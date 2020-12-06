|
20:00
|
|
|
Jump ball. Christian Koloko vs. Nik Mains (James Akinjo gains possession)
|
|
19:32
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point hook shot
|
0-2
|
19:14
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton turnover (bad pass) (Jemarl Baker Jr. steals)
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Jay Green defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton defensive rebound
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
James Akinjo defensive rebound
|
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point layup (James Akinjo assists)
|
0-4
|
17:52
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
Dalen Terry makes two point dunk (Jemarl Baker Jr. assists)
|
0-6
|
17:45
|
|
|
Lumberjacks 30 second timeout
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Jay Green misses two point layup
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (Dalen Terry assists)
|
0-8
|
17:25
|
|
|
Carson Towt shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
17:25
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-9
|
17:01
|
|
|
James Akinjo personal foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Jay Green turnover (bad pass) (Dalen Terry steals)
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Dalen Terry blocks Jay Green's two point layup
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Ajang Aguek offensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Christian Koloko shooting foul (Ajang Aguek draws the foul)
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Ajang Aguek misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Ajang Aguek misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
+3
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
0-12
|
16:08
|
|
|
Christian Koloko blocks Ajang Aguek's two point layup
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Lumberjacks offensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:58
|
|
+3
|
James Akinjo makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
0-15
|
15:27
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis personal foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin personal foul (Nik Mains draws the foul)
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Jay Green makes two point layup (Cameron Shelton assists)
|
2-15
|
15:04
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|
|
14:53
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brown makes two point tip shot
|
2-17
|
14:31
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point layup
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Jay Green defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
+3
|
Luke Avdalovic makes three point jump shot (Jay Green assists)
|
5-17
|
13:47
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
|
5-20
|
13:17
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Wynton Brown shooting foul (Terrell Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:08
|
|
+1
|
Terrell Brown Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-21
|
12:56
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis personal foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Dalen Terry blocks Cameron Shelton's two point layup
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Lumberjacks offensive rebound
|
|
12:35
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Carson Towt personal foul (Jemarl Baker Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
12:10
|
|
+2
|
Dalen Terry makes two point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
5-23
|
11:44
|
|
|
Ira Lee shooting foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
Ajang Aguek makes two point layup (Cameron Shelton assists)
|
7-23
|
11:25
|
|
|
Keith Haymon personal foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
|
|
11:16
|
|
+3
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
7-26
|
10:57
|
|
|
Lumberjacks 30 second timeout
|
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Shelton makes two point layup
|
9-26
|
10:42
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. shooting foul (Cameron Shelton draws the foul)
|
|
10:42
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Shelton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
10-26
|
10:21
|
|
+3
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
10-29
|
9:56
|
|
|
Keith Haymon misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis offensive rebound
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Nik Mains misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
+3
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
10-32
|
9:26
|
|
|
Nik Mains misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Lumberjacks offensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Ira Lee personal foul (Isaiah Lewis draws the foul)
|
|
9:25
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-32
|
9:25
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Lewis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-32
|
9:04
|
|
|
Dalen Terry turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Jay Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Nik Mains personal foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Jay Green personal foul (Jemarl Baker Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis shooting foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Christian Koloko misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:15
|
|
+1
|
Christian Koloko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-33
|
8:04
|
|
|
Christian Koloko shooting foul (Nik Mains draws the foul)
|
|
8:04
|
|
+1
|
Nik Mains makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-33
|
8:04
|
|
|
Nik Mains misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
+2
|
James Akinjo makes two point layup
|
13-35
|
7:30
|
|
+2
|
Nik Mains makes two point layup (Jay Green assists)
|
15-35
|
7:30
|
|
|
Wildcats 30 second timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Tibet Gorener turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Shelton makes two point layup
|
17-35
|
6:29
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis offensive rebound
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Isaiah Lewis shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
|
|
6:27
|
|
+1
|
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-36
|
6:27
|
|
|
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:27
|
|
|
Ira Lee offensive rebound
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Ira Lee turnover (Jay Green steals)
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses two point layup
|
|
6:20
|
|
|
Ira Lee defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Ajang Aguek personal foul (Ira Lee draws the foul)
|
|
6:19
|
|
+1
|
Ira Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-37
|
6:19
|
|
+1
|
Ira Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-38
|
5:59
|
|
|
Ira Lee blocks Wynton Brown's two point hook shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Lumberjacks offensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Shelton makes two point layup
|
19-38
|
5:36
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Keith Haymon misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Ira Lee makes two point layup
|
19-40
|
4:55
|
|
|
Keith Haymon turnover (bad pass) (James Akinjo steals)
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Wynton Brown shooting foul (James Akinjo draws the foul)
|
|
4:51
|
|
+1
|
James Akinjo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-41
|
4:51
|
|
|
James Akinjo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton defensive rebound
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Dalen Terry personal foul (Nik Mains draws the foul)
|
|
4:29
|
|
+1
|
Nik Mains makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-41
|
4:29
|
|
|
Nik Mains misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Jay Green personal foul (Dalen Terry draws the foul)
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Dalen Terry misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton defensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Lumberjacks offensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
James Akinjo personal foul (Ajang Aguek draws the foul)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:56
|
|
+1
|
Ajang Aguek makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-41
|
3:56
|
|
|
Ajang Aguek misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
+2
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point jump shot (Bennedict Mathurin assists)
|
21-43
|
3:20
|
|
|
Keith Haymon misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Keith Haymon personal foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)
|
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-44
|
3:15
|
|
+1
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-45
|
2:53
|
|
+3
|
Luke Avdalovic makes three point jump shot (Carter Mahaney assists)
|
24-45
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (Dalen Terry assists)
|
24-48
|
2:09
|
|
|
Luke Avdalovic misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin offensive foul (Wynton Brown draws the foul)
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Bennedict Mathurin turnover
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses two point layup
|
|
1:33
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Shelton steals)
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Cameron Shelton misses two point layup
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
|
|
0:58
|
|
+3
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
24-51
|
0:41
|
|
+2
|
Luke Avdalovic makes two point layup
|
26-51
|
0:41
|
|
|
Ira Lee shooting foul (Luke Avdalovic draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
+1
|
Luke Avdalovic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
27-51
|
0:19
|
|
+2
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
27-53
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|