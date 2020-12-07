|
20:00
Jake Boggs vs. Bitumba Baruti (Tremont Robinson-White gains possession)
19:43
+3
Tremont Robinson-White makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
0-3
19:10
+2
Jamahri Harvey makes two point jump shot
2-3
19:05
Jayden Gardner turnover (bad pass) (Joe Pridgen steals)
|
18:57
Jayden Gardner shooting foul (Jake Boggs draws the foul)
|
18:57
+1
Jake Boggs makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-3
18:57
+1
Jake Boggs makes regular free throw 2 of 2
4-3
18:39
Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
|
18:37
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|
18:35
+2
Jayden Gardner makes two point tip shot
4-5
18:24
Mike Okauru misses two point layup
|
18:22
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|
18:20
Tremont Robinson-White turnover (bad pass)
|
18:06
+3
Jamahri Harvey makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Sims assists)
7-5
17:45
+3
Tristen Newton makes three point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
7-8
17:27
+2
Joe Pridgen makes two point reverse layup
9-8
17:09
+3
Tremont Robinson-White makes three point jump shot (Brandon Suggs assists)
9-11
17:08
Seahawks 30 second timeout
|
16:58
Jaylen Sims offensive foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|
16:58
Jaylen Sims turnover
|
16:51
Brandon Suggs misses two point layup
|
16:49
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|
16:49
Jayden Gardner misses two point layup
|
16:47
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|
16:49
Mike Okauru shooting foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|
16:49
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-12
16:49
+1
Jayden Gardner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-13
16:27
Joe Pridgen misses three point jump shot
|
16:25
Brandon Suggs defensive rebound
|
16:20
Brandon Suggs misses two point layup
|
16:18
Jaylen Sims defensive rebound
|
16:17
Tristen Newton blocks Jaylen Sims's two point layup
|
16:15
Seahawks offensive rebound
|
16:12
Jamahri Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
16:10
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
|
15:56
Brandon Suggs offensive foul (Jake Boggs draws the foul)
|
15:56
Brandon Suggs turnover
|
15:56
TV timeout
|
15:47
Brandon Suggs shooting foul (Joe Pridgen draws the foul)
|
15:47
Joe Pridgen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15:47
+1
Joe Pridgen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
10-13
15:22
J.J. Miles misses two point jump shot
|
15:20
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|
15:14
Jayden Gardner misses two point jump shot
|
15:12
John Bowen defensive rebound
|
15:04
+2
Jamahri Harvey makes two point driving layup
12-13
14:37
Tristen Newton misses two point jump shot
|
14:35
Jayden Gardner offensive rebound
|
14:36
Jamahri Harvey personal foul (Jayden Gardner draws the foul)
|
14:23
Jayden Gardner misses two point hook shot
|
14:21
John Bowen defensive rebound
|
14:17
+2
Mike Okauru makes two point driving layup (John Bowen assists)
14-13
14:17
Jayden Gardner shooting foul (Mike Okauru draws the foul)
|
14:17
+1
Mike Okauru makes regular free throw 1 of 1
15-13
14:11
Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass) (Mike Okauru steals)
|
14:04
Mike Okauru misses two point layup
|
14:02
Jaylen Sims offensive rebound
|
13:52
John Bowen turnover (3-second violation)
|
13:41
+2
Bitumba Baruti makes two point dunk (Tyrie Jackson assists)
15-15
13:28
Tyrie Jackson shooting foul (Jaylen Sims draws the foul)
|
13:28
+1
Jaylen Sims makes regular free throw 1 of 3
16-15
13:28
Jaylen Sims misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
13:28
+1
Jaylen Sims makes regular free throw 3 of 3
17-15
13:10
Bitumba Baruti misses three point jump shot
|
13:08
Mike Okauru defensive rebound
|
13:01
Mike Okauru misses two point jump shot
|
12:59
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
|
12:52
Tyrie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
12:50
Jamahri Harvey defensive rebound
|
12:40
Jamahri Harvey misses three point jump shot
|
12:38
Tyrie Jackson defensive rebound
|
12:20
+2
Ludgy Debaut makes two point reverse layup (Bitumba Baruti assists)
17-17
11:56
Jaylen Sims misses two point driving jump shot
|
11:54
Bitumba Baruti defensive rebound
|
11:47
+3
J.J. Miles makes three point jump shot (Tyrie Jackson assists)
17-20
11:25
Jaylen Sims misses three point jump shot
|
11:23
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
|
11:20
Tyrie Jackson turnover (traveling)
|
11:20
TV timeout
|
11:06
Joe Pridgen turnover (lost ball)
|
10:51
Noah Farrakhan misses three point jump shot
|
10:49
Ludgy Debaut offensive rebound
|
10:49
Jamahri Harvey shooting foul (Ludgy Debaut draws the foul)
|
10:49
+1
Ludgy Debaut makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-21
10:49
+1
Ludgy Debaut makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-22
