20:00
Ronne Readus vs. Christian Koloko (James Akinjo gains possession)
19:50
Christian Koloko misses two point jump shot
19:48
Ronne Readus defensive rebound
19:27
+2
Justin Edler-Davis makes two point jump shot (De'Monte Buckingham assists)
2-0
19:01
Jordan Brown misses two point jump shot
18:59
De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound
19:34
Justin Edler-Davis turnover (bad pass) (Dalen Terry steals)
19:31
De'Monte Buckingham personal foul (Dalen Terry draws the foul)
18:25
+3
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
2-3
18:08
Ronne Readus misses two point jump shot
18:06
Ronne Readus offensive rebound
17:58
+2
Ronne Readus makes two point putback layup
4-3
17:51
+2
James Akinjo makes two point jump shot
4-5
17:34
Justin McCall turnover (lost ball)
17:18
+3
Dalen Terry makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
4-8
17:08
Czar Perry turnover (bad pass) (Dalen Terry steals)
17:04
+2
Jordan Brown makes two point layup (Jemarl Baker Jr. assists)
4-10
17:04
Justin Edler-Davis shooting foul (Jordan Brown draws the foul)
17:04
+1
Jordan Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
4-11
16:53
Jemarl Baker Jr. shooting foul (De'Monte Buckingham draws the foul)
16:53
+1
De'Monte Buckingham makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-11
16:53
+1
De'Monte Buckingham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-11
16:35
James Akinjo misses three point jump shot
16:33
Roadrunners defensive rebound
16:10
Christian Koloko shooting foul (Ronne Readus draws the foul)
16:10
Ronne Readus misses regular free throw 1 of 2
16:10
Ronne Readus misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:10
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
15:45
James Akinjo misses two point jump shot
15:43
Travis Henson defensive rebound
15:45
Jordan Brown personal foul
15:45
TV timeout
15:23
+2
Justin McCall makes two point jump shot (Justin Edler-Davis assists)
8-11
15:11
+3
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
8-14
14:49
Jordan Brown personal foul
14:33
+2
Justin McCall makes two point jump shot
10-14
14:24
Azuolas Tubelis turnover (traveling)
14:07
+2
Shawn Stith makes two point layup (Jack Schoemann assists)
12-14
13:49
+2
Terrell Brown Jr. makes two point layup (Ira Lee assists)
12-16
13:29
+2
Shawn Stith makes two point layup (Travis Henson assists)
14-16
13:21
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point jump shot
13:19
Bennedict Mathurin offensive rebound
13:19
+2
Bennedict Mathurin makes two point putback layup
14-18
13:19
Shawn Stith shooting foul (Bennedict Mathurin draws the foul)
13:19
+1
Bennedict Mathurin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
14-19
13:00
Justin McCall misses two point jump shot
12:58
Azuolas Tubelis defensive rebound
12:58
James Akinjo turnover (bad pass)
12:36
Grehlon Easter misses three point jump shot
12:34
Ronne Readus offensive rebound
12:26
Ronne Readus turnover (bad pass) (Bennedict Mathurin steals)
12:15
Terrell Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:13
Ronne Readus defensive rebound
11:50
TV timeout
11:48
Justin Edler-Davis turnover (out of bounds)
11:42
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point jump shot
11:40
Ronne Readus defensive rebound
11:14
Justin Edler-Davis misses two point jump shot
11:12
Terrell Brown Jr. defensive rebound
11:01
Ira Lee turnover (lost ball) (Grehlon Easter steals)
10:30
Christian Koloko blocks Czar Perry's three point jump shot
10:28
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
10:19
Bennedict Mathurin misses two point layup
10:17
De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound
10:08
+3
Grehlon Easter makes three point jump shot (Czar Perry assists)
17-19
10:03
Bennedict Mathurin misses three point jump shot
10:01
Christian Koloko offensive rebound
9:49
+3
Terrell Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Bennedict Mathurin assists)
17-22
9:20
Grehlon Easter misses three point jump shot
9:18
Roadrunners offensive rebound
9:18
Terrell Brown Jr. personal foul
9:09
Czar Perry turnover (bad pass) (Terrell Brown Jr. steals)
8:56
+2
