LAMAR
AF
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|David Muoka vs. Nikc Jackson (Falcons gains possession)
|19:44
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Quinlan Bennett steals)
|19:38
|
|Nikc Jackson blocks Quinlan Bennett's two point layup
|19:36
|
|Cardinals offensive rebound
|19:21
|
|Quinlan Bennett misses two point layup
|19:19
|
|Cardinals offensive rebound
|18:59
|
|Nikc Jackson blocks Ellis Jefferson's two point layup
|18:57
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|18:52
|
|Anderson Kopp shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|18:50
|
|Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:50
|
|Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:50
|
|Avery Sullivan defensive rebound
|18:34
|
|Avery Sullivan misses two point jump shot
|18:32
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|18:16
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|18:14
|
|Ellis Jefferson defensive rebound
|17:56
|
|Anderson Kopp misses two point layup
|17:54
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|17:39
|
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|17:37
|
|Quinlan Bennett defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|Avery Sullivan misses two point jump shot
|17:11
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|16:58
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|16:56
|
|Anderson Kopp defensive rebound
|16:41
|
|Avery Sullivan turnover (lost ball) (Nikc Jackson steals)
|16:10
|
|Chris Joyce misses two point floating jump shot
|16:08
|
|David Muoka defensive rebound
|15:57
|
|Quinlan Bennett turnover (traveling)
|15:57
|
|TV timeout
|15:30
|
|David Muoka blocks Keaton Van Soelen's two point layup
|15:28
|
|David Muoka defensive rebound
|15:24
|
|Kasen Harrison turnover (bad pass) (Chris Joyce steals)
|15:00
|
|Nikc Jackson offensive foul (Kasen Harrison draws the foul)
|15:00
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover
|14:48
|
|Kasen Harrison turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Walker steals)
|14:33
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point floating jump shot
|0-2
|13:58
|
|A.J. Walker personal foul (Anderson Kopp draws the foul)
|13:52
|
|Quinlan Bennett misses two point jump shot
|13:50
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|13:48
|
|David Muoka personal foul (Joseph Octave draws the foul)
|13:37
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Avery Sullivan steals)
|13:17
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Avery Sullivan draws the foul)
|13:17
|
|+1
|Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-2
|13:17
|
|+1
|Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-2
|12:56
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|12:54
|
|Avery Sullivan defensive rebound
|12:36
|
|Glen McClintock personal foul (Quinlan Bennett draws the foul)
|12:18
|
|+2
|Ellis Jefferson makes two point driving layup
|4-2
|12:03
|
|Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot
|12:01
|
|Lincoln Smith defensive rebound
|11:52
|
|Lincoln Smith misses two point jump shot
|11:50
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|11:46
|
|Lincoln Smith personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)
|11:46
|
|TV timeout
|11:39
|
|David Muoka blocks A.J. Walker's two point layup
|11:37
|
|Quinlan Bennett defensive rebound
|11:33
|
|+2
|Anderson Kopp makes two point step back jump shot
|6-2
|10:59
|
|A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot
|10:57
|
|Avery Sullivan defensive rebound
|10:51
|
|Anderson Kopp misses two point jump shot
|10:49
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|10:31
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point driving layup
|6-4
|10:31
|
|Quinlan Bennett shooting foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|10:31
|
|+1
|Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|6-5
|10:10
|
|Quinlan Bennett misses two point layup
|10:08
|
|Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
|9:56
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Quinlan Bennett steals)
|9:33
|
|+2
|Anderson Kopp makes two point turnaround jump shot
|8-5
|9:22
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point dunk (Chris Joyce assists)
|8-7
|8:50
|
|Anderson Kopp misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|8:47
|
|Quinlan Bennett personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)
|8:35
|
|Kasen Harrison personal foul
|8:31
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|8-9
|8:13
|
|Anderson Kopp turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|8:06
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point driving layup
