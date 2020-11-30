|
20:00
Jonathan Aybar vs. Balsa Koprivica (Emmanuel Adedoyin gains possession)
19:47
Emmanuel Adedoyin turnover (bad pass)
19:35
+2
Raiquan Gray makes two point layup (Balsa Koprivica assists)
0-2
19:19
Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
19:17
Balsa Koprivica defensive rebound
19:08
+2
Anthony Polite makes two point layup (Scottie Barnes assists)
0-4
18:43
Jonathan Aybar offensive foul (Anthony Polite draws the foul)
18:43
Jonathan Aybar turnover
18:38
Scottie Barnes misses two point jump shot
18:36
Dorian James defensive rebound
18:11
Jose Placer turnover (bad pass)
18:02
M.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
18:00
Dorian James defensive rebound
17:48
Anthony Polite personal foul (Jonathan Aybar draws the foul)
17:32
+2
Josh Endicott makes two point layup (Jonathan Aybar assists)
2-4
17:20
+2
Balsa Koprivica makes two point layup (Raiquan Gray assists)
2-6
17:05
Dorian James misses three point jump shot
17:03
Josh Endicott offensive rebound
16:57
Balsa Koprivica blocks Dorian James's two point layup
16:55
Sardaar Calhoun defensive rebound
16:50
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
16:48
Rayquan Evans offensive rebound
16:41
+2
Rayquan Evans makes two point layup
2-8
16:21
+3
Josh Endicott makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Adedoyin assists)
5-8
16:03
Raiquan Gray turnover (lost ball) (Jose Placer steals)
15:57
Josh Endicott turnover (lost ball) (Raiquan Gray steals)
15:57
TV timeout
15:45
Jadyn Parker shooting foul (Tanor Ngom draws the foul)
15:45
Tanor Ngom misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:45
+1
Tanor Ngom makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-9
15:31
Jose Placer turnover (bad pass) (Tanor Ngom steals)
15:24
+2
Sardaar Calhoun makes two point jump shot
5-11
14:58
Jose Placer misses three point jump shot
14:56
Tanor Ngom defensive rebound
14:54
Jump ball. Tanor Ngom vs. Dorian James (Seminoles gains possession)
14:42
Tanor Ngom misses two point layup
14:40
Malik Osborne offensive rebound
14:30
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
14:28
Wyatt Wilkes offensive rebound
14:19
+3
Sardaar Calhoun makes three point jump shot (Wyatt Wilkes assists)
5-14
13:55
Tanor Ngom blocks Josh Endicott's two point jump shot
13:53
Rayquan Evans defensive rebound
13:47
Wyatt Wilkes misses three point jump shot
13:44
Ospreys defensive rebound
13:24
Jose Placer turnover (traveling)
13:16
+2
Nathanael Jack makes two point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
5-16
13:02
Jonathan Aybar misses three point jump shot
13:00
Quincy Ballard defensive rebound
12:50
+3
M.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
5-19
12:49
Ospreys 30 second timeout
12:33
+2
Jadyn Parker makes two point jump shot
7-19
12:18
Quincy Ballard turnover (bad pass) (Jonathan Aybar steals)
12:01
Ryan Burkhardt misses three point jump shot
11:59
Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
11:53
Nathanael Jack misses three point jump shot
11:51
Malik Osborne offensive rebound
11:45
Jonathan Aybar shooting foul (M.J. Walker draws the foul)
11:45
TV timeout
11:45
+1
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-20
11:45
+1
M.J. Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-21
11:39
+2
Jonathan Aybar makes two point dunk (Jacob Crews assists)
9-21
11:29
Nathanael Jack turnover (bad pass)
11:11
Jacob Crews misses three point jump shot
11:09
Seminoles defensive rebound
10:49
Balsa Koprivica misses two point jump shot
10:47
Raiquan Gray offensive rebound
10:46
Raiquan Gray misses two point layup
10:45
Ospreys defensive rebound
10:21
+2
