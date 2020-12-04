KENSAW
CREIGH
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Alex Peterson vs. Christian Bishop (Mitch Ballock gains possession)
|19:47
|
|Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|19:45
|
|Chris Youngblood defensive rebound
|19:20
|
|+2
|Alex Peterson makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:01
|
|+2
|Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:40
|
|+2
|Alex Peterson makes two point layup (Chris Youngblood assists)
|4-2
|18:33
|
|Marcus Zegarowski offensive foul (Terrell Burden draws the foul)
|18:33
|
|Marcus Zegarowski turnover
|18:14
|
|Damien Jefferson personal foul (Brandon Stroud draws the foul)
|18:02
|
|Spencer Rodgers misses three point jump shot
|18:00
|
|Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|17:44
|
|Damien Jefferson misses two point jump shot
|17:42
|
|Alex Peterson defensive rebound
|17:35
|
|Christian Bishop blocks Terrell Burden's two point layup
|17:33
|
|Owls offensive rebound
|17:31
|
|+2
|Chris Youngblood makes two point jump shot (Alex Peterson assists)
|6-2
|17:05
|
|+2
|Christian Bishop makes two point layup
|6-4
|16:47
|
|Brandon Stroud turnover (lost ball) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
|16:41
|
|+2
|Damien Jefferson makes two point layup (Denzel Mahoney assists)
|6-6
|16:13
|
|+2
|Alex Peterson makes two point jump shot (Terrell Burden assists)
|8-6
|16:04
|
|Brandon Stroud personal foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
|16:00
|
|Damien Jefferson misses two point layup
|15:58
|
|Chris Youngblood defensive rebound
|15:39
|
|Terrell Burden misses three point jump shot
|15:37
|
|Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|15:30
|
|Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|15:28
|
|Spencer Rodgers defensive rebound
|15:07
|
|Spencer Rodgers misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|
|Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|14:44
|
|Spencer Rodgers blocks Marcus Zegarowski's two point layup
|14:42
|
|Bluejays offensive rebound
|14:43
|
|TV timeout
|14:39
|
|+2
|Antwann Jones makes two point jump shot
|8-8
|14:17
|
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|14:15
|
|Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|14:04
|
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Antwann Jones assists)
|8-10
|13:40
|
|Terrell Burden turnover (bad pass)
|13:24
|
|Brandon Stroud personal foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)
|13:22
|
|Chris Youngblood personal foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)
|13:16
|
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Shereef Mitchell assists)
|8-12
|12:57
|
|Spencer Rodgers misses two point layup
|12:55
|
|Antwann Jones defensive rebound
|12:51
|
|Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|12:49
|
|Jamie Lewis defensive rebound
|12:36
|
|Terrell Burden turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Kalkbrenner steals)
|12:30
|
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk
|8-14
|12:31
|
|Owls 30 second timeout
|12:12
|
|Cole LaRue turnover (bad pass)
|11:59
|
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|8-16
|11:33
|
|+2
|Spencer Rodgers makes two point layup
|10-16
|11:14
|
|+3
|Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot
|10-19
|10:59
|
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Armani Harris's two point layup
|10:57
|
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|10:46
|
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup
|10-21
|10:22
|
|Jamie Lewis misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|10:04
|
|+2
|Marcus Zegarowski makes two point jump shot
|10-23
|10:04
|
|Owls 30 second timeout
|10:04
|
|TV timeout
|9:50
|
|Jamie Lewis turnover (traveling)
|9:37
|
|+2
|Marcus Zegarowski makes two point layup
|10-25
|9:16
|
|+3
|Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot (Jamie Lewis assists)
|13-25
|9:09
|
|Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|
|Jamie Lewis defensive rebound
|8:58
|
|Jamie Lewis misses two point jump shot
|8:56
|
|Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|8:50
|
|+3
|Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot
|13-28
|8:33
|
|+3
|Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot
|16-28
|8:04
|
|Armani Harris shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|8:04
|
|+1
|Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-29
|8:04
|
|+1
|Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-30
|7:46
|
|Terrell Burden turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)
|7:40
|
|+2
|Damien Jefferson makes two point dunk
|16-32
|7:20
|
|Chris Youngblood misses two point jump shot
|7:18
|
|Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
|7:08
|
|Damien Jefferson turnover (traveling)
|7:08
|
|TV timeout
|6:55
|
|Spencer Rodgers misses two point jump shot
|6:53
|
|Antwann Jones defensive rebound
|6:43
|
|+2
|Mitch Ballock makes two point layup
|16-34
|6:22
|
|Brandon Stroud misses three point jump shot
|6:20
|
|Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|6:13
|
|Alex Peterson shooting foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)
|6:13
|
|+1
|Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-35
|6:13
|
|+1
|Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-36
|5:56
|
|Terrell Burden turnover (lost ball) (Shereef Mitchell steals)
|5:53
|
|Chris Youngblood shooting foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
|5:53
|
|+1
|Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-37
|5:53
|
|+1
|Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-38
|5:40
|
|+3
|Kasen Jennings makes three point jump shot (Alex Peterson assists)
|19-38
|5:29
|
|Marcus Zegarowski misses two point layup
|5:27
|
|Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|5:23
|
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point jump shot
|19-40
|4:55
|
|Alex Peterson misses two point jump shot
|4:53
|
|Antwann Jones defensive rebound
|4:50
|
|Kasen Jennings personal foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)
|4:50
|
|+1
|Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-41
|4:50
|
|+1
|Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-42
|4:41
|
|Alex Peterson turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Zegarowski steals)
|4:36
|
|Marcus Zegarowski misses two point layup
|4:34
|
|Alex Peterson defensive rebound
|4:13
|
|+2
|Spencer Rodgers makes two point jump shot
|21-42
|3:57
|
|+2
|Shereef Mitchell makes two point layup
|21-44
|3:57
|
|Kasen Jennings shooting foul (Shereef Mitchell draws the foul)
|3:57
|
|TV timeout
|3:57
|
|+1
|Shereef Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-45
|3:48
|
|Spencer Rodgers turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Zegarowski steals)
|3:40
|
|Marcus Zegarowski turnover (traveling)
|3:22
|
|Antonio Spencer misses two point jump shot
|3:20
|
|Antonio Spencer offensive rebound
|3:20
|
|Jacob Epperson shooting foul (Alex Peterson draws the foul)
|3:20
|
|Alex Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:16
|
|+1
|Alex Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-45
|3:02
|
|Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|3:00
|
|Spencer Rodgers defensive rebound
|2:40
|
|Alex Peterson misses three point jump shot
|2:38
|
|Jacob Epperson defensive rebound
|2:26
|
|Damien Jefferson misses two point jump shot
|2:24
|
|Antonio Spencer defensive rebound
|2:18
|
|Jamie Lewis offensive foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
|2:18
|
|Jamie Lewis turnover
|2:03
|
|+2
|Mitch Ballock makes two point layup (Denzel Mahoney assists)
|22-47
|1:45
|
|Spencer Rodgers turnover (lost ball) (Denzel Mahoney steals)
|1:38
|
|Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|1:36
|
|Jacob Epperson offensive rebound
|1:32
|
|+3
|Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Jacob Epperson assists)
|22-50
|1:13
|
|Mitch Ballock shooting foul (Alex Peterson draws the foul)
|1:13
|
|Alex Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:13
|
|+1
|Alex Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-50
|0:57
|
|+2
|Marcus Zegarowski makes two point layup
|23-52
|0:42
|
|+2
|Alex Peterson makes two point layup
|25-52
|0:35
|
|Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|
|Kasen Jennings defensive rebound
|0:23
|
|Alex Peterson misses three point jump shot
|0:21
|
|Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|0:05
|
|Jacob Epperson offensive foul (Terrell Burden draws the foul)
|0:05
|
|Jacob Epperson turnover
|0:02
|
|Spencer Rodgers misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|
|Jacob Epperson defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:40
|
|Alex Peterson misses two point jump shot
|19:38
|
|Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|19:30
|
|+2
|Damien Jefferson makes two point layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|25-54
