5:03
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|4:42
|
|Des Balentine shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)
|4:42
|
|Xavier Dusell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:42
|
|Xavier Dusell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:42
|
|Marcus Larsson defensive rebound
|4:19
|
|Keaston Willis misses three point jump shot
|4:17
|
|Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|4:01
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|3:59
|
|Marcus Larsson defensive rebound
|3:44
|
|Hunter Maldonado shooting foul (Marcus Larsson draws the foul)
|3:44
|
|TV timeout
|3:44
|
|+1
|Marcus Larsson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-20
|3:44
|
|+1
|Marcus Larsson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-20
|3:36
|
|Josh Morgan personal foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)
|3:36
|
|+1
|Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-21
|3:36
|
|+1
|Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-22
|3:21
|
|Xavier Dusell shooting foul (Bradley Akhile draws the foul)
|3:21
|
|+1
|Bradley Akhile makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-22
|3:21
|
|Bradley Akhile misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:21
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|3:05
|
|Marcus Larsson personal foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)
|3:05
|
|+1
|Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-23
|3:05
|
|Kenny Foster misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:05
|
|Keaston Willis defensive rebound
|2:59
|
|Drake Jeffries blocks Keaston Willis's two point layup
|2:57
|
|Cardinals offensive rebound
|2:48
|
|+3
|Josh Morgan makes three point jump shot (Marcus Larsson assists)
|30-23
|2:30
|
|Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|2:28
|
|Drew Lutz defensive rebound
|1:58
|
|+2
|Bradley Akhile makes two point layup
|32-23
|1:42
|
|+3
|Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|32-26
|1:29
|
|Drake Jeffries personal foul (Drew Lutz draws the foul)
|1:29
|
|+1
|Drew Lutz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-26
|1:29
|
|Drew Lutz misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:29
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|1:25
|
|Hunter Thompson turnover (bad pass)
|1:13
|
|Josh Morgan turnover (bad pass)
|1:03
|
|Kenny Foster turnover (bad pass) (Drew Lutz steals)
|0:46
|
|Jump ball. Keaston Willis vs. Hunter Thompson (Cowboys gains possession)
|0:46
|
|Keaston Willis turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Thompson steals)
|0:46
|
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|0:43
|
|Brandon Swaby personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|0:43
|
|Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:43
|
|+1
|Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-27
|0:21
|
|Godsgift Ezedinma turnover (lost ball)
|0:06
|
|Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|0:04
|
|Keaston Willis defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:51
|
|+2
|Des Balentine makes two point layup
|35-27
|19:51
|
|Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Des Balentine draws the foul)
|19:51
|
|+1
|Des Balentine makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-27
|19:31
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point layup
|36-29
|19:31
|
|Des Balentine shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|19:31
|
|+1
|Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|36-30
|19:11
|
|Marcus Larsson misses two point jump shot
|19:09
|
|Hunter Thompson defensive rebound
|18:59
|
|Cowboys 30 second timeout
|18:59
|
|TV timeout
|18:54
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup
|18:52
|
|Marcus Larsson defensive rebound
|18:29
|
|+3
|Brandon Swaby makes three point jump shot (Des Balentine assists)
|39-30
|18:10
|
|+2
|Marcus Williams makes two point layup
|39-32
|17:56
|
|Marcus Larsson turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Maldonado steals)
|17:46
|
|+2
|Hunter Maldonado makes two point dunk
|39-34
|17:33
|
|Drew Lutz misses two point jump shot
|17:31
|
|Eoin Nelson defensive rebound
|17:19
|
|Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|17:17
|
|Keaston Willis defensive rebound
|16:59
|
|+3
|Brandon Swaby makes three point jump shot (Des Balentine assists)
|42-34
|16:25
|
|Marcus Williams turnover (lost ball) (Keaston Willis steals)
|16:19
|
|+2
|Keaston Willis makes two point layup
|44-34
|16:04
|
|Marcus Larsson blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup
|16:02
|
|Des Balentine defensive rebound
|15:54
|
|Des Balentine misses two point layup
|15:52
|
|Eoin Nelson defensive rebound
|15:49
|
|Drew Lutz shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|15:49
|
|TV timeout
|15:49
|
|Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:49
|
|+1
|Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-35
|15:30
|
|+2
|Keaston Willis makes two point jump shot
|46-35
|15:08
|
|Kwane Marble II offensive foul (Godsgift Ezedinma draws the foul)
|15:08
|
|Kwane Marble II turnover
|14:48
|
|Kenny Foster blocks Godsgift Ezedinma's two point layup
|14:46
|
|Kenny Foster defensive rebound
|14:29
|
|+3
|Kwane Marble II makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|46-38
|14:07
|
|Josh Morgan turnover (traveling)
|13:57
|
|Drew LaMont misses three point jump shot
|13:55
|
|Kwane Marble II offensive rebound
|13:51
|
|+2
|Kwane Marble II makes two point layup
|46-40
|13:31
|
|+2
|Bradley Akhile makes two point jump shot
|48-40
|13:17
|
|Kwane Marble II misses two point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Cardinals defensive rebound
|12:51
|
|+2
|Marcus Larsson makes two point layup (Des Balentine assists)
|50-40
|12:51
|
|Kenny Foster shooting foul (Marcus Larsson draws the foul)
|12:51
|
|Marcus Larsson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:51
|
|Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|12:29
|
|Marcus Larsson shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)
|12:29
|
|+1
|Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-41
|12:29
|
|+1
|Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-42
|12:01
|