James Akinjo makes two point layup (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
17-24
8:44
Travis Henson misses three point jump shot
8:42
Christian Koloko defensive rebound
8:42
Shawn Stith personal foul (Christian Koloko draws the foul)
8:21
+2
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point jump shot
17-26
7:56
Christian Koloko personal foul
7:56
TV timeout
7:49
+2
Ronne Readus makes two point dunk
19-26
7:35
+2
Jemarl Baker Jr. makes two point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
19-28
7:04
Czar Perry turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
7:01
Ronne Readus shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
7:01
+1
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-29
7:01
Azuolas Tubelis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:48
Ronne Readus defensive rebound
6:38
Travis Henson misses three point jump shot
6:36
Dalen Terry defensive rebound
6:31
James Akinjo misses two point layup
6:29
Ronne Readus defensive rebound
6:23
Ronne Readus turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
6:16
+2
Dalen Terry makes two point layup (James Akinjo assists)
19-31
6:02
Justin McCall misses two point layup
6:00
James Akinjo defensive rebound
5:54
Justin McCall shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
5:54
+1
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-32
5:54
+1
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-33
5:37
Ray Somerville misses two point jump shot
5:35
Bennedict Mathurin defensive rebound
5:23
Azuolas Tubelis offensive foul
5:23
Azuolas Tubelis turnover
5:10
Shawn Stith offensive foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
5:10
Shawn Stith turnover
4:55
Dalen Terry misses three point jump shot
4:53
De'Monte Buckingham defensive rebound
4:44
De'Monte Buckingham misses three point jump shot
4:42
Justin Edler-Davis offensive rebound
4:42
Dalen Terry shooting foul (Justin Edler-Davis draws the foul)
4:42
+1
Justin Edler-Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-33
4:42
+1
Justin Edler-Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-33
4:21
Terrell Brown Jr. misses two point jump shot
4:19
Terrell Brown Jr. offensive rebound
4:11
Jemarl Baker Jr. misses three point jump shot
4:09
Dalen Terry offensive rebound
4:09
+2
Dalen Terry makes two point putback layup
21-35
3:48
De'Monte Buckingham turnover (lost ball) (Azuolas Tubelis steals)
3:43
De'Monte Buckingham shooting foul (Azuolas Tubelis draws the foul)
3:43
TV timeout
3:43
+1
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-36
3:43
+1
Azuolas Tubelis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-37
3:25
+2
Justin McCall makes two point layup (Czar Perry assists)
23-37
3:07
+3
Terrell Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jemarl Baker Jr. assists)
23-40
2:44
Grehlon Easter misses two point jump shot
2:42
Ira Lee defensive rebound
2:35
+3
Terrell Brown Jr. makes three point jump shot (James Akinjo assists)
23-43
2:12
Dalen Terry shooting foul (Ray Somerville draws the foul)
2:12
+1
Ray Somerville makes regular free throw 1 of 2
24-43
2:12
|
|
Ray Somerville misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Jemarl Baker Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
+3
|
Bennedict Mathurin makes three point jump shot (Terrell Brown Jr. assists)
|
24-46
|
1:27
|
|
|
Grehlon Easter misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Cameron Smith offensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Smith makes two point layup
|
26-46
|
1:02
|
|
|
Terrell Brown Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
Ray Somerville defensive rebound
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Roadrunners 30 second timeout
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Justin Edler-Davis turnover (lost ball) (James Akinjo steals)
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Justin McCall blocks James Akinjo's two point layup
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Wildcats offensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
James Akinjo turnover (bad pass) (Ronne Readus steals)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|