1st Half
BOISE
Broncos
30
BYU
Cougars
21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Mladen Armus vs. Connor Harding (Broncos gains possession)  
19:31   Abu Kigab misses two point layup  
19:29   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
19:21   Caleb Lohner turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)  
19:14   Emmanuel Akot offensive foul  
19:14   Emmanuel Akot turnover  
19:14   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
19:12   Matt Haarms offensive rebound  
19:12   Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot  
19:10   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
18:33   Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot  
18:31   Abu Kigab offensive rebound  
18:24 +3 Emmanuel Akot makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists) 3-0
18:06   Mladen Armus personal foul  
17:45   Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:25   Brandon Averette personal foul  
17:13   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
16:58   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
16:52 +2 Abu Kigab makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists) 5-0
16:40   Matt Haarms misses two point layup  
16:38   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
16:29   Emmanuel Akot misses three point jump shot  
16:27   Connor Harding defensive rebound  
16:11   Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball)  
15:58 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point layup 7-0
15:38   Trevin Knell turnover (traveling)  
15:38   TV timeout  
15:15   Lukas Milner misses two point layup  
15:13   Kolby Lee defensive rebound  
15:06   Lukas Milner personal foul  
14:56   Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot  
14:54   Max Rice defensive rebound  
14:48   Alex Barcello personal foul  
14:37   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
14:35   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
14:12   Caleb Lohner turnover (double dribble)  
13:59 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Rayj Dennis assists) 10-0
13:28   Kolby Lee misses two point hook shot  
13:26   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
13:17   Emmanuel Akot misses two point hook shot  
13:15   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
12:59   Connor Harding misses three point jump shot  
12:57   Broncos defensive rebound  
12:39   Rayj Dennis misses two point layup  
12:37   Naje Smith offensive rebound  
12:32 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point layup 12-0
12:22   Matt Haarms turnover (lost ball) (Naje Smith steals)  
12:09 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point dunk 14-0
11:54   TV timeout  
11:48   Matt Haarms misses two point hook shot  
11:46   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
11:31   Rayj Dennis turnover (bad pass) (Gideon George steals)  
11:22 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point layup (Alex Barcello assists) 14-2
10:58   Mladen Armus misses two point jump shot  
10:56   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
10:50 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point alley-oop layup (Brandon Averette assists) 14-4
10:50   Mladen Armus shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
10:50 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 1 14-5
10:30   Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot  
10:28   Wyatt Lowell defensive rebound  
10:18   Alex Barcello turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)  
10:04   Max Rice misses two point floating jump shot  
10:02   Wyatt Lowell defensive rebound  
9:51   Wyatt Lowell misses three point jump shot  
9:49   Max Rice defensive rebound  
9:45   Derrick Alston turnover (lost ball)  
9:15   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
9:13   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
9:01   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
8:59   Emmanuel Akot offensive rebound  
8:59   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
8:59   Broncos offensive rebound  
8:56   Wyatt Lowell personal foul  
8:55 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point layup (Max Rice assists) 16-5
8:21   Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)  
8:02   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
8:04   Wyatt Lowell defensive rebound  
8:00   Wyatt Lowell turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)  
7:59 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point layup 18-5
7:59   Wyatt Lowell shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
8:00   TV timeout  
8:00 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-5
7:30 +2 Spencer Johnson makes two point jump shot 19-7
7:20   Spencer Johnson personal foul  
7:04   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
7:02   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
7:02   Lukas Milner personal foul  
6:52   Lukas Milner personal foul  
6:46 +2 Richard Harward makes two point hook shot 19-9
6:27 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot 21-9
6:18 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point floating jump shot 21-11
5:44   Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot  
5:42   Spencer Johnson defensive rebound  
5:35   Abu Kigab shooting foul (Caleb Lohner draws the foul)  
5:35 +1 Caleb Lohner makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-12
5:35 +1 Caleb Lohner makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-13
5:20   Derrick Alston turnover (traveling)  
4:58   Abu Kigab personal foul  
4:58   Richard Harward misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:58   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
4:47   Spencer Johnson shooting foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)  
4:47   Derrick Alston misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:47 +1 Derrick Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-13
4:30   Trevin Knell misses two point jump shot  
4:28   Naje Smith defensive rebound  
4:16   Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot  
4:14   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
4:08   Matt Haarms turnover (bad pass) (Abu Kigab steals)  
3:57   Derrick Alston misses two point layup  
