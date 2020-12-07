|
20:00
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara vs. Alexis Yetna (Hatters gains possession)
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Hatters turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Justin Brown offensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses two point layup
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Chase Johnston defensive rebound
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Chase Johnston defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
Alexis Yetna makes two point layup (David Collins assists)
|
0-2
|
17:30
|
|
+2
|
Joel Kabimba makes two point jump shot
|
2-2
|
17:14
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Chase Johnston turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson shooting foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
16:54
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Murphy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-3
|
16:54
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba defensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna personal foul
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara offensive foul
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara turnover
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
|
|
16:14
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-4
|
16:14
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-5
|
15:58
|
|
+3
|
Chase Johnston makes three point jump shot (Rob Perry assists)
|
5-5
|
15:44
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr makes two point dunk (David Collins assists)
|
5-7
|
15:20
|
|
|
Chase Johnston misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
15:11
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point jump shot
|
5-9
|
14:45
|
|
+2
|
Joel Kabimba makes two point layup
|
7-9
|
14:36
|
|
|
Giancarlo Valdez personal foul
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Bulls 30 second timeout
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
David Collins misses two point layup
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
David Collins offensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba defensive rebound
|
|
13:46
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda personal foul
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Christiaan Jones turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Josh Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Hatters defensive rebound
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Chase Johnston misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Bulls defensive rebound
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa turnover (bad pass) (Chase Johnston steals)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin shooting foul (Chase Johnston draws the foul)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:54
|
|
+1
|
Chase Johnston makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
8-9
|
11:54
|
|
+1
|
Chase Johnston makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
9-9
|
11:54
|
|
+1
|
Chase Johnston makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
10-9
|
11:40
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses two point layup
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa misses two point layup
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Giancarlo Valdez defensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
|
+3
|
Giancarlo Valdez makes three point jump shot (Keith Lamar assists)
|
13-9
|
10:57
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:36
|
|
+3
|
Chase Johnston makes three point jump shot (Gabriel Wuor assists)
|
16-9
|
10:22
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown makes three point jump shot (Xavier Castaneda assists)
|
16-12
|
10:05
|
|
|
Gabriel Wuor turnover (bad pass) (Michael Durr steals)
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Xavier Castaneda misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Justin Brown offensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Michael Durr turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Chase Johnston turnover (bad pass) (Michael Durr steals)
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Mahamadou Diawara shooting foul (Alexis Yetna draws the foul)
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Rob Perry turnover (bad pass) (Michael Durr steals)
|
|
9:11
|
|
+1
|
Alexis Yetna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-13
|
9:00
|
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
David Collins misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Rob Perry defensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses two point layup
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
8:27
|
|
+3
|
Alexis Yetna makes three point jump shot (Caleb Murphy assists)
|
16-16
|
8:09
|
|
|
Stephan D. Swenson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Keith Lamar shooting foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy personal foul
|
|
7:51
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Murphy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-17
|
7:40
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy personal foul
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Josh Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Jump ball. David Collins vs. Rob Perry (Bulls gains possession)
|
|
7:10
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba defensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Josh Smith misses two point layup
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point layup
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Joel Kabimba shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-18
|
6:15
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
+2
|
Justin Brown makes two point jump shot (Caleb Murphy assists)
|
16-20
|
5:42
|
|
|
Chase Johnston misses two point layup
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point layup (Caleb Murphy assists)
|
16-22
|
5:00
|
|
+3
|
Rob Perry makes three point jump shot (Giancarlo Valdez assists)
|
19-22
|
4:36
|
|
+3
|
David Collins makes three point jump shot (Justin Brown assists)
|
19-25
|
4:20
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Justin Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Giancarlo Valdez defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Chase Johnston misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Gabriel Wuor offensive rebound
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo personal foul (Alexis Yetna draws the foul)
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Hatters defensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Justin Brown defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
+3
|
Justin Brown makes three point jump shot (Xavier Castaneda assists)
|
19-28
|
2:44
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa personal foul (Gabriel Wuor draws the foul)
|
|
2:31
|
|
+3
|
Wheza Panzo makes three point jump shot (Rob Perry assists)
|
22-28
|
2:09
|
|
+3
|
Alexis Yetna makes three point jump shot (Jamir Chaplin assists)
|
22-31
|
1:56
|
|
+2
|
Christiaan Jones makes two point jump shot (Wheza Panzo assists)
|
24-31
|
1:23
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point layup (Xavier Castaneda assists)
|
24-33
|
1:23
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Christiaan Jones personal foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Wheza Panzo defensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa shooting foul (Rob Perry draws the foul)
|
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Rob Perry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-33
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Rob Perry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-33
|
0:54
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point layup (Xavier Castaneda assists)
|
26-35
|
0:45
|
|
|
Rob Perry misses two point layup
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Chaplin makes two point layup
|
26-37
|
0:08
|
|
|
David Collins defensive rebound
|
|
0:10
|
|
|
Christiaan Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
+3
|
Jamir Chaplin makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
|
26-40