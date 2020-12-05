BYU
UTAHST

1st Half
BYU
Cougars
39
UTAHST
Aggies
29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Cougars gains possession)  
19:46   Caleb Lohner turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)  
10:29 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point layup 0-2
19:00   Caleb Lohner misses two point layup  
18:58   Brock Miller defensive rebound  
18:45 +2 Justin Bean makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists) 0-4
18:22   Connor Harding misses three point jump shot  
18:20   Matt Haarms offensive rebound  
18:13 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Connor Harding assists) 3-4
17:22 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot 3-6
17:22 +3 Caleb Lohner makes three point jump shot (Connor Harding assists) 6-6
17:22   Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot  
17:20   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
17:15   Justin Bean turnover (lost ball) (Alex Barcello steals)  
17:03   Brandon Averette turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)  
17:03 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup (Neemias Queta assists) 6-8
16:31   Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot  
16:29   Brock Miller defensive rebound  
16:18   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
16:16   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
16:15 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point putback layup 6-10
15:58   Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot  
15:56   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
15:43   Justin Bean misses two point layup  
15:41   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
15:39   Marco Anthony misses three point jump shot  
15:37   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
15:32 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point dunk (Rollie Worster assists) 6-12
15:03   Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot  
15:01   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
14:41   Neemias Queta misses two point layup  
14:39   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
14:27 +2 Connor Harding makes two point layup 8-12
14:05   Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot  
14:05   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
13:57 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point layup 10-12
13:57 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 10-14
13:21   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
13:55   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
13:08   Justin Bean misses three point jump shot  
13:06   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
12:48   Matt Haarms turnover (lost ball) (Neemias Queta steals)  
12:48   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
12:46   Cougars defensive rebound  
12:45   TV timeout  
12:34   Sean Bairstow shooting foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)  
12:34 +1 Caleb Lohner makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-14
12:34 +1 Caleb Lohner makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-14
12:34   Trevin Knell shooting foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
12:34 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-15
12:07   Marco Anthony misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:07   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
11:55   Kolby Lee turnover  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:40   Neemias Queta misses two point layup  
11:39   Gideon George defensive rebound  
11:39   Gideon George turnover  
11:31 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Alphonso Anderson assists) 12-17
11:31   Spencer Johnson misses two point layup  
11:29   Kolby Lee offensive rebound  
11:11   Alphonso Anderson shooting foul (Kolby Lee draws the foul)  
11:11 +1 Kolby Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-17
11:11 +1 Kolby Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-17
11:00 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point layup 14-19
10:33 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point layup (Spencer Johnson assists) 16-19
10:16   Trevin Knell shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
10:16   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:16 +1 Neemias Queta makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-20
9:56   Gideon George misses two point jump shot  
9:54   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
9:45   Rollie Worster misses two point layup  
9:43   Gideon George defensive rebound  
9:31   Brock Miller personal foul  
9:22 +2 Spencer Johnson makes two point jump shot 18-20
9:22   Sean Bairstow misses three point jump shot  
9:20   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
8:59   Gideon George personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
8:55   Marco Anthony offensive foul  
8:55   Marco Anthony turnover  
8:33 +3 Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists) 21-20
8:19   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
8:47   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
8:08   Matt Haarms misses two point layup  
8:06   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
8:04   Caleb Lohner personal foul  
7:52 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point layup (Rollie Worster assists) 21-22
7:26 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists) 23-22
7:10   Justin Bean misses two point jump shot  
7:08   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
7:10 +3 Matt Haarms makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 26-22
6:38   Marco Anthony misses two point layup  
6:36   Neemias Queta offensive rebound  
6:35   Neemias Queta misses two point putback layup  
6:33   Connor Harding defensive rebound  
6:30   Brandon Averette misses two point layup  
6:28   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
6:14   Rollie Worster misses two point jump shot  
6:28   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
6:02   Brock Miller personal foul  
6:02   TV timeout  
5:52   Connor Harding turnover  
5:30   Trevin Dorius offensive foul  