3:55   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
3:35   Trevin Knell misses two point layup  
3:33   Broncos defensive rebound  
3:34   TV timeout  
3:16 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point floating jump shot 24-13
2:54   Connor Harding misses three point jump shot  
2:52   Mladen Armus defensive rebound  
2:41 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point floating jump shot 26-13
2:37   Cougars 30 second timeout  
2:22 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot (Alex Barcello assists) 26-15
2:08 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point fadeaway jump shot 28-15
1:55   Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Connor Harding draws the foul)  
1:55   Connor Harding misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:55 +1 Connor Harding makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-16
1:39   Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot  
1:37   Derrick Alston offensive rebound  
1:33 +2 Derrick Alston makes two point floating jump shot 30-16
1:21   Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot  
1:19   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
1:10   Derrick Alston misses two point hook shot  
1:08   Connor Harding defensive rebound  
1:01   Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball)  
0:49   Max Rice turnover (bad pass)  
0:44   Max Rice personal foul  
0:44 +1 Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-17
0:44 +1 Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-18
0:31   Rayj Dennis misses two point floating jump shot  
0:29   Spencer Johnson defensive rebound  
0:05 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Connor Harding assists) 30-21
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
BOISE
Broncos
44
BYU
Cougars
49

Time Team Play Score
19:39 +2 Emmanuel Akot makes two point hook shot 32-21
19:29   Alex Barcello misses two point layup  
19:27   Rayj Dennis defensive rebound  
19:24   Emmanuel Akot turnover (lost ball)  
19:12   Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot  
19:10   Broncos defensive rebound  
18:48   Matt Haarms blocks Rayj Dennis's two point layup  
18:46   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
18:43   Emmanuel Akot personal foul  
18:30   Mladen Armus shooting foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
18:30 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-22
18:30 +1 Matt Haarms makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-23
18:16   Derrick Alston misses two point jump shot  
18:14   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
18:10   Brandon Averette turnover (carrying)  
17:54   Emmanuel Akot misses two point floating jump shot  
17:52   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
17:31 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Connor Harding assists) 32-26
17:17   Caleb Lohner personal foul  
17:13 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point floating jump shot (Derrick Alston assists) 34-26
16:57   Richard Harward misses two point hook shot  
16:55   Emmanuel Akot defensive rebound  
16:51   Emmanuel Akot offensive foul  
16:51   Emmanuel Akot turnover  
16:30   Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball) (Max Rice steals)  
16:19 +2 Rayj Dennis makes two point layup 36-26
16:11   Rayj Dennis shooting foul (Alex Barcello draws the foul)  
16:11 +1 Alex Barcello makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-27
16:11   Alex Barcello misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:11   Abu Kigab defensive rebound  
16:07 +3 Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Abu Kigab assists) 39-27
15:53   Caleb Lohner misses two point layup  
15:51   Richard Harward offensive rebound  
15:47 +2 Richard Harward makes two point layup 39-29
15:40   Max Rice misses three point jump shot  
15:38   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
15:26   Derrick Alston personal foul  
15:23   TV timeout  
15:12   Brandon Averette turnover (lost ball) (Max Rice steals)  
15:12   Spencer Johnson personal foul  
14:59   Richard Harward shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)  
14:59   Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:59 +1 Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-29
14:41   Brandon Averette misses two point layup  
14:39   Richard Harward offensive rebound  
14:34 +2 Richard Harward makes two point tip shot 40-31
14:29   Abu Kigab offensive foul  
14:29   Abu Kigab turnover  
14:16 +3 Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Richard Harward assists) 40-34
14:16   Richard Harward personal foul  
13:54 +2 Lukas Milner makes two point layup (Max Rice assists) 42-34
13:37 +2 Connor Harding makes two point jump shot 42-36
13:22 +2 Max Rice makes two point floating jump shot 44-36
13:06 +2 Richard Harward makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists) 44-38
12:41 +2 Lukas Milner makes two point dunk (Rayj Dennis assists) 46-38
12:23   Lukas Milner personal foul  
12:23   Richard Harward misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:23   Naje Smith defensive rebound  
12:08   Mladen Armus offensive foul  
12:08   Mladen Armus turnover  
11:47 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point hook shot 46-40
11:31   Alex Barcello personal foul  
11:30   TV timeout  
11:08   Emmanuel Akot misses two point layup  
11:06   Trevin Knell defensive rebound  
11:01 +3 Spencer Johnson makes three point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists) 46-43
10:48   Caleb Lohner shooting foul (Lukas Milner draws the foul)  
10:48 +1 Lukas Milner makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-43
10:48 +1 Lukas Milner makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-43
10:42 +3 Wyatt Lowell makes three point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists) 48-46
10:19   Emmanuel Akot misses two point jump shot  
10:17   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
10:17   Lukas Milner personal foul (Matt Haarms draws the foul)  
10:17   Matt Haarms misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:17   Derrick Alston defensive rebound  
10:11   Derrick Alston turnover (bad pass) (Alex Barcello steals)  
9:54   Spencer Johnson misses two point jump shot