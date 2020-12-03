|
20:00
|
|
|
Nate Roberts vs. Branden Carlson (Quade Green gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
+3
|
Hameir Wright makes three point jump shot (Jamal Bey assists)
|
3-0
|
19:11
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:09
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks Nate Roberts's two point layup
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Rylan Jones defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen offensive rebound
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Jump ball. Mikael Jantunen vs. Quade Green (Utes gains possession)
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
Nate Roberts makes two point hook shot
|
5-0
|
18:06
|
|
|
Jamal Bey personal foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen turnover (bad pass) (Hameir Wright steals)
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point layup
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Hameir Wright offensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Jump ball. Hameir Wright vs. Timmy Allen (Huskies gains possession)
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson turnover (bad pass) (Mikael Jantunen steals)
|
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point layup (Timmy Allen assists)
|
5-2
|
16:27
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses two point layup
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen defensive rebound
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Nate Roberts personal foul (Branden Carlson draws the foul)
|
|
16:10
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point hook shot
|
5-4
|
15:55
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Hameir Wright offensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Raequan Battle offensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks Jamal Bey's two point layup
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:35
|
|
+2
|
Riley Sorn makes two point layup (Quade Green assists)
|
7-4
|
15:14
|
|
|
Branden Carlson turnover (bad pass) (Riley Sorn steals)
|
|
15:09
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Rylan Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Branden Carlson offensive rebound
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Raequan Battle shooting foul (Branden Carlson draws the foul)
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:54
|
|
+1
|
Branden Carlson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-5
|
14:37
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Riley Sorn offensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Riley Sorn makes two point layup
|
9-5
|
14:16
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
9-7
|
13:56
|
|
+3
|
Quade Green makes three point jump shot
|
12-7
|
13:38
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
12-9
|
13:20
|
|
+3
|
Raequan Battle makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
|
15-9
|
13:09
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Riley Sorn misses two point layup
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
+2
|
Pelle Larsson makes two point layup (Rylan Jones assists)
|
15-11
|
12:44
|
|
|
Huskies 30 second timeout
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Hameir Wright offensive foul (Riley Battin draws the foul)
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Hameir Wright turnover
|
|
12:19
|
|
+3
|
Riley Battin makes three point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
15-14
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
|
17-14
|
11:36
|
|
|
Hameir Wright blocks Timmy Allen's two point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Timmy Allen personal foul (Nate Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
+2
|
Nate Roberts makes two point layup
|
19-14
|
10:55
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Lahat Thioune offensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Nate Roberts makes two point layup (Quade Green assists)
|
21-14
|
10:28
|
|
|
Hameir Wright blocks Lahat Thioune's two point dunk
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Lahat Thioune defensive rebound
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Hameir Wright shooting foul (Riley Battin draws the foul)
|
|
10:15
|
|
+1
|
Riley Battin makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
21-15
|
10:15
|
|
+1
|
Riley Battin makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
21-16
|
10:15
|
|
+1
|
Riley Battin makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
21-17
|
9:59
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses two point layup
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Utes offensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis defensive rebound
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Riley Battin defensive rebound
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Utes offensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Riley Sorn blocks Pelle Larsson's two point layup
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Utes offensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Riley Sorn personal foul (Riley Battin draws the foul)
|
|
8:25
|
|
+2
|
Mikael Jantunen makes two point layup (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
21-19
|
8:03
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks offensive foul (Alfonso Plummer draws the foul)
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks turnover
|
|
7:54
|
|
+3
|
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|
21-22
|
7:42
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen personal foul (J'Raan Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
7:16
|
|
+2
|
Branden Carlson makes two point dunk (Timmy Allen assists)
|
21-24
|
6:57
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (lost ball) (Alfonso Plummer steals)
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Timmy Allen turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
|
23-24
|
6:19
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Branden Carlson personal foul (Nate Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Hameir Wright turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:43
|
|
+3
|
Alfonso Plummer makes three point jump shot (Rylan Jones assists)
|
23-27
|
5:30
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson personal foul (Nate Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
+2
|
Timmy Allen makes two point layup
|
23-29
|
4:47
|
|
|
Huskies 30 second timeout
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Bey makes two point jump shot
|
25-29
|
4:10
|
|
|
Branden Carlson misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Mikael Jantunen personal foul (Hameir Wright draws the foul)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Riley Battin personal foul (Nate Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:50
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point jump shot (Nate Roberts assists)
|
27-29
|
3:31
|
|
|
Cole Bajema shooting foul (Riley Battin draws the foul)
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses two point layup
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Hameir Wright offensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses two point layup
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Quade Green offensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
+3
|
Quade Green makes three point jump shot
|
30-29
|
2:38
|
|
|
Riley Battin misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Timmy Allen defensive rebound
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson shooting foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Pelle Larsson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-30
|
2:21
|
|
+1
|
Pelle Larsson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-31
|
2:04
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Nate Roberts turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Raequan Battle defensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Raequan Battle turnover (bad pass) (Alfonso Plummer steals)
|
|
1:29
|
|
+2
|
Alfonso Plummer makes two point layup
|
30-33
|
1:22
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Rylan Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson offensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson shooting foul (Pelle Larsson draws the foul)
|
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Pelle Larsson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-34
|
1:14
|
|
+1
|
Pelle Larsson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-35
|
1:02
|
|
|
Pelle Larsson personal foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
|
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Quade Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-35
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Quade Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-35
|
0:48
|
|
|
Ian Martinez misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Branden Carlson blocks Quade Green's two point layup
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Branden Carlson defensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Cole Bajema shooting foul (Timmy Allen draws the foul)
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Timmy Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (bad pass) (Alfonso Plummer steals)
|
|
0:29
|
|
+1
|
Timmy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-36
|
0:04
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (bad pass) (Alfonso Plummer steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Quade Green personal foul (Alfonso Plummer draws the foul)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Alfonso Plummer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
+1
|
Alfonso Plummer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-37