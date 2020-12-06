PEPPER
SDGST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
PEPPER
Waves
34
SDGST
Aztecs
20

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Kene Chukwuka vs. Nathan Mensah (Aztecs gains possession)  
19:44   Nathan Mensah misses two point jump shot  
19:42   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
19:21 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 2-0
19:07   Matt Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
19:05   Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound  
18:35   Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot  
18:33   Jordan Schakel defensive rebound  
18:23   Nathan Mensah turnover (traveling)  
17:55 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 4-0
17:27   Aguek Arop misses three point jump shot  
17:25   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
17:12   Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot  
17:10   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
17:04   Matt Mitchell offensive foul  
17:04   Matt Mitchell turnover  
16:45   Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot  
16:43   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
16:30   Jordan Schakel turnover (bad pass) (Colbey Ross steals)  
16:23 +2 Colbey Ross makes two point layup 6-0
16:12   Sedrick Altman personal foul  
16:00   Aguek Arop turnover (bad pass) (Kessler Edwards steals)  
15:55 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Kessler Edwards assists) 8-0
15:54   TV timeout  
15:29   Lamont Butler turnover (bad pass) (Kene Chukwuka steals)  
15:23   Lamont Butler blocks Kessler Edwards's two point layup  
15:21   Adam Seiko defensive rebound  
15:07   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
15:05   Waves defensive rebound  
15:40   Joshua Tomaic personal foul  
14:55   Jump ball. Joshua Tomaic vs. Colbey Ross (Aztecs gains possession)  
14:55   Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)  
14:26   Adam Seiko offensive foul  
14:26   Adam Seiko turnover  
14:11   Jade' Smith offensive foul  
14:11   Jade' Smith turnover  
13:53 +2 Joshua Tomaic makes two point hook shot 8-2
13:35 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point layup 10-2
13:35   Lamont Butler shooting foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)  
13:35   Jade' Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:35   Adam Seiko defensive rebound  
13:20   Andre Ball shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)  
13:20   Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
13:20   Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
13:20 +1 Keshad Johnson makes regular free throw 3 of 3 10-3
13:20 +2 Andre Ball makes two point dunk (Colbey Ross assists) 12-3
12:49   Adam Seiko misses three point jump shot  
12:47   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
12:41   Kessler Edwards turnover (traveling)  
12:28   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
12:26   Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound  
12:27   Joshua Tomaic personal foul (Kene Chukwuka draws the foul)  
12:11   Andre Ball misses two point jump shot  
12:09   Waves offensive rebound  
12:09   Terrell Gomez personal foul  
12:04   Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot  
12:02   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
11:53   Trey Pulliam turnover (bad pass) (Colbey Ross steals)  
11:48   Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Trey Pulliam steals)  
11:37   Jordan Schakel turnover (bad pass)  
11:37   TV timeout  
11:20   Kene Chukwuka turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Mensah steals)  
11:01   Nathan Mensah misses two point layup  
10:59   Nathan Mensah offensive rebound  
10:39 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot 12-5
10:23 +3 Kene Chukwuka makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 15-5
10:14   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
10:12   Colbey Ross defensive rebound  
9:57   Darryl Polk Jr. misses two point jump shot  
9:55   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
9:50   Colbey Ross personal foul (Terrell Gomez draws the foul)  
9:36   Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
9:34   Matt Mitchell offensive rebound  
9:31 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point layup 15-7
9:16   Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Schakel steals)  
9:12   Darryl Polk Jr. personal foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)  
8:57   Aguek Arop misses two point jump shot  
8:55   Aguek Arop offensive rebound  
8:50   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
8:48   Darryl Polk Jr. defensive rebound  
8:38   Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot  
8:36   Trey Pulliam defensive rebound  
8:29   Trey Pulliam turnover (bad pass) (Kene Chukwuka steals)  
8:02   Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass)  
7:45   Matt Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
7:43   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
7:15   Jade' Smith misses two point jump shot  
7:13   Terrell Gomez defensive rebound  
7:09   Sedrick Altman shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
7:09   TV timeout  
7:09 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-8
7:09 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-9
6:53 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Sedrick Altman assists) 17-9
6:30 +3 Aguek Arop makes three point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 17-12
6:02   Nathan Mensah blocks Sedrick Altman's two point layup  
6:00   Adam Seiko defensive rebound  
5:57   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
5:57   Waves defensive rebound  
5:57   Nathan Mensah personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
5:57 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-12
5:57 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-12
5:32   Matt Mitchell turnover (bad pass)  
5:06   Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot  
5:04   Nathan Mensah defensive rebound  
4:51 +2 Terrell Gomez makes two point layup 19-14
4:30 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 22-14
4:08   Matt Mitchell offensive foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
4:08   Matt Mitchell turnover  
