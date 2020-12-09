|
20:00
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe vs. Grant Golden (Spiders gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot
|
0-3
|
19:16
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo shooting foul (Austin Phyfe draws the foul)
|
|
19:16
|
|
+1
|
Austin Phyfe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-3
|
19:16
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point jump shot
|
1-5
|
18:46
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe turnover (lost ball) (Blake Francis steals)
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Noah Carter personal foul
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
Austin Phyfe makes two point jump shot
|
3-5
|
18:05
|
|
|
Blake Francis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:40
|
|
+2
|
James Betz makes two point jump shot
|
5-5
|
17:20
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Noah Carter defensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
+2
|
Noah Carter makes two point layup (James Betz assists)
|
7-5
|
17:05
|
|
|
Blake Francis shooting foul (Noah Carter draws the foul)
|
|
17:05
|
|
+1
|
Noah Carter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-5
|
16:48
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point layup
|
|
16:46
|
|
|
Tyler Burton offensive rebound
|
|
16:45
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Burton makes two point putback layup
|
8-7
|
16:30
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Grant Golden turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Tyler Burton shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:07
|
|
+1
|
Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-7
|
15:57
|
|
+3
|
Jacob Gilyard makes three point jump shot (Matt Grace assists)
|
9-10
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
Cole Henry makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|
11-10
|
15:22
|
|
+3
|
Blake Francis makes three point jump shot
|
11-13
|
15:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Matt Grace personal foul
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Matt Grace defensive rebound
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Matt Grace misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)
|
|
13:54
|
|
+1
|
Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-13
|
13:54
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
13:27
|
|
+2
|
Blake Francis makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
12-15
|
13:09
|
|
|
Noah Carter turnover (lost ball) (Jacob Gilyard steals)
|
|
13:04
|
|
+2
|
Jacob Gilyard makes two point layup
|
12-17
|
12:49
|
|
+2
|
Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup
|
14-17
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
14-19
|
12:07
|
|
|
Noah Carter misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe misses two point layup
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Nate Heise personal foul
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson offensive foul
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Andre Gustavson turnover
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilson shooting foul (Trae Berhow draws the foul)
|
|
10:51
|
|
+1
|
Trae Berhow makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-19
|
10:51
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Souleymane Koureissi turnover (lost ball)
|
|
9:33
|
|
+2
|
Bowen Born makes two point layup
|
17-19
|
9:12
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe misses two point layup
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound
|
|
8:51
|
|
+2
|
Tywhon Pickford makes two point putback layup
|
19-19
|
8:40
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
James Betz makes two point jump shot
|
21-19
|
8:00
|
|
|
Tyler Burton turnover (bad pass) (Bowen Born steals)
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses two point layup
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford misses two point layup
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Trae Berhow offensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow makes two point putback layup
|
23-19
|
7:37
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Nate Heise defensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
James Betz offensive rebound
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Matt Grace blocks Nate Heise's two point jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford offensive rebound
|
|
6:58
|
|
+2
|
Trae Berhow makes two point jump shot
|
25-19
|
6:46
|
|
|
Bowen Born shooting foul (Jacob Gilyard draws the foul)
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:46
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
25-20
|
6:46
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
25-21
|
6:46
|
|
+1
|
Jacob Gilyard makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
25-22
|
6:26
|
|
+2
|
Tywhon Pickford makes two point layup (Trae Berhow assists)
|
27-22
|
6:09
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Tyler Burton offensive rebound
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Bowen Born defensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo defensive rebound
|
|
5:19
|
|
|
Matt Grace misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
James Betz misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:47
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford defensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
James Betz makes two point jump shot
|
29-22
|
4:12
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo turnover (lost ball) (Tywhon Pickford steals)
|
|
4:00
|
|
+3
|
Nate Heise makes three point jump shot (James Betz assists)
|
32-22
|
3:58
|
|
|
Spiders 30 second timeout
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
32-24
|
3:29
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford misses two point layup
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Evan Gauger personal foul
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford turnover (lost ball) (Nathan Cayo steals)
|
|
2:44
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
32-26
|
2:38
|
|
|
Panthers 30 second timeout
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Bowen Born misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Jacob Gilyard defensive rebound
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Blake Francis turnover (bad pass) (Tywhon Pickford steals)
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Blake Francis shooting foul (Tywhon Pickford draws the foul)
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Tywhon Pickford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-26
|
2:01
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Grant Golden makes two point layup (Jacob Gilyard assists)
|
33-28
|
1:30
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Grant Golden defensive rebound
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Grant Golden misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Tyler Burton offensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Blake Francis misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Nathan Cayo offensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Bowen Born personal foul
|
|
1:03
|
|
+3
|
Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (Grant Golden assists)
|
33-31
|
0:42
|
|
|
Trae Berhow misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
0:32
|
|
|
Noah Carter blocks Grant Golden's two point layup
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Trae Berhow defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Tywhon Pickford misses two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Austin Phyfe misses two point layup
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Tyler Burton defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|