5:30   Trevin Dorius turnover  
5:18 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot 28-22
5:10   Richard Harward personal foul  
5:04 +3 Steven Ashworth makes three point jump shot (Rollie Worster assists) 28-25
4:41   Connor Harding misses three point jump shot  
4:40   Steven Ashworth defensive rebound  
4:40   Caleb Lohner personal foul (Steven Ashworth draws the foul)  
4:27   Richard Harward shooting foul (Neemias Queta draws the foul)  
4:27   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:27   Neemias Queta misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:27   Gideon George defensive rebound  
4:10 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot 30-25
4:00   Steven Ashworth turnover (lost ball) (Alex Barcello steals)  
4:00   Neemias Queta personal foul  
3:47   Connor Harding misses three point jump shot  
3:45   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
3:35   Matt Haarms blocks Marco Anthony's two point layup  
3:35   Aggies offensive rebound  
3:35   TV timeout  
3:30 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point layup 30-27
2:55 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point layup 32-27
2:35   Marco Anthony turnover  
2:28 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 35-27
2:08   Neemias Queta misses two point layup  
2:06   Connor Harding defensive rebound  
1:50   Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot  
1:48   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
1:42   Sean Bairstow offensive foul  
1:42   Sean Bairstow turnover  
1:29   Gideon George misses two point jump shot  
1:27   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
1:11   Sean Bairstow misses two point layup  
1:09   Gideon George defensive rebound  
0:56   Marco Anthony shooting foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
0:56 +1 Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-27
0:56 +1 Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-27
0:40   Rollie Worster turnover  
0:32   Gideon George misses two point jump shot  
0:30   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
0:30   Gideon George personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
0:30 +1 Justin Bean makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-28
0:30 +1 Justin Bean makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-29
0:30   Cougars 30 second timeout  
0:04 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 39-29
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
BYU
Cougars
28
UTAHST
Aggies
35

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +3 Brock Miller makes three point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 39-32
19:32   Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot  
19:30   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
19:18 +2 Marco Anthony makes two point jump shot 39-34
18:56 +3 Caleb Lohner makes three point jump shot (Matt Haarms assists) 42-34
18:29   Neemias Queta misses three point jump shot  
18:27   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
18:05   Matt Haarms misses two point jump shot  
18:03   Brock Miller defensive rebound  
17:54   Brock Miller misses three point jump shot  
17:52   Justin Bean offensive rebound  
17:41   Connor Harding personal foul (Brock Miller draws the foul)  
17:30   Caleb Lohner personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
17:23   Rollie Worster misses two point layup  
17:08   Rollie Worster shooting foul (Brandon Averette draws the foul)  
17:08   Brandon Averette technical foul  
17:08   Rollie Worster technical foul  
17:08 +1 Alex Barcello makes technical free throw 1 of 2 43-34
17:08   Alex Barcello misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:08 +1 Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-36
16:57   Neemias Queta offensive foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
16:57   Neemias Queta turnover  
16:38   Gideon George misses three point jump shot  
16:36   Neemias Queta defensive rebound  
16:21 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-37
16:20 +1 Marco Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-38
16:16 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point layup 45-38
16:15   Justin Bean shooting foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
16:15 +1 Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 1 of 1 46-38
15:54 +2 Neemias Queta makes two point jump shot 46-40
15:33   Justin Bean defensive rebound  
15:23   Rollie Worster offensive foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
15:23   Rollie Worster turnover  
15:22   TV timeout  
15:09   Gideon George personal foul (Justin Bean draws the foul)  
14:57 +2 Rollie Worster makes two point jump shot (Neemias Queta assists) 46-42
14:34   Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot  
14:32   Marco Anthony defensive rebound  
14:22   Matt Haarms personal foul (Marco Anthony draws the foul)  
14:18   Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot  
14:16   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
13:56 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot 48-42
13:29   Brock Miller turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Lohner steals)  
13:22   Justin Bean blocks Caleb Lohner's two point layup  
13:20   Rollie Worster defensive rebound  
13:15   Spencer Johnson shooting foul (Rollie Worster draws the foul)  
13:15 +1 Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 1 of 2 48-43
13:15 +1 Rollie Worster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-44
12:45   Connor Harding misses two point jump shot  
12:43   Alphonso Anderson defensive rebound  
12:34   Neemias Queta misses two point jump shot  
12:32   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
12:08 +3 Caleb Lohner makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists) 51-44
11:52   Brock Miller turnover (out of bounds)  
11:42   Connor Harding misses two point jump shot  
11:40   Connor Harding offensive rebound  
11:37 +2 Connor Harding makes two point layup 53-44
11:30   Steven Ashworth offensive foul (Spencer Johnson draws the foul)  
11:30   Steven Ashworth turnover  
11:21   Connor Harding offensive foul (Sean Bairstow draws the foul)  
11:21   Connor Harding turnover  
11:06   Brock Miller misses two point jump shot  
11:04