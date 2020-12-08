|
20:00
Darius Hicks vs. Abdul Ado (Bulldogs gains possession)
19:43
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
0-2
19:28
+3
Tristan Jarrett makes three point jump shot (Jonas James assists)
3-2
19:07
+2
Iverson Molinar makes two point jump shot
3-4
18:55
+2
Darius Hicks makes two point jump shot
5-4
18:26
Tolu Smith misses two point hook shot
18:24
Tigers defensive rebound
17:57
Tristan Jarrett misses two point layup
17:55
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
17:56
Darius Hicks personal foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
17:42
+3
Iverson Molinar makes three point jump shot (Tolu Smith assists)
5-7
17:29
Hezekiah Quinlan misses three point jump shot
17:27
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
17:14
+2
Tolu Smith makes two point hook shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
5-9
16:58
Cainan McClelland misses three point jump shot
16:56
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
16:51
+3
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot (Iverson Molinar assists)
5-12
16:49
Tigers 30 second timeout
16:28
+3
Jonas James makes three point jump shot (Cainan McClelland assists)
8-12
16:08
Cameron Matthews misses two point jump shot
16:06
Bulldogs offensive rebound
15:55
Cameron Matthews misses two point jump shot
15:53
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
15:53
Cameron Matthews misses two point layup
15:51
Tristan Jarrett defensive rebound
15:46
D.J. Stewart Jr. shooting foul (Jonas James draws the foul)
15:46
TV timeout
15:46
+1
Jonas James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-12
15:46
|
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
15:12
Jonas James defensive rebound
15:05
Calvin Temple misses two point layup
15:03
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
14:57
Calvin Temple personal foul (Iverson Molinar draws the foul)
14:55
|
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. personal foul (Tristan Jarrett draws the foul)
14:32
Tolu Smith shooting foul (Hezekiah Quinlan draws the foul)
14:32
|
|
|
|
Hezekiah Quinlan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:32
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
14:08
Abdul Ado offensive foul (Darius Hicks draws the foul)
14:08
Abdul Ado turnover
13:55
|
|
|
|
Darrian Wilson personal foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
13:22
Javian Davis misses three point jump shot
13:20
Ken Evans defensive rebound
13:14
|
|
|
|
Iverson Molinar turnover (lost ball)
12:40
|
|
|
|
Javian Davis turnover (traveling)
11:58
Jalen Johnson blocks Ken Evans's two point jump shot
11:56
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
11:52
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
11:50
Javian Davis offensive rebound
11:49
Darius Hicks shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
11:49
TV timeout
11:49
Javian Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:49
|
|
|
|
Jonas James turnover (bad pass) (Deivon Smith steals)
11:32
Tristan Jarrett personal foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
11:32
Cainan McClelland personal foul (D.J. Stewart Jr. draws the foul)
11:28
Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
11:26
Jonas James defensive rebound
11:19
|
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
11:01
Jonas James defensive rebound
10:55
Tristan Jarrett misses three point jump shot
10:53
Cainan McClelland offensive rebound
10:33
Jonas James misses three point jump shot
10:31
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
10:23
Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
10:21
Jonas James defensive rebound
10:03
Jonas James turnover (lost ball) (Deivon Smith steals)
9:57
Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
9:55
Darrian Wilson defensive rebound
9:34
Cainan McClelland turnover (lost ball) (Javian Davis steals)
9:24
Deivon Smith misses two point jump shot
9:22
Darrian Wilson defensive rebound
9:05
Tristan Jarrett misses two point jump shot
9:03
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
8:57
Darrian Wilson shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
8:57
Javian Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:57
|
|
|
|
Cainan McClelland turnover (traveling)
8:10
|
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
8:09
TV timeout
7:51
Calvin Temple turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Matthews steals)
7:44
Iverson Molinar misses two point jump shot
7:42
Ken Evans defensive rebound
7:38
Ken Evans turnover (bad pass)
7:18
Tolu Smith misses two point layup
7:16
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
7:15
Hezekiah Quinlan shooting foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)
7:15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Calvin Temple misses three point jump shot
6:47
Iverson Molinar defensive rebound
6:22
Darius Hicks shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
6:22
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tolu Smith misses two point jump shot
5:43
Calvin Temple defensive rebound
5:40
Calvin Temple turnover (double dribble)
5:32
Wesley Taylor personal foul (Cameron Matthews draws the foul)
5:32
Cameron Matthews misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:32
Cameron Matthews misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:32
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
5:32
|
|
|
|
Wesley Taylor turnover (out of bounds)
5:00
Tolu Smith offensive foul (Hezekiah Quinlan draws the foul)
5:00
Tolu Smith turnover
4:42
Tristan Jarrett turnover (bad pass) (Iverson Molinar steals)
4:36
Wesley Taylor blocks Iverson Molinar's two point layup
4:34
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
4:25
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses two point layup
4:23
Quinten Post offensive rebound
4:19
Quinten Post misses two point layup
0:41
Tigers defensive rebound
4:17
Jump ball. (Tigers gains possession)
3:56
Wesley Taylor misses two point jump shot
3:54
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
3:41
D.J. Stewart Jr. misses three point jump shot
3:39
Abdul Ado offensive rebound
3:33
Iverson Molinar misses three point jump shot
3:31
Hezekiah Quinlan defensive rebound
3:31
Abdul Ado personal foul (Hezekiah Quinlan draws the foul)
3:31
TV timeout
3:23
|
|
|
|
Wesley Taylor shooting foul (Javian Davis draws the foul)
3:04
Javian Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
3:04
|
|
|
|
Hezekiah Quinlan turnover (traveling)
2:23
Hezekiah Quinlan shooting foul (Deivon Smith draws the foul)
2:23
|
|
|
|
Deivon Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:23
Jonas James defensive rebound
2:04
Jonas James misses three point jump shot
2:02
Calvin Temple offensive rebound
1:57
Tristan Jarrett misses two point jump shot
1:55
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
1:48
|
|
|
|
Darrian Wilson misses three point jump shot
1:22
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
1:14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
0:02
Calvin Temple blocks Deivon Smith's two point jump shot
0:00
Bulldogs offensive rebound
0:00
End of period
