WISC
MARQET

1st Half
WISC
Badgers
30
MARQET
Golden Eagles
35

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Nate Reuvers vs. Theo John (Golden Eagles gains possession)  
19:29   Golden Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:09   D'Mitrik Trice misses two point jump shot  
19:07   Koby McEwen defensive rebound  
18:50   Nate Reuvers blocks Dawson Garcia's two point layup  
18:48   Micah Potter defensive rebound  
18:39   Brad Davison misses three point jump shot  
18:37   Dawson Garcia defensive rebound  
18:13   Theo John misses two point layup  
18:11   D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound  
17:50   Theo John shooting foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)  
17:50 +1 Micah Potter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-0
17:50 +1 Micah Potter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-0
17:27 +2 Theo John makes two point hook shot (Koby McEwen assists) 2-2
17:27   Micah Potter shooting foul (Theo John draws the foul)  
17:27   Theo John misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
17:27   Micah Potter defensive rebound  
17:04 +3 Micah Potter makes three point jump shot (Brad Davison assists) 5-2
16:45   Jamal Cain misses three point jump shot  
16:43   Dawson Garcia offensive rebound  
16:38   Nate Reuvers shooting foul (Jamal Cain draws the foul)  
16:38 +1 Jamal Cain makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-3
16:38 +1 Jamal Cain makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-4
16:21   Brad Davison misses three point jump shot  
16:19   Aleem Ford offensive rebound  
16:12   Jamal Cain shooting foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)  
16:14 +1 Brad Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-4
16:14 +1 Brad Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-4
15:59   D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot  
15:57   Badgers defensive rebound  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:36 +3 D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Tyler Wahl assists) 10-4
15:16   Brad Davison personal foul  
15:04 +3 Justin Lewis makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists) 10-7
14:38   Nate Reuvers misses three point jump shot  
14:36   Koby McEwen defensive rebound  
14:25   Theo John misses two point hook shot  
14:23   D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound  
14:13   Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot  
14:11   Ben Carlson offensive rebound  
14:04   Ben Carlson misses two point tip shot  
14:04   Jonathan Davis offensive rebound  
14:04   Justin Lewis blocks Jonathan Davis's two point layup  
14:02   Justin Lewis defensive rebound  
13:56   Justin Lewis turnover (traveling)  
13:46   Tyler Wahl misses two point layup  
13:44   Greg Elliott defensive rebound  
13:31 +2 Justin Lewis makes two point hook shot (Symir Torrence assists) 10-9
13:17   Koby McEwen personal foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)  
13:14 +2 Tyler Wahl makes two point layup (Trevor Anderson assists) 12-9
12:51   Dawson Garcia misses two point layup  
12:49   Dexter Akanno offensive rebound  
12:42   Nate Reuvers blocks Justin Lewis's two point jump shot  
12:40   Golden Eagles offensive rebound  
12:29 +2 Greg Elliott makes two point layup 12-11
12:05 +2 Nate Reuvers makes two point hook shot 14-11
11:54 +3 Dawson Garcia makes three point jump shot (Symir Torrence assists) 14-14
11:27 +2 Micah Potter makes two point layup 16-14
11:06   Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot  
11:04   Tyler Wahl defensive rebound  
10:58   Tyler Wahl turnover (bad pass)  
10:58   TV timeout  
10:39   D.J. Carton misses two point jump shot  
10:37   Micah Potter defensive rebound  
10:21   Brad Davison turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Carton steals)  
10:14   Brad Davison shooting foul (D.J. Carton draws the foul)  
10:14 +1 D.J. Carton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-15
10:14 +1 D.J. Carton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-16
9:56   Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot  
9:54   D.J. Carton defensive rebound  
9:37   Koby McEwen turnover (bad pass) (D'Mitrik Trice steals)  
9:31 +2 D'Mitrik Trice makes two point layup 18-16
9:14 +2 D.J. Carton makes two point jump shot 18-18
9:01   Nate Reuvers misses two point layup  
8:59   Dawson Garcia defensive rebound  
8:52 +2 Koby McEwen makes two point layup 18-20
8:21   D'Mitrik Trice misses two point jump shot  
8:19   Dawson Garcia defensive rebound  
8:06   Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot  
8:04   Aleem Ford defensive rebound  
7:57   D'Mitrik Trice turnover (bad pass) (Dawson Garcia steals)  
7:54   Nate Reuvers shooting foul (Jamal Cain draws the foul)  
7:54   TV timeout  
7:54   Jamal Cain misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:35   Aleem Ford misses two point jump shot  
7:54 +1 Jamal Cain makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-21
7:35   Aleem Ford misses two point jump shot  
7:33   Koby McEwen defensive rebound  
7:32   Micah Potter personal foul (Koby McEwen draws the foul)  
7:13   Jamal Cain turnover (lost ball) (Jonathan Davis steals)  
7:08 +2 Jonathan Davis makes two point layup 20-21
6:58   Theo John turnover (lost ball) (Aleem Ford steals)  
6:45   Koby McEwen personal foul  
6:34   Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot  
6:32   Justin Lewis defensive rebound  
6:21   Justin Lewis turnover (traveling)  
6:10   Aleem Ford misses two point layup  
6:08   Badgers offensive rebound  
5:57   Trevor Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Greg Elliott steals)  
5:32   Ben Carlson personal foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)  
5:32 +1 Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-22
5:32 +1 Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-23
5:10   Tyler Wahl misses three point jump shot  
5:08   Dawson Garcia defensive rebound  
4:57   D.J. Carton misses two point jump shot  
4:55   Aleem Ford defensive rebound  
4:38   Trevor Anderson misses three point jump shot  
4:36   Jonathan Davis offensive rebound  
4:34   D'Mitrik Trice turnover (bad pass) (Greg Elliott steals)  
4:28   Tyler Wahl shooting foul (Greg Elliott draws the foul)  
4:28 +1 Greg Elliott makes regular free throw 1 of 2 20-24
4:28 +1 Greg Elliott makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-25
4:17 +2 Jonathan Davis makes two point layup 22-25
3:56   Ben Carlson shooting foul (Dexter Akanno draws the foul)  
3:56   TV timeout  
3:56 +1 Dexter Akanno makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-26
3:56 +1 Dexter Akanno makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-27
3:43 +3 D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Aleem Ford assists) 25-27
3:17   Tyler Wahl blocks Dexter Akanno's two point layup  
3:15   Jonathan Davis defensive rebound  
2:55   D'Mitrik Trice misses two point jump shot  
2:53   Jonathan Davis offensive rebound  
2:48 +2 Jonathan Davis makes two point layup 27-27
2:27   Theo John misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:27   Tyler Wahl personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)  
2:27   Theo John misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:27   Badgers defensive rebound  
2:27   Theo John misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:27   Badgers defensive rebound  
2:27   Justin Lewis personal foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)  
2:17 +3 D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Aleem Ford assists) 30-27
1:54   D.J. Carton misses two point layup  
1:52   Aleem Ford defensive rebound  
1:33   D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot  
1:31   Justin Lewis defensive rebound  
1:27   Jonathan Davis personal foul (Greg Elliott draws the foul)  
1:27 +1 Greg Elliott makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-28
1:27 +1 Greg Elliott makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-29
1:16   D.J. Carton personal foul (D'Mitrik Trice draws the foul)  
1:01   D'Mitrik Trice misses two point layup  
0:59   Theo John defensive rebound  
0:48 +3 Justin Lewis makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists) 30-32
0:31   D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot  
0:29   Theo John defensive rebound  
0:04 +3 D.J. Carton makes three point jump shot 30-35

