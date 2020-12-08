|
20:00
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell vs. Liam Robbins (Golden Gophers gains possession)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins makes two point jump shot (Both Gach assists)
|
0-2
|
18:35
|
|
+3
|
Wynston Tabbs makes three point jump shot (CJ Felder assists)
|
3-2
|
18:19
|
|
|
Liam Robbins offensive foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Liam Robbins turnover
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Jump ball. DeMarr Langford Jr. vs. Gabe Kalscheur (Eagles gains possession)
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Liam Robbins offensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell blocks Liam Robbins's two point tip shot
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell offensive foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell turnover
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
CJ Felder blocks Marcus Carr's two point layup
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Jay Heath defensive rebound
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Jay Heath shooting foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:49
|
|
+1
|
Both Gach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-3
|
15:49
|
|
+1
|
Both Gach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-4
|
15:29
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
James Karnik offensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
James Karnik misses two point layup
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point layup (Both Gach assists)
|
3-6
|
14:49
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Eric Curry defensive rebound
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
James Karnik personal foul (Eric Curry draws the foul)
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
CJ Felder turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Ihnen steals)
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Marcus Carr offensive foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Marcus Carr turnover
|
|
13:01
|
|
+3
|
Rich Kelly makes three point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|
6-6
|
12:36
|
|
|
James Karnik personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes two point jump shot (Tre' Williams assists)
|
6-8
|
12:16
|
|
+3
|
CJ Felder makes three point jump shot (Steffon Mitchell assists)
|
9-8
|
12:01
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Carr makes two point layup
|
9-10
|
11:51
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell personal foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes two point layup
|
9-12
|
11:23
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (lost ball) (Tre' Williams steals)
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
DeMarr Langford Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
10:49
|
|
+3
|
Rich Kelly makes three point jump shot (Wynston Tabbs assists)
|
12-12
|
10:32
|
|
+3
|
Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
12-15
|
9:55
|
|
|
Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Tre' Williams offensive foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Tre' Williams turnover
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Tre' Williams personal foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur offensive foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur turnover
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
CJ Felder offensive rebound
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
CJ Felder turnover (double dribble)
|
|
8:16
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins makes two point hook shot (Jamal Mashburn, Jr. assists)
|
12-17
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Wynston Tabbs makes two point jump shot
|
14-17
|
7:31
|
|
|
Both Gach misses two point layup
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
CJ Felder turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:15
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Ihnen makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
14-20
|
6:56
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|
17-20
|
6:44
|
|
|
Liam Robbins turnover (bad pass) (Makai Ashton-Langford steals)
|
|
6:39
|
|
+2
|
Makai Ashton-Langford makes two point dunk
|
19-20
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
19-22
|
5:52
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath makes three point jump shot (Wynston Tabbs assists)
|
22-22
|
5:49
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Jay Heath defensive rebound
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Wynston Tabbs misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford personal foul
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Golden Gophers gains possession)
|
|
4:19
|
|
+2
|
Both Gach makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Ihnen assists)
|
22-24
|
3:56
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Jarvis Omersa personal foul
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:14
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell makes two point layup (Rich Kelly assists)
|
24-24
|
3:14
|
|
|
Jarvis Omersa shooting foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
3:14
|
|
+1
|
Steffon Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-24
|
3:02
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
+2
|
Rich Kelly makes two point layup (CJ Felder assists)
|
27-24
|
2:43
|
|
|
CJ Felder shooting foul (Liam Robbins draws the foul)
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Liam Robbins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Wynston Tabbs makes two point jump shot
|
29-24
|
2:05
|
|
+2
|
Liam Robbins makes two point jump shot (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
|
29-26
|
1:45
|
|
|
Rich Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Kalscheur steals)
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Marcus Carr misses two point layup
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Brandon Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Johnson makes two point layup
|
29-28
|
1:36
|
|
|
Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Jay Heath misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Both Gach misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
CJ Felder personal foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-29
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-30
|
0:48
|
|
+2
|
Steffon Mitchell makes two point layup (Makai Ashton-Langford assists)
|
31-30
|
0:35
|
|
|
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:33
|
|
|
CJ Felder defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Golden Gophers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Both Gach turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Rich Kelly misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|