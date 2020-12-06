PEPPER
SDGST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Kene Chukwuka vs. Nathan Mensah (Aztecs gains possession)
|19:44
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot
|19:42
|
|Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|19:21
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|2-0
|19:07
|
|Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|19:05
|
|Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
|18:35
|
|Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|18:33
|
|Jordan Schakel defensive rebound
|18:23
|
|Nathan Mensah turnover (traveling)
|17:55
|
|+2
|Jade' Smith makes two point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|4-0
|17:27
|
|Aguek Arop misses three point jump shot
|17:25
|
|Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|17:12
|
|Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot
|17:10
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|17:04
|
|Matt Mitchell offensive foul
|17:04
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover
|16:45
|
|Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot
|16:43
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|16:30
|
|Jordan Schakel turnover (bad pass) (Colbey Ross steals)
|16:23
|
|+2
|Colbey Ross makes two point layup
|6-0
|16:12
|
|Sedrick Altman personal foul
|16:00
|
|Aguek Arop turnover (bad pass) (Kessler Edwards steals)
|15:55
|
|+2
|Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Kessler Edwards assists)
|8-0
|15:54
|
|TV timeout
|15:29
|
|Lamont Butler turnover (bad pass) (Kene Chukwuka steals)
|15:23
|
|Lamont Butler blocks Kessler Edwards's two point layup
|15:21
|
|Adam Seiko defensive rebound
|15:07
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|
|Waves defensive rebound
|15:40
|
|Joshua Tomaic personal foul
|14:55
|
|Jump ball. Joshua Tomaic vs. Colbey Ross (Aztecs gains possession)
|14:55
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)
|14:26
|
|Adam Seiko offensive foul
|14:26
|
|Adam Seiko turnover
|14:11
|
|Jade' Smith offensive foul
|14:11
|
|Jade' Smith turnover
|13:53
|
|+2
|Joshua Tomaic makes two point hook shot
|8-2
|13:35
|
|+2
|Jade' Smith makes two point layup
|10-2
|13:35
|
|Lamont Butler shooting foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)
|13:35
|
|Jade' Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:35
|
|Adam Seiko defensive rebound
|13:20
|
|Andre Ball shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)
|13:20
|
|Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|13:20
|
|Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|13:20
|
|+1
|Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|10-3
|13:20
|
|+2
|Andre Ball makes two point dunk (Colbey Ross assists)
|12-3
|12:49
|
|Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot
|12:47
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|12:41
|
|Kessler Edwards turnover (traveling)
|12:28
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|12:26
|
|Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
|12:27
|
|Joshua Tomaic personal foul (Kene Chukwuka draws the foul)
|12:11
|
|Andre Ball misses two point jump shot
|12:09
|
|Waves offensive rebound
|12:09
|
|Terrell Gomez personal foul
|12:04
|
|Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot
|12:02
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|11:53
|
|Trey Pulliam turnover (bad pass) (Colbey Ross steals)
|11:48
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Trey Pulliam steals)
|11:37
|
|Jordan Schakel turnover (bad pass)
|11:37
|
|TV timeout
|11:20
|
|Kene Chukwuka turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)
|11:01
|
|Nathan Mensah misses two point layup
|10:59
|
|Nathan Mensah offensive rebound
|10:39
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|12-5
|10:23
|
|+3
|Kene Chukwuka makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|15-5
|10:14
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|
|Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|9:57
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. misses two point jump shot
|9:55
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|9:50
|
|Colbey Ross personal foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)
|9:36
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|9:34
|
|Matt Mitchell offensive rebound
|9:31
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point layup
|15-7
|9:16
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Schakel steals)
|9:12
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)
|8:57
|
|Aguek Arop misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|
|Aguek Arop offensive rebound
|8:50
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound
|8:38
|
|Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|
|Trey Pulliam defensive rebound
|8:29
|
|Trey Pulliam turnover (bad pass) (Kene Chukwuka steals)
|8:02
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass)
|7:45
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|7:43
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|7:15
|
|Jade' Smith misses two point jump shot
|7:13
|
|Terrell Gomez defensive rebound
|7:09
|
|Sedrick Altman shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|7:09
|
|TV timeout
|7:09
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-8
|7:09
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-9
|6:53
|
|+2
|Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Sedrick Altman assists)
|17-9
|6:30
|
|+3
|Aguek Arop makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|17-12
|6:02
|
|Nathan Mensah blocks Sedrick Altman's two point layup
|6:00
|
|Adam Seiko defensive rebound
|5:57
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|
|Waves defensive rebound
|5:57
|
|Nathan Mensah personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|5:57
|
|+1
|Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-12
|5:57
|
|+1
|Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-12
|5:32
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|5:06
|
|Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot
|5:04
|
|Nathan Mensah defensive rebound
|4:51
|
|+2
|Terrell Gomez makes two point layup
|19-14
|4:30
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|22-14
|4:08
|
|Matt Mitchell offensive foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|4:08
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover
|3:42
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Kene Chukwuka assists)
|25-14
|3:23
