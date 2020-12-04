|
20:00
|
|
|
Jalen Graham vs. Andre Kelly (Remy Martin gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Josh Christopher turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Matt Bradley turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Graham makes two point hook shot
|
2-0
|
18:32
|
|
|
Jalen Graham personal foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
18:13
|
|
+3
|
Makale Foreman makes three point pullup jump shot (Andre Kelly assists)
|
2-3
|
17:52
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley offensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Jalen Graham turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin makes two point layup
|
4-3
|
17:18
|
|
|
Makale Foreman shooting foul (Remy Martin draws the foul)
|
|
17:18
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-3
|
17:01
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Ryan Betley offensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry personal foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Andre Kelly misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Josh Christopher offensive foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Josh Christopher turnover
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Jalen Graham shooting foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:58
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-4
|
15:41
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin makes two point layup
|
7-4
|
15:23
|
|
+3
|
Joel Brown makes three point jump shot (Makale Foreman assists)
|
7-7
|
15:10
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry misses two point layup
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Joel Brown turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Matt Bradley turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Makale Foreman defensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich turnover (back court violation)
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Chris Osten personal foul (Joel Brown draws the foul)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Kuany Kuany turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Golden Bears defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Chris Osten defensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann shooting foul (Kimani Lawrence draws the foul)
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Kimani Lawrence misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Betley makes two point jump shot (Makale Foreman assists)
|
7-9
|
11:43
|
|
|
Holland Woods turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Chris Osten defensive rebound
|
|
11:18
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point layup
|
9-9
|
11:05
|
|
|
Chris Osten personal foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
11:01
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot (Makale Foreman assists)
|
9-12
|
10:44
|
|
+3
|
Jaelen House makes three point jump shot (Remy Martin assists)
|
12-12
|
10:19
|
|
|
Jalen Graham blocks Andre Kelly's two point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Andre Kelly offensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Remy Martin defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Bagley makes three point jump shot (Remy Martin assists)
|
15-12
|
9:39
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley makes two point layup
|
15-14
|
9:19
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|
|
9:08
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point hook shot (Ryan Betley assists)
|
15-16
|
8:52
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point jump shot
|
17-16
|
8:29
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses two point layup
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Matt Bradley offensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley makes two point layup
|
17-18
|
8:11
|
|
|
Josh Christopher turnover (lost ball) (Matt Bradley steals)
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Ryan Betley turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Joel Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich offensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich makes two point layup
|
17-20
|
7:34
|
|
|
Jaelen House shooting foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Remy Martin turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Joel Brown turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:50
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point jump shot (Remy Martin assists)
|
19-20
|
6:16
|
|
|
Joel Brown misses two point layup
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Remy Martin defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Joel Brown personal foul (Remy Martin draws the foul)
|
|
5:52
|
|
+3
|
Holland Woods makes three point jump shot (Marcus Bagley assists)
|
22-20
|
5:33
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley makes two point jump shot
|
22-22
|
5:33
|
|
|
Taeshon Cherry shooting foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|
|
5:33
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
22-23
|
5:21
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Sun Devils defensive rebound
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Matt Bradley shooting foul (Josh Christopher draws the foul)
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Josh Christopher misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:55
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-23
|
4:37
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Jalen Graham defensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Josh Christopher makes two point jump shot
|
25-23
|
4:26
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich shooting foul (Josh Christopher draws the foul)
|
|
4:26
|
|
+1
|
Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-23
|
3:55
|
|
|
Golden Bears turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Bagley makes two point jump shot (Remy Martin assists)
|
28-23
|
3:22
|
|
+3
|
Matt Bradley makes three point jump shot
|
28-26
|
3:07
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
+3
|
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot (Matt Bradley assists)
|
28-29
|
2:21
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich shooting foul (Remy Martin draws the foul)
|
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-29
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-29
|
2:06
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Joel Brown shooting foul (Remy Martin draws the foul)
|
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Remy Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-29
|
1:54
|
|
|
Remy Martin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
+3
|
Makale Foreman makes three point jump shot (Joel Brown assists)
|
31-32
|
1:39
|
|
|
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Holland Woods turnover (bad pass) (Matt Bradley steals)
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Josh Christopher shooting foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-33
|
1:22
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-34
|
1:09
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin makes two point layup
|
33-34
|
0:58
|
|
|
Makale Foreman turnover (bad pass) (Remy Martin steals)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+2
|
Remy Martin makes two point layup (Chris Osten assists)
|
35-34
|
0:43
|
|
|
Makale Foreman offensive foul (Remy Martin draws the foul)
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Makale Foreman turnover
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Makale Foreman defensive rebound
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Andre Kelly misses two point layup
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Matt Bradley offensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Marcus Bagley blocks Matt Bradley's two point layup
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Remy Martin defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Chris Osten misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|