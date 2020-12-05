BYU
UTAHST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Cougars gains possession)
|19:46
|
|Caleb Lohner turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)
|10:29
|
|+2
|Rollie Worster makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:00
|
|Caleb Lohner misses two point layup
|18:58
|
|Brock Miller defensive rebound
|18:45
|
|+2
|Justin Bean makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists)
|0-4
|18:22
|
|Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|18:20
|
|Matt Haarms offensive rebound
|18:13
|
|+3
|Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Connor Harding assists)
|3-4
|17:22
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot
|3-6
|17:22
|
|+3
|Caleb Lohner makes three point jump shot (Connor Harding assists)
|6-6
|17:22
|
|Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot
|17:20
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|17:15
|
|Justin Bean turnover (lost ball) (Alex Barcello steals)
|17:03
|
|Brandon Averette turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)
|17:03
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists)
|6-8
|16:31
|
|Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|16:29
|
|Brock Miller defensive rebound
|16:18
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|16:16
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|16:15
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point putback layup
|6-10
|15:58
|
|Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|15:56
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|15:43
|
|Justin Bean misses two point layup
|15:41
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|15:39
|
|Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot
|15:37
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|15:32
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Rollie Worster assists)
|6-12
|15:03
|
|Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|15:01
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|14:41
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point layup
|14:39
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|14:27
|
|+2
|Connor Harding makes two point layup
|8-12
|14:05
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|14:05
|
|Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|13:57
|
|+2
|Brandon Averette makes two point layup
|10-12
|13:57
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|10-14
|13:21
|
|Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|13:55
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|13:08
|
|Justin Bean misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|
|Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|12:48
|
|Matt Haarms turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)
|12:48
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|12:46
|
|Cougars defensive rebound
|12:45
|
|TV timeout
|12:34
|
|Sean Bairstow shooting foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)
|12:34
|
|+1
|Caleb Lohner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-14
|12:34
|
|+1
|Caleb Lohner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-14
|12:34
|
|Trevin Knell shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|12:34
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-15
|12:07
|
|Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:07
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|11:55
|
|Kolby Lee turnover
|11:52
|
|TV timeout
|11:40
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point layup
|11:39
|
|Gideon George defensive rebound
|11:39
|
|Gideon George turnover
|11:31
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Alphonso Anderson assists)
|12-17
|11:31
|
|Spencer Johnson misses two point layup
|11:29
|
|Kolby Lee offensive rebound
|11:11
|
|Alphonso Anderson shooting foul (Kolby Lee draws the foul)
|11:11
|
|+1
|Kolby Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-17
|11:11
|
|+1
|Kolby Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-17
|11:00
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point layup
|14-19
|10:33
|
|+2
|Kolby Lee makes two point layup (Spencer Johnson assists)
|16-19
|10:16
|
|Trevin Knell shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|10:16
|
|Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:16
|
|+1
|Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-20
|9:56
|
|Gideon George misses two point jump shot
|9:54
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|9:45
|
|Rollie Worster misses two point layup
|9:43
|
|Gideon George defensive rebound
|9:31
|
|Brock Miller personal foul
|9:22
|
|+2
|Spencer Johnson makes two point jump shot
|18-20
|9:22
|
|Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot
|9:20
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|8:59
|
|Gideon George personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|8:55
|
|Marco Anthony offensive foul
|8:55
|
|Marco Anthony turnover
|8:33
|
|+3
|Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists)
|21-20
|8:19
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|8:47
|
|Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|8:08
|
|Matt Haarms misses two point layup
|8:06
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|8:04
|
|Caleb Lohner personal foul
|7:52
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Rollie Worster assists)
|21-22
|7:26
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists)
|23-22
|7:10
|
|Justin Bean misses two point jump shot
|7:08
|
|Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|7:10
|
|+3
|Matt Haarms makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|26-22
|6:38
|
|Marco Anthony misses two point layup
|6:36
|
|Neemias Queta offensive rebound
|6:35
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point putback layup
|6:33
|
|Connor Harding defensive rebound
|6:30
|
|Brandon Averette misses two point layup
|6:28
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|6:14
|
|Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot
|6:28
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|6:02
|
|Brock Miller personal foul
|6:02
|
|TV timeout
|5:52
|
|Connor Harding turnover
|5:30
|
|Trevin Dorius offensive foul
|5:30
|
|Trevin Dorius turnover
|5:18
