CHIST
1st Half
CHIST
Cougars
31
LOYCHI
Ramblers
39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Ramblers gains possession)  
19:41 +2 Tate Hall makes two point driving layup 0-2
19:17 +3 Carlo Marble makes three point jump shot (Xavier Johnson assists) 3-2
18:59 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists) 3-4
18:38   Levelle Zeigler misses two point layup  
18:36   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
18:31 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists) 3-6
18:15   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
18:13   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
18:05   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
18:03   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
17:57 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point putback layup 3-8
17:38   Carlo Marble misses two point layup  
17:36   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
17:29 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point driving dunk 3-10
17:06   Jump ball. (Cougars gains possession)  
16:55   Jordan Polynice misses three point jump shot  
16:53   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
16:45   Braden Norris turnover (bad pass) (Levelle Zeigler steals)  
16:38   Rajeir Jones misses three point jump shot  
16:36   Ke'Sean Davis offensive rebound  
16:38   Tom Welch personal foul  
16:34   Ke'Sean Davis turnover (lost ball)  
16:22   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
16:20   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
16:13 +2 Ke'Sean Davis makes two point dunk (Xavier Johnson assists) 5-10
15:54 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving layup 5-12
15:27 +2 Xavier Johnson makes two point step back jump shot 7-12
15:13   Isaiah Lewis personal foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
15:13   TV timeout  
14:52   Baylor Hebb misses three point jump shot  
14:50   Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound  
14:36   Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot  
14:34   Isaiah Lewis defensive rebound  
14:28   Ke'Sean Davis offensive foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
14:28   Ke'Sean Davis turnover  
14:12   Kalil Whitehead blocks Baylor Hebb's two point floating jump shot  
14:10   Rajeir Jones defensive rebound  
13:52   Xavier Johnson turnover (out of bounds)  
13:42   Keith Clemons misses three point jump shot  
13:40   Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound  
13:25   Xavier Johnson misses two point layup  
13:23   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
13:20 +3 Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists) 7-15
12:57 +3 Kalil Whitehead makes three point jump shot (Ke'Sean Davis assists) 10-15
12:36   Baylor Hebb misses three point jump shot  
12:34   Xavier Johnson defensive rebound  
12:28   Xavier Johnson turnover (out of bounds)  
12:15   Cooper Kaifes turnover (bad pass) (Rajeir Jones steals)  
12:05   Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot  
12:03   Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound  
11:53 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot (Marquise Kennedy assists) 10-17
11:21 +2 Rajeir Jones makes two point driving layup 12-17
10:56 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point turnaround hook shot 12-19
10:42 +2 Jordan Polynice makes two point pullup jump shot 14-19
10:40   TV timeout  
10:29   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
10:27   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
10:25   Jordan Polynice shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
10:25 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-20
10:25   Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:25   Tate Hall offensive rebound  
10:12   Lucas Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Rajeir Jones steals)  
10:08 +2 Levelle Zeigler makes two point layup (Isaiah Lewis assists) 16-20
9:51   Lucas Williamson misses two point layup  
9:49   Levelle Zeigler defensive rebound  
9:49   Cameron Krutwig personal foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)  
9:32   Cameron Krutwig blocks Carlo Marble's two point layup  
9:30   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
9:22   Jordan Polynice blocks Cameron Krutwig's two point layup  
9:20   Rajeir Jones defensive rebound  
9:13   Levelle Zeigler misses two point jump shot  
9:11   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
9:06   Braden Norris turnover (bad pass) (Carlo Marble steals)  
9:01   Isaiah Lewis misses two point jump shot  
8:59   Rajeir Jones offensive rebound  
8:41 +2 Carlo Marble makes two point jump shot (Rajeir Jones assists) 18-20
8:37   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
8:18 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists) 18-23
8:02   Kalil Whitehead turnover (traveling)  
7:50   TV timeout  
7:35   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
7:33   Aher Uguak offensive rebound  
7:33   Xavier Johnson personal foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
7:23 +2 Keith Clemons makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists) 18-25
7:02 +2 Ke'Sean Davis makes two point layup (Xavier Johnson assists) 20-25
6:41   Braden Norris turnover (3-second violation)  
6:25   Isaiah Lewis misses three point jump shot  
6:23   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
6:19   Xavier Johnson personal foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
6:10   Tate Hall offensive foul  
6:10   Tate Hall turnover  
6:02   Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)  
5:49   Isaiah Lewis misses three point jump shot  
5:47   Baylor Hebb defensive rebound  
5:39 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Tate Hall assists) 20-27
5:28   Ke'Sean Davis misses three point jump shot  
5:26   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
5:14 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point dunk (Cameron Krutwig assists) 20-29
5:13   Marquise Kennedy technical foul  
5:13   Marquise Kennedy turnover  
5:13 +1 Isaiah Lewis makes technical free throw 1 of 1 21-29
4:58   Cameron Krutwig blocks Ke'Sean Davis's two point layup  
4:56   Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound  
4:50   Ke'Sean Davis shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
4:50   Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:50 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-30
4:29   Levelle Zeigler misses two point layup  
4:27   Baylor Hebb defensive rebound  
