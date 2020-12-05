LAMAR
AF

1st Half
LAMAR
Cardinals
21
AF
Falcons
24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   David Muoka vs. Nikc Jackson (Falcons gains possession)  
19:44   Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Quinlan Bennett steals)  
19:38   Nikc Jackson blocks Quinlan Bennett's two point layup  
19:36   Cardinals offensive rebound  
19:21   Quinlan Bennett misses two point layup  
19:19   Cardinals offensive rebound  
18:59   Nikc Jackson blocks Ellis Jefferson's two point layup  
18:57   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
18:52   Anderson Kopp shooting foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
18:50   Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:50   Nikc Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:50   Avery Sullivan defensive rebound  
18:34   Avery Sullivan misses two point jump shot  
18:32   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
18:16   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
18:14   Ellis Jefferson defensive rebound  
17:56   Anderson Kopp misses two point layup  
17:54   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
17:39   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
17:37   Quinlan Bennett defensive rebound  
17:13   Avery Sullivan misses two point jump shot  
17:11   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
16:58   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
16:56   Anderson Kopp defensive rebound  
16:41   Avery Sullivan turnover (lost ball) (Nikc Jackson steals)  
16:10   Chris Joyce misses two point floating jump shot  
16:08   David Muoka defensive rebound  
15:57   Quinlan Bennett turnover (traveling)  
15:57   TV timeout  
15:30   David Muoka blocks Keaton Van Soelen's two point layup  
15:28   David Muoka defensive rebound  
15:24   Kasen Harrison turnover (bad pass) (Chris Joyce steals)  
15:00   Nikc Jackson offensive foul (Kasen Harrison draws the foul)  
15:00   Nikc Jackson turnover  
14:48   Kasen Harrison turnover (lost ball) (A.J. Walker steals)  
14:33 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point floating jump shot 0-2
13:58   A.J. Walker personal foul (Anderson Kopp draws the foul)  
13:52   Quinlan Bennett misses two point jump shot  
13:50   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
13:48   David Muoka personal foul (Joseph Octave draws the foul)  
13:37   Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass) (Avery Sullivan steals)  
13:17   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Avery Sullivan draws the foul)  
13:17 +1 Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 1-2
13:17 +1 Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 2-2
12:56   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
12:54   Avery Sullivan defensive rebound  
12:36   Glen McClintock personal foul (Quinlan Bennett draws the foul)  
12:18 +2 Ellis Jefferson makes two point driving layup 4-2
12:03   Abe Kinrade misses three point jump shot  
12:01   Lincoln Smith defensive rebound  
11:52   Lincoln Smith misses two point jump shot  
11:50   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
11:46   Lincoln Smith personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)  
11:46   TV timeout  
11:39   David Muoka blocks A.J. Walker's two point layup  
11:37   Quinlan Bennett defensive rebound  
11:33 +2 Anderson Kopp makes two point step back jump shot 6-2
10:59   A.J. Walker misses three point jump shot  
10:57   Avery Sullivan defensive rebound  
10:51   Anderson Kopp misses two point jump shot  
10:49   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
10:31 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point driving layup 6-4
10:31   Quinlan Bennett shooting foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
10:31 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-5
10:10   Quinlan Bennett misses two point layup  
10:08   Ameka Akaya defensive rebound  
9:56   Glen McClintock turnover (lost ball) (Quinlan Bennett steals)  
9:33 +2 Anderson Kopp makes two point turnaround jump shot 8-5
9:22 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point dunk (Chris Joyce assists) 8-7
8:50   Anderson Kopp misses three point jump shot  
8:48   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
8:47   Quinlan Bennett personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)  
8:35   Kasen Harrison personal foul  
8:31 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 8-9