|19:14
|
|Spencer Rodgers turnover (bad pass) (Christian Bishop steals)
|19:08
|
|Spencer Rodgers shooting foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)
|19:08
|
|+1
|Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-55
|19:08
|
|+1
|Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-56
|18:49
|
|+3
|Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot (Brandon Stroud assists)
|28-56
|18:39
|
|+2
|Christian Bishop makes two point layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|28-58
|18:20
|
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|18:18
|
|Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|18:12
|
|+2
|Christian Bishop makes two point layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|28-60
|18:04
|
|Owls 30 second timeout
|18:04
|
|TV timeout
|17:52
|
|Christian Bishop personal foul (Alex Peterson draws the foul)
|17:49
|
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|17:47
|
|Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|17:29
|
|Damien Jefferson offensive foul (Alex Peterson draws the foul)
|17:29
|
|Damien Jefferson turnover
|17:06
|
|Spencer Rodgers misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|
|Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
|16:55
|
|+2
|Damien Jefferson makes two point layup
|28-62
|16:35
|
|+2
|Spencer Rodgers makes two point layup
|30-62
|16:06
|
|Marcus Zegarowski misses two point jump shot
|16:04
|
|Spencer Rodgers defensive rebound
|15:41
|
|Terrell Burden misses two point jump shot
|15:39
|
|Antonio Spencer offensive rebound
|15:33
|
|TV timeout
|15:22
|
|Antwann Jones blocks Terrell Burden's two point layup
|15:20
|
|Owls offensive rebound
|15:19
|
|Spencer Rodgers misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|
|Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|15:11
|
|Antwann Jones misses two point layup
|15:09
|
|Antwann Jones offensive rebound
|15:04
|
|+2
|Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|30-64
|14:47
|
|Kasen Jennings misses three point jump shot
|14:45
|
|Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
|14:35
|
|Spencer Rodgers personal foul (Mitch Ballock draws the foul)
|14:17
|
|Antonio Spencer blocks Ryan Kalkbrenner's two point layup
|14:15
|
|Chris Youngblood defensive rebound
|13:54
|
|+3
|Brandon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Spencer Rodgers assists)
|33-64
|13:46
|
|Kasen Jennings personal foul (Shereef Mitchell draws the foul)
|13:44
|
|Brandon Stroud personal foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)
|13:34
|
|Shereef Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Kasen Jennings steals)
|13:17
|
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|13:15
|
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|13:07
|
|+3
|Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists)
|33-67
|12:47
|
|Kasen Jennings turnover (bad pass)
|12:25
|
|Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|
|Armani Harris defensive rebound
|12:12
|
|Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|
|Owls offensive rebound
|12:08
|
|Chris Youngblood turnover (bad pass) (Shereef Mitchell steals)
|12:04
|
|+2
|Shereef Mitchell makes two point layup
|33-69
|12:06
|
|Kasen Jennings shooting foul (Shereef Mitchell draws the foul)
|12:06
|
|+1
|Shereef Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-70
|11:48
|
|Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Alex Peterson's two point jump shot
|11:46
|
|Kasen Jennings offensive rebound
|11:39
|
|Kasen Jennings misses two point jump shot
|11:37
|
|Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound
|11:32
|
|+2
|Denzel Mahoney makes two point jump shot
|33-72
|11:17
|
|Alex Peterson misses two point jump shot
|11:15
|
|Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound
|11:10
|
|Damien Jefferson offensive foul (Kasen Jennings draws the foul)
|11:10
|
|Damien Jefferson turnover
|11:10
|
|TV timeout
|11:00
|
|+2
|Alex Peterson makes two point dunk (Spencer Rodgers assists)
|35-72
|10:41
|
|+3
|Shereef Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists)
|35-75
|10:09
|
|+2
|Spencer Rodgers makes two point jump shot
|37-75
|9:46
|
|Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|
|Denzel Mahoney offensive rebound
|9:41
|
|+3
|Damien Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Denzel Mahoney assists)
|37-78
|9:15
|
|+2
|Brandon Stroud makes two point layup (Chris Youngblood assists)
|39-78