3:42 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Kene Chukwuka assists) 25-14
3:23 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point layup (Adam Seiko assists) 25-16
3:19   Aguek Arop personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)  
3:19   TV timeout  
3:19 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-16
3:19 +1 Colbey Ross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-16
2:59   Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Keshad Johnson draws the foul)  
2:59   Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:59   Keshad Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
2:59   Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound  
2:38 +2 Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot 29-16
2:16   Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)  
2:16   Trey Pulliam misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:16   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
1:49 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Jade' Smith assists) 32-16
1:19 +2 Aguek Arop makes two point layup (Adam Seiko assists) 32-18
1:05   Waves 30 second timeout  
0:52   Majok Deng misses two point jump shot  
0:50   Kene Chukwuka offensive rebound  
0:46 +2 Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup 34-18
0:24   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
0:22   Aguek Arop offensive rebound  
0:13 +2 Jordan Schakel makes two point layup (Aguek Arop assists) 34-20
0:02   Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Adam Seiko steals)  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
PEPPER
Waves
26
SDGST
Aztecs
45

Time Team Play Score
19:49 +2 Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Jade' Smith assists) 36-20
19:32 +2 Matt Mitchell makes two point jump shot 36-22
19:05 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point layup (Kene Chukwuka assists) 38-22
18:45 +3 Jordan Schakel makes three point jump shot (Aguek Arop assists) 38-25
18:32   Jade' Smith misses two point layup  
18:30   Aguek Arop defensive rebound  
18:23 +2 Nathan Mensah makes two point dunk (Aguek Arop assists) 38-27
18:04 +3 Kene Chukwuka makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 41-27
17:44 +2 Jordan Schakel makes two point jump shot (Trey Pulliam assists) 41-29
17:25   Kene Chukwuka offensive foul (Trey Pulliam draws the foul)  
17:25   Kene Chukwuka turnover  
17:05 +2 Aguek Arop makes two point layup 41-31
16:48 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Sedrick Altman assists) 44-31
16:27   Trey Pulliam misses two point layup  
16:25   Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound  
16:17 +3 Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists) 47-31
16:00   Trey Pulliam turnover (bad pass)  
16:00   TV timeout  
15:41   Kessler Edwards misses three point jump shot  
15:39   Aztecs defensive rebound  
15:17   Matt Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Kessler Edwards steals)  
15:10   Darryl Polk Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)  
15:01   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
14:59   Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound  
14:49   Sedrick Altman turnover (bad pass) (Matt Mitchell steals)  
14:35   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
14:33   Kessler Edwards defensive rebound  
14:21   Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot  
14:19   Terrell Gomez defensive rebound  
14:10   Terrell Gomez misses three point jump shot  
14:08   Joshua Tomaic offensive rebound  
14:07   Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Joshua Tomaic draws the foul)  
14:00   Aguek Arop misses three point jump shot  
13:58   Aguek Arop offensive rebound  
13:48 +2 Joshua Tomaic makes two point hook shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 47-33
13:29   Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot  
13:27   Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound  
13:04   Jordan Schakel misses two point layup  
13:02   Aztecs offensive rebound  
12:57   Sedrick Altman shooting foul (Jordan Schakel draws the foul)  
12:57 +1 Jordan Schakel makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-34
12:57 +1 Jordan Schakel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-35
12:38   Jade' Smith turnover (lost ball) (Aguek Arop steals)  
12:31   Terrell Gomez misses two point layup  
12:29   Matt Mitchell offensive rebound  
12:29   Jade' Smith shooting foul (Matt Mitchell draws the foul)  
12:31 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-36
12:31 +1 Matt Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 47-37
12:12   Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Adam Seiko steals)  
12:01   Matt Mitchell misses two point layup  
11:59   Sedrick Altman defensive rebound  
11:55 +2 Sedrick Altman makes two point layup 49-37
11:37   Andre Ball shooting foul (Aguek Arop draws the foul)  
11:37   TV timeout  
11:37   Aguek Arop misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:37 +1 Aguek Arop makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-38
11:25   Matt Mitchell blocks Kessler Edwards's two point layup  
11:23   Waves offensive rebound  
11:23   Aguek Arop personal foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)  
11:18   Andre Ball misses three point jump shot  
11:16   Matt Mitchell defensive rebound  
11:07   Joshua Tomaic offensive foul (Kessler Edwards draws the foul)  
11:07   Joshua Tomaic turnover  
10:58   Kessler Edwards turnover (bad pass)  
10:49   Jordan Schakel misses three point jump shot  
10:47   Jordan Schakel offensive rebound  
10:43 +2 Jordan Schakel makes two point layup 49-40
10:24   Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot  
10:22   Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound  
10:10 +2 Jordan Schakel makes two point layup 49-42
9:52   Jade' Smith turnover (bad pass) (Joshua Tomaic steals)  
9:36 +2 Joshua Tomaic makes two point jump shot (Terrell Gomez assists) 49-44
9:25   Waves 30 second timeout  
9:25   TV timeout  
9:05   Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot  
9:03   Terrell Gomez defensive rebound  
8:40 +2 Joshua Tomaic makes two point layup 49-46
8:15 +2 Jade' Smith makes two point layup 51-46
7:46   Joshua Tomaic misses three point jump shot  
7:44   Andre Ball defensive rebound  
7:28   Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot  
7:26   Joshua Tomaic defensive rebound