2nd Half
WISC
Badgers
35
MARQET
Golden Eagles
32

Time Team Play Score
0:00    
19:44   Theo John shooting foul (Nate Reuvers draws the foul)  
19:44 +1 Nate Reuvers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-35
19:44 +1 Nate Reuvers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-35
19:21   Aleem Ford blocks Dawson Garcia's two point layup  
19:19   Micah Potter defensive rebound  
19:19   Theo John personal foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)  
19:04   Dawson Garcia personal foul  
19:02   Jamal Cain shooting foul (Aleem Ford draws the foul)  
19:02 +1 Aleem Ford makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-35
19:02   Aleem Ford misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:02   Dawson Garcia defensive rebound  
18:44   Justin Lewis misses two point jump shot  
18:42   D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound  
18:36 +2 Micah Potter makes two point dunk (Brad Davison assists) 35-35
18:36   TV timeout  
18:17   D.J. Carton misses two point jump shot  
18:15   Micah Potter defensive rebound  
17:59   Micah Potter turnover (traveling)  
17:36 +2 Koby McEwen makes two point jump shot 35-37
17:11   Micah Potter turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Carton steals)  
16:59 +2 Jamal Cain makes two point jump shot 35-39
16:36   Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot  
16:34   Jamal Cain defensive rebound  
16:24   D.J. Carton turnover (lost ball) (Brad Davison steals)  
16:16   D'Mitrik Trice misses two point layup  
16:14   Badgers offensive rebound  
16:11 +2 Nate Reuvers makes two point layup (D'Mitrik Trice assists) 37-39
15:58   Koby McEwen misses two point jump shot  
15:56   Justin Lewis offensive rebound  
15:55   Justin Lewis misses two point jump shot  
15:53   Nate Reuvers defensive rebound  
15:33 +3 Nate Reuvers makes three point jump shot (Brad Davison assists) 40-39
15:06   Aleem Ford personal foul (D.J. Carton draws the foul)  
15:06   TV timeout  
14:52   Brad Davison shooting foul (Koby McEwen draws the foul)  
14:52 +1 Koby McEwen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-40
14:52 +1 Koby McEwen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-41
14:30   D'Mitrik Trice turnover (bad pass) (Greg Elliott steals)  
14:07   Justin Lewis misses three point jump shot  
14:05   D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound  
13:51   Nate Reuvers misses three point jump shot  
13:49   Justin Lewis defensive rebound  
13:26   Tyler Wahl personal foul  
13:26   Koby McEwen turnover (out of bounds)  
13:05   Jonathan Davis misses three point jump shot  
13:03   Trevor Anderson offensive rebound  
12:52   D'Mitrik Trice misses two point jump shot  
12:50   Koby McEwen defensive rebound  
12:40 +2 Koby McEwen makes two point layup 40-43
12:19 +2 Jonathan Davis makes two point jump shot 42-43
11:51   Trevor Anderson personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)  
11:51   TV timeout  
11:47   D.J. Carton misses two point layup  
11:45   Jamal Cain offensive rebound  
11:45   Aleem Ford shooting foul (Jamal Cain draws the foul)  
11:45 +1 Jamal Cain makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-44
11:45 +1 Jamal Cain makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-45
11:28   Micah Potter turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Carton steals)  
11:16   Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot  
11:14   Jonathan Davis defensive rebound  
10:58   Micah Potter misses two point layup  
10:56   Trevor Anderson offensive rebound  
10:48 +3 Aleem Ford makes three point jump shot (Trevor Anderson assists) 45-45
10:35   Dawson Garcia misses two point layup  
10:33   Dawson Garcia offensive rebound  
10:30 +2 Dawson Garcia makes two point layup 45-47
