|
20:00
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud vs. Hasahn French (Billikens gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Bears kicked ball violation
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Hasahn French misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (bad pass)
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Samson George turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goodwin steals)
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones blocks Jordan Goodwin's two point layup
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen turnover (lost ball) (Yuri Collins steals)
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot
|
3-0
|
17:32
|
|
|
Hasahn French misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (bad pass) (Gibson Jimerson steals)
|
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Gibson Jimerson makes two point layup
|
3-2
|
16:45
|
|
|
Samson George offensive foul
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Samson George turnover
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Samson George turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goodwin steals)
|
|
16:15
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin makes two point dunk (Yuri Collins assists)
|
3-4
|
15:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Hasahn French defensive rebound
|
|
15:21
|
|
+3
|
Yuri Collins makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|
3-7
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Jared Chatham makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
5-7
|
14:29
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists)
|
5-9
|
13:58
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses two point layup
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins offensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Perkins makes two point layup
|
5-11
|
13:19
|
|
+2
|
Jared Chatham makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
7-11
|
12:52
|
|
+3
|
Yuri Collins makes three point jump shot (Javonte Perkins assists)
|
7-14
|
12:33
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins blocks Rylan Bergersen's two point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Hasahn French defensive rebound
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker turnover (lost ball) (Yuri Collins steals)
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Khaleem Bennett steals)
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. shooting foul (Khaleem Bennett draws the foul)
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:03
|
|
+1
|
Khaleem Bennett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-14
|
11:43
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses two point hook shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
11:39
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup
|
8-16
|
11:33
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen offensive foul
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen turnover
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Yuri Collins offensive rebound
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Yuri Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Samson George misses two point layup
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Fred Thatch Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Fred Thatch Jr. makes two point layup (Yuri Collins assists)
|
8-18
|
10:07
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Yuri Collins defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett personal foul
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Perkins makes two point layup
|
8-20
|
9:39
|
|
|
Marten Linssen personal foul
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud turnover (lost ball) (Demarius Jacobs steals)
|
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Demarius Jacobs makes two point layup
|
8-22
|
9:14
|
|
+3
|
Jaxson Baker makes three point jump shot (Rylan Bergersen assists)
|
11-22
|
8:51
|
|
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. turnover (bad pass) (SK Shittu steals)
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker offensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Jaxson Baker makes two point layup
|
13-22
|
8:37
|
|
|
Billikens 30 second timeout
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins offensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Perkins makes two point jump shot (Fred Thatch Jr. assists)
|
13-24
|
8:08
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud misses two point layup
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
+3
|
Jaxson Baker makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
16-24
|
7:36
|
|
+3
|
Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Javonte Perkins assists)
|
16-27
|
7:21
|
|
|
SK Shittu turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins offensive foul (DeAndre Jones draws the foul)
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins turnover
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Goodwin steals)
|
|
6:52
|
|
+2
|
Yuri Collins makes two point layup (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|
16-29
|
6:24
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Gibson Jimerson turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Churchill Bounds makes two point layup (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
18-29
|
5:47
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Perkins makes two point jump shot (Gibson Jimerson assists)
|
18-31
|
5:32
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot
|
21-31
|
5:20
|
|
|
Churchill Bounds shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2 (Churchill Bounds lane violation)
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2 (Jared Chatham lane violation)
|
|
5:20
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-32
|
5:08
|
|
|
Hasahn French blocks Churchill Bounds's two point jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Jared Chatham offensive rebound
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett offensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Hasahn French misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett defensive rebound
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:08
|
|
+2
|
Gibson Jimerson makes two point layup (Javonte Perkins assists)
|
21-34
|
3:44
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Hasahn French defensive rebound
|
|
3:36
|
|
|
Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Hasahn French offensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Gibson Jimerson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins shooting foul (Rylan Bergersen draws the foul)
|
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-34
|
3:10
|
|
+1
|
Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-34
|
2:46
|
|
|
Hasahn French misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Hasahn French offensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Hasahn French misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Hasahn French shooting foul (Rylan Bergersen draws the foul)
|
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-34
|
2:29
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
2:17
|
|
|
Yuri Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Marten Linssen offensive rebound
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Marten Linssen turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
1:45
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin makes two point layup
|
24-36
|
1:36
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Marten Linssen defensive rebound
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Samson George personal foul (Marten Linssen draws the foul)
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Demarius Jacobs shooting foul (Rylan Bergersen draws the foul)
|
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Rylan Bergersen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-36
|
1:09
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker offensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Demarius Jacobs defensive rebound
|
|
0:54
|
|
+3
|
Demarius Jacobs makes three point jump shot (Yuri Collins assists)
|
25-39
|
0:30
|
|
+2
|
Rylan Bergersen makes two point jump shot
|
27-39
|
0:03
|
|
|
Yuri Collins misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|