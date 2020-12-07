|
20:00
|
|
|
(Hurricanes gains possession)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Brandon Newman shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
19:44
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:30
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks personal foul
|
|
19:21
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Newman makes two point layup (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
2-1
|
18:48
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
+3
|
Brandon Newman makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Thompson assists)
|
5-1
|
18:17
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly offensive foul
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover
|
|
18:03
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Newman makes two point jump shot
|
7-1
|
17:43
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point layup
|
9-1
|
16:46
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Matt Cross personal foul
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point layup
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Boilermakers gains possession)
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point layup (Aaron Wheeler assists)
|
11-1
|
16:00
|
|
|
Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly blocks Eric Hunter Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point layup (Aaron Wheeler assists)
|
13-1
|
14:49
|
|
|
Matt Cross turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:39
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point layup (Mason Gillis assists)
|
15-1
|
14:17
|
|
|
Zach Edey shooting foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
14:17
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Wong makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-2
|
14:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Mason Gillis misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
13:34
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. personal foul (Isaiah Wong draws the foul)
|
|
13:26
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point jump shot (Kameron McGusty assists)
|
15-4
|
13:08
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Mason Gillis offensive rebound
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Deng Gak blocks Mason Gillis's two point layup
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Mason Gillis offensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Mason Gillis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Hurricanes offensive rebound
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Boilermakers defensive rebound
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Brandon Newman shooting foul (Kameron McGusty draws the foul)
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:48
|
|
+1
|
Kameron McGusty makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-5
|
11:32
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Anthony Walker offensive foul
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Anthony Walker turnover
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Trevion Williams turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Wong steals)
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Matt Cross turnover (bad pass) (Trevion Williams steals)
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
+2
|
Deng Gak makes two point layup (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
15-7
|
10:02
|
|
|
Trevion Williams shooting foul (Deng Gak draws the foul)
|
|
10:02
|
|
+1
|
Deng Gak makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-8
|
9:46
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks blocks Aaron Wheeler's two point layup
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler offensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point jump shot (Harlond Beverly assists)
|
15-10
|
8:58
|
|
|
Zach Edey offensive foul
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
Zach Edey turnover
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Mason Gillis makes two point jump shot
|
17-10
|
8:01
|
|
|
Deng Gak misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Matt Cross offensive rebound
|
|
7:49
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass) (Eric Hunter Jr. steals)
|
|
7:49
|
|
+2
|
Eric Hunter Jr. makes two point layup
|
19-10
|
7:18
|
|
|
Deng Gak misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Mason Gillis misses two point layup
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Thompson steals)
|
|
6:34
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Thompson assists)
|
21-10
|
6:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Kameron McGusty makes two point jump shot
|
21-12
|
5:57
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive foul
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Trevion Williams turnover
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Ethan Morton defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point hook shot
|
23-12
|
5:08
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic personal foul
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point dunk (Mason Gillis assists)
|
25-12
|
4:43
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler blocks Harlond Beverly's two point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|
|
4:34
|
|
+2
|
Eric Hunter Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
27-12
|
4:16
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:14
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Zach Edey offensive foul
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Zach Edey turnover
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
+3
|
Eric Hunter Jr. makes three point jump shot
|
30-12
|
3:34
|
|
|
Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Anthony Walker turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Wheeler steals)
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Anthony Walker offensive rebound
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Boilermakers defensive rebound
|
|
2:09
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point layup
|
32-12
|
1:48
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong personal foul
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Ethan Morton misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Matt Cross defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:54
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point layup
|
32-14
|
0:13
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Boilermakers offensive rebound
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Boilermakers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler blocks Harlond Beverly's two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|