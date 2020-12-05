MOUNT
VCU

1st Half
MOUNT
Mountaineers
20
VCU
Rams
37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Nana Opoku vs. Corey Douglas (Adrian Baldwin Jr. gains possession)  
19:45   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
19:43   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
19:41   Jump ball. Corey Douglas vs. Nana Opoku (Mountaineers gains possession)  
19:41   Corey Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Nana Opoku steals)  
19:30   Levi Stockard III blocks Malik Jefferson's two point hook shot  
19:28   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
19:15 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 0-2
18:58   Mezie Offurum turnover (bad pass)  
18:43 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 0-4
18:32   Josh Reaves misses three point jump shot  
18:30   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
18:20   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (lost ball) (Damian Chong Qui steals)  
18:01   Levi Stockard III shooting foul (Mezie Offurum draws the foul)  
18:01   Mezie Offurum misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:01 +1 Mezie Offurum makes regular free throw 2 of 2 1-4
17:47 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point layup (Levi Stockard III assists) 1-6
17:33   Jump ball. Josh Reaves vs. Adrian Baldwin Jr. (Rams gains possession)  
17:33   Josh Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
17:12   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point layup  
17:10   Mountaineers defensive rebound  
17:04   Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul (Dakota Leffew draws the foul)  
16:48   Vince Williams blocks Damian Chong Qui's three point jump shot  
16:46   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
16:39   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
16:37   Mountaineers defensive rebound  
16:22   Corey Douglas blocks Damian Chong Qui's two point layup  
16:20   Mountaineers offensive rebound  
16:11   Josh Banks shooting foul (Malik Jefferson draws the foul)  
16:11 +1 Malik Jefferson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 2-6
16:11   Malik Jefferson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:11   Josh Banks defensive rebound  
15:59   Josh Banks misses three point jump shot  
15:57   Nana Opoku defensive rebound  
15:41   TV timeout  
15:32 +3 Dakota Leffew makes three point jump shot (Damian Chong Qui assists) 5-6
15:08   Josh Banks turnover (traveling)  
14:57 +3 Dakota Leffew makes three point jump shot (Mezie Offurum assists) 8-6
14:35   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
14:33   Jalen Jefferson defensive rebound  
14:09   Damian Chong Qui misses two point jump shot  
14:07   Jalen Jefferson offensive rebound  
13:48 +2 Nana Opoku makes two point hook shot (Damian Chong Qui assists) 10-6
13:29   Nana Opoku blocks Hason Ward's two point layup  
13:27   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
13:26   Corey Douglas misses two point layup  
13:24   Nana Opoku defensive rebound  
13:01   Jalen Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Hason Ward steals)  
12:55   Josh Banks misses three point jump shot  
12:53   Hason Ward offensive rebound  
12:53   Hason Ward misses two point tip shot  
12:51   Jalen Jefferson defensive rebound  
12:39   Hason Ward blocks Nana Opoku's two point dunk  
12:37   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
12:27 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup 10-8
12:01   Hason Ward personal foul (Damian Chong Qui draws the foul)  
11:49   Mountaineers 30 second timeout  
11:49   TV timeout  
11:46   Dakota Leffew turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
11:38   Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover (traveling)  
11:12 +2 Nana Opoku makes two point jump shot (Damian Chong Qui assists) 12-8
10:59   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass) (Nana Opoku steals)  
10:29   Damian Chong Qui misses two point floating jump shot  
10:27   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
10:18 +2 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point jump shot 12-10
10:05   Malik Jefferson turnover (bad pass) (Levi Stockard III steals)  
9:59   Nana Opoku personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
9:47 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup 12-12
9:20   Levi Stockard III personal foul (Damian Chong Qui draws the foul)  
9:10   Frantisek Barton turnover (lost ball) (Hason Ward steals)  
8:43 +2 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 12-14
8:25   Mezie Offurum misses two point jump shot  
8:23   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
7:59 +2 Hason Ward makes two point layup (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 12-16
7:44   Mezie Offurum misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Josh Reaves offensive rebound  
7:27   Josh Reaves misses two point jump shot  
7:25   Nah'Shon Hyland defensive rebound  
7:22   Adrian Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Damian Chong Qui steals)  
7:21   Vince Williams personal foul (Damian Chong Qui draws the foul)  
7:21   TV timeout  
7:04   Nana Opoku misses two point hook shot  
7:02   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
6:57   Mikeal Brown-Jones offensive foul (Malik Jefferson draws the foul)  
6:57   Mikeal Brown-Jones turnover  
6:28   Nana Opoku misses two point layup  
6:26   Mountaineers offensive rebound  
6:26   Mountaineers turnover (shot clock violation)  
6:10 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 12-19
5:52   Corey Douglas blocks Mezie Offurum's two point dunk  
5:50   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
5:43   Corey Douglas misses two point layup  
5:41   Rams offensive rebound  
5:25 +3 Vince Williams makes three point jump shot 12-22
5:10   Dakota Leffew turnover (lost ball) (Nah'Shon Hyland steals)  
4:57 +2 Corey Douglas makes two point hook shot 12-24
4:57   Nana Opoku shooting foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul)  
4:57 +1 Corey Douglas makes regular free throw 1 of 1 12-25
4:44 +2 Malik Jefferson makes two point hook shot 14-25
4:34 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Adrian Baldwin Jr. assists) 14-28
4:26   Dakota Leffew turnover (bad pass) (Vince Williams steals)  
4:19 +3 Nah'Shon Hyland makes three point jump shot (Vince Williams assists) 14-31
4:19   Mountaineers 30 second timeout  
4:19   TV timeout  
3:56 +2 Dakota Leffew makes two point pullup jump shot 16-31
3:30   Dakota Leffew personal foul (Nah'Shon Hyland draws the foul)  
3:10   Josh Reaves shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
3:10 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-32
3:10 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-33
2:47 +2 Josh Reaves makes two point layup 18-33
2:35   Vince Williams misses three point jump shot  
2:33   Corey Douglas offensive rebound  
2:29   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
2:27   Josh Reaves defensive rebound  
2:10   Josh Reaves misses three point jump shot  
2:08   Adrian Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound  
2:02   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:00   Josh Reaves defensive rebound  
1:45   Damian Chong Qui turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
1:40 +2 Nah'Shon Hyland makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists) 18-35
1:13   Dakota Leffew misses three point jump shot  
1:11   Corey Douglas defensive rebound  
1:11   Josh Reaves personal foul (Corey Douglas draws the foul)  
0:50 +2 Hason Ward makes two point dunk (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 18-37
0:41   Nah'Shon Hyland personal foul (Damian Chong Qui draws the foul)  
0:41 +1 Damian Chong Qui makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-37
0:41 +1 Damian Chong Qui makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-37
0:12   Hason Ward misses two point hook shot  
0:10   Nana Opoku defensive rebound  
0:01   Damian Chong Qui misses two point driving layup  
0:00   Rams defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
MOUNT
Mountaineers
22
VCU
Rams
23

Time Team Play Score
19:31   Josh Reaves misses three point jump shot  
19:29   Nana Opoku offensive rebound  
19:21   Malik Jefferson turnover (lost ball) (Levi Stockard III steals)  
18:49   Rams turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:23 +3 Mezie Offurum makes three point jump shot (Nana Opoku assists) 23-37
17:57   Corey Douglas misses two point hook shot  
17:55   Nana Opoku defensive rebound  
17:34   Jump ball. Nana Opoku vs. Corey Douglas (Rams gains possession)  
17:34   Nana Opoku turnover (lost ball) (Corey Douglas steals)  
17:21 +2 Levi Stockard III makes two point layup (Corey Douglas assists) 23-39
16:58 +2 Damian Chong Qui makes two point floating jump shot 25-39
16:47   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot  
