20:00
Nick Thelen vs. Mark Williams (Jordan Goldwire gains possession)
19:40
+2
Matthew Hurt makes two point layup (Mark Williams assists)
0-2
19:28
Dylan Penn turnover (traveling)
19:07
Matthew Hurt misses two point jump shot
19:05
Juston Betz defensive rebound
18:39
Juston Betz turnover (out of bounds)
18:21
Jalen Johnson offensive foul (Juston Betz draws the foul)
18:21
Jalen Johnson turnover
18:03
Mark Williams blocks Nick Thelen's two point layup
18:01
Dylan Penn offensive rebound
17:57
+2
Dylan Penn makes two point layup
2-2
17:38
Jalen Johnson turnover (bad pass)
17:22
Jalen Johnson personal foul (Dylan Penn draws the foul)
17:10
Mark Williams blocks Pedro Bradshaw's two point layup
17:08
Jordan Goldwire defensive rebound
16:58
+2
DJ Steward makes two point layup
2-4
16:28
Mark Williams blocks Nick Thelen's two point jump shot
16:26
Knights offensive rebound
16:25
Dylan Penn misses three point jump shot
16:23
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
15:56
Ethan Claycomb personal foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
15:56
TV timeout
15:42
+3
Jaemyn Brakefield makes three point jump shot (DJ Steward assists)
2-7
15:22
Sam Devault misses two point jump shot
15:20
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
15:15
Jordan Goldwire turnover (lost ball)
15:06
Alec Pfriem turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goldwire steals)
15:02
Alec Pfriem shooting foul (Jordan Goldwire draws the foul)
15:02
+1
Jordan Goldwire makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-8
15:02
+1
Jordan Goldwire makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-9
15:01
Knights 30 second timeout
14:52
Pedro Bradshaw misses two point jump shot
14:50
Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
14:44
+3
Jaemyn Brakefield makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Roach assists)
2-12
14:23
Dylan Penn turnover (bad pass)
14:09
Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
14:07
Alec Pfriem defensive rebound
13:59
Jaemyn Brakefield personal foul (Bash Wieland draws the foul)
13:57
Knights turnover (5-second violation)
13:32
DJ Steward misses two point jump shot
13:30
Alec Pfriem defensive rebound
13:12
Alec Pfriem misses two point jump shot
13:10
Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
13:02
+3
Jaemyn Brakefield makes three point jump shot (DJ Steward assists)
2-15
13:02
Knights 30 second timeout
12:33
Dylan Penn misses two point jump shot
12:31
Mark Williams defensive rebound
12:05
Joey Baker misses two point jump shot
11:39
+2
Nick Thelen makes two point layup
4-15
11:16
Mark Williams offensive rebound
11:15
Nick Thelen shooting foul (Mark Williams draws the foul)
11:15
+1
Mark Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
4-18
11:15
+1
Mark Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
4-18
11:01
Ethan Claycomb misses two point layup
10:59
Ethan Claycomb offensive rebound
10:59
Mark Williams shooting foul (Ethan Claycomb draws the foul)
10:59
+1
Ethan Claycomb makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-18
10:59
+1
Ethan Claycomb makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-18
10:44
+3
Matthew Hurt makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goldwire assists)
6-21
10:20
Pedro Bradshaw misses three point jump shot
10:18
Jordan Goldwire defensive rebound
10:15
Pedro Bradshaw personal foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
10:12
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point jump shot
10:10
Pedro Bradshaw defensive rebound
10:03
Dylan Penn turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goldwire steals)
9:58
Jordan Goldwire turnover (bad pass)
9:33
+2
Pedro Bradshaw makes two point layup (Alec Pfriem assists)
8-21
9:20
Matthew Hurt misses three point jump shot
9:18
Wendell Moore Jr. offensive rebound
9:15
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point layup
9:13
Sam Devault defensive rebound
9:12
Jump ball. Matthew Hurt vs. Sam Devault (Sam Devault gains possession)
9:12
Dylan Penn turnover (bad pass) (Matthew Hurt steals)
9:09
DJ Steward offensive foul (Alec Pfriem draws the foul)
9:09
DJ Steward turnover
8:47
Sam Devault misses two point jump shot
8:45
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
8:37
Wendell Moore Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:35
Sam Devault defensive rebound
8:23
+2
Alec Pfriem makes two point layup (Bash Wieland assists)
10-21
7:54
+3
Matthew Hurt makes three point jump shot
10-24
7:27
+3
Sam Devault makes three point jump shot (Pedro Bradshaw assists)
13-24
7:11
Matthew Hurt turnover (traveling)
7:11
TV timeout
6:55
Dylan Penn turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goldwire steals)
6:34
+2
Patrick Tape makes two point layup
13-26
6:34
Alec Pfriem shooting foul (Patrick Tape draws the foul)
6:34
|
|
Patrick Tape misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw defensive rebound
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw misses two point layup
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw offensive rebound
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Patrick Tape blocks Pedro Bradshaw's two point layup
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Dylan Penn offensive rebound
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt personal foul (Pedro Bradshaw draws the foul)
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Dylan Penn misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
DJ Steward defensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Patrick Tape offensive foul (Pedro Bradshaw draws the foul)
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Patrick Tape turnover
|
|
5:44
|
|
+2
|
Bash Wieland makes two point layup (Ethan Claycomb assists)
|
15-26
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Dylan Penn offensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Claycomb makes two point jump shot
|
17-26
|
4:49
|
|
|
Juston Betz personal foul (Joey Baker draws the foul)
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Ethan Claycomb defensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
Pedro Bradshaw makes two point layup
|
19-26
|
4:27
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. shooting foul (Pedro Bradshaw draws the foul)
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Mark Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Juston Betz personal foul (Jeremy Roach draws the foul)
|
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-27
|
4:07
|
|
+1
|
Jeremy Roach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-28
|
3:53
|
|
+2
|
Nick Thelen makes two point layup
|
21-28
|
3:53
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield shooting foul (Nick Thelen draws the foul)
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Nick Thelen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield defensive rebound
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach offensive foul (Ethan Claycomb draws the foul)
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Jeremy Roach turnover
|
|
3:05
|
|
+2
|
Nick Thelen makes two point layup (Dylan Penn assists)
|
23-28
|
2:50
|
|
|
DJ Steward turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Claycomb makes two point jump shot
|
25-28
|
2:08
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Hurt makes two point jump shot (Wendell Moore Jr. assists)
|
25-30
|
1:45
|
|
|
Pedro Bradshaw misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Jordan Goldwire defensive rebound
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Ethan Claycomb personal foul (Wendell Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Alec Pfriem defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt personal foul (Alec Pfriem draws the foul)
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Alec Pfriem misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Alec Pfriem misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Mark Williams defensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Wendell Moore Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Mark Williams offensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Goldwire makes three point jump shot (Mark Williams assists)
|
25-33
|
0:52
|
|
|
Dylan Penn turnover (bad pass) (DJ Steward steals)
|
|
0:49
|
|
+2
|
Wendell Moore Jr. makes two point layup (DJ Steward assists)
|
25-35
|
0:14
|
|
|
Dylan Penn misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Matthew Hurt defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Joey Baker misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jaemyn Brakefield offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|