|8-11
|7:49
|
|A.J. Walker personal foul (David Muoka draws the foul)
|7:49
|
|TV timeout
|7:37
|
|Kasen Harrison misses two point jump shot
|7:35
|
|Avery Sullivan offensive rebound
|7:26
|
|Avery Sullivan misses two point layup
|7:26
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|7:26
|
|Ameka Akaya turnover (traveling)
|7:09
|
|Ellis Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Ameka Akaya steals)
|7:01
|
|+2
|Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (Chris Joyce assists)
|8-13
|6:53
|
|+2
|Anderson Kopp makes two point pullup jump shot
|10-13
|6:28
|
|Anderson Kopp personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|6:28
|
|+1
|Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-14
|6:28
|
|Chris Joyce misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:28
|
|Avery Sullivan defensive rebound
|6:04
|
|Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Avery Sullivan draws the foul)
|6:04
|
|+1
|Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-14
|6:04
|
|+1
|Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-14
|5:35
|
|+3
|Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|12-17
|5:02
|
|Ellis Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)
|4:52
|
|Chris Joyce offensive foul
|4:52
|
|Chris Joyce turnover
|4:37
|
|David Muoka misses two point layup
|4:35
|
|Avery Sullivan offensive rebound
|4:33
|
|Abe Kinrade shooting foul (Avery Sullivan draws the foul)
|4:33
|
|+1
|Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-17
|4:33
|
|+1
|Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-17
|4:17
|
|+3
|Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists)
|14-20
|4:08
|
|Ayaan Sohail misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|
|Abe Kinrade defensive rebound
|3:54
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point pullup jump shot
|14-22
|3:47
|
|TV timeout
|3:23
|
|+3
|Ellis Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Kasen Harrison assists)
|17-22
|3:04
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Kasen Harrison steals)
|2:56
|
|+2
|Kasen Harrison makes two point layup
|19-22
|2:40
|
|Kasen Harrison personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)
|2:40
|
|+1
|Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-23
|2:40
|
|+1
|Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-24
|2:36
|
|Avery Sullivan misses two point jump shot
|2:34
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|2:08
|
|A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Ellis Jefferson steals)
|2:08
|
|A.J. Walker personal foul (Ellis Jefferson draws the foul)
|2:08
|
|Ellis Jefferson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:08
|
|Chris Joyce defensive rebound
|1:46
|
|Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot
|1:44
|
|Ellis Jefferson defensive rebound
|1:19
|
|Anderson Kopp offensive foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|1:19
|
|Anderson Kopp turnover
|1:11
|
|Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|
|Lincoln Smith defensive rebound
|0:45
|
|+2
|Avery Sullivan makes two point jump shot (Kasen Harrison assists)
|21-24
|0:16
|
|Glen McClintock turnover (traveling)
|0:07
|
|Kasen Harrison misses two point floating jump shot
|0:05
|
|Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:46
|
|Chris Joyce shooting foul (Avery Sullivan draws the foul)
|19:46
|
|Avery Sullivan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:46
|
|+1
|Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-24
|19:35
|
|+2
|A.J. Walker makes two point pullup jump shot
|22-26
|19:34
|
|Avery Sullivan personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)
|19:34
|
|Falcons turnover (5-second violation)
|19:07
|
|+2
|Quinlan Bennett makes two point driving layup
|24-26
|18:48
|
|Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|
|Ellis Jefferson defensive rebound
|18:19
|
|Quinlan Bennett turnover (lost ball) (Chris Joyce steals)
|18:00
|
|+3
|Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists)
|24-29
|17:40
|
|Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Avery Sullivan draws the foul)
|17:40
|
|+1
|Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-29
|17:40
|
|Avery Sullivan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:40
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|17:28
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Avery Sullivan steals)
|17:19
|
|Quinlan Bennett misses two point layup
|17:17
|
|A.J. Walker defensive rebound
|17:13
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists)
|25-31
|16:42
|
|Chris Joyce blocks Kasen Harrison's two point layup
|16:40
|
|Nikc Jackson defensive rebound
|16:31
|
