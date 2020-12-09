CHIST
LOYCHI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|(Ramblers gains possession)
|19:41
|
|+2
|Tate Hall makes two point driving layup
|0-2
|19:17
|
|+3
|Carlo Marble makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists)
|3-2
|18:59
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|3-4
|18:38
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses two point layup
|18:36
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|18:31
|
|+2
|Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|3-6
|18:15
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|
|Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|18:05
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|18:03
|
|Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|17:57
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point putback layup
|3-8
|17:38
|
|Carlo Marble misses two point layup
|17:36
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|17:29
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point driving dunk
|3-10
|17:06
|
|Jump ball. (Cougars gains possession)
|16:55
|
|Jordan Polynice misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|16:45
|
|Braden Norris turnover (bad pass) (Levelle Zeigler steals)
|16:38
|
|Rajeir Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:36
|
|Ke'Sean Davis offensive rebound
|16:38
|
|Tom Welch personal foul
|16:34
|
|Ke'Sean Davis turnover (lost ball)
|16:22
|
|Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|16:20
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|16:13
|
|+2
|Ke'Sean Davis makes two point dunk (Xavier Johnson assists)
|5-10
|15:54
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving layup
|5-12
|15:27
|
|+2
|Xavier Johnson makes two point step back jump shot
|7-12
|15:13
|
|Isaiah Lewis personal foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|15:13
|
|TV timeout
|14:52
|
|Baylor Hebb misses three point jump shot
|14:50
|
|Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound
|14:36
|
|Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|
|Isaiah Lewis defensive rebound
|14:28
|
|Ke'Sean Davis offensive foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|14:28
|
|Ke'Sean Davis turnover
|14:12
|
|Kalil Whitehead blocks Baylor Hebb's two point floating jump shot
|14:10
|
|Rajeir Jones defensive rebound
|13:52
|
|Xavier Johnson turnover (out of bounds)
|13:42
|
|Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot
|13:40
|
|Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound
|13:25
|
|Xavier Johnson misses two point layup
|13:23
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|13:20
|
|+3
|Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|7-15
|12:57
|
|+3
|Kalil Whitehead makes three point jump shot (Ke'Sean Davis assists)
|10-15
|12:36
|
|Baylor Hebb misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|
|Xavier Johnson defensive rebound
|12:28
|
|Xavier Johnson turnover (out of bounds)
|12:15
|
|Cooper Kaifes turnover (bad pass) (Rajeir Jones steals)
|12:05
|
|Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot
|12:03
|
|Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|11:53
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|10-17
|11:21
|
|+2
|Rajeir Jones makes two point driving layup
|12-17
|10:56
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point turnaround hook shot
|12-19
|10:42
|
|+2
|Jordan Polynice makes two point pullup jump shot
|14-19
|10:40
|
|TV timeout
|10:29
|
|Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|10:27
|
|Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|10:25
|
|Jordan Polynice shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|10:25
|
|+1
|Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-20
|10:25
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:25
|
|Tate Hall offensive rebound
|10:12
|
|Lucas Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Rajeir Jones steals)
|10:08
|
|+2
|Levelle Zeigler makes two point layup (Isaiah Lewis assists)
|16-20
|9:51
|
|Lucas Williamson misses two point layup
|9:49
|
|Levelle Zeigler defensive rebound
|9:49
|
|Cameron Krutwig personal foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)
|9:32
|
|Cameron Krutwig blocks Carlo Marble's two point layup
|9:30
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|9:22
|
|Jordan Polynice blocks Cameron Krutwig's two point layup
|9:20
|
|Rajeir Jones defensive rebound
|9:13
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses two point jump shot
|9:11
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|9:06
|
|Braden Norris turnover (bad pass) (Carlo Marble steals)
|9:01
|
|Isaiah Lewis misses two point jump shot
|8:59
|
|Rajeir Jones offensive rebound
|8:41
|
|+2
|Carlo Marble makes two point jump shot (Rajeir Jones assists)
|18-20
|8:37
|
|Ramblers 30 second timeout
|8:18
|
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists)
|18-23
|8:02
|
|Kalil Whitehead turnover (traveling)
|7:50
|
|TV timeout
|7:35
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|7:33
|
|Aher Uguak offensive rebound
|7:33
|
|Xavier Johnson personal foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|7:23
|
|+2
|Keith Clemons makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|18-25
|7:02
|
|+2
|Ke'Sean Davis makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists)
|20-25
|6:41
|
|Braden Norris turnover (3-second violation)
|6:25
|
|Isaiah Lewis misses three point jump shot
|6:23
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|6:19
|
|Xavier Johnson personal foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|6:10
|
|Tate Hall offensive foul
|6:10
|
|Tate Hall turnover
|6:02
|
|Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)
|5:49
|
|Isaiah Lewis misses three point jump shot
|5:47
|
|Baylor Hebb defensive rebound
|5:39
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Tate Hall assists)
|20-27
|5:28
|
|Ke'Sean Davis misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|5:14
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point dunk (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|20-29
|5:13
|
|Marquise Kennedy technical foul
|5:13
|
|Marquise Kennedy turnover
|5:13
|
|+1
|5:13
|
|+1
|Isaiah Lewis makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|21-29
|4:58
|
|Cameron Krutwig blocks Ke'Sean Davis's two point layup
|4:56
|
|Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|4:50
|
|Ke'Sean Davis shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|4:50
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:50
|
|+1
|4:50
|
|+1
|Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-30
|4:29
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses two point layup
|4:27
|
|Baylor Hebb defensive rebound
