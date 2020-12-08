|
20:00
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell vs. Juwan Durham (Duane Washington Jr. gains possession)
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Kyle Young misses two point layup
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
|
|
19:33
|
|
+3
|
Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
0-3
|
19:17
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan turnover (bad pass) (E.J. Liddell steals)
|
|
19:00
|
|
+2
|
Justice Sueing makes two point layup
|
2-3
|
18:44
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses two point layup
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Juwan Durham offensive rebound
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb offensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
CJ Walker defensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
17:28
|
|
+3
|
Dane Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
2-6
|
16:55
|
|
|
Juwan Durham personal foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
16:40
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot (Justice Sueing assists)
|
5-6
|
16:25
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
CJ Walker offensive foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
CJ Walker turnover
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Juwan Durham turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:48
|
|
+3
|
Justice Sueing makes three point jump shot (E.J. Liddell assists)
|
8-6
|
15:25
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Justice Sueing defensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
+3
|
CJ Walker makes three point jump shot (Justice Sueing assists)
|
11-6
|
14:50
|
|
+3
|
Prentiss Hubb makes three point jump shot (Dane Goodwin assists)
|
11-9
|
14:27
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin defensive rebound
|
|
14:15
|
|
+3
|
Prentiss Hubb makes three point jump shot (Nate Laszewski assists)
|
11-12
|
13:56
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan defensive rebound
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens blocks Cormac Ryan's three point jump shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
CJ Walker defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Zed Key misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Justice Sueing personal foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point layup
|
11-14
|
12:49
|
|
|
CJ Walker turnover (bad pass) (Prentiss Hubb steals)
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Zed Key defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Young makes two point hook shot
|
13-14
|
12:10
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski offensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
+2
|
Tony Sanders Jr. makes two point layup
|
13-16
|
11:32
|
|
|
Justice Sueing turnover (bad pass) (Nate Laszewski steals)
|
|
11:23
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point layup
|
13-18
|
11:23
|
|
|
Buckeyes 30 second timeout
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:07
|
|
+3
|
Justin Ahrens makes three point jump shot (Justice Sueing assists)
|
16-18
|
10:49
|
|
|
Tony Sanders Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:47
|
|
|
Juwan Durham offensive rebound
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Jump ball. Juwan Durham vs. Justice Sueing (Fighting Irish gains possession)
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski turnover (lost ball) (E.J. Liddell steals)
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Nate Laszewski steals)
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin turnover (lost ball) (Justin Ahrens steals)
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell offensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski shooting foul (E.J. Liddell draws the foul)
|
|
10:02
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-18
|
10:02
|
|
+1
|
E.J. Liddell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-18
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Cormac Ryan makes two point jump shot
|
18-20
|
9:17
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell shooting foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-21
|
9:05
|
|
+1
|
Nate Laszewski makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-22
|
8:46
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
+3
|
Cormac Ryan makes three point jump shot
|
18-25
|
7:57
|
|
|
Musa Jallow misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell offensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
Musa Jallow makes two point jump shot (Duane Washington Jr. assists)
|
20-25
|
7:34
|
|
|
Cormac Ryan misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin offensive rebound
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Tony Sanders Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Kyle Young defensive rebound
|
|
7:00
|
|
+3
|
Justin Ahrens makes three point jump shot
|
23-25
|
6:26
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell blocks Dane Goodwin's two point jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Musa Jallow defensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
+3
|
Duane Washington Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
26-25
|
6:14
|
|
|
Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:02
|
|
+2
|
Dane Goodwin makes two point jump shot (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
26-27
|
5:45
|
|
|
Matt Zona blocks Duane Washington Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Buckeyes offensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
CJ Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
|
|
5:17
|
|
+2
|
Cormac Ryan makes two point jump shot
|
26-29
|
5:01
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Fighting Irish defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Young steals)
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb shooting foul (CJ Walker draws the foul)
|
|
4:42
|
|
+1
|
CJ Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-29
|
4:42
|
|
+1
|
CJ Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-29
|
4:31
|
|
|
Kyle Young shooting foul (Cormac Ryan draws the foul)
|
|
4:31
|
|
+1
|
Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
28-30
|
4:31
|
|
+1
|
Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
28-31
|
4:31
|
|
+1
|
Cormac Ryan makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
28-32
|
4:16
|
|
|
Kyle Young misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III offensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Tony Sanders Jr. shooting foul (Eugene Brown III draws the foul)
|
|
4:13
|
|
+1
|
Eugene Brown III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-32
|
4:13
|
|
|
Eugene Brown III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Buckeyes offensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
+2
|
Justice Sueing makes two point layup
|
31-32
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point layup (Dane Goodwin assists)
|
31-34
|
3:19
|
|
+3
|
Justin Ahrens makes three point jump shot (CJ Walker assists)
|
34-34
|
2:56
|
|
|
Tony Sanders Jr. offensive foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Tony Sanders Jr. turnover
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Justice Sueing turnover (lost ball) (Dane Goodwin steals)
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Fighting Irish 30 second timeout
|
|
2:18
|
|
+2
|
Cormac Ryan makes two point jump shot
|
34-36
|
1:58
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski defensive rebound
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
CJ Walker personal foul (Prentiss Hubb draws the foul)
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Juwan Durham misses two point dunk
|
|
1:32
|
|
|
Juwan Durham offensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell blocks Juwan Durham's two point layup
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Juwan Durham offensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Dane Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Juwan Durham offensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
+2
|
Juwan Durham makes two point layup
|
34-38
|
1:06
|
|
|
Justice Sueing misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Prentiss Hubb defensive rebound
|
|
0:48
|
|
+2
|
Prentiss Hubb makes two point jump shot
|
34-40
|
0:36
|
|
|
Duane Washington Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Prentiss Hubb steals)
|
|
0:32
|
|
+2
|
Nate Laszewski makes two point dunk (Prentiss Hubb assists)
|
34-42
|
0:32
|
|
|
Musa Jallow shooting foul (Nate Laszewski draws the foul)
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Nate Laszewski misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Justin Ahrens misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell offensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
E.J. Liddell misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|