4:22   Carlo Marble blocks Baylor Hebb's two point layup  
4:20   Kalil Whitehead defensive rebound  
4:15 +2 Levelle Zeigler makes two point layup (Kalil Whitehead assists) 23-30
3:58   Carlo Marble shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)  
3:57   TV timeout  
3:57 +1 Tate Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-31
3:57   Tate Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:57   Carlo Marble defensive rebound  
3:45 +2 Carlo Marble makes two point jump shot (Levelle Zeigler assists) 25-31
3:28   Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot  
3:26   Carlo Marble defensive rebound  
3:08 +2 Levelle Zeigler makes two point pullup jump shot 27-31
2:41 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 27-33
2:25 +2 Levelle Zeigler makes two point layup (Jordan Polynice assists) 29-33
2:10 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point alley-oop layup (Marquise Kennedy assists) 29-35
1:44   Kalil Whitehead turnover (bad pass) (Marquise Kennedy steals)  
1:38 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point dunk 29-37
1:15   Rajeir Jones misses two point jump shot  
1:13   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
0:56 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point alley-oop layup (Lucas Williamson assists) 29-39
0:46   Rajeir Jones misses two point finger roll layup  
0:44   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
0:24   Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot  
0:22   Jordan Polynice defensive rebound  
0:03   Jordan Polynice misses three point jump shot  
0:02   Jordan Polynice offensive rebound  
0:02   Jordan Polynice misses two point putback layup  
0:01   Jordan Polynice offensive rebound  
0:01 +2 Jordan Polynice makes two point putback layup 31-39

2nd Half
CHIST
Cougars
20
LOYCHI
Ramblers
49

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup  
19:45   Carlo Marble defensive rebound  
19:21   Rajeir Jones misses three point jump shot  
19:19   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
19:05 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup 31-41
18:38   Carlo Marble misses three point jump shot  
18:36   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
18:27 +3 Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Tate Hall assists) 31-44
18:24   Cougars 30 second timeout  
18:24   TV timeout  
17:56   Xavier Johnson misses three point jump shot  
17:54   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
17:39 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point alley-oop layup (Braden Norris assists) 31-46
17:15   Ke'Sean Davis misses two point jump shot  
17:13   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
17:01   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
16:59   Jordan Polynice defensive rebound  
16:38   Levelle Zeigler misses two point floating jump shot  
16:38   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
16:38   Ke'Sean Davis personal foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
16:08 +3 Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists) 31-49
15:40   Carlo Marble offensive foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
15:20   Isaiah Lewis personal foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)  
15:19   Xavier Johnson personal foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)  
15:04 +3 Tate Hall makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists) 31-52
14:44 +2 Ke'Sean Davis makes two point layup 33-52
14:44   Tom Welch shooting foul (Ke'Sean Davis draws the foul)  
14:44 +1 Ke'Sean Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1 34-52
14:36 +2 Keith Clemons makes two point driving layup 34-54
14:10   Rajeir Jones turnover (bad pass) (Tate Hall steals)  
14:03 +2 Tate Hall makes two point layup 34-56
13:56 +2 Xavier Johnson makes two point jump shot (Levelle Zeigler assists) 36-56
13:32   Rajeir Jones personal foul (Keith Clemons draws the foul)  
13:27 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point driving layup 36-58
13:12   Carlo Marble turnover (bad pass) (Tate Hall steals)  
13:09   Xavier Johnson personal foul (Baylor Hebb draws the foul)  
12:55   Tate Hall misses two point layup  
12:53   Rajeir Jones defensive rebound  
12:49   Levelle Zeigler misses three point jump shot  
12:47   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
12:37   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
12:35   Levelle Zeigler defensive rebound  
12:21   Marquise Kennedy shooting foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)  
12:21   Levelle Zeigler misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:21 +1 Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-58
12:12 +2 Lucas Williamson makes two point layup (Baylor Hebb assists) 37-60
11:58   Cameron Krutwig shooting foul (Ke'Sean Davis draws the foul)  
11:58   TV timeout  
11:58   Ke'Sean Davis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:43 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot (Marquise Kennedy assists) 38-62
11:58 +1 Ke'Sean Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-60
11:25   Isaiah Lewis misses three point jump shot  
11:23   Ramblers defensive rebound  
11:02   Jordan Polynice blocks Baylor Hebb's two point jump shot  
11:00   Rajeir Jones defensive rebound  
10:56   Braden Norris shooting foul (Levelle Zeigler draws the foul)  
10:56 +1 Levelle Zeigler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-62
10:56   Levelle Zeigler misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:56   Marquise Kennedy defensive rebound  
10:45 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Lucas Williamson assists) 39-65
10:20 +2 Levelle Zeigler makes two point fadeaway jump shot 41-65
10:01   Lucas Williamson misses two point layup  
9:59   Cougars defensive rebound  
9:33   Levelle Zeigler misses two point layup  
9:31   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
9:26   Rajeir Jones personal foul (Baylor Hebb draws the foul)  
9:26 +1 Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-66
9:26   Baylor Hebb misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:26   Ke'Sean Davis defensive rebound  
9:21   Ke'Sean Davis turnover (bad pass) (Aher Uguak steals)  
9:13 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup 41-68
9:01   Isaiah Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Aher Uguak steals)  
8:48   Isaiah Lewis personal foul (Baylor Hebb draws the foul)  
8:48 +1 Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-69
8:48 +1 Baylor Hebb makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-70
