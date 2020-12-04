KENSAW
CREIGH

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
KENSAW
Owls
25
CREIGH
Bluejays
52

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Alex Peterson vs. Christian Bishop (Mitch Ballock gains possession)  
19:47   Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot  
19:45   Chris Youngblood defensive rebound  
19:20 +2 Alex Peterson makes two point layup 2-0
19:01 +2 Damien Jefferson makes two point layup 2-2
18:40 +2 Alex Peterson makes two point layup (Chris Youngblood assists) 4-2
18:33   Marcus Zegarowski offensive foul (Terrell Burden draws the foul)  
18:33   Marcus Zegarowski turnover  
18:14   Damien Jefferson personal foul (Brandon Stroud draws the foul)  
18:02   Spencer Rodgers misses three point jump shot  
18:00   Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound  
17:44   Damien Jefferson misses two point jump shot  
17:42   Alex Peterson defensive rebound  
17:35   Christian Bishop blocks Terrell Burden's two point layup  
17:33   Owls offensive rebound  
17:31 +2 Chris Youngblood makes two point jump shot (Alex Peterson assists) 6-2
17:05 +2 Christian Bishop makes two point layup 6-4
16:47   Brandon Stroud turnover (lost ball) (Denzel Mahoney steals)  
16:41 +2 Damien Jefferson makes two point layup (Denzel Mahoney assists) 6-6
16:13 +2 Alex Peterson makes two point jump shot (Terrell Burden assists) 8-6
16:04   Brandon Stroud personal foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)  
16:00   Damien Jefferson misses two point layup  
15:58   Chris Youngblood defensive rebound  
15:39   Terrell Burden misses three point jump shot  
15:37   Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound  
15:30   Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot  
15:28   Spencer Rodgers defensive rebound  
15:07   Spencer Rodgers misses three point jump shot  
15:05   Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound  
14:44   Spencer Rodgers blocks Marcus Zegarowski's two point layup  
14:42   Bluejays offensive rebound  
14:43   TV timeout  
14:39 +2 Antwann Jones makes two point jump shot 8-8
14:17   Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot  
14:15   Damien Jefferson defensive rebound  
14:04 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Antwann Jones assists) 8-10
13:40   Terrell Burden turnover (bad pass)  
13:24   Brandon Stroud personal foul (Damien Jefferson draws the foul)  
13:22   Chris Youngblood personal foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)  
13:16 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Shereef Mitchell assists) 8-12
12:57   Spencer Rodgers misses two point layup  
12:55   Antwann Jones defensive rebound  
12:51   Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot  
12:49   Jamie Lewis defensive rebound  
12:36   Terrell Burden turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Kalkbrenner steals)  
12:30 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk 8-14
12:31   Owls 30 second timeout  
12:12   Cole LaRue turnover (bad pass)  
11:59 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Marcus Zegarowski assists) 8-16
11:33 +2 Spencer Rodgers makes two point layup 10-16
11:14 +3 Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot 10-19
10:59   Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Armani Harris's two point layup  
10:57   Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound  
10:51   Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot  
10:49   Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound  
10:46 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup 10-21
10:22   Jamie Lewis misses three point jump shot  
10:20   Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound  
10:04 +2 Marcus Zegarowski makes two point jump shot 10-23
10:04   Owls 30 second timeout  
10:04   TV timeout  
9:50   Jamie Lewis turnover (traveling)  
9:37 +2 Marcus Zegarowski makes two point layup 10-25
9:16 +3 Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot (Jamie Lewis assists) 13-25
9:09   Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot  
9:07   Jamie Lewis defensive rebound  
8:58   Jamie Lewis misses two point jump shot  
8:56   Christian Bishop defensive rebound  
8:50 +3 Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot 13-28
