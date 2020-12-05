|
20:00
|
|
|
Kalil Whitehead vs. Pete Nance (Miller Kopp gains possession)
|
|
19:51
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point hook shot (Chase Audige assists)
|
0-2
|
19:38
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Robbie Beran steals)
|
|
19:31
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point layup
|
0-4
|
19:13
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson shooting foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
|
|
19:00
|
|
+1
|
Chase Audige makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-5
|
19:00
|
|
+1
|
Chase Audige makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-6
|
18:36
|
|
+2
|
Aaris-Monte Bonds makes two point layup
|
2-6
|
18:14
|
|
+2
|
Boo Buie makes two point layup (Pete Nance assists)
|
2-8
|
17:50
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones turnover (lost ball) (Chase Audige steals)
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones shooting foul (Miller Kopp draws the foul)
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:44
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-9
|
17:20
|
|
+2
|
Aaris-Monte Bonds makes two point layup
|
4-9
|
16:36
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Aaris-Monte Bonds defensive rebound
|
|
16:56
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Lewis makes three point jump shot (Levelle Zeigler assists)
|
7-9
|
16:43
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Aaris-Monte Bonds defensive rebound
|
|
16:11
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Polynice makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Lewis assists)
|
9-9
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Robbie Beran makes two point layup (Boo Buie assists)
|
9-11
|
15:41
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Boo Buie misses two point layup
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Chase Audige offensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point layup
|
9-13
|
15:14
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Lewis makes two point layup
|
11-13
|
14:59
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Miller Kopp offensive rebound
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler shooting foul (Miller Kopp draws the foul)
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:57
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-14
|
14:57
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-15
|
14:38
|
|
|
Ryan Young personal foul
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Carlo Marble turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:16
|
|
+3
|
Robbie Beran makes three point jump shot (Ryan Young assists)
|
11-18
|
14:06
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines personal foul
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Ryan Greer misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Ryan Young offensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Young makes two point layup
|
11-20
|
12:46
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Carlo Marble personal foul
|
|
12:29
|
|
+2
|
Chase Audige makes two point jump shot
|
11-22
|
12:14
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Ryan Young misses two point layup
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Ryan Young offensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Ryan Young misses two point layup
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Carlo Marble shooting foul (Ryan Young draws the foul)
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:00
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-23
|
12:00
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-24
|
11:33
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Ryan Greer defensive rebound
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines personal foul
|
|
10:48
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
13-24
|
10:40
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones personal foul (Ty Berry draws the foul)
|
|
10:33
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point layup (Robbie Beran assists)
|
13-26
|
10:33
|
|
|
Jordan Polynice shooting foul (Pete Nance draws the foul)
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Aaris-Monte Bonds misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Aaris-Monte Bonds personal foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|
|
10:19
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-27
|
10:19
|
|
+1
|
Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-28
|
9:48
|
|
+2
|
Ke'Sean Davis makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
15-28
|
9:39
|
|
+3
|
Miller Kopp makes three point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|
15-31
|
9:18
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Lewis assists)
|
18-31
|
9:08
|
|
|
Miller Kopp misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Robbie Beran makes two point layup (Pete Nance assists)
|
18-33
|
8:37
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Levelle Zeigler assists)
|
21-33
|
8:23
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point dunk (Chase Audige assists)
|
21-35
|
7:48
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
7:36
|
|
+3
|
Miller Kopp makes three point jump shot (Chase Audige assists)
|
21-38
|
7:35
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|
|
7:01
|
|
+2
|
Pete Nance makes two point jump shot (Ryan Greer assists)
|
21-40
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
23-40
|
6:27
|
|
|
Robbie Beran misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Chase Audige offensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point layup
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Kalil Whitehead turnover (bad pass) (Pete Nance steals)
|
|
6:00
|
|
+3
|
Miller Kopp makes three point jump shot (Pete Nance assists)
|
23-43
|
5:43
|
|
+2
|
Kalil Whitehead makes two point layup (Ke'Sean Davis assists)
|
25-43
|
5:43
|
|
|
Robbie Beran shooting foul (Kalil Whitehead draws the foul)
|
|
5:43
|
|
+1
|
Kalil Whitehead makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
26-43
|
5:36
|
|
|
Boo Buie turnover (bad pass) (Aaris-Monte Bonds steals)
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Robbie Beran shooting foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Aaris-Monte Bonds personal foul (Chase Audige draws the foul)
|
|
5:25
|
|
+1
|
Chase Audige makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-44
|
5:25
|
|
+1
|
Chase Audige makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-45
|
5:08
|
|
|
Ryan Young shooting foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)
|
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-45
|
5:08
|
|
+1
|
Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-45
|
4:59
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point layup
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Aaris-Monte Bonds defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Chase Audige defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Ty Berry offensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses two point layup
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Jordan Polynice defensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Jordan Polynice misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Chase Audige misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Pete Nance personal foul (Jordan Polynice draws the foul)
|
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Polynice makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-45
|
4:01
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Polynice makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-45
|
3:45
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines offensive rebound
|
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Gaines makes two point layup
|
30-47
|
3:28
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Aaris-Monte Bonds defensive rebound
|
|
3:04
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Lewis assists)
|
33-47
|
2:54
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point layup
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Rajeir Jones defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Aaris-Monte Bonds personal foul (Miller Kopp draws the foul)
|
|
2:41
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-48
|
2:41
|
|
+1
|
Miller Kopp makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-49
|
2:20
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Pete Nance misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Pete Nance steals)
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Ke'Sean Davis shooting foul (Boo Buie draws the foul)
|
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Boo Buie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-50
|
1:48
|
|
+1
|
Boo Buie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
33-51
|
1:38
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Kalil Whitehead defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
+2
|
Levelle Zeigler makes two point jump shot
|
35-51
|
1:01
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson personal foul (Ty Berry draws the foul)
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler defensive rebound
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
Pete Nance defensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Ty Berry misses two point layup
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Levelle Zeigler defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Anthony Gaines defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|