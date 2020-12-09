|
20:00
Scott Blakney vs. Efe Abogidi (Vandals gains possession)
19:49
+2
Scott Blakney makes two point layup (Chance Garvin assists)
2-0
19:36
Andrej Jakimovski offensive foul (Damen Thacker draws the foul)
|
19:36
Andrej Jakimovski turnover
|
19:23
Gabe Quinnett turnover (bad pass) (Efe Abogidi steals)
|
19:18
Gabe Quinnett shooting foul (Noah Williams draws the foul)
|
19:18
+1
Noah Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
2-1
19:18
+1
Noah Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
2-2
19:05
Gabe Quinnett misses three point jump shot
|
19:03
Vandals offensive rebound
|
19:03
DJ Rodman personal foul
|
18:59
Damen Thacker misses two point jump shot
|
18:57
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
18:49
Isaac Bonton misses two point layup
|
18:47
DeAndre Robinson defensive rebound
|
18:34
Damen Thacker misses three point jump shot
|
18:32
DJ Rodman defensive rebound
|
18:13
Isaac Bonton misses two point floating jump shot
|
18:11
Damen Thacker defensive rebound
|
17:49
+2
Scott Blakney makes two point hook shot (Chance Garvin assists)
4-2
17:29
+2
Efe Abogidi makes two point layup (Isaac Bonton assists)
4-4
17:15
Chance Garvin turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonton steals)
|
17:15
Chance Garvin personal foul
|
17:01
Scott Blakney personal foul (Efe Abogidi draws the foul)
|
16:59
+2
Isaac Bonton makes two point jump shot (Noah Williams assists)
4-6
16:43
Scott Blakney turnover (3-second violation)
|
16:31
DJ Rodman offensive foul
|
16:31
DJ Rodman turnover
|
16:16
+3
Gabe Quinnett makes three point jump shot (Hunter-Jack Madden assists)
7-7
15:52
+2
Noah Williams makes two point hook shot (Myles Fitzgerald-Warren assists)
7-9
15:20
DeAndre Robinson misses two point jump shot
|
15:18
Chance Garvin offensive rebound
|
15:17
Chance Garvin misses two point putback layup
|
15:15
Tanner Christensen offensive rebound
|
15:09
TV timeout
|
15:04
Gabe Quinnett misses three point jump shot
|
15:02
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren defensive rebound
|
15:02
Babacar Thiombane personal foul
|
14:42
Babacar Thiombane shooting foul (TJ Bamba draws the foul)
|
14:42
TJ Bamba misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14:42
Tanner Christensen defensive rebound
|
14:42
TJ Bamba misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14:42
Tanner Christensen defensive rebound
|
14:28
+3
Chance Garvin makes three point jump shot (Babacar Thiombane assists)
10-8
14:04
Chance Garvin blocks Noah Williams's two point layup
|
14:02
Chance Garvin defensive rebound
|
13:45
Hunter-Jack Madden turnover (lost ball) (Myles Fitzgerald-Warren steals)
|
13:39
Noah Williams misses two point layup
|
13:37
Chance Garvin defensive rebound
|
13:23
+2
Hunter-Jack Madden makes two point jump shot
12-8
13:05
+3
Isaac Bonton makes three point jump shot (Myles Fitzgerald-Warren assists)
12-11
12:46
Gabe Quinnett misses two point jump shot
|
12:44
Tanner Christensen offensive rebound
|
12:41
Tanner Christensen turnover (double dribble)
|
12:25
Isaac Bonton turnover (bad pass)
|
12:12
+2
DeAndre Robinson makes two point jump shot
14-11
11:53
Isaac Bonton turnover (bad pass)
|
11:53
TV timeout
|
11:41
DeAndre Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
11:39
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
11:32
Jack Wilson personal foul (Efe Abogidi draws the foul)
|
11:27
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren misses two point jump shot
|
11:25
DeAndre Robinson defensive rebound
|
11:03
Ethan Kilgore turnover (lost ball) (TJ Bamba steals)
|
10:53
Noah Williams turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Quinnett steals)
|
10:35
Noah Williams personal foul
|
10:19
TJ Bamba shooting foul (DeAndre Robinson draws the foul)
|
10:19
+1
DeAndre Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-11
10:19
|
|
|
|
Ryan Rapp misses three point jump shot
|
10:04
Efe Abogidi offensive rebound
|
10:01
Efe Abogidi misses two point putback layup
|
9:59
Damen Thacker defensive rebound