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|28-22
|5:10
|
|Richard Harward personal foul
|5:04
|
|+3
|Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists)
|28-25
|4:41
|
|Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|4:40
|
|Steven Ashworth defensive rebound
|4:40
|
|Caleb Lohner personal foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)
|4:27
|
|Richard Harward shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)
|4:27
|
|Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:27
|
|Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:27
|
|Gideon George defensive rebound
|4:10
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|30-25
|4:00
|
|Steven Ashworth turnover (lost ball) (Alex Barcello steals)
|4:00
|
|Neemias Queta personal foul
|3:47
|
|Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|3:35
|
|Matt Haarms blocks Marco Anthony's two point layup
|3:35
|
|Aggies offensive rebound
|3:35
|
|TV timeout
|3:30
|
|+2
|Rollie Worster makes two point layup
|30-27
|2:55
|
|+2
|Brandon Averette makes two point layup
|32-27
|2:35
|
|Marco Anthony turnover
|2:28
|
|+3
|Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|35-27
|2:08
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point layup
|2:06
|
|Connor Harding defensive rebound
|1:50
|
|Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|1:48
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|1:42
|
|Sean Bairstow offensive foul
|1:42
|
|Sean Bairstow turnover
|1:29
|
|Gideon George misses two point jump shot
|1:27
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|1:11
|
|Sean Bairstow misses two point layup
|1:09
|
|Gideon George defensive rebound
|0:56
|
|Marco Anthony shooting foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|0:56
|
|+1
|Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-27
|0:56
|
|+1
|Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-27
|0:40
|
|Rollie Worster turnover
|0:32
|
|Gideon George misses two point jump shot
|0:30
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|0:30
|
|Gideon George personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|0:30
|
|+1
|Justin Bean makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-28
|0:30
|
|+1
|Justin Bean makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-29
|0:30
|
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|0:04
|
|+2
|Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|39-29
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|
|+3
|Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|39-32
|19:32
|
|Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|19:30
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|19:18
|
|+2
|Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot
|39-34
|18:56
|
|+3
|Caleb Lohner makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists)
|42-34
|18:29
|
|Neemias Queta misses three point jump shot
|18:27
|
|Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|18:05
|
|Matt Haarms misses two point jump shot
|18:03
|
|Brock Miller defensive rebound
|17:54
|
|Brock Miller misses three point jump shot
|17:52
|
|Justin Bean offensive rebound
|17:41
|
|Connor Harding personal foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)
|17:30
|
|Caleb Lohner personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|17:23
|
|Rollie Worster misses two point layup
|17:08
|
|Rollie Worster shooting foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)
|17:08
|
|Brandon Averette technical foul
|17:08
|
|Rollie Worster technical foul
|17:08
|
|+1
|Alex Barcello makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|43-34
|17:08
|
|Alex Barcello misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:08
|
|+1
|Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-36
|16:57
|
|Neemias Queta offensive foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|16:57
|
|Neemias Queta turnover
|16:38
|
|Gideon George misses three point jump shot
|16:36
|
|Neemias Queta defensive rebound
|16:21
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-37
|16:20
|
|+1
|Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-38
|16:16
|
|+2
|Alex Barcello makes two point layup
|45-38
|16:15
|
|Justin Bean shooting foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)
|16:15
|
|+1
|Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|46-38
|15:54
|
|+2
|Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot
|46-40
|15:33
|
|Justin Bean defensive rebound
|15:23
|
|Rollie Worster offensive foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)
|15:23
|
|Rollie Worster turnover
|15:22
|
|TV timeout
|15:09
|
|Gideon George personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)
|14:57
|
|+2
|Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists)
|46-42
|14:34
|
|Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot
|14:32
|
|Marco Anthony defensive rebound
|14:22
|
|Matt Haarms personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)
|14:18
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|14:16
|
|Richard Harward defensive rebound
|13:56
|
|+2
|Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot
|48-42
|13:29
|
|Brock Miller turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Lohner steals)
|13:22
|
|Justin Bean blocks Caleb Lohner's two point layup
|13:20
|
|Rollie Worster defensive rebound
|13:15
|
|Spencer Johnson shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)
|13:15
|
|+1
|Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-43
|13:15
|
|+1
|Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-44
|12:45
|
|Connor Harding misses two point jump shot
|12:43
|
|Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound
|12:34
|
|Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot
|12:32
|
|Richard Harward defensive rebound
|12:08
|
|+3
|Caleb Lohner makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists)
|51-44
|11:52
|
|Brock Miller turnover (out of bounds)
|11:42
|
|Connor Harding misses two point jump shot
|11:40
|
|Connor Harding offensive rebound
|11:37
|
|+2
|Connor Harding makes two point layup
|53-44
|11:30
|
|Steven Ashworth offensive foul (Spencer Johnson draws the foul)
|11:30
|
|Steven Ashworth turnover
|11:21
|
|Connor Harding offensive foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)
|11:21
|
|Connor Harding turnover
|11:06
|
|Brock Miller misses two point jump shot
|11:04
|