UIW
WYO

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
UIW
Cardinals
33
WYO
Cowboys
27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Marcus Larsson vs. Hunter Maldonado (Cowboys gains possession)  
19:43   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
19:41   Keaston Willis defensive rebound  
19:18   Marcus Larsson misses two point jump shot  
19:16   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
18:59   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
18:57   Marcus Larsson defensive rebound  
18:39   Brandon Swaby misses three point jump shot  
18:37   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
18:30   Keaston Willis personal foul  
18:26 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 0-3
18:12   Marcus Larsson offensive foul  
18:12   Marcus Larsson turnover  
17:53   Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup  
17:51   Marcus Larsson defensive rebound  
17:31 +2 Brandon Swaby makes two point layup 2-3
17:13   Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot  
17:11   Cardinals defensive rebound  
16:42   Keaston Willis misses three point jump shot  
16:40   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
16:34   Hunter Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Larsson steals)  
16:25 +3 Josh Morgan makes three point jump shot 5-3
16:10 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point jump shot 5-5
15:44   Jeremiah Oden blocks Josh Morgan's two point jump shot  
15:42   Cowboys defensive rebound  
15:42   TV timeout  
15:19   Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Eoin Nelson offensive rebound  
15:10   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
15:08   Eoin Nelson offensive rebound  
15:05 +2 Eoin Nelson makes two point jump shot 5-7
14:57 +2 Keaston Willis makes two point layup 7-7
14:45   Eoin Nelson misses two point layup  
14:43   Godsgift Ezedinma defensive rebound  
14:35   Josh Morgan misses two point jump shot  
14:33   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
14:25   Bradley Akhile shooting foul (Kwane Marble II draws the foul)  
14:25 +1 Kwane Marble II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 7-8
14:25   Kwane Marble II misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:25   Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound  
14:22   Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup  
14:20   Brandon Swaby defensive rebound  
14:12   Bradley Akhile misses three point jump shot  
14:10   Brandon Swaby offensive rebound  
14:03   Kenny Foster personal foul  
13:57 +2 Keaston Willis makes two point jump shot (Drew Lutz assists) 9-8
13:30   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
13:28   Keaston Willis defensive rebound  
13:10 +2 Drew Lutz makes two point layup 11-8
12:52   Kenny Foster misses two point jump shot  
12:50   Bradley Akhile defensive rebound  
12:41   Godsgift Ezedinma misses two point jump shot  
12:39   Kwane Marble II defensive rebound  
12:28   Kwane Marble II offensive foul (Bradley Akhile draws the foul)  
12:28   Kwane Marble II turnover  
12:15   Marcus Larsson turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Williams steals)  
12:08 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point dunk (Marcus Williams assists) 11-10
11:57   Keaston Willis misses two point jump shot  
11:55   Kwane Marble II defensive rebound  
11:46   Bradley Akhile blocks Kwane Marble II's two point layup  
11:44   Cowboys offensive rebound  
11:45   TV timeout  
11:40   Marcus Williams misses two point layup  
11:38   Drew Lutz defensive rebound  
11:07 +2 Josh Morgan makes two point layup 13-10
11:00   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
10:58   Marcus Larsson defensive rebound  
10:43 +2 Marcus Larsson makes two point layup (Drew Lutz assists) 15-10
10:19   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
10:17   Hunter Thompson offensive rebound  
10:17   Drew Lutz personal foul (Hunter Thompson draws the foul)  
10:14   Jeremiah Oden misses two point layup  
10:12   Keaston Willis defensive rebound  
9:56   Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Keaston Willis draws the foul)  
9:56   Cardinals 30 second timeout  
9:39 +2 Keaston Willis makes two point jump shot 17-10
9:18 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 17-12
9:06   Marcus Larsson misses two point layup  
9:04   Drew LaMont defensive rebound  
8:58   Marcus Williams misses two point layup  
8:56   Drew Lutz defensive rebound  
8:43 +3 Keaston Willis makes three point jump shot 20-12
8:21   Bradley Akhile personal foul  
8:14 +3 Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Drew LaMont assists) 19-15
7:59   Drew Lutz misses two point layup  
7:57   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
7:52   TV timeout  
7:33   Jump ball. Marcus Williams vs. Des Balentine (Cardinals gains possession)  
7:33   Marcus Williams turnover (lost ball) (Des Balentine steals)  
7:08   Des Balentine misses two point jump shot  
7:06   Eoin Nelson defensive rebound  
7:06   Godsgift Ezedinma personal foul (Eoin Nelson draws the foul)  
6:58   Drake Jeffries turnover (lost ball) (Keaston Willis steals)  
6:50   Kwane Marble II personal foul  
6:44 +2 Keaston Willis makes two point layup (Godsgift Ezedinma assists) 22-15
6:44   Drake Jeffries shooting foul (Keaston Willis draws the foul)  
6:44 +1 Keaston Willis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 23-15
6:30   Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot  
6:28   Keaston Willis defensive rebound  
6:21   Josh Morgan misses two point jump shot  
6:19   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
6:12   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
6:10   Keaston Willis defensive rebound  
6:03   Eoin Nelson shooting foul (Brandon Swaby draws the foul)  
6:03 +1 Brandon Swaby makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-15
6:03   Brandon Swaby misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:03   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
5:53 +3 Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 24-18
5:36   Brandon Swaby misses three point jump shot  
5:34   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