|4:22
|
|Carlo Marble blocks Baylor Hebb's two point layup
|4:20
|
|Kalil Whitehead defensive rebound
|4:15
|
|+2
|Levelle Zeigler makes two point layup (Kalil Whitehead assists)
|23-30
|3:58
|
|Carlo Marble shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|3:57
|
|TV timeout
|3:57
|
|+1
|Tate Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-31
|3:57
|
|Tate Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:57
|
|Carlo Marble defensive rebound
|3:45
|
|+2
|Carlo Marble makes two point jump shot (Levelle Zeigler assists)
|25-31
|3:28
|
|Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|3:26
|
|Carlo Marble defensive rebound
|3:08
|
|+2
|Levelle Zeigler makes two point pullup jump shot
|27-31
|2:41
|
|+2
|Tate Hall makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|27-33
|2:25
|
|+2
|Levelle Zeigler makes two point layup (Jordan Polynice assists)
|29-33
|2:10
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point alley-oop layup (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|29-35
|1:44
|
|Kalil Whitehead turnover (bad pass) (Marquise Kennedy steals)
|1:38
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point dunk
|29-37
|1:15
|
|Rajeir Jones misses two point jump shot
|1:13
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|0:56
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point alley-oop layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|29-39
|0:46
|
|Rajeir Jones misses two point finger roll layup
|0:44
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|0:24
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|0:22
|
|Jordan Polynice defensive rebound
|0:03
|
|Jordan Polynice misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|
|Jordan Polynice offensive rebound
|0:02
|
|Jordan Polynice misses two point putback layup
|0:01
|
|Jordan Polynice offensive rebound
|0:01
|
|+2
|Jordan Polynice makes two point putback layup
|31-39
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|19:45
|
|Carlo Marble defensive rebound
|19:21
|
|Rajeir Jones misses three point jump shot
|19:19
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|19:05
|
|+2
|Tate Hall makes two point layup
|31-41
|18:38
|
|Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot
|18:36
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|18:27
|
|+3
|Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists)
|31-44
|18:24
|
|Cougars 30 second timeout
|18:24
|
|TV timeout
|17:56
|
|Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|17:39
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point alley-oop layup (Braden Norris assists)
|31-46
|17:15
|
|Ke'Sean Davis misses two point jump shot
|17:13
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|17:01
|
|Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|16:59
|
|Jordan Polynice defensive rebound
|16:38
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses two point floating jump shot
|16:38
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|16:38
|
|Ke'Sean Davis personal foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|16:08
|
|+3
|Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|31-49
|15:40
|
|Carlo Marble offensive foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|15:20
|
|Isaiah Lewis personal foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|15:20
|
|Isaiah Lewis personal foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|15:19
|
|Xavier Johnson personal foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|15:04
|
|+3
|Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|31-52
|14:44
|
|+2
|Ke'Sean Davis makes two point layup
|33-52
|14:44
|
|Tom Welch shooting foul (Ke'Sean Davis draws the foul)
|14:44
|
|+1
|Ke'Sean Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|34-52
|14:36
|
|+2
|Keith Clemons makes two point driving layup
|34-54
|14:10
|
|Rajeir Jones turnover (bad pass) (Tate Hall steals)
|14:03
|
|+2
|Tate Hall makes two point layup
|34-56
|13:56
|
|+2
|Xavier Johnson makes two point jump shot (Levelle Zeigler assists)
|36-56
|13:32
|
|Rajeir Jones personal foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)
|13:27
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving layup
|36-58
|13:12
|
|Carlo Marble turnover (bad pass) (Tate Hall steals)
|13:09
|
|Xavier Johnson personal foul (Baylor Hebb draws the foul)
|12:55
|
|Tate Hall misses two point layup
|12:53
|
|Rajeir Jones defensive rebound
|12:49
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot
|12:47
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|12:37
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|12:35
|
|Levelle Zeigler defensive rebound
|12:21
|
|Marquise Kennedy shooting foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)
|12:21
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:21
|
|+1
|12:21
|
|+1
|Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-58
|12:12
|
|+2
|Lucas Williamson makes two point layup (Baylor Hebb assists)
|37-60
|11:58
|
|Cameron Krutwig shooting foul (Ke'Sean Davis draws the foul)
|11:58
|
|TV timeout
|11:58
|
|Ke'Sean Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:43
|
|+2
|11:58
|
|+1
|Ke'Sean Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-60
|11:43
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|38-62
|11:25
|
|Isaiah Lewis misses three point jump shot
|11:23
|
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|11:02
|
|Jordan Polynice blocks Baylor Hebb's two point jump shot
|11:00
|
|Rajeir Jones defensive rebound
|10:56
|
|Braden Norris shooting foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)
|10:56
|
|+1
|Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-62
|10:56
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:56
|
|Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound
|10:45
|
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists)
|39-65
|10:20
|
|+2
|Levelle Zeigler makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|41-65
|10:01
|
|Lucas Williamson misses two point layup
|9:59
|
|Cougars defensive rebound
|9:33
|
|Levelle Zeigler misses two point layup
|9:31
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|9:26
|
|Rajeir Jones personal foul (Baylor Hebb draws the foul)
|9:26
|
|+1
|Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-66
|9:26
|
|Baylor Hebb misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:26
|
|Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound
|9:21
|
|Ke'Sean Davis turnover (bad pass) (Aher Uguak steals)
|9:13
|
|+2
|Aher Uguak makes two point layup
|41-68
|9:01
|
|Isaiah Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Aher Uguak steals)
|8:48
|
|Isaiah Lewis personal foul (Baylor Hebb draws the foul)
|8:48
|
|+1
|Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-69
|8:48
|
|+1
|Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-70
|8:30
|