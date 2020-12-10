|
20:00
|
|
|
Andre Kelly vs. Kessler Edwards (Colbey Ross gains possession)
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Ryan Betley turnover (lost ball) (Kessler Edwards steals)
|
|
19:08
|
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards makes two point layup (Sedrick Altman assists)
|
0-2
|
18:48
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards blocks Grant Anticevich's two point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich offensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Waves defensive rebound
|
|
18:24
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
0-5
|
18:07
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Joel Brown misses two point layup
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka defensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
17:06
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley makes two point layup
|
2-5
|
17:06
|
|
|
Jade' Smith shooting foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|
|
17:06
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
3-5
|
16:49
|
|
+3
|
Kene Chukwuka makes three point jump shot (Jade' Smith assists)
|
3-8
|
16:23
|
|
|
Matt Bradley offensive foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Matt Bradley turnover
|
|
16:12
|
|
+3
|
Colbey Ross makes three point jump shot
|
3-11
|
15:53
|
|
|
Golden Bears kicked ball violation
|
|
15:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Matt Bradley offensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Matt Bradley makes two point jump shot
|
5-11
|
14:58
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Joel Brown defensive rebound
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Andre Kelly offensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Andre Kelly gains possession)
|
|
14:20
|
|
+3
|
Grant Anticevich makes three point jump shot (Lars Thiemann assists)
|
8-11
|
14:07
|
|
+2
|
Colbey Ross makes two point driving layup
|
8-13
|
13:54
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman shooting foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|
|
13:54
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
9-13
|
13:54
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
10-13
|
13:47
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Waves offensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
+3
|
Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
10-16
|
13:03
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Andre Ball misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Waves kicked ball violation
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards shooting foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:29
|
|
+1
|
Grant Anticevich makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-16
|
12:18
|
|
+3
|
Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
11-19
|
11:53
|
|
|
Jan Zidek personal foul (Andre Kelly draws the foul)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich makes two point driving layup
|
13-19
|
11:24
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards personal foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)
|
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich makes two point jump shot (Matt Bradley assists)
|
15-19
|
10:48
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
15-22
|
10:37
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Joel Brown personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich makes two point jump shot
|
17-22
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman makes two point floating jump shot
|
17-24
|
9:08
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich makes two point driving layup
|
19-24
|
8:55
|
|
|
Jan Zidek misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Andre Kelly defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Andre Kelly offensive foul (Jan Zidek draws the foul)
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Andre Kelly turnover
|
|
8:20
|
|
+3
|
Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
19-27
|
8:04
|
|
|
Makale Foreman turnover (bad pass) (Kene Chukwuka steals)
|
|
7:53
|
|
+2
|
Kene Chukwuka makes two point layup (Jade' Smith assists)
|
19-29
|
7:51
|
|
|
Golden Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka personal foul (Grant Anticevich draws the foul)
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman blocks Makale Foreman's three point jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich offensive rebound
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Kene Chukwuka shooting foul (Joel Brown draws the foul)
|
|
7:19
|
|
+1
|
Joel Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-29
|
7:19
|
|
|
Joel Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Jan Zidek defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman misses two point layup
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Colbey Ross misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich defensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Colbey Ross shooting foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|
|
6:14
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-29
|
6:14
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-29
|
5:56
|
|
|
Lars Thiemann personal foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Jan Zidek misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman defensive rebound
|
|
5:23
|
|
|
Colbey Ross misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Ryan Betley defensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
D.J. Thorpe offensive foul (Colbey Ross draws the foul)
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
D.J. Thorpe turnover
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Sedrick Altman misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Makale Foreman defensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Andre Ball shooting foul (Matt Bradley draws the foul)
|
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-29
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Matt Bradley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-29
|
4:32
|
|
+2
|
Sedrick Altman makes two point reverse layup (Jade' Smith assists)
|
24-31
|
4:10
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
D.J. Thorpe offensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Grant Anticevich turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:50
|
|
+3
|
Andre Ball makes three point jump shot (Sedrick Altman assists)
|
24-34
|
3:27
|
|
|
Matt Bradley misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Waves defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:08
|
|
+2
|
Kessler Edwards makes two point jump shot (Sedrick Altman assists)
|
24-36
|
2:41
|
|
+2
|
Andre Kelly makes two point jump shot (Matt Bradley assists)
|
26-36
|
2:32
|
|
+2
|
Andre Ball makes two point alley-oop layup (Colbey Ross assists)
|
26-38
|
2:15
|
|
|
Matt Bradley offensive foul (Jade' Smith draws the foul)
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Matt Bradley turnover
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Andre Ball misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Kessler Edwards offensive rebound
|
|
1:49
|
|
|
Colbey Ross turnover (bad pass) (Joel Brown steals)
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Joel Brown misses two point layup
|
|
1:39
|
|
|
Colbey Ross defensive rebound
|
|
1:36
|
|
+3
|
Kessler Edwards makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
26-41
|
1:05
|
|
|
Colbey Ross shooting foul (Ryan Betley draws the foul)
|
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-41
|
1:05
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Betley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-41
|
0:56
|
|
+3
|
Jan Zidek makes three point jump shot (Colbey Ross assists)
|
28-44
|
0:38
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Jan Zidek defensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Colbey Ross turnover (lost ball) (Makale Foreman steals)
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Ryan Betley misses two point layup
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Joel Brown offensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
+2
|
Grant Anticevich makes two point layup (Joel Brown assists)
|
30-44
|
0:01
|
|
|
Jade' Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Makale Foreman defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|