|
20:00
|
|
|
(Panthers gains possession)
|
|
20:00
|
|
+2
|
Au'Diese Toney makes two point jump shot (Justin Champagnie assists)
|
0-2
|
19:20
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:14
|
|
+2
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly makes two point layup (Ithiel Horton assists)
|
0-4
|
18:42
|
|
|
Darius Beane misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
18:16
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Anthony Crump defensive rebound
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi offensive rebound
|
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Adong Makuoi makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
17:32
|
|
+3
|
Au'Diese Toney makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|
2-7
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Zool Kueth makes two point layup (Adong Makuoi assists)
|
4-7
|
17:09
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
+3
|
Trendon Hankerson makes three point jump shot
|
7-7
|
16:51
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton offensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
+3
|
Au'Diese Toney makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|
7-10
|
16:31
|
|
|
Darius Beane offensive foul
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Darius Beane turnover
|
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
7-12
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Hankerson makes two point jump shot (Adong Makuoi assists)
|
9-12
|
15:30
|
|
+3
|
Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
9-15
|
15:22
|
|
|
Anthony Crump misses two point layup
|
|
15:20
|
|
|
John Hugley defensive rebound
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:18
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-16
|
15:18
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-16
|
15:00
|
|
|
Darius Beane turnover (lost ball)
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney offensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Darius Beane shooting foul (Au'Diese Toney draws the foul)
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:30
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-17
|
14:30
|
|
+1
|
Au'Diese Toney makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-17
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Hankerson makes two point jump shot
|
11-17
|
13:50
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:30
|
|
+3
|
Trendon Hankerson makes three point jump shot
|
14-17
|
13:10
|
|
|
Chris Johnson personal foul
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Keenon Cole misses two point layup
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney defensive rebound
|
|
12:06
|
|
+3
|
Justin Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Au'Diese Toney assists)
|
14-20
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
Chinedu Kingsley Okanu makes two point layup (Kaleb Thornton assists)
|
16-20
|
11:46
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Au'Diese Toney assists)
|
16-23
|
11:41
|
|
+2
|
Kaleb Thornton makes two point jump shot
|
18-23
|
11:33
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:14
|
|
+2
|
Adong Makuoi makes two point jump shot (Zool Kueth assists)
|
20-23
|
10:52
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly offensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Keenon Cole defensive rebound
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Kaleb Thornton turnover (bad pass) (Justin Champagnie steals)
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson makes two point dunk (Justin Champagnie assists)
|
20-25
|
9:34
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson personal foul
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Kaleb Thornton misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
20-27
|
8:46
|
|
+2
|
Zool Kueth makes two point jump shot (Trendon Hankerson assists)
|
22-27
|
8:32
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point layup (Abdoul Karim Coulibaly assists)
|
22-29
|
8:13
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi misses two point layup
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton defensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi personal foul
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Terrell Brown offensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Chinedu Kingsley Okanu blocks Terrell Brown's two point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Panthers offensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Zool Kueth blocks Justin Champagnie's two point layup
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Darius Beane defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Terrell Brown personal foul
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Darius Beane turnover (bad pass) (Justin Champagnie steals)
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Kaleb Thornton shooting foul (Justin Champagnie draws the foul)
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Chinedu Kingsley Okanu defensive rebound
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney personal foul
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Chinedu Kingsley Okanu turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Femi Odukale misses two point layup
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie misses two point layup
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Panthers offensive rebound
|
|
6:55
|
|
+3
|
Ithiel Horton makes three point jump shot (Au'Diese Toney assists)
|
22-32
|
6:47
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney misses two point layup
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Crump makes two point layup (Trendon Hankerson assists)
|
24-32
|
6:19
|
|
|
Ithiel Horton misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie offensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Justin Champagnie makes two point layup
|
24-34
|
5:02
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson turnover (bad pass) (Au'Diese Toney steals)
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Chinedu Kingsley Okanu blocks Femi Odukale's two point layup
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson defensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Darius Beane offensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
+3
|
Trendon Hankerson makes three point jump shot (Darius Beane assists)
|
27-34
|
4:08
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney offensive foul
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Au'Diese Toney turnover
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly blocks Keenon Cole's two point layup
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Panthers defensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi defensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Keenon Cole misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Femi Odukale defensive rebound
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Femi Odukale misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly offensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
+3
|
Justin Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
27-37
|
2:27
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson turnover (bad pass) (Femi Odukale steals)
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Trendon Hankerson personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
2:08
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-38
|
2:08
|
|
+1
|
Xavier Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-39
|
1:51
|
|
|
Adong Makuoi misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Justin Champagnie defensive rebound
|
|
1:32
|
|
+3
|
Xavier Johnson makes three point jump shot (Ithiel Horton assists)
|
27-42
|
1:07
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Anthony Crump misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Chinedu Kingsley Okanu personal foul (Xavier Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Anthony Crump defensive rebound
|
|
0:47
|
|
|
Kaleb Thornton turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:38
|
|
+3
|
Justin Champagnie makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|
27-45
|
0:17
|
|
|
Abdoul Karim Coulibaly personal foul
|
|
0:10
|
|
+2
|
Trendon Hankerson makes two point layup (Kaleb Thornton assists)
|
29-45
|
0:02
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Kaleb Thornton defensive rebound
|