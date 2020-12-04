|
20:00
Nate Reuvers vs. Theo John (Golden Eagles gains possession)
19:29
Golden Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
19:09
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point jump shot
19:07
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
18:50
Nate Reuvers blocks Dawson Garcia's two point layup
18:48
Micah Potter defensive rebound
18:39
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
18:37
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
18:13
Theo John misses two point layup
18:11
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
17:50
Theo John shooting foul (Micah Potter draws the foul)
17:50
+1
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
1-0
17:50
+1
Micah Potter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-0
17:27
+2
Theo John makes two point hook shot (Koby McEwen assists)
2-2
17:27
Micah Potter shooting foul (Theo John draws the foul)
17:27
Theo John misses regular free throw 1 of 1
17:27
Micah Potter defensive rebound
17:04
+3
Micah Potter makes three point jump shot (Brad Davison assists)
5-2
16:45
Jamal Cain misses three point jump shot
16:43
Dawson Garcia offensive rebound
16:38
Nate Reuvers shooting foul (Jamal Cain draws the foul)
16:38
+1
Jamal Cain makes regular free throw 1 of 2
5-3
16:38
+1
Jamal Cain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-4
16:21
Brad Davison misses three point jump shot
16:19
Aleem Ford offensive rebound
16:12
Jamal Cain shooting foul (Brad Davison draws the foul)
16:14
+1
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-4
16:14
+1
Brad Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-4
15:59
D.J. Carton misses three point jump shot
15:57
Badgers defensive rebound
15:56
TV timeout
15:36
+3
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Tyler Wahl assists)
10-4
15:16
Brad Davison personal foul
15:04
+3
Justin Lewis makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
10-7
14:38
Nate Reuvers misses three point jump shot
14:36
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
14:25
Theo John misses two point hook shot
14:23
D'Mitrik Trice defensive rebound
14:13
Nate Reuvers misses two point jump shot
14:11
Ben Carlson offensive rebound
14:04
Ben Carlson misses two point tip shot
14:04
Jonathan Davis offensive rebound
14:04
Justin Lewis blocks Jonathan Davis's two point layup
14:02
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
13:56
Justin Lewis turnover (traveling)
13:46
Tyler Wahl misses two point layup
13:44
Greg Elliott defensive rebound
13:31
+2
Justin Lewis makes two point hook shot (Symir Torrence assists)
10-9
13:17
Koby McEwen personal foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
13:14
+2
Tyler Wahl makes two point layup (Trevor Anderson assists)
12-9
12:51
Dawson Garcia misses two point layup
12:49
Dexter Akanno offensive rebound
12:42
Nate Reuvers blocks Justin Lewis's two point jump shot
12:40
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
12:29
+2
Greg Elliott makes two point layup
12-11
12:05
+2
Nate Reuvers makes two point hook shot
14-11
11:54
+3
Dawson Garcia makes three point jump shot (Symir Torrence assists)
14-14
11:27
+2
Micah Potter makes two point layup
16-14
11:06
Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot
11:04
Tyler Wahl defensive rebound
10:58
Tyler Wahl turnover (bad pass)
10:58
TV timeout
10:39
D.J. Carton misses two point jump shot
10:37
Micah Potter defensive rebound
10:21
Brad Davison turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Carton steals)
10:14
Brad Davison shooting foul (D.J. Carton draws the foul)
10:14
+1
D.J. Carton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-15
10:14
+1
D.J. Carton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-16
9:56
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
9:54
D.J. Carton defensive rebound
9:37
Koby McEwen turnover (bad pass) (D'Mitrik Trice steals)
9:31
+2
D'Mitrik Trice makes two point layup
18-16
9:14
+2
D.J. Carton makes two point jump shot
18-18
9:01
Nate Reuvers misses two point layup
8:59
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
8:52
+2
Koby McEwen makes two point layup
18-20
8:21
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point jump shot
8:19
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
8:06
Koby McEwen misses three point jump shot
8:04
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
7:57
D'Mitrik Trice turnover (bad pass) (Dawson Garcia steals)
7:54
Nate Reuvers shooting foul (Jamal Cain draws the foul)
7:54
TV timeout
7:54
Jamal Cain misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:35
Aleem Ford misses two point jump shot
7:54
+1
Jamal Cain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-21
7:35
Aleem Ford misses two point jump shot
7:33
Koby McEwen defensive rebound
7:32
Micah Potter personal foul (Koby McEwen draws the foul)
7:13
Jamal Cain turnover (lost ball) (Jonathan Davis steals)
7:08
+2
Jonathan Davis makes two point layup
20-21
6:58
Theo John turnover (lost ball) (Aleem Ford steals)
6:45
Koby McEwen personal foul
6:34
Aleem Ford misses three point jump shot
6:32
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
6:21
Justin Lewis turnover (traveling)
6:10
Aleem Ford misses two point layup
6:08
Badgers offensive rebound
5:57
Trevor Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Greg Elliott steals)
5:32
Ben Carlson personal foul (Justin Lewis draws the foul)
5:32
+1
Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-22
5:32
+1
Justin Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-23
5:10
Tyler Wahl misses three point jump shot
5:08
Dawson Garcia defensive rebound
4:57
D.J. Carton misses two point jump shot
4:55
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
4:38
Trevor Anderson misses three point jump shot
4:36
Jonathan Davis offensive rebound
4:34
D'Mitrik Trice turnover (bad pass) (Greg Elliott steals)
4:28
Tyler Wahl shooting foul (Greg Elliott draws the foul)
4:28
+1
Greg Elliott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-24
4:28
+1
Greg Elliott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-25
4:17
+2
Jonathan Davis makes two point layup
22-25
3:56
Ben Carlson shooting foul (Dexter Akanno draws the foul)
3:56
TV timeout
3:56
+1
Dexter Akanno makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-26
3:56
+1
Dexter Akanno makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-27
3:43
+3
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Aleem Ford assists)
25-27
3:17
Tyler Wahl blocks Dexter Akanno's two point layup
3:15
Jonathan Davis defensive rebound
2:55
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point jump shot
2:53
Jonathan Davis offensive rebound
2:48
+2
Jonathan Davis makes two point layup
27-27
2:27
2:27
Tyler Wahl personal foul (Theo John draws the foul)
2:27
2:27
Badgers defensive rebound
2:27
Theo John misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:27
Badgers defensive rebound
2:27
Justin Lewis personal foul (Tyler Wahl draws the foul)
2:17
+3
D'Mitrik Trice makes three point jump shot (Aleem Ford assists)
30-27
1:54
D.J. Carton misses two point layup
1:52
Aleem Ford defensive rebound
1:33
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
1:31
Justin Lewis defensive rebound
1:27
Jonathan Davis personal foul (Greg Elliott draws the foul)
1:27
+1
Greg Elliott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-28
1:27
+1
Greg Elliott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-29
1:16
D.J. Carton personal foul (D'Mitrik Trice draws the foul)
1:01
D'Mitrik Trice misses two point layup
0:59
Theo John defensive rebound
0:48
+3
Justin Lewis makes three point jump shot (D.J. Carton assists)
30-32
0:31
D'Mitrik Trice misses three point jump shot
0:29
Theo John defensive rebound
0:04
+3
D.J. Carton makes three point jump shot
30-35