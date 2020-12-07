|
20:00
|
|
|
Messiah Jones vs. Grant Golden (Tyler Burton gains possession)
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (lost ball) (Messiah Jones steals)
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Storm Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Spiders defensive rebound
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Nathan Cayo makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:47
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Morgan Safford offensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Storm Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
0-4
|
18:06
|
|
|
B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
17:54
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup
|
0-6
|
17:41
|
|
|
Morgan Safford misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Messiah Jones defensive rebound
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Messiah Jones offensive foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Messiah Jones turnover
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point layup
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Sam Godwin defensive rebound
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton makes two point jump shot
|
0-8
|
16:10
|
|
|
Sam Godwin misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Sam Godwin personal foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Morgan Safford defensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Matt Grace blocks Messiah Jones's two point jump shot
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Sam Godwin defensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Messiah Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Morgan Safford misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot
|
0-11
|
14:29
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Terriers defensive rebound
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Tray Hollowell draws the foul)
|
|
13:49
|
|
+1
|
Tray Hollowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-11
|
13:49
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Messiah Jones offensive rebound
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Matt Grace personal foul (Messiah Jones draws the foul)
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Matt Grace defensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Storm Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Storm Murphy offensive rebound
|
|
12:53
|
|
+2
|
Messiah Jones makes two point layup
|
3-11
|
12:53
|
|
|
Grant Golden shooting foul (Messiah Jones draws the foul)
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Messiah Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
12:26
|
|
+3
|
Souleymane Koureissi makes three point jump shot (Blake Francis assists)
|
3-14
|
12:07
|
|
|
Messiah Jones turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point jump shot
|
3-16
|
11:30
|
|
+2
|
Messiah Jones makes two point layup
|
5-16
|
11:30
|
|
|
Tyler Burton shooting foul (Messiah Jones draws the foul)
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:28
|
|
+1
|
Messiah Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-16
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gustavson makes two point layup
|
6-18
|
10:32
|
|
+3
|
Storm Murphy makes three point jump shot (Tray Hollowell assists)
|
9-18
|
10:19
|
|
|
Morgan Safford personal foul
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
B.J. Mack shooting foul (Tyler Burton draws the foul)
|
|
9:45
|
|
+1
|
Tyler Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-19
|
9:45
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Sam Godwin misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:22
|
|
|
Spiders defensive rebound
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
+3
|
B.J. Mack makes three point jump shot (Storm Murphy assists)
|
12-19
|
8:44
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point layup
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell defensive rebound
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Tyler Burton personal foul (B.J. Mack draws the foul)
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Messiah Jones makes two point jump shot (Tray Hollowell assists)
|
14-19
|
7:43
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Tray Hollowell draws the foul)
|
|
7:34
|
|
+1
|
Tray Hollowell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-19
|
7:34
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson defensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Messiah Jones shooting foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|
|
7:14
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-20
|
7:14
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Sam Godwin turnover (bad pass) (Blake Francis steals)
|
|
6:46
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point layup
|
15-22
|
6:34
|
|
|
Morgan Safford misses two point layup
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Sam Godwin offensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
+3
|
Tray Hollowell makes three point jump shot (Storm Murphy assists)
|
18-22
|
5:59
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Morgan Safford defensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Storm Murphy turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
5:45
|
|
+2
|
Souleymane Koureissi makes two point dunk (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
18-24
|
5:33
|
|
|
Terriers 30 second timeout
|
|
5:28
|
|
+3
|
Storm Murphy makes three point jump shot
|
21-24
|
5:15
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson turnover (lost ball) (B.J. Mack steals)
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Storm Murphy misses two point layup
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
21-26
|
4:53
|
|
|
Sam Godwin shooting foul (Grant Golden draws the foul)
|
|
4:53
|
|
+1
|
Grant Golden makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
21-27
|
4:36
|
|
+2
|
Storm Murphy makes two point layup
|
23-27
|
4:20
|
|
|
Grant Golden offensive foul (Messiah Jones draws the foul)
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi blocks Storm Murphy's two point layup
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point layup
|
23-29
|
4:00
|
|
|
Tray Hollowell shooting foul (Blake Francis draws the foul)
|
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Blake Francis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
23-30
|
3:39
|
|
+3
|
Tray Hollowell makes three point jump shot
|
26-30
|
3:15
|
|
|
Jump ball. Blake Francis vs. Nick Pringle (Nick Pringle gains possession)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Blake Francis turnover (lost ball) (Nick Pringle steals)
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi defensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis makes three point jump shot (Matt Grace assists)
|
26-33
|
2:07
|
|
|
Messiah Jones turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gustavson makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
26-35
|
1:47
|
|
+2
|
Tray Hollowell makes two point layup (Messiah Jones assists)
|
28-35
|
1:32
|
|
|
B.J. Mack blocks Jacob Gilyard's two point layup
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Storm Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson blocks Morgan Safford's two point jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Matt Grace defensive rebound
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:16
|
|
|
Messiah Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
B.J. Mack turnover (traveling)
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Matt Grace misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Morgan Safford defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
+2
|
Messiah Jones makes two point layup
|
30-35
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Andre Gustavson makes two point layup
|
30-37
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|