20:00
Riley Grigsby vs. Nate Roberts (Nate Pryor gains possession)
19:23
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
19:21
Darrion Trammell defensive rebound
19:14
+2
Emeka Udenyi makes two point layup (Kobe Williamson assists)
2-0
18:54
Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
18:52
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
18:39
+3
Hameir Wright makes three point jump shot (Jamal Bey assists)
2-3
18:13
+2
Emeka Udenyi makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
4-3
17:58
Nate Roberts misses two point jump shot
17:56
Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound
17:41
+2
Emeka Udenyi makes two point jump shot (Aaron Nettles assists)
6-3
17:23
Riley Grigsby personal foul (Nate Roberts draws the foul)
17:07
Nate Pryor turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Nettles steals)
17:01
Emeka Udenyi turnover (bad pass)
16:53
Nate Roberts offensive foul (Riley Grigsby draws the foul)
16:53
Nate Roberts turnover
16:33
Kobe Williamson misses two point jump shot
16:31
Riley Sorn defensive rebound
16:23
Kobe Williamson shooting foul (Hameir Wright draws the foul)
16:23
+1
Hameir Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-4
16:23
+1
Hameir Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-5
16:07
Riley Grigsby misses two point jump shot
16:05
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
15:56
Nate Pryor misses two point jump shot
15:54
Darrion Trammell defensive rebound
15:38
Hameir Wright blocks Riley Grigsby's two point jump shot
15:36
Riley Grigsby offensive rebound
15:31
+3
Kobe Williamson makes three point jump shot (Riley Grigsby assists)
9-5
15:17
+3
Quade Green makes three point jump shot
9-8
14:51
Nate Pryor personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
14:51
TV timeout
14:44
+2
Darrion Trammell makes two point jump shot
11-8
14:32
Raequan Battle misses two point jump shot
14:30
Redhawks defensive rebound
14:15
+2
Emeka Udenyi makes two point jump shot
13-8
13:52
Hameir Wright misses two point jump shot
13:50
Kobe Williamson defensive rebound
13:36
Kobe Williamson misses three point jump shot
13:34
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
13:26
+2
Quade Green makes two point layup
13-10
13:11
Riley Grigsby misses two point jump shot
13:09
Riley Sorn defensive rebound
13:06
Riley Sorn turnover (bad pass) (Darrion Trammell steals)
13:01
Official timeout
12:49
Aaron Nettles misses three point jump shot
12:47
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
12:34
+3
Quade Green makes three point jump shot (Jamal Bey assists)
13-13
12:13
+2
Darrion Trammell makes two point jump shot
15-13
12:00
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
11:58
Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound
11:38
Kobe Williamson turnover (bad pass) (Quade Green steals)
11:31
TV timeout
11:22
Erik Stevenson turnover (lost ball) (Vasja Pandza steals)
10:53
Aaron Nettles misses two point jump shot
10:51
Cole Bajema defensive rebound
10:28
+2
Nate Pryor makes two point layup
15-15
10:06
Jared Pearre turnover (bad pass)
9:55
Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
9:53
Emeka Udenyi defensive rebound
9:49
Cole Bajema blocks Vasja Pandza's two point layup
9:47
Jamal Bey defensive rebound
9:39
Nate Roberts misses two point layup
9:37
Redhawks defensive rebound
9:14
|
|
+2
|
Emeka Udenyi makes two point jump shot
|
17-15
|
8:53
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Bey makes two point jump shot
|
17-17
|
8:30
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby offensive rebound
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby misses two point layup
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Cole Bajema misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pryor makes two point jump shot (Nate Roberts assists)
|
17-19
|
8:00
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby shooting foul (Nate Pryor draws the foul)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:00
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pryor makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-20
|
7:44
|
|
|
Aaron Nettles misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
Nate Pryor defensive rebound
|
|
7:39
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pryor makes two point layup
|
17-22
|
7:39
|
|
|
Aaron Nettles shooting foul (Nate Pryor draws the foul)
|
|
7:39
|
|
+1
|
Nate Pryor makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-23
|
7:20
|
|
|
Rip Economou misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Redhawks offensive rebound
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Jamal Bey personal foul (Emeka Udenyi draws the foul)
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:00
|
|
|
Cole Bajema defensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Nate Roberts turnover (bad pass) (Darrion Trammell steals)
|
|
6:45
|
|
+2
|
Darrion Trammell makes two point layup
|
19-23
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Cole Bajema makes two point jump shot
|
19-25
|
5:55
|
|
|
Emeka Udenyi turnover (lost ball) (Erik Stevenson steals)
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Cole Bajema misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Redhawks defensive rebound
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Emeka Udenyi makes two point layup (Kobe Williamson assists)
|
21-25
|
5:09
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (lost ball) (Darrion Trammell steals)
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Daron Henson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Hameir Wright defensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Bey makes three point jump shot
|
21-28
|
4:31
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Quade Green defensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
+3
|
Nate Pryor makes three point jump shot (Quade Green assists)
|
21-31
|
4:18
|
|
|
Redhawks 30 second timeout
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Daron Henson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Nate Pryor defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Bey makes two point layup (Riley Sorn assists)
|
21-33
|
3:21
|
|
|
Jamal Bey personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Riley Sorn blocks Riley Grigsby's two point jump shot
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby offensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Hameir Wright blocks Riley Grigsby's two point jump shot
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Riley Sorn defensive rebound
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Nate Pryor misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Hameir Wright personal foul (Emeka Udenyi draws the foul)
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
Hameir Wright makes two point jump shot
|
21-35
|
1:43
|
|
|
Nate Pryor blocks Darrion Trammell's two point jump shot
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson offensive rebound
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Nate Roberts shooting foul (Kobe Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Kobe Williamson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-35
|
1:27
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
1:07
|
|
+2
|
Nate Roberts makes two point jump shot
|
22-37
|
0:51
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
Nate Pryor defensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Hameir Wright turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Williamson steals)
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell turnover (lost ball) (Nate Pryor steals)
|
|
0:14
|
|
|
Nate Pryor misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:12
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell turnover (lost ball) (Quade Green steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Nate Pryor misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|