8:13   Anderson Kopp turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)  
8:06 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point driving layup 8-11
7:49   A.J. Walker personal foul (David Muoka draws the foul)  
7:49   TV timeout  
7:37   Kasen Harrison misses two point jump shot  
7:35   Avery Sullivan offensive rebound  
7:26   Avery Sullivan misses two point layup  
7:26   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
7:26   Ameka Akaya turnover (traveling)  
7:09   Ellis Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Ameka Akaya steals)  
7:01 +2 Ameka Akaya makes two point layup (Chris Joyce assists) 8-13
6:53 +2 Anderson Kopp makes two point pullup jump shot 10-13
6:28   Anderson Kopp personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
6:28 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-14
6:28   Chris Joyce misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:28   Avery Sullivan defensive rebound  
6:04   Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Avery Sullivan draws the foul)  
6:04 +1 Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-14
6:04 +1 Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-14
5:35 +3 Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 12-17
5:02   Ellis Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Keaton Van Soelen steals)  
4:52   Chris Joyce offensive foul  
4:52   Chris Joyce turnover  
4:37   David Muoka misses two point layup  
4:35   Avery Sullivan offensive rebound  
4:33   Abe Kinrade shooting foul (Avery Sullivan draws the foul)  
4:33 +1 Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-17
4:33 +1 Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-17
4:17 +3 Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot (Chris Joyce assists) 14-20
4:08   Ayaan Sohail misses three point jump shot  
4:06   Abe Kinrade defensive rebound  
3:54 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point pullup jump shot 14-22
3:47   TV timeout  
3:23 +3 Ellis Jefferson makes three point jump shot (Kasen Harrison assists) 17-22
3:04   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Kasen Harrison steals)  
2:56 +2 Kasen Harrison makes two point layup 19-22
2:40   Kasen Harrison personal foul (Glen McClintock draws the foul)  
2:40 +1 Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-23
2:40 +1 Glen McClintock makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-24
2:36   Avery Sullivan misses two point jump shot  
2:34   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
2:08   A.J. Walker turnover (bad pass) (Ellis Jefferson steals)  
2:08   A.J. Walker personal foul (Ellis Jefferson draws the foul)  
2:08   Ellis Jefferson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:08   Chris Joyce defensive rebound  
1:46   Nikc Jackson misses three point jump shot  
1:44   Ellis Jefferson defensive rebound  
1:19   Anderson Kopp offensive foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
1:19   Anderson Kopp turnover  
1:11   Ameka Akaya misses three point jump shot  
1:09   Lincoln Smith defensive rebound  
0:45 +2 Avery Sullivan makes two point jump shot (Kasen Harrison assists) 21-24
0:16   Glen McClintock turnover (traveling)  
0:07   Kasen Harrison misses two point floating jump shot  
0:05   Ameka Akaya defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
LAMAR
Cardinals
23
AF
Falcons
35

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Chris Joyce shooting foul (Avery Sullivan draws the foul)  
19:46   Avery Sullivan misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:46 +1 Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-24
19:35 +2 A.J. Walker makes two point pullup jump shot 22-26
19:34   Avery Sullivan personal foul (Nikc Jackson draws the foul)  
19:34   Falcons turnover (5-second violation)  
19:07 +2 Quinlan Bennett makes two point driving layup 24-26
18:48   Keaton Van Soelen misses three point jump shot  
18:46   Ellis Jefferson defensive rebound  
18:19   Quinlan Bennett turnover (lost ball) (Chris Joyce steals)  
18:00 +3 Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists) 24-29
17:40   Nikc Jackson shooting foul (Avery Sullivan draws the foul)  
17:40 +1 Avery Sullivan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-29
17:40   Avery Sullivan misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:40   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
17:28   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Avery Sullivan steals)  
17:19   Quinlan Bennett misses two point layup  
17:17   A.J. Walker defensive rebound  