Dorian James makes two point layup
11-21
10:04
Scottie Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Crews steals)
9:46
Jose Placer turnover (lost ball) (Raiquan Gray steals)
9:40
Anthony Polite misses two point jump shot
9:38
Scottie Barnes offensive rebound
9:39
Scottie Barnes misses two point layup
9:38
Dorian James defensive rebound
9:38
M.J. Walker personal foul (Dorian James draws the foul)
9:17
Balsa Koprivica blocks Emmanuel Adedoyin's two point layup
9:15
Dorian James offensive rebound
9:10
Dorian James misses three point jump shot
9:08
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
9:02
Anthony Polite misses three point jump shot
9:00
Jose Placer defensive rebound
8:44
Chaz Lanier misses three point jump shot
8:42
Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
8:35
+3
M.J. Walker makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
11-24
8:01
+2
Jose Placer makes two point jump shot
13-24
7:50
Scottie Barnes misses two point jump shot
7:48
Balsa Koprivica offensive rebound
7:47
+2
Balsa Koprivica makes two point layup
13-26
7:47
Emmanuel Adedoyin shooting foul (Balsa Koprivica draws the foul)
7:47
TV timeout
7:47
+1
Balsa Koprivica makes regular free throw 1 of 1
13-27
7:32
Josh Endicott misses two point jump shot
7:30
Raiquan Gray defensive rebound
7:14
Raiquan Gray misses two point jump shot
7:12
Dorian James defensive rebound
6:49
Jadyn Parker turnover (lost ball) (Raiquan Gray steals)
6:23
+2
Raiquan Gray makes two point layup (Anthony Polite assists)
13-29
5:45
Ospreys turnover (shot clock violation)
5:33
Rayquan Evans misses two point jump shot
5:31
Seminoles offensive rebound
5:32
Josh Endicott personal foul (Tanor Ngom draws the foul)
5:23
Anthony Polite misses two point jump shot
5:21
Josh Endicott defensive rebound
5:23
Tanor Ngom personal foul (Josh Endicott draws the foul)
5:13
+2
Dorian James makes two point dunk (Josh Endicott assists)
15-29
5:00
+2
Rayquan Evans makes two point jump shot
15-31
4:36
Dorian James misses two point jump shot
4:34
Anthony Polite defensive rebound
4:16
Anthony Polite offensive foul (Ryan Burkhardt draws the foul)
4:16
Anthony Polite turnover
3:46
Ospreys turnover (shot clock violation)
3:46
TV timeout
3:37
Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
3:36
Ospreys defensive rebound
3:31
Jose Placer turnover (lost ball) (Malik Osborne steals)
3:20
+2
Malik Osborne makes two point layup (Wyatt Wilkes assists)
15-33
2:52
Jonathan Aybar turnover (traveling)
2:38
Nathanael Jack turnover (traveling)
2:19
Josh Berenbaum misses three point jump shot
2:17
Josh Berenbaum offensive rebound
2:13
Josh Berenbaum misses two point jump shot
2:11
M.J. Walker defensive rebound
1:48
Josh Berenbaum shooting foul (Nathanael Jack draws the foul)
1:48
Nathanael Jack misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:48
+1
Nathanael Jack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-34
1:30
+3
Jose Placer makes three point jump shot (Ryan Burkhardt assists)
18-34
1:19
Malik Osborne turnover (bad pass)
1:03
Nathanael Jack personal foul (Dorian James draws the foul)
0:55
Quincy Ballard blocks Jadyn Parker's two point jump shot
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Emmanuel Adedoyin defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
+3
|
Jose Placer makes three point jump shot (Dorian James assists)
|
21-34
|
0:28
|
|
|
Scottie Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Burkhardt steals)
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Ryan Burkhardt turnover (bad pass) (Wyatt Wilkes steals)
|
|
0:16
|
|
+2
|
Scottie Barnes makes two point layup (M.J. Walker assists)
|
21-36
|
0:02
|
|
|
Jose Placer misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes defensive rebound
|