|Nikc Jackson misses two point layup
|16:29
|
|Ellis Jefferson defensive rebound
|16:22
|
|+2
|Quinlan Bennett makes two point layup (Ellis Jefferson assists)
|27-31
|16:05
|
|Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|15:43
|
|Ellis Jefferson misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|15:19
|
|Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot
|15:17
|
|Ellis Jefferson defensive rebound
|15:08
|
|Anderson Kopp misses two point layup
|15:06
|
|Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
|14:49
|
|+3
|Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists)
|27-34
|14:16
|
|+2
|Anderson Kopp makes two point floating jump shot
|29-34
|14:02
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (traveling)
|14:02
|
|TV timeout
|13:38
|
|Anderson Kopp misses two point floating jump shot
|13:36
|
|Lincoln Smith offensive rebound
|13:36
|
|Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Lincoln Smith draws the foul)
|13:36
|
|Lincoln Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:36
|
|+1
|Lincoln Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-34
|13:20
|
|Jump ball. Chris Joyce vs. Anderson Kopp (Falcons gains possession)
|13:06
|
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|13:04
|
|Avery Sullivan defensive rebound
|12:40
|
|Lincoln Smith turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)
|12:25
|
|Quinlan Bennett personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|12:06
|
|Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:45
|
|A.J. Walker personal foul (Anderson Kopp draws the foul)
|11:45
|
|TV timeout
|11:33
|
|Anderson Kopp misses three point jump shot
|11:31
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|11:15
|
|Kasen Harrison personal foul (Mason Taylor draws the foul)
|11:00
|
|David Muoka blocks Ameka Akaya's two point layup
|10:58
|
|Avery Sullivan defensive rebound
|10:39
|
|Anderson Kopp misses two point jump shot
|10:37
|
|Mason Taylor defensive rebound
|10:22
|
|+3
|Ameka Akaya makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|30-37
|9:57
|
|Avery Sullivan misses two point jump shot
|9:55
|
|Ameka Akaya defensive rebound
|9:41
|
|+2
|Chris Joyce makes two point layup (Ameka Akaya assists)
|30-39
|9:28
|
|Anderson Kopp misses two point turnaround jump shot
|9:26
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|9:18
|
|+2
|Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists)
|30-41
|9:10
|
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|9:10
|
|TV timeout
|8:48
|
|Ellis Jefferson misses two point jump shot
|8:46
|
|Falcons defensive rebound
|8:33
|
|Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Quinlan Bennett steals)
|8:27
|
|+2
|Quinlan Bennett makes two point layup
|32-41
|8:03
|
|Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot
|8:01
|
|Keaton Van Soelen offensive rebound
|7:45
|
|+3
|Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|32-44
|7:29
|
|+2
|Lincoln Smith makes two point driving layup
|34-44
|7:19
|
|Mason Taylor turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Smith steals)
|7:13
|
|+2
|Lincoln Smith makes two point dunk
|36-44
|6:48
|
|David Muoka shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)
|6:48
|
|TV timeout
|6:48
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-45
|6:48
|
|+1
|Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-46
|6:33
|
|Lincoln Smith misses two point floating jump shot
|6:31
|
|Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound
|6:16
|
|David Muoka personal foul
|5:58
|
|+3
|Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Mason Taylor assists)
|36-49
|5:34
|
|Anderson Kopp misses two point jump shot
|5:32
|
|Glen McClintock defensive rebound
|5:14
|
|+3
|Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists)
|36-52
|5:03
|
|Anderson Kopp turnover (lost ball) (Ameka Akaya steals)
|4:45
|
|+2
|Mason Taylor makes two point layup (Ameka Akaya assists)
|36-54
|4:38
|
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|4:28
|
|Kasen Harrison misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|
|David Muoka offensive rebound
|4:26
|
|Chris Joyce personal foul (David Muoka draws the foul)
|4:20
|
|+2
|Quinlan Bennett makes two point pullup jump shot
|38-54
|4:02
|
|Ellis Jefferson personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)
|4:02
|
|+1
|Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-55
|4:02
|
|+1
|Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-56
|3:45
|
|+2
|Quinlan Bennett makes two point floating jump shot
|40-56
|3:24
|
|+3
|Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists)
|40-59
|2:59
|
|Ameka Akaya shooting foul (David Muoka draws the foul)
|2:59
|