5:22 +2 Hunter Thompson makes two point layup 24-20
5:05   Godsgift Ezedinma misses two point jump shot  
5:03   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
4:42   Des Balentine shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)  
4:42   Xavier Dusell misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:42   Xavier Dusell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:42   Marcus Larsson defensive rebound  
4:19   Keaston Willis misses three point jump shot  
4:17   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
4:01   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
3:59   Marcus Larsson defensive rebound  
3:44   Hunter Maldonado shooting foul (Marcus Larsson draws the foul)  
3:44   TV timeout  
3:44 +1 Marcus Larsson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-20
3:44 +1 Marcus Larsson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-20
3:36   Josh Morgan personal foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)  
3:36 +1 Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-21
3:36 +1 Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-22
3:21   Xavier Dusell shooting foul (Bradley Akhile draws the foul)  
3:21 +1 Bradley Akhile makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-22
3:21   Bradley Akhile misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:21   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
3:05   Marcus Larsson personal foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)  
3:05 +1 Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-23
3:05   Kenny Foster misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:05   Keaston Willis defensive rebound  
2:59   Drake Jeffries blocks Keaston Willis's two point layup  
2:57   Cardinals offensive rebound  
2:48 +3 Josh Morgan makes three point jump shot (Marcus Larsson assists) 30-23
2:30   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
2:28   Drew Lutz defensive rebound  
1:58 +2 Bradley Akhile makes two point layup 32-23
1:42 +3 Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 32-26
1:29   Drake Jeffries personal foul (Drew Lutz draws the foul)  
1:29 +1 Drew Lutz makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-26
1:29   Drew Lutz misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:29   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
1:25   Hunter Thompson turnover (bad pass)  
1:13   Josh Morgan turnover (bad pass)  
1:03   Kenny Foster turnover (bad pass) (Drew Lutz steals)  
0:46   Jump ball. Keaston Willis vs. Hunter Thompson (Cowboys gains possession)  
0:46   Keaston Willis turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Thompson steals)  
0:46   Cowboys 30 second timeout  
0:43   Brandon Swaby personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
0:43   Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:43 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-27
0:21   Godsgift Ezedinma turnover (lost ball)  
0:06   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
0:04   Keaston Willis defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
UIW
Cardinals
45
WYO
Cowboys
51

Time Team Play Score
19:51 +2 Des Balentine makes two point layup 35-27
19:51   Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Des Balentine draws the foul)  
19:51 +1 Des Balentine makes regular free throw 1 of 1 36-27
19:31 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point layup 36-29
19:31   Des Balentine shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
19:31 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1 36-30
19:11   Marcus Larsson misses two point jump shot  
19:09   Hunter Thompson defensive rebound  
18:59   Cowboys 30 second timeout  
18:59   TV timeout  
18:54   Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup  
18:52   Marcus Larsson defensive rebound  
18:29 +3 Brandon Swaby makes three point jump shot (Des Balentine assists) 39-30
18:10 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point layup 39-32
17:56   Marcus Larsson turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Maldonado steals)  
17:46 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point dunk 39-34
17:33   Drew Lutz misses two point jump shot  
17:31   Eoin Nelson defensive rebound  
17:19   Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot  
17:17   Keaston Willis defensive rebound  
16:59 +3 Brandon Swaby makes three point jump shot (Des Balentine assists) 42-34
16:25   Marcus Williams turnover (lost ball) (Keaston Willis steals)  
16:19 +2 Keaston Willis makes two point layup 44-34
16:04   Marcus Larsson blocks Jeremiah Oden's two point layup  
16:02   Des Balentine defensive rebound  
15:54   Des Balentine misses two point layup  
15:52   Eoin Nelson defensive rebound  
15:49   Drew Lutz shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
15:49   TV timeout  
15:49   Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:49 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-35
15:30 +2 Keaston Willis makes two point jump shot 46-35
15:08   Kwane Marble II offensive foul (Godsgift Ezedinma draws the foul)  
15:08   Kwane Marble II turnover  
14:48   Kenny Foster blocks Godsgift Ezedinma's two point layup  
14:46   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
14:29 +3 Kwane Marble II makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 46-38
14:07   Josh Morgan turnover (traveling)  
13:57   Drew LaMont misses three point jump shot  
13:55   Kwane Marble II offensive rebound  
13:51 +2 Kwane Marble II makes two point layup 46-40
13:31 +2 Bradley Akhile makes two point jump shot 48-40
13:17   Kwane Marble II misses two point jump shot  
13:15   Cardinals defensive rebound  
12:51 +2 Marcus Larsson makes two point layup (Des Balentine assists) 50-40
12:51   Kenny Foster shooting foul (Marcus Larsson draws the foul)  
12:51   Marcus Larsson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:51   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
12:29   Marcus Larsson shooting foul (Xavier Dusell draws the foul)  
12:29 +1 Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-41
12:29 +1 Xavier Dusell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-42
12:01