|
9:42
Damen Thacker misses three point jump shot
|
9:40
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
9:22
DJ Rodman misses three point jump shot
|
9:20
Efe Abogidi offensive rebound
|
9:15
DJ Rodman misses two point layup
|
9:13
DeAndre Robinson defensive rebound
|
8:45
Ja'Vary Christmas misses three point jump shot
|
8:43
TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|
8:29
Efe Abogidi misses two point hook shot
|
8:27
DeAndre Robinson defensive rebound
|
8:10
TJ Bamba shooting foul (Ja'Vary Christmas draws the foul)
|
8:10
Ja'Vary Christmas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
8:10
Ja'Vary Christmas misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8:10
DJ Rodman defensive rebound
|
8:01
Dishon Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Hunter-Jack Madden steals)
|
7:55
Noah Williams blocks Hunter-Jack Madden's two point layup
|
7:53
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
7:47
DJ Rodman misses two point layup
|
7:45
DeAndre Robinson defensive rebound
|
7:32
Hunter-Jack Madden misses three point jump shot
|
7:30
Ryan Rapp defensive rebound
|
7:18
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
7:16
Ja'Vary Christmas defensive rebound
|
7:08
Noah Williams blocks Gabe Quinnett's three point jump shot
|
7:06
Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|
6:54
Noah Williams turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Robinson steals)
|
6:35
+2
Scott Blakney makes two point layup (DeAndre Robinson assists)
18-11
6:06
Hunter-Jack Madden personal foul
|
6:06
TV timeout
|
6:06
Isaac Bonton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6:06
Ja'Vary Christmas defensive rebound
|
5:53
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren shooting foul (Hunter-Jack Madden draws the foul)
|
5:53
+1
Hunter-Jack Madden makes regular free throw 1 of 3
19-11
5:53
|
|
|
|
5:53
+1
Hunter-Jack Madden makes regular free throw 3 of 3
21-11
5:35
+3
Noah Williams makes three point jump shot (Andrej Jakimovski assists)
21-14
5:11
+2
Hunter-Jack Madden makes two point jump shot (Ja'Vary Christmas assists)
23-14
4:52
Andrej Jakimovski turnover (bad pass) (Hunter-Jack Madden steals)
|
4:48
+2
Hunter-Jack Madden makes two point layup
25-14
4:47
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
4:30
+3
Andrej Jakimovski makes three point jump shot (Ryan Rapp assists)
25-17
4:09
+2
DeAndre Robinson makes two point jump shot
27-17
3:54
Efe Abogidi misses two point layup
|
3:52
DeAndre Robinson defensive rebound
|
3:42
Jack Wilson misses two point hook shot
|
3:40
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
3:27
Efe Abogidi turnover (traveling)
|
3:27
TV timeout
|
3:17
Hunter-Jack Madden misses two point jump shot
|
3:15
Vandals offensive rebound
|
3:08
Gabe Quinnett misses two point jump shot
|
3:06
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
|
2:57
Jack Wilson shooting foul (Efe Abogidi draws the foul)
|
2:57
Efe Abogidi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2:57
+1
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-18
2:47
DeAndre Robinson turnover (bad pass)
|
2:34
+2
Efe Abogidi makes two point dunk (Isaac Bonton assists)
27-20
2:07
Gabe Quinnett misses two point jump shot
|
2:05
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
1:56
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
|
1:54
Jack Wilson defensive rebound
|
1:35
Efe Abogidi blocks Hunter-Jack Madden's two point layup
|
1:33
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
1:27
Isaac Bonton turnover (lost ball) (Chance Garvin steals)
|
1:17
+2
Scott Blakney makes two point layup (Chance Garvin assists)
29-20
0:59
+2
Isaac Bonton makes two point jump shot
29-22
0:46
Chance Garvin misses three point jump shot
|
0:44
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
0:30
Chance Garvin shooting foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
|
0:30
Isaac Bonton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0:30
+1
Isaac Bonton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-23
0:02
Scott Blakney turnover (lost ball)
|
0:00
End of period
