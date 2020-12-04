|
20:00
|
|
|
(Broncs gains possession)
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Tyrel Bladen turnover (Alan Griffin steals)
|
|
19:33
|
|
+3
|
Kadary Richmond makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
0-3
|
19:09
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Murray Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
2-3
|
18:55
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Quincy Guerrier assists)
|
2-6
|
18:30
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj blocks Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson's two point layup
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
2-9
|
18:01
|
|
|
Dwight Murray Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Alan Griffin defensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
|
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point jump shot
|
2-11
|
17:16
|
|
|
Christian Ings turnover (Kadary Richmond steals)
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Christian Ings shooting foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|
|
17:06
|
|
+1
|
Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-12
|
17:06
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Nehemiah Benson defensive rebound
|
|
16:39
|
|
+2
|
Christian Ings makes two point jump shot (Dwight Murray Jr. assists)
|
4-12
|
16:23
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
4-15
|
15:55
|
|
|
Rodney Henderson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Orange defensive rebound
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj personal foul
|
|
15:01
|
|
+2
|
Rodney Henderson Jr. makes two point jump shot (Allen Powell assists)
|
6-15
|
14:41
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
6-18
|
14:17
|
|
|
Dwight Murray Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond turnover (Rodney Henderson Jr. steals)
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond personal foul
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Rodney Henderson Jr. turnover
|
|
13:27
|
|
+3
|
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|
6-21
|
13:11
|
|
|
Allen Powell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Rodney Henderson Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Nehemiah Benson offensive foul
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Nehemiah Benson turnover
|
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point dunk (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
6-23
|
12:14
|
|
|
Dwight Murray Jr. turnover (Alan Griffin steals)
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Broncs defensive rebound
|
|
11:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:39
|
|
|
Jeremiah Pope misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
11:25
|
|
+3
|
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Alan Griffin assists)
|
6-26
|
11:15
|
|
+2
|
Christian Ings makes two point jump shot
|
8-26
|
10:58
|
|
|
Tyrel Bladen personal foul
|
|
10:54
|
|
+3
|
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Woody Newton assists)
|
8-29
|
10:36
|
|
|
Tyrel Bladen misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Broncs defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Nehemiah Benson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Woody Newton defensive rebound
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Tyrel Bladen personal foul
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Tyrel Bladen defensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Woody Newton shooting foul (Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
9:40
|
|
+1
|
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-29
|
9:40
|
|
+1
|
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-29
|
9:17
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III turnover
|
|
9:00
|
|
+3
|
Dwight Murray Jr. makes three point jump shot (Christian Ings assists)
|
13-29
|
8:39
|
|
|
John Bol Ajak turnover
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Dwight Murray Jr. turnover
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Woody Newton turnover
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Woody Newton defensive rebound
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Broncs defensive rebound
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson turnover
|
|
6:56
|
|
+2
|
Alan Griffin makes two point layup (Quincy Guerrier assists)
|
13-31
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Dwight Murray Jr. makes two point jump shot (Jeremiah Pope assists)
|
15-31
|
6:21
|
|
+3
|
Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|
15-34
|
6:10
|
|
|
Alan Griffin personal foul
|
|
6:07
|
|
+3
|
Rodney Henderson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dwight Murray Jr. assists)
|
18-34
|
5:49
|
|
+2
|
Alan Griffin makes two point jump shot
|
18-36
|
5:30
|
|
|
Rodney Henderson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Orange defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Nehemiah Benson personal foul
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Allen Powell shooting foul (Kadary Richmond draws the foul)
|
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-37
|
5:10
|
|
+1
|
Kadary Richmond makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-38
|
4:59
|
|
|
Jesse Edwards personal foul (Dwight Murray Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
4:56
|
|
+2
|
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson makes two point jump shot (Dwight Murray Jr. assists)
|
20-38
|
4:44
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Dwight Murray Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Kadary Richmond steals)
|
|
4:27
|
|
+2
|
Kadary Richmond makes two point dunk
|
20-40
|
4:03
|
|
|
Dwight Murray Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
3:53
|
|
+3
|
Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
20-43
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Jaelen McGlone misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
+3
|
Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|
20-46
|
2:58
|
|
+3
|
Rodney Henderson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dwight Murray Jr. assists)
|
23-46
|
2:42
|
|
|
Robert Braswell misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
Dwight Murray Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
+3
|
Dwight Murray Jr. makes three point jump shot (Rodney Henderson Jr. assists)
|
26-46
|
2:15
|
|
+3
|
Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Kadary Richmond assists)
|
26-49
|
1:44
|
|
|
Dwight Murray Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Woody Newton misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Dwight Murray Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:27
|
|
+3
|
Christian Ings makes three point jump shot (Dwight Murray Jr. assists)
|
29-49
|
1:16
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Christian Ings misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Robert Braswell misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Woody Newton offensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
|
Woody Newton turnover (lost ball) (Dwight Murray Jr. steals)
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Dwight Murray Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Woody Newton defensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond turnover (carrying)
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Dwight Murray Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Robert Braswell defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|