17:13 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup (A.J. Walker assists) 25-31
16:42   Chris Joyce blocks Kasen Harrison's two point layup  
16:40   Nikc Jackson defensive rebound  
16:31   Nikc Jackson misses two point layup  
16:29   Ellis Jefferson defensive rebound  
16:22 +2 Quinlan Bennett makes two point layup (Ellis Jefferson assists) 27-31
16:05   Nikc Jackson turnover (bad pass)  
15:43   Ellis Jefferson misses three point jump shot  
15:41   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
15:19   Chris Joyce misses three point jump shot  
15:17   Ellis Jefferson defensive rebound  
15:08   Anderson Kopp misses two point layup  
15:06   Ameka Akaya defensive rebound  
14:49 +3 Glen McClintock makes three point jump shot (A.J. Walker assists) 27-34
14:16 +2 Anderson Kopp makes two point floating jump shot 29-34
14:02   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (traveling)  
14:02   TV timeout  
13:38   Anderson Kopp misses two point floating jump shot  
13:36   Lincoln Smith offensive rebound  
13:36   Ameka Akaya shooting foul (Lincoln Smith draws the foul)  
13:36   Lincoln Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:36 +1 Lincoln Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-34
13:20   Jump ball. Chris Joyce vs. Anderson Kopp (Falcons gains possession)  
13:06   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
13:04   Avery Sullivan defensive rebound  
12:40   Lincoln Smith turnover (bad pass) (Glen McClintock steals)  
12:25   Quinlan Bennett personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
12:06   Falcons turnover (shot clock violation)  
11:45   A.J. Walker personal foul (Anderson Kopp draws the foul)  
11:45   TV timeout  
11:33   Anderson Kopp misses three point jump shot  
11:31   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
11:15   Kasen Harrison personal foul (Mason Taylor draws the foul)  
11:00   David Muoka blocks Ameka Akaya's two point layup  
10:58   Avery Sullivan defensive rebound  
10:39   Anderson Kopp misses two point jump shot  
10:37   Mason Taylor defensive rebound  
10:22 +3 Ameka Akaya makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 30-37
9:57   Avery Sullivan misses two point jump shot  
9:55   Ameka Akaya defensive rebound  
9:41 +2 Chris Joyce makes two point layup (Ameka Akaya assists) 30-39
9:28   Anderson Kopp misses two point turnaround jump shot  
9:26   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
9:18 +2 Keaton Van Soelen makes two point layup (Glen McClintock assists) 30-41
9:10   Cardinals 30 second timeout  
9:10   TV timeout  
8:48   Ellis Jefferson misses two point jump shot  
8:46   Falcons defensive rebound  
8:33   Keaton Van Soelen turnover (bad pass) (Quinlan Bennett steals)  
8:27 +2 Quinlan Bennett makes two point layup 32-41
8:03   Glen McClintock misses three point jump shot  
8:01   Keaton Van Soelen offensive rebound  
7:45 +3 Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 32-44
7:29 +2 Lincoln Smith makes two point driving layup 34-44
7:19   Mason Taylor turnover (bad pass) (Lincoln Smith steals)  
7:13 +2 Lincoln Smith makes two point dunk 36-44
6:48   David Muoka shooting foul (Keaton Van Soelen draws the foul)  
6:48   TV timeout  
6:48 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-45
6:48 +1 Keaton Van Soelen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-46
6:33   Lincoln Smith misses two point floating jump shot  
6:31   Keaton Van Soelen defensive rebound  
6:16   David Muoka personal foul  
5:58 +3 Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Mason Taylor assists) 36-49
5:34   Anderson Kopp misses two point jump shot  
5:32   Glen McClintock defensive rebound  
5:14 +3 Keaton Van Soelen makes three point jump shot (Glen McClintock assists) 36-52
5:03   Anderson Kopp turnover (lost ball) (Ameka Akaya steals)  
4:45 +2 Mason Taylor makes two point layup (Ameka Akaya assists) 36-54
4:38   Cardinals 30 second timeout  
4:28   Kasen Harrison misses three point jump shot  
4:26   David Muoka offensive rebound  
4:26   Chris Joyce personal foul (David Muoka draws the foul)  
4:20 +2 Quinlan Bennett makes two point pullup jump shot 38-54
4:02   Ellis Jefferson personal foul (Chris Joyce draws the foul)  
4:02 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 1 of 2 38-55
4:02 +1 Chris Joyce makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-56
3:45 +2 Quinlan Bennett makes two point floating jump shot 40-56
3:24 +3 Chris Joyce makes three point jump shot (Keaton Van Soelen assists) 40-59
2:59   Ameka Akaya shooting foul (David Muoka draws the foul)  
2:59