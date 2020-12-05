|
20:00
|
|
|
Trey Townsend vs. Kalib Boone (Cowboys gains possession)
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Kalib Boone turnover (Micah Parrish steals)
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo offensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo turnover (Kalib Boone steals)
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Kalib Boone turnover (Trey Townsend steals)
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
+3
|
Keylan Boone makes three point jump shot (Ferron Flavors Jr. assists)
|
0-3
|
18:06
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover (Rashad Williams steals)
|
|
17:44
|
|
+3
|
Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot
|
3-3
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup (Kalib Boone assists)
|
3-5
|
17:25
|
|
|
Rashad Williams shooting foul (Kalib Boone draws the foul)
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Jalen Moore turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo defensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. personal foul
|
|
16:17
|
|
+3
|
Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot (Daniel Oladapo assists)
|
6-5
|
16:04
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele turnover (bad pass)
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Rondel Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Jalen Moore defensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Trey Townsend offensive rebound
|
|
15:14
|
|
+2
|
Trey Townsend makes two point layup
|
8-5
|
15:03
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
8-7
|
14:45
|
|
+3
|
Zion Young makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists)
|
11-7
|
14:39
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham offensive foul
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:32
|
|
+3
|
Zion Young makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists)
|
14-7
|
14:09
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele turnover
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Cowboys defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Trey Townsend defensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Rondel Walker defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Bryce Williams misses two point layup
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Kalib Boone offensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Kalib Boone makes two point dunk
|
14-9
|
12:46
|
|
|
Zion Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Cowboys defensive rebound
|
|
12:29
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Williams makes three point jump shot (Rondel Walker assists)
|
14-12
|
11:56
|
|
|
Kalib Boone shooting foul (Jalen Moore draws the foul)
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:57
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-12
|
11:57
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Moore makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-12
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup (Kalib Boone assists)
|
16-14
|
11:25
|
|
|
Trey Townsend misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Bryce Williams defensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Zion Young personal foul
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Cowboys 30 second timeout
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Donovan Williams misses two point layup
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele offensive rebound
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele misses two point layup
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Golden Grizzlies defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Micah Parrish turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Rondel Walker turnover (Jalen Moore steals)
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses two point layup
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Cowboys defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Micah Parrish personal foul
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Donovan Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo defensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses two point layup
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele defensive rebound
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point dunk (Bryce Williams assists)
|
16-16
|
9:13
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo makes two point layup
|
18-16
|
8:54
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point jump shot (Bryce Williams assists)
|
18-18
|
8:45
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo turnover
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Kevin Kangu personal foul
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Zion Young defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo makes two point layup (Rashad Williams assists)
|
20-18
|
7:47
|
|
|
Bryce Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Bernard Kouma offensive rebound
|
|
7:27
|
|
+3
|
Ferron Flavors Jr. makes three point jump shot (Bernard Kouma assists)
|
20-21
|
7:02
|
|
|
Zion Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Blake Lampman offensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
+3
|
Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot (Blake Lampman assists)
|
23-21
|
6:46
|
|
|
Donovan Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Blake Lampman defensive rebound
|
|
6:46
|
|
+3
|
Blake Lampman makes three point jump shot (Kevin Kangu assists)
|
26-21
|
6:18
|
|
+3
|
Cade Cunningham makes three point jump shot
|
26-24
|
6:18
|
|
+3
|
Kevin Kangu makes three point jump shot (Rashad Williams assists)
|
29-24
|
6:08
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point dunk
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo defensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Blake Lampman misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo offensive rebound
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Donovan Williams shooting foul
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Trey Townsend turnover (Kalib Boone steals)
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Blake Lampman shooting foul
|
|
5:44
|
|
+1
|
Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-25
|
5:44
|
|
+1
|
Kalib Boone makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-26
|
5:20
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo turnover (double dribble)
|
|
5:06
|
|
+3
|
Cade Cunningham makes three point jump shot (Rondel Walker assists)
|
29-29
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Moore makes two point jump shot
|
31-29
|
4:34
|
|
|
Rondel Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Golden Grizzlies defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Zion Young offensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Cowboys defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Kalib Boone offensive rebound
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo shooting foul (Kalib Boone draws the foul)
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Kalib Boone misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Jalen Moore defensive rebound
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Kalib Boone misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Jalen Moore defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
+3
|
Rashad Williams makes three point jump shot (Jalen Moore assists)
|
34-29
|
3:01
|
|
+2
|
Keylan Boone makes two point layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
34-31
|
2:30
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Bryce Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Keylan Boone offensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Rashad Williams defensive rebound
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo offensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Daniel Oladapo turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Rondel Walker turnover (Zion Young steals)
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Jalen Moore misses two point layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Golden Grizzlies offensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Rashad Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Rondel Walker defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Trey Townsend shooting foul (Bryce Williams draws the foul)
|
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-32
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-33
|
1:04
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Oladapo makes two point layup (Jalen Moore assists)
|
36-33
|
0:47
|
|
|
Keylan Boone misses two point layup
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
Isaac Likekele offensive rebound
|
|
0:34
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Likekele makes two point layup
|
36-35
|
0:32
|
|
|
Rondel Walker blocks Rashad Williams's three point jump shot
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Keylan Boone defensive rebound
|
|
0:21
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Williams makes two point layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
36-37
|
0:03
|
|
|
Jalen Moore turnover (bad pass)
|