8:33 +3 Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot 16-28
8:04   Armani Harris shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)  
8:04 +1 Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-29
8:04 +1 Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-30
7:46   Terrell Burden turnover (bad pass) (Damien Jefferson steals)  
7:40 +2 Damien Jefferson makes two point dunk 16-32
7:20   Chris Youngblood misses two point jump shot  
7:18   Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound  
7:08   Damien Jefferson turnover (traveling)  
7:08   TV timeout  
6:55   Spencer Rodgers misses two point jump shot  
6:53   Antwann Jones defensive rebound  
6:43 +2 Mitch Ballock makes two point layup 16-34
6:22   Brandon Stroud misses three point jump shot  
6:20   Damien Jefferson defensive rebound  
6:13   Alex Peterson shooting foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)  
6:13 +1 Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-35
6:13 +1 Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-36
5:56   Terrell Burden turnover (lost ball) (Shereef Mitchell steals)  
5:53   Chris Youngblood shooting foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)  
5:53 +1 Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-37
5:53 +1 Denzel Mahoney makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-38
5:40 +3 Kasen Jennings makes three point jump shot (Alex Peterson assists) 19-38
5:29   Marcus Zegarowski misses two point layup  
5:27   Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound  
5:23 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point jump shot 19-40
4:55   Alex Peterson misses two point jump shot  
4:53   Antwann Jones defensive rebound  
4:50   Kasen Jennings personal foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)  
4:50 +1 Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-41
4:50 +1 Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-42
4:41   Alex Peterson turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Zegarowski steals)  
4:36   Marcus Zegarowski misses two point layup  
4:34   Alex Peterson defensive rebound  
4:13 +2 Spencer Rodgers makes two point jump shot 21-42
3:57 +2 Shereef Mitchell makes two point layup 21-44
3:57   Kasen Jennings shooting foul (Shereef Mitchell draws the foul)  
3:57   TV timeout  
3:57 +1 Shereef Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-45
3:48   Spencer Rodgers turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Zegarowski steals)  
3:40   Marcus Zegarowski turnover (traveling)  
3:22   Antonio Spencer misses two point jump shot  
3:20   Antonio Spencer offensive rebound  
3:20   Jacob Epperson shooting foul (Alex Peterson draws the foul)  
3:20   Alex Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:16 +1 Alex Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-45
3:02   Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot  
3:00   Spencer Rodgers defensive rebound  
2:40   Alex Peterson misses three point jump shot  
2:38   Jacob Epperson defensive rebound  
2:26   Damien Jefferson misses two point jump shot  
2:24   Antonio Spencer defensive rebound  
2:18   Jamie Lewis offensive foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)  
2:18   Jamie Lewis turnover  
2:03 +2 Mitch Ballock makes two point layup (Denzel Mahoney assists) 22-47
1:45   Spencer Rodgers turnover (lost ball) (Denzel Mahoney steals)  
1:38   Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot  
1:36   Jacob Epperson offensive rebound  
1:32 +3 Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Jacob Epperson assists) 22-50
1:13   Mitch Ballock shooting foul (Alex Peterson draws the foul)  
1:13   Alex Peterson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:13 +1 Alex Peterson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 23-50
0:57 +2 Marcus Zegarowski makes two point layup 23-52
0:42 +2 Alex Peterson makes two point layup 25-52
0:35   Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot  
0:33   Kasen Jennings defensive rebound  
0:23   Alex Peterson misses three point jump shot  
0:21   Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound  
0:05   Jacob Epperson offensive foul (Terrell Burden draws the foul)  
0:05   Jacob Epperson turnover  
0:02   Spencer Rodgers misses three point jump shot  
0:01   Jacob Epperson defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
KENSAW
Owls
33
CREIGH
Bluejays