16:45   Jalen Jefferson defensive rebound  
16:33   Jalen Jefferson turnover (lost ball) (Adrian Baldwin Jr. steals)  
16:26   Nah'Shon Hyland misses three point jump shot  
16:24   Mezie Offurum defensive rebound  
16:16   Corey Douglas blocks Jalen Jefferson's two point layup  
16:14   Levi Stockard III defensive rebound  
15:54   Nah'Shon Hyland misses two point floating jump shot  
15:52   Mezie Offurum defensive rebound  
15:52   Levi Stockard III personal foul (Mezie Offurum draws the foul)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:25 +2 Mezie Offurum makes two point driving layup 27-39
15:04 +2 Adrian Baldwin Jr. makes two point driving layup 27-41
14:44   Nana Opoku misses two point jump shot  
14:42   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
14:32 +2 Hason Ward makes two point alley-oop layup (Nah'Shon Hyland assists) 27-43
14:12   Hason Ward personal foul (Damian Chong Qui draws the foul)  
14:05   Dakota Leffew misses three point jump shot  
14:03   Hason Ward defensive rebound  
13:43 +3 Vince Williams makes three point jump shot (Hason Ward assists) 27-46
13:20   Hason Ward blocks Mezie Offurum's two point layup  
13:18   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
13:07   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass)  
12:55   Damian Chong Qui turnover (bad pass)  
12:51   Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup  
12:49   Damian Chong Qui defensive rebound  
12:32   Nana Opoku misses three point jump shot  
12:29   Dakota Leffew offensive rebound  
12:20   Naim Miller misses two point jump shot  
12:28   Josh Banks defensive rebound  
12:11   Vince Williams misses two point jump shot  
12:09   Rams offensive rebound  
11:53   Josh Banks misses two point jump shot  
11:51   Damian Chong Qui defensive rebound  
11:42 +2 Damian Chong Qui makes two point driving layup 29-46
11:30 +3 Jamir Watkins makes three point step back jump shot 29-49
10:56   Damian Chong Qui turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
10:52 +2 Jamir Watkins makes two point dunk (Jimmy Clark III assists) 29-51
10:49   Mountaineers 30 second timeout  
10:49   TV timeout  
10:39   Naim Miller turnover (bad pass) (Jamir Watkins steals)  
10:10   Dakota Leffew blocks Mikeal Brown-Jones's two point layup  
10:08   Josh Reaves defensive rebound  
9:48   Nana Opoku misses two point hook shot  
9:46   Nana Opoku offensive rebound  
9:45   Corey Douglas shooting foul (Nana Opoku draws the foul)  
9:45   Nana Opoku misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:45 +1 Nana Opoku makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-51
9:25   Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass)  
9:14   Malik Jefferson turnover (lost ball) (Corey Douglas steals)  
9:06   Mezie Offurum blocks Mikeal Brown-Jones's two point layup  
9:04   Rams offensive rebound  
8:53   Malik Jefferson blocks Josh Banks's two point layup  
8:51   Josh Banks offensive rebound  
8:46   Jamir Watkins misses three point jump shot  
8:44   Dakota Leffew defensive rebound  
8:15 +2 Nana Opoku makes two point layup 32-51
7:53   Mezie Offurum shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
7:53   TV timeout  
7:53 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-52
7:53 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-53
7:36   Mezie Offurum misses three point jump shot  
7:34   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
7:14   Adrian Baldwin Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot  
7:12   Jalen Jefferson defensive rebound  
7:00   Damian Chong Qui turnover (lost ball) (Mikeal Brown-Jones steals)  
6:54 +2 Mikeal Brown-Jones makes two point dunk (Vince Williams assists) 32-55
6:40   Nana Opoku misses two point jump shot  
6:38   Mikeal Brown-Jones defensive rebound  
6:19   Nah'Shon Hyland turnover (bad pass) (Mezie Offurum steals)  
6:00 +2 Jalen Jefferson makes two point layup (Dakota Leffew assists) 34-55
5:34   Levi Stockard III misses two point jump shot  
5:32   Mezie Offurum defensive rebound  
5:16 +3 Dakota Leffew makes three point jump shot (Josh Reaves assists) 37-55
4:56   Levi Stockard III misses two point hook shot  
4:54   Josh Reaves defensive rebound  
4:35   Mikeal Brown-Jones blocks Jalen Jefferson's two point layup  
4:33   Vince Williams defensive rebound  
4:13   Mikeal Brown-Jones misses three point jump shot  
4:11   Mezie Offurum defensive rebound  
3:58   Dakota Leffew turnover (bad pass)  
3:58   TV timeout  
3:40   Hason Ward misses two point dunk  
3:38