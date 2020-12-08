|
20:00
Michael Steadman vs. Toumani Camara (Bulldogs gains possession)
19:37
+2
Justin Kier makes two point jump shot
0-2
19:16
Kyle Owens misses two point layup
19:14
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
19:09
+2
Sahvir Wheeler makes two point layup (Toumani Camara assists)
0-4
18:56
Brandon Whitney turnover (bad pass) (Toumani Camara steals)
18:51
+2
Toumani Camara makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
0-6
18:28
Josh Bannan misses two point jump shot
18:26
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
18:18
+3
P.J. Horne makes three point jump shot (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
0-9
18:16
Grizzlies 30 second timeout
18:08
Brandon Whitney misses two point layup
18:06
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
17:57
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
17:55
Michael Steadman defensive rebound
17:28
+2
Kyle Owens makes two point jump shot
2-9
17:02
Josh Vazquez personal foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
16:48
+2
Tye Fagan makes two point jump shot
2-11
16:33
Toumani Camara personal foul (Brandon Whitney draws the foul)
16:29
Josh Bannan turnover (bad pass) (Toumani Camara steals)
16:19
+2
Toumani Camara makes two point dunk
2-13
16:11
Sahvir Wheeler personal foul (Josh Vazquez draws the foul)
15:52
Cameron Parker misses two point jump shot
15:50
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
15:41
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point jump shot
15:39
Brandon Whitney defensive rebound
15:35
Brandon Whitney turnover (bad pass)
15:35
TV timeout
15:19
+2
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup
2-15
15:00
+3
Eddy Egun makes three point jump shot (Cameron Parker assists)
5-15
14:51
+2
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup (Sahvir Wheeler assists)
5-17
14:46
Michael Steadman turnover (bad pass) (Justin Kier steals)
14:36
+2
Justin Kier makes two point dunk
5-19
14:29
Andrew Garcia blocks Cameron Parker's two point layup
14:27
Grizzlies offensive rebound
14:19
+2
Josh Vazquez makes two point jump shot
7-19
13:57
Sahvir Wheeler turnover (bad pass)
13:39
Josh Vazquez misses three point jump shot
13:37
Justin Kier defensive rebound
13:36
Justin Kier turnover (bad pass)
13:27
Brandon Whitney misses two point layup
13:25
Christian Brown defensive rebound
13:25
Darius Henderson personal foul (Christian Brown draws the foul)
13:06
Josh Vazquez personal foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
12:50
+2
Christian Brown makes two point jump shot (Andrew Garcia assists)
7-21
12:29
Darius Henderson misses three point jump shot
12:27
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
12:15
Andrew Garcia turnover (traveling)
12:00
+2
Kyle Owens makes two point jump shot (Josh Vazquez assists)
9-21
11:42
Justin Kier turnover (bad pass) (Josh Vazquez steals)
11:31
Brandon Whitney misses three point jump shot
11:29
Tyron McMillan defensive rebound
11:17
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
11:15
Michael Steadman defensive rebound
11:01
Josh Bannan turnover (bad pass) (Tyron McMillan steals)
10:53
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point layup
10:51
Kyle Owens defensive rebound
10:45
Josh Vazquez misses two point jump shot
10:43
Christian Brown defensive rebound
10:33
Josh Vazquez personal foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
10:33
TV timeout
10:26
Mikal Starks turnover (bad pass)
10:01
Cameron Parker misses two point jump shot
9:59
Jonathan Ned defensive rebound
9:34
Christian Brown misses three point jump shot
9:32
Michael Steadman defensive rebound
9:23
Cameron Parker offensive foul (Mikal Starks draws the foul)
9:23
Cameron Parker turnover
9:08
Mikal Starks misses two point jump shot
9:06
Josh Bannan defensive rebound
9:01
P.J. Horne personal foul (Michael Steadman draws the foul)
8:46
Josh Bannan turnover (lost ball) (Christian Brown steals)
8:38
Christian Brown misses two point layup
8:36
Josh Bannan defensive rebound
8:28
+3
Brandon Whitney makes three point jump shot (Cameron Parker assists)
12-21
8:18
Toumani Camara misses three point jump shot
8:16
Jonathan Ned offensive rebound
7:56
Christian Brown misses two point jump shot
7:54
Michael Steadman defensive rebound
7:44
Mikal Starks shooting foul (Kyle Owens draws the foul)
7:44
TV timeout
7:44
+1
Kyle Owens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-21
7:44
+1
Kyle Owens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-21
7:29
Kyle Owens personal foul (Justin Kier draws the foul)
7:24
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point jump shot
7:22
Michael Steadman defensive rebound
7:04
+3
Eddy Egun makes three point jump shot (Cameron Parker assists)
17-21
6:55
Tye Fagan misses two point jump shot
6:53
P.J. Horne offensive rebound
6:47
+2
P.J. Horne makes two point layup
17-23
6:36
+3
Eddy Egun makes three point jump shot (Brandon Whitney assists)
20-23
6:24
Justin Kier misses two point jump shot
6:22
Justin Kier offensive rebound
6:17
Sahvir Wheeler misses three point jump shot
6:15
P.J. Horne offensive rebound
6:06
Sahvir Wheeler offensive foul (Cameron Parker draws the foul)
6:06
Sahvir Wheeler turnover
5:53
Kyle Owens misses two point jump shot
5:51
Justin Kier defensive rebound
5:40
Michael Steadman blocks Andrew Garcia's two point layup
5:38
Kyle Owens defensive rebound
5:30
Cameron Parker misses two point layup
5:28
Toumani Camara defensive rebound
5:25
Michael Steadman blocks Toumani Camara's two point layup
5:23
Toumani Camara offensive rebound
5:15
+2
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup
20-25
5:05
Eddy Egun turnover (traveling)
5:01
Sahvir Wheeler misses two point jump shot
4:59
Toumani Camara offensive rebound
4:53
Justin Kier misses two point jump shot
4:51
Brandon Whitney defensive rebound
4:32
+2
Kyle Owens makes two point jump shot (Eddy Egun assists)
22-25
4:11
+3
Justin Kier makes three point jump shot (Tye Fagan assists)
22-28
3:45
Josh Bannan offensive foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
3:45
Josh Bannan turnover
3:45
TV timeout
3:36
Michael Steadman blocks Toumani Camara's two point layup
3:34
Toumani Camara offensive rebound
3:33
Justin Kier turnover (out of bounds)
3:23
Brandon Whitney turnover (lost ball) (Andrew Garcia steals)
3:07
+2
Justin Kier makes two point layup
22-30
2:47
Brandon Whitney turnover (lost ball) (Toumani Camara steals)
2:38
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
2:36
Toumani Camara offensive rebound
2:35
Toumani Camara turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Owens steals)
2:11
Cameron Parker turnover (bad pass) (Mikal Starks steals)
1:45
Justin Kier misses three point jump shot
1:45
Grizzlies defensive rebound
1:45
Kyle Owens misses two point jump shot
1:43
Justin Kier defensive rebound
1:37
Andrew Garcia offensive foul (Brandon Whitney draws the foul)
1:37
Andrew Garcia turnover
1:27
+2
Kyle Owens makes two point layup
24-30
1:11
Justin Kier turnover (traveling)
0:48
Michael Steadman misses two point jump shot
0:46
Sahvir Wheeler defensive rebound
0:37
Christian Brown misses three point jump shot
0:35
Grizzlies defensive rebound
0:12
Brandon Whitney offensive foul (Toumani Camara draws the foul)
0:12
Brandon Whitney turnover
0:02
Mack Anderson shooting foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
0:02
+2
Andrew Garcia makes two point layup (P.J. Horne assists)
24-32
0:02
Mack Anderson shooting foul (Andrew Garcia draws the foul)
0:02
Andrew Garcia misses regular free throw 1 of 1
0:02
Darius Henderson defensive rebound