41

Time Team Play Score
19:40   Alex Peterson misses two point jump shot  
19:38   Christian Bishop defensive rebound  
19:30 +2 Damien Jefferson makes two point layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists) 25-54
19:14   Spencer Rodgers turnover (bad pass) (Christian Bishop steals)  
19:08   Spencer Rodgers shooting foul (Marcus Zegarowski draws the foul)  
19:08 +1 Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-55
19:08 +1 Marcus Zegarowski makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-56
18:49 +3 Chris Youngblood makes three point jump shot (Brandon Stroud assists) 28-56
18:39 +2 Christian Bishop makes two point layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists) 28-58
18:20   Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot  
18:18   Damien Jefferson defensive rebound  
18:12 +2 Christian Bishop makes two point layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists) 28-60
18:04   Owls 30 second timeout  
18:04   TV timeout  
17:52   Christian Bishop personal foul (Alex Peterson draws the foul)  
17:49   Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot  
17:47   Christian Bishop defensive rebound  
17:29   Damien Jefferson offensive foul (Alex Peterson draws the foul)  
17:29   Damien Jefferson turnover  
17:06   Spencer Rodgers misses three point jump shot  
17:04   Mitch Ballock defensive rebound  
16:55 +2 Damien Jefferson makes two point layup 28-62
16:35 +2 Spencer Rodgers makes two point layup 30-62
16:06   Marcus Zegarowski misses two point jump shot  
16:04   Spencer Rodgers defensive rebound  
15:41   Terrell Burden misses two point jump shot  
15:39   Antonio Spencer offensive rebound  
15:33   TV timeout  
15:22   Antwann Jones blocks Terrell Burden's two point layup  
15:20   Owls offensive rebound  
15:19   Spencer Rodgers misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound  
15:11   Antwann Jones misses two point layup  
15:09   Antwann Jones offensive rebound  
15:04 +2 Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point dunk (Marcus Zegarowski assists) 30-64
14:47   Kasen Jennings misses three point jump shot  
14:45   Mitch Ballock defensive rebound  
14:35   Spencer Rodgers personal foul (Mitch Ballock draws the foul)  
14:17   Antonio Spencer blocks Ryan Kalkbrenner's two point layup  
14:15   Chris Youngblood defensive rebound  
13:54 +3 Brandon Stroud makes three point jump shot (Spencer Rodgers assists) 33-64
13:46   Kasen Jennings personal foul (Shereef Mitchell draws the foul)  
13:44   Brandon Stroud personal foul (Denzel Mahoney draws the foul)  
13:34   Shereef Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Kasen Jennings steals)  
13:17   Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot  
13:15   Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound  
13:07 +3 Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Shereef Mitchell assists) 33-67
12:47   Kasen Jennings turnover (bad pass)  
12:25   Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot  
12:23   Armani Harris defensive rebound  
12:12   Chris Youngblood misses three point jump shot  
12:10   Owls offensive rebound  
12:08   Chris Youngblood turnover (bad pass) (Shereef Mitchell steals)  
12:04 +2 Shereef Mitchell makes two point layup 33-69
12:06   Kasen Jennings shooting foul (Shereef Mitchell draws the foul)  
12:06 +1 Shereef Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1 33-70
11:48   Ryan Kalkbrenner blocks Alex Peterson's two point jump shot  
11:46   Kasen Jennings offensive rebound  
11:39   Kasen Jennings misses two point jump shot  
11:37   Denzel Mahoney defensive rebound  
11:32 +2 Denzel Mahoney makes two point jump shot 33-72
11:17   Alex Peterson misses two point jump shot  
11:15   Ryan Kalkbrenner defensive rebound  
11:10   Damien Jefferson offensive foul (Kasen Jennings draws the foul)  
11:10   Damien Jefferson turnover  
11:10   TV timeout  
11:00 +2 Alex Peterson makes two point dunk (Spencer Rodgers assists) 35-72
10:41 +3 Shereef Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists) 35-75
10:09 +2 Spencer Rodgers makes two point jump shot 37-75
9:46   Denzel Mahoney misses three point jump shot  
9:44   Denzel Mahoney offensive rebound  
9:41 +3 Damien Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Denzel Mahoney assists) 37-78
9:15 +2 Brandon Stroud makes two point layup (Chris Youngblood assists) 39-78