10:37
Mike Okauru turnover (lost ball) (Tyrie Jackson steals)
|
10:32
+2
J.J. Miles makes two point layup (Tyrie Jackson assists)
17-24
10:18
Ludgy Debaut shooting foul (Joe Pridgen draws the foul)
|
10:18
+1
Joe Pridgen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-24
10:18
+1
Joe Pridgen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-24
9:54
+2
Noah Farrakhan makes two point floating jump shot
19-26
9:49
Tyrie Jackson personal foul (Jaylen Sims draws the foul)
|
9:49
+1
Jaylen Sims makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-26
9:49
+1
Jaylen Sims makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-26
9:24
+2
Bitumba Baruti makes two point pullup jump shot (J.J. Miles assists)
21-28
9:04
Ludgy Debaut blocks Imajae Dodd's two point layup
|
9:02
Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|
8:56
Ludgy Debaut misses two point dunk
|
8:54
Brian Tolefree defensive rebound
|
8:43
Jaylen Sims misses three point jump shot
|
8:41
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
|
8:28
John Bowen blocks Bitumba Baruti's two point layup
|
8:26
John Bowen defensive rebound
|
8:22
Ludgy Debaut blocks Jaylen Sims's two point layup
|
8:20
Noah Farrakhan defensive rebound
|
8:13
+2
Bitumba Baruti makes two point driving layup
21-30
7:59
Ludgy Debaut personal foul (Mike Okauru draws the foul)
|
7:59
TV timeout
|
7:59
+1
Mike Okauru makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-30
7:59
+1
Mike Okauru makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-30
7:48
Pirates turnover (10-second violation)
|
7:28
Jake Boggs misses two point layup
|
7:26
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
|
7:14
+3
J.J. Miles makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
23-33
6:55
Charles Coleman blocks Jake Boggs's two point layup
|
6:53
Charles Coleman defensive rebound
|
6:43
+3
J.J. Miles makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
23-36
6:28
Brian Tolefree misses three point jump shot
|
6:26
J.J. Miles defensive rebound
|
6:18
Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|
6:16
Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
|
6:15
Charles Coleman personal foul (John Bowen draws the foul)
|
6:15
John Bowen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6:15
Charles Coleman defensive rebound
|
5:49
Joe Pridgen shooting foul (Bitumba Baruti draws the foul)
|
5:49
Bitumba Baruti misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5:49
+1
Bitumba Baruti makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-37
5:30
+3
Jaylen Sims makes three point jump shot (Mike Okauru assists)
26-37
5:01
Bitumba Baruti misses three point jump shot
|
4:59
Joe Pridgen defensive rebound
|
4:48
Miles James shooting foul (John Bowen draws the foul)
|
4:48
+1
John Bowen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-37
4:48
+1
John Bowen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-37
4:44
Brian Tolefree personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|
4:28
J.J. Miles misses two point jump shot
|
4:26
Miles James offensive rebound
|
4:25
Mike Okauru personal foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|
4:13
+2
J.J. Miles makes two point pullup jump shot
28-39
3:44
+2
John Bowen makes two point layup (Joe Pridgen assists)
30-39
3:26
Tremont Robinson-White misses three point jump shot
|
3:24
Jaylen Sims defensive rebound
|
3:13
Jaylen Sims misses two point reverse layup
|
3:11
Tremont Robinson-White defensive rebound
|
3:07
+2
Tristen Newton makes two point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
30-41
2:53
Brian Tolefree turnover (bad pass)
|
2:53
TV timeout
|
2:39
Brian Tolefree personal foul (Charles Coleman draws the foul)
|
2:39
+1
Charles Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-42
2:39
Charles Coleman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2:39
Imajae Dodd defensive rebound
|
2:12
Charles Coleman personal foul (Jaylen Sims draws the foul)
|
2:12
+1
Jaylen Sims makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-42
2:12
+1
Jaylen Sims makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-42
2:03
+3
Miles James makes three point jump shot (J.J. Miles assists)
32-45
2:02
Seahawks 30 second timeout
|
1:52
+3
Jaylen Sims makes three point pullup jump shot
35-45
1:39
+3
Tristen Newton makes three point jump shot (Miles James assists)
35-48
1:15
Jake Boggs misses two point layup
|
1:13
John Bowen offensive rebound
|
1:07
Miles James blocks John Bowen's two point layup
|
1:05
John Bowen offensive rebound
|
1:02
Jaylen Sims turnover (bad pass)
|
0:47
+3
J.J. Miles makes three point jump shot (Tremont Robinson-White assists)
35-51
0:29
+2
Joe Pridgen makes two point driving layup
37-51
0:29
Tristen Newton shooting foul (Joe Pridgen draws the foul)
|
0:29
Pirates 30 second timeout
|
0:29
Joe Pridgen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0:29
Pirates defensive rebound
|
0:02
Tristen Newton misses two point layup
|
0:00
Jaylen Sims defensive rebound
