|
20:00
|
|
|
(Lumberjacks gains possession)
|
|
19:57
|
|
|
Gavin Kensmil offensive foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|
|
19:57
|
|
|
Gavin Kensmil turnover
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Flo Thamba offensive rebound
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Flo Thamba shooting foul (David Kachelries draws the foul)
|
|
18:57
|
|
+1
|
David Kachelries makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-0
|
18:57
|
|
+1
|
David Kachelries makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-0
|
18:42
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Calvin Solomon steals)
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
David Kachelries turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon shooting foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|
|
18:24
|
|
+1
|
Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-1
|
18:24
|
|
+1
|
Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-2
|
18:14
|
|
|
David Kachelries turnover (lost ball) (Davion Mitchell steals)
|
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mitchell makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
17:46
|
|
+2
|
David Kachelries makes two point layup
|
4-4
|
17:20
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon defensive rebound
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Gavin Kensmil misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon offensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Calvin Solomon makes two point layup
|
6-4
|
16:30
|
|
+3
|
Jared Butler makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
6-7
|
16:12
|
|
|
Gavin Kensmil misses two point layup
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Jared Butler defensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point layup (Jared Butler assists)
|
6-9
|
15:42
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon turnover (bad pass) (Mark Vital steals)
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Mark Vital turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Johnson steals)
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
Flo Thamba personal foul (Cameron Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Jump ball. Cameron Johnson vs. Adam Flagler (Adam Flagler gains possession)
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Adam Flagler steals)
|
|
15:27
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point layup (Jared Butler assists)
|
6-11
|
15:02
|
|
|
Charlie Daniels offensive foul
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Charlie Daniels turnover
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Nana Antwi-Boasiako blocks Jared Butler's two point layup
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Roti Ware defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Roti Ware misses two point layup
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Nana Antwi-Boasiako offensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Nana Antwi-Boasiako misses two point layup
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Charlie Daniels offensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Charlie Daniels makes two point layup
|
8-11
|
14:37
|
|
|
Adam Flagler turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Nana Antwi-Boasiako misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell turnover (Charlie Daniels steals)
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Nigel Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
+3
|
Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (LJ Cryer assists)
|
8-14
|
13:14
|
|
|
LJ Cryer personal foul
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Nigel Hawkins turnover (bad pass) (LJ Cryer steals)
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Mark Vital turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Roti Ware misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon offensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Mark Vital shooting foul (Calvin Solomon draws the foul)
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
12:20
|
|
+2
|
Adam Flagler makes two point layup (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
8-16
|
12:20
|
|
|
Lumberjacks 30 second timeout
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
David Kