20:00
Tamell Pearson vs. Luka Garza (Hawkeyes gains possession)
19:49
Tamell Pearson personal foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
19:42
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
0-2
19:26
Rod Johnson Jr. misses two point jump shot
19:24
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
19:13
+2
Luka Garza makes two point hook shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
0-4
19:13
Will Carius shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
19:13
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 1
0-5
18:51
+2
Will Carius makes two point jump shot
2-5
18:39
Rod Johnson Jr. blocks Luka Garza's two point layup
18:37
Luka Garza offensive rebound
18:34
Luka Garza misses two point layup
18:32
Tamell Pearson defensive rebound
18:22
Will Carius misses three point jump shot
18:20
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
18:16
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
18:14
Rod Johnson Jr. defensive rebound
18:08
Justin Brookens misses three point jump shot
18:06
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
17:56
Luka Garza misses two point jump shot
17:54
Joe Wieskamp offensive rebound
17:48
+3
Joe Wieskamp makes three point jump shot (CJ Fredrick assists)
2-8
17:28
Tamell Pearson misses three point jump shot
17:26
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
17:17
Luka Garza offensive foul (Tamell Pearson draws the foul)
17:17
Luka Garza turnover
17:08
Anthony Jones misses two point jump shot
17:06
Luka Garza defensive rebound
16:54
Will Carius shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
16:54
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:54
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-9
16:48
Joe Wieskamp personal foul (Anthony Jones draws the foul)
16:39
Tamell Pearson misses two point jump shot
16:37
Rod Johnson Jr. offensive rebound
16:33
Rod Johnson Jr. misses two point jump shot
16:31
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
16:25
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
16:23
Anthony Jones defensive rebound
16:12
+2
Tamell Pearson makes two point layup
4-9
15:54
Cameron Burrell shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
15:54
TV timeout
15:54
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-10
15:54
+1
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-11
15:44
+3
Rod Johnson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Anthony Jones assists)
7-11
15:28
Luka Garza misses two point layup
15:26
Luka Garza offensive rebound
15:23
+2
Luka Garza makes two point tip shot
7-13
15:13
Cameron Burrell turnover (lost ball) (Connor McCaffery steals)
15:03
Jordan Bohannon misses three point jump shot
15:01
Marcus Watson Jr. defensive rebound
14:51
Marcus Watson Jr. misses two point layup
14:49
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
14:40
Jack Nunge misses two point hook shot
14:38
Tamell Pearson defensive rebound
14:25
Tamell Pearson misses two point jump shot
14:23
Rod Johnson Jr. offensive rebound
14:09
Tamell Pearson misses two point layup
14:07
Luka Garza defensive rebound
13:57
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
13:55
Leathernecks defensive rebound
13:37
Rod Johnson Jr. turnover (traveling)
13:27
Cameron Burrell shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
13:27
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:27
Luka Garza misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:27
Rod Johnson Jr. defensive rebound
13:11
Tamell Pearson turnover (traveling)
13:01
Colton Sandage blocks CJ Fredrick's two point layup
12:59
Hawkeyes offensive rebound
12:58
Jack Nunge misses three point jump shot
12:56
Anthony Jones defensive rebound
12:48
Colton Sandage misses two point layup
12:46
Patrick McCaffery defensive rebound
12:36
Colton Sandage shooting foul (CJ Fredrick draws the foul)
12:36
+1
CJ Fredrick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-14
12:36
CJ Fredrick misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:36
Cameron Burrell defensive rebound
12:26
Patrick McCaffery personal foul
12:22
Anthony Jones misses three point jump shot
12:23
Hawkeyes defensive rebound
12:06
+2
Jack Nunge makes two point hook shot (Keegan Murray assists)
7-16
11:38
Rod Johnson Jr. misses three point jump shot
11:36
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
11:28
Patrick McCaffery misses three point jump shot
11:26
Cameron Burrell defensive rebound
11:24
Jack Nunge personal foul (Rod Johnson Jr. draws the foul)
11:24
TV timeout
11:19
Joe Toussaint blocks Justin Brookens's two point jump shot
11:17
Luka Garza defensive rebound
11:12
Patrick McCaffery misses three point jump shot
11:10
Patrick McCaffery offensive rebound
11:05
Patrick McCaffery misses two point layup
11:03
Rod Johnson Jr. defensive rebound
11:01
Patrick McCaffery personal foul
10:50
Colton Sandage misses three point jump shot
10:48
Joe Wieskamp defensive rebound
10:35
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
7-18
10:22
Justin Brookens misses three point jump shot
10:20
Anthony Jones offensive rebound
10:09
Rod Johnson Jr. misses two point jump shot
10:07
Luka Garza defensive rebound
9:59
Joe Toussaint misses two point jump shot
9:57
Rod Johnson Jr. defensive rebound
9:51
Anthony Jones misses three point jump shot
9:49
Tamell Pearson offensive rebound
9:39
+2
Tamell Pearson makes two point layup
9-18
9:39
Joe Wieskamp misses three point jump shot
9:37
Leathernecks defensive rebound
9:25
Justin Brookens turnover (carrying)
9:04
+3
Luka Garza makes three point jump shot (Connor McCaffery assists)
9-21
8:41
Justin Brookens turnover (carrying)
8:33
Erik Talton personal foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
8:33
+1
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-22
8:33
+1
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-23
8:20
Tamell Pearson misses two point layup
8:18
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
8:08
Joe Wieskamp misses two point layup
8:06
Luka Garza offensive rebound
8:03
+2
Luka Garza makes two point putback layup
9-25
7:49
Marcus Watson Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:47
Rod Johnson Jr. offensive rebound
7:48
Keegan Murray personal foul (Rod Johnson Jr. draws the foul)
7:48
TV timeout
7:31
Marcus Watson Jr. misses three point jump shot
7:29
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
7:21
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
9-27
7:06
+2
Justin Brookens makes two point jump shot
11-27
6:49
Connor McCaffery turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Watson Jr. steals)
6:42
+2
Marcus Watson Jr. makes two point layup (Tamell Pearson assists)
13-27
6:31
+2
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
13-29
6:10
+2
|
Justin Brookens makes two point driving layup
|
15-29
|
5:47
|
|
+3
|
Jack Nunge makes three point jump shot (Luka Garza assists)
|
15-32
|
5:29
|
|
|
Justin Brookens misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Jack Nunge defensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point layup (Jordan Bohannon assists)
|
15-34
|
5:17
|
|
|
Leathernecks 30 second timeout
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Luka Garza blocks Tamell Pearson's two point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Erik Talton shooting foul (Luka Garza draws the foul)
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
4:45
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-35
|
4:45
|
|
+1
|
Luka Garza makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-36
|
4:35
|
|
|
Colton Sandage misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Jordan Bohannon turnover (double dribble)
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Tamell Pearson makes two point layup (Colton Sandage assists)
|
17-36
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
Jack Nunge makes two point layup (Connor McCaffery assists)
|
17-38
|
3:54
|
|
|
Jack Nunge personal foul (Tamell Pearson draws the foul)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
3:29
|
|
+2
|
Luka Garza makes two point jump shot
|
17-40
|
3:01
|
|
|
Marcus Watson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:59
|
|
|
Luka Garza defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
+3
|
Luka Garza makes three point jump shot (CJ Fredrick assists)
|
17-43
|
2:45
|
|
|
Marcus Watson Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Anthony Jones personal foul (Joe Wieskamp draws the foul)
|
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-44
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
Joe Wieskamp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-45
|
2:25
|
|
|
Anthony Jones turnover (bad pass) (Luka Garza steals)
|
|
2:19
|
|
+2
|
Joe Toussaint makes two point layup (CJ Fredrick assists)
|
17-47
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Tamell Pearson makes two point jump shot (Justin Brookens assists)
|
19-47
|
1:46
|
|
|
Luka Garza misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson defensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint personal foul (Tamell Pearson draws the foul)
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery defensive rebound
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Connor McCaffery misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Tamell Pearson defensive rebound
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Colton Sandage misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Keegan Murray defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
CJ Fredrick turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Rod Johnson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Leathernecks offensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brookens makes three point jump shot (Colton Sandage assists)
|
22-47
|
0:50
|
|
|
Keegan Murray misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Rod Johnson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Joe Wieskamp personal foul (Rod Johnson Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+1
|
Rod Johnson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-47
|
0:49
|
|
+1
|
Rod Johnson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-47
|
0:41
|
|
|
Rod Johnson Jr. shooting foul (Joe Toussaint draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Joe Toussaint makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-48
|
0:24
|
|
|
Keegan Murray blocks Justin Brookens's two point jump shot
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Leathernecks offensive rebound
|
|
0:16
|
|
+2
|
Rod Johnson Jr. makes two point layup (Colton Sandage assists)
|
26-48
|
0:03
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint offensive foul (Justin Brookens draws the foul)
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Joe Toussaint turnover
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|