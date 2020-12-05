|
20:00
Ahsan Asadullah vs. Connor Vanover (Jalen Tate gains possession)
19:47
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point turnaround jump shot
0-2
|
19:29
Justin Smith blocks Ahsan Asadullah's two point layup
|
|
19:27
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
19:18
+3
|
Connor Vanover makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
0-5
|
18:58
Romeao Ferguson misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:56
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
18:32
Justin Smith offensive foul (Jake Wolfe draws the foul)
|
|
18:32
Justin Smith turnover
|
|
18:14
Greg Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:12
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
18:06
+3
|
Connor Vanover makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
0-8
|
17:37
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah makes two point layup (Greg Jones assists)
|
2-8
|
17:21
Jalen Tate turnover (bad pass) (Romeao Ferguson steals)
|
|
17:09
Romeao Ferguson misses two point layup
|
|
17:07
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
17:01
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:59
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
16:52
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Connor Vanover assists)
|
2-11
|
16:34
Ahsan Asadullah misses two point layup
|
|
16:32
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
16:25
Ahsan Asadullah personal foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
|
16:17
+3
|
Desi Sills makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
2-14
|
16:00
Greg Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:58
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
15:50
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:48
Jalen Tate offensive rebound
|
|
15:43
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
|
2-17
|
15:42
Bisons 30 second timeout
|
|
15:42
TV timeout
|
|
15:26
Jake Wolfe misses two point reverse layup
|
|
15:24
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
Justin Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:15
Jaylin Williams offensive rebound
|
|
15:14
+2
|
Jaylin Williams makes two point layup
|
2-19
|
15:14
Parker Hazen shooting foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|
|
15:14
+1
|
Jaylin Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
2-20
|
15:01
+3
|
Jake Wolfe makes three point jump shot
|
5-20
|
14:39
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point layup (Moses Moody assists)
|
5-22
|
14:28
Romeao Ferguson misses two point driving layup
|
|
14:26
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:10
Parker Hazen defensive rebound
|
|
13:54
Jalen Tate personal foul (Parker Hazen draws the foul)
|
|
13:43
Jalen Tate blocks Greg Jones's two point reverse layup
|
|
13:41
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
13:22
Jaylin Williams turnover (lost ball) (Tanner Shulman steals)
|
|
13:11
+2
|
Carson Cary makes two point pullup jump shot
|
7-22
|
12:36
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:34
Carson Cary defensive rebound
|
|
12:20
Jaylin Williams shooting foul (Parker Hazen draws the foul)
|
|
12:20
+1
|
Parker Hazen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8-22
|
12:20
Parker Hazen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:20
Parker Hazen offensive rebound
|
|
|
+3
|
Miles Miller makes three point jump shot (Parker Hazen assists)
|
11-22
|
|
+2
|
Khalen Robinson makes two point pullup jump shot
|
11-24
|
|
+2
|
Ahsan Asadullah makes two point reverse layup
|
13-24
|
|
+2
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes two point layup
|
13-26
|
Tanner Shulman misses three point jump shot
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
Jaylin Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
Miles Miller defensive rebound
|
|
Miles Miller misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
Justin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
Jaylin Williams offensive foul (Miles Miller draws the foul)
|
|
10:07
Jaylin Williams turnover
|
|
10:07
TV timeout
|
|
9:41
Jake Wolfe misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:39
Justin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
9:25
JD Notae misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:23
JD Notae offensive rebound
|
|
9:18
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point putback layup
|
13-28
|
8:51
Connor Vanover blocks Jake Wolfe's two point driving layup
|
|
8:49
Justin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
8:40
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:38
Jake Wolfe defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
Khalen Robinson shooting foul (Miles Miller draws the foul)
|
|
8:31
Miles Miller misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:31
Miles Miller misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:31
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:07
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
7:55
+3
|
JD Notae makes three point jump shot
|
13-31
|
7:32
Kaleb Coleman misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:30
Parker Hazen offensive rebound
|
|
7:30
Miles Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:28
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
7:16
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:14
Miles Miller defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
JD Notae shooting foul
|
|
7:08
TV timeout
|
|
7:07
Davonte Davis shooting foul (Kaleb Coleman draws the foul)
|
|
7:07
+1
|
Kaleb Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-31
|
7:07
Kaleb Coleman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:07
Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
Kaleb Coleman personal foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
6:54
+1
|
Justin Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-32
|
6:54
+1
|
Justin Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-33
|
6:35
Ahsan Asadullah turnover (Davonte Davis steals)
|
|
6:21
Kaleb Coleman shooting foul (Vance Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
6:21
+1
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-34
|
6:21
+1
|
Vance Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-35
|
5:57
+3
|
Alex Jones makes three point jump shot (Romeao Ferguson assists)
|
17-35
|
5:47
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:45
Davonte Davis offensive rebound
|
|
5:35
Khalen Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:33
Bisons defensive rebound
|
|
5:26
Ahsan Asadullah turnover (lost ball) (Khalen Robinson steals)
|
|
5:19
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point reverse layup (Khalen Robinson assists)
|
17-37
|
5:06
Jake Wolfe offensive foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
Jake Wolfe turnover
|
|
4:48
Khalen Robinson misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
4:46
Ahsan Asadullah defensive rebound
|
|
4:18
Jake Wolfe misses two point layup
|
|
4:16
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
4:14
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point driving layup (Khalen Robinson assists)
|
17-39
|
4:14
Greg Jones shooting foul (Moses Moody draws the foul)
|
|
4:14
Moses Moody misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:14
Parker Hazen defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
+2
|
Parker Hazen makes two point layup (Ahsan Asadullah assists)
|
19-39
|
3:38
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:36
Davonte Davis offensive rebound
|
|
3:17
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point pullup jump shot
|
19-41
|
2:58
Alex Jones misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
2:56
Ethan Henderson defensive rebound
|
|
2:41
+3
|
Jaylin Williams makes three point jump shot (Khalen Robinson assists)
|
19-44
|
2:38
Bisons 30 second timeout
|
|
2:38
TV timeout
|
|
2:28
Moses Moody personal foul (Kaleb Coleman draws the foul)
|
|
2:28
+1
|
Kaleb Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-44
|
2:28
+1
|
Kaleb Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-44
|
1:59
Jaylin Williams misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
1:57
Kaleb Coleman defensive rebound
|
|
1:46
+2
|
Carson Cary makes two point reverse layup (Miles Miller assists)
|
23-44
|
1:32
Khalen Robinson misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
1:30
Miles Miller defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
Kaleb Coleman misses two point layup
|
|
1:08
Ethan Henderson defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
Moses Moody turnover (carrying)
|
|
0:33
Carson Cary misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:31
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
0:22
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
0:20
Ethan Henderson offensive rebound
|
|
0:18
+2
|
Ethan Henderson makes two point putback layup
|
23-46
|
0:06
Ethan Henderson shooting foul (Parker Hazen draws the foul)
|
|
0:06
+1
|
Parker Hazen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-46
|
0:06
Parker Hazen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:06
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
Bisons defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
End of period
