|
20:00
|
|
|
Kur Kuath vs. Kevin Samuel (Horned Frogs gains possession)
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard turnover (lost ball) (Umoja Gibson steals)
|
|
19:19
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:03
|
|
+3
|
PJ Fuller makes three point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
2-3
|
18:35
|
|
+2
|
Umoja Gibson makes two point layup
|
4-3
|
18:16
|
|
|
Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Alondes Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Kur Kuath offensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard defensive rebound
|
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
PJ Fuller makes two point jump shot
|
4-5
|
17:20
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses two point layup
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Alondes Williams shooting foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
|
|
17:10
|
|
+1
|
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-6
|
17:10
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Brady Manek defensive rebound
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Horned Frogs defensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
+2
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. makes two point putback layup
|
4-8
|
16:14
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel blocks Austin Reaves's two point layup
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|
|
15:54
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point jump shot (Umoja Gibson assists)
|
6-8
|
15:39
|
|
|
Kur Kuath shooting foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:39
|
|
+1
|
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-9
|
15:39
|
|
+1
|
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-10
|
15:27
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee shooting foul (Brady Manek draws the foul)
|
|
15:27
|
|
+1
|
Brady Manek makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-10
|
15:27
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
PJ Fuller misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee offensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
+2
|
Jaedon LeDee makes two point jump shot
|
7-12
|
14:52
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee defensive rebound
|
|
14:43
|
|
+2
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. makes two point layup (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
7-14
|
14:20
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Brady Manek defensive rebound
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Brady Manek offensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
+2
|
Brady Manek makes two point putback layup
|
9-14
|
13:33
|
|
|
Brady Manek blocks Jaedon LeDee's two point layup
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves makes two point jump shot
|
11-14
|
13:25
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
13:25
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
12-14
|
13:17
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Sooners gains possession)
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Mike Miles turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Hill steals)
|
|
13:04
|
|
+2
|
De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot (Alondes Williams assists)
|
14-14
|
12:44
|
|
|
Alondes Williams shooting foul (Taryn Todd draws the foul)
|
|
12:44
|
|
+1
|
Taryn Todd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-15
|
12:44
|
|
+1
|
Taryn Todd makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-16
|
12:28
|
|
|
Trey Phipps misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
+3
|
Mike Miles makes three point jump shot (Diante Smith assists)
|
14-19
|
11:39
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Diante Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon offensive foul
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
De'Vion Harmon turnover
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel makes two point putback layup
|
14-21
|
10:39
|
|
|
Brady Manek misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Taryn Todd turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:16
|
|
+2
|
Brady Manek makes two point jump shot (Trey Phipps assists)
|
16-21
|
9:57
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Trey Phipps defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
+3
|
Trey Phipps makes three point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
|
19-21
|
9:18
|
|
+3
|
RJ Nembhard makes three point jump shot (Mickey Pearson Jr. assists)
|
19-24
|
9:02
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard personal foul
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Kur Kuath makes two point alley-oop dunk (Austin Reaves assists)
|
21-24
|
8:24
|
|
+3
|
Taryn Todd makes three point jump shot (Kevin Easley Jr. assists)
|
21-27
|
8:10
|
|
|
Taryn Todd personal foul
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Brady Manek makes two point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
|
23-27
|
7:48
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson shooting foul (Mike Miles draws the foul)
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:48
|
|
+1
|
Mike Miles makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-28
|
7:48
|
|
+1
|
Mike Miles makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-29
|
7:38
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. personal foul
|
|
7:28
|
|
+3
|
De'Vion Harmon makes three point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
|
26-29
|
7:10
|
|
|
Jaedon LeDee misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Brady Manek defensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
6:42
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-29
|
6:42
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-29
|
6:16
|
|
+3
|
PJ Fuller makes three point jump shot (Mike Miles assists)
|
28-32
|
6:06
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel blocks Brady Manek's two point layup
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Taryn Todd defensive rebound
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Taryn Todd misses two point layup
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Taryn Todd offensive rebound
|
|
5:58
|
|
+2
|
Taryn Todd makes two point putback layup
|
28-34
|
5:48
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
5:48
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-34
|
5:48
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
PJ Fuller defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
+2
|
Austin Reaves makes two point layup
|
31-34
|
4:57
|
|
+2
|
Mike Miles makes two point layup
|
31-36
|
4:31
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Mike Miles defensive rebound
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|
|
3:52
|
|
+2
|
Mike Miles makes two point jump shot
|
31-38
|
3:31
|
|
|
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Mike Miles defensive rebound
|
|
3:02
|
|
+2
|
PJ Fuller makes two point jump shot
|
31-40
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point layup (De'Vion Harmon assists)
|
33-40
|
2:04
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses two point layup
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. turnover (De'Vion Harmon steals)
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Austin Reaves misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Austin Reaves offensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
PJ Fuller personal foul
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-40
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
35-40
|
1:27
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses two point layup
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
|
|
1:02
|
|
+2
|
De'Vion Harmon makes two point layup
|
37-40
|
0:53
|
|
|
Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
|
|
0:41
|
|
+2
|
PJ Fuller makes two point layup
|
37-42
|
0:30
|
|
|
Sooners 30 second timeout
|
|
0:09
|
|
+2
|
De'Vion Harmon makes two point jump shot
|
39-42
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|