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Adam Seiko assists)
|25-16
|3:19
|
|Aguek Arop personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|3:19
|
|TV timeout
|3:19
|
|+1
|Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-16
|3:19
|
|+1
|Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-16
|2:59
|
|Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)
|2:59
|
|Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:59
|
|Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:59
|
|Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
|2:38
|
|+2
|Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot
|29-16
|2:16
|
|Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)
|2:16
|
|Trey Pulliam misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:16
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|1:49
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jade' Smith assists)
|32-16
|1:19
|
|+2
|Aguek Arop makes two point layup (Adam Seiko assists)
|32-18
|1:05
|
|Waves 30 second timeout
|0:52
|
|Majok Deng misses two point jump shot
|0:50
|
|Kene Chukwuka offensive rebound
|0:46
|
|+2
|Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup
|34-18
|0:24
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|0:22
|
|Aguek Arop offensive rebound
|0:13
|
|+2
|Jordan Schakel makes two point layup (Aguek Arop assists)
|34-20
|0:02
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Adam Seiko steals)
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:49
|
|+2
|Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Jade' Smith assists)
|36-20
|19:32
|
|+2
|Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|36-22
|19:05
|
|+2
|Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Kene Chukwuka assists)
|38-22
|18:45
|
|+3
|Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Aguek Arop assists)
|38-25
|18:32
|
|Jade' Smith misses two point layup
|18:30
|
|Aguek Arop defensive rebound
|18:23
|
|+2
|Nathan Mensah makes two point dunk (Aguek Arop assists)
|38-27
|18:04
|
|+3
|Kene Chukwuka makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|41-27
|17:44
|
|+2
|Jordan Schakel makes two point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists)
|41-29
|17:25
|
|Kene Chukwuka offensive foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)
|17:25
|
|Kene Chukwuka turnover
|17:05
|
|+2
|Aguek Arop makes two point layup
|41-31
|16:48
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Sedrick Altman assists)
|44-31
|16:27
|
|Trey Pulliam misses two point layup
|16:25
|
|Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
|16:17
|
|+3
|Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|47-31
|16:00
|
|Trey Pulliam turnover (bad pass)
|16:00
|
|TV timeout
|15:41
|
|Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|15:39
|
|Aztecs defensive rebound
|15:17
|
|Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Kessler Edwards steals)
|15:10
|
|Darryl Polk Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)
|15:01
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|14:59
|
|Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
|14:49
|
|Sedrick Altman turnover (bad pass) (Matt Mitchell steals)
|14:35
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|14:33
|
|Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|14:21
|
|Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot
|14:19
|
|Terrell Gomez defensive rebound
|14:10
|
|Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot
|14:08
|
|Joshua Tomaic offensive rebound
|14:07
|
|Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Joshua Tomaic draws the foul)
|14:00
|
|Aguek Arop misses three point jump shot
|13:58
|
|Aguek Arop offensive rebound
|13:48
|
|+2
|Joshua Tomaic makes two point hook shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|47-33
|13:29
|
|Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
|13:27
|
|Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|13:04
|
|Jordan Schakel misses two point layup
|13:02
|
|Aztecs offensive rebound
|12:57
|
|Sedrick Altman shooting foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)
|12:57
|
|+1
|Jordan Schakel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-34
|12:57
|
|+1
|Jordan Schakel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-35
|12:38
|
|Jade' Smith turnover (lost ball) (Aguek Arop steals)
|12:31
|
|Terrell Gomez misses two point layup
|12:29
|
|Matt Mitchell offensive rebound
|12:29
|
|Jade' Smith shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)
|12:31
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-36
|12:31
|
|+1
|Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-37
|12:12
|
|Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Adam Seiko steals)
|12:01
|
|Matt Mitchell misses two point layup
|11:59
|
|Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|11:55
|
|+2
|Sedrick Altman makes two point layup
|49-37
|11:37
|
|Andre Ball shooting foul (Aguek Arop draws the foul)
|11:37
|
|TV timeout
|11:37
|
|Aguek Arop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:37
|
|+1
|Aguek Arop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-38
|11:25
|
|Matt Mitchell blocks Kessler Edwards's two point layup
|11:23
|
|Waves offensive rebound
|11:23
|
|Aguek Arop personal foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)
|11:18
|
|Andre Ball misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|
|Matt Mitchell defensive rebound
|11:07
|
|Joshua Tomaic offensive foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)
|11:07
|
|Joshua Tomaic turnover
|10:58
|
|Kessler Edwards turnover (bad pass)
|10:49
|
|Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|
|Jordan Schakel offensive rebound
|10:43
|
|+2
|Jordan Schakel makes two point layup
|49-40
|10:24
|
|Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|10:22
|
|Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound
|10:10
|
|+2
|Jordan Schakel makes two point layup
|49-42
|9:52
|
|Jade' Smith turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)
|9:36
|
|+2
|Joshua Tomaic makes two point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists)
|49-44
|9:25
|
|Waves 30 second timeout
|9:25
|
|TV timeout
|9:05
|
|Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
|9:03
|
|Terrell Gomez defensive rebound
|8:40
|
|+2
|Joshua Tomaic makes two point layup
|49-46
|8:15
|
|+2
|Jade' Smith makes two point layup
|51-46
|7:46
|
|Joshua Tomaic misses three point jump shot
|7:44
|
|Andre Ball defensive rebound
|7:28
|
|Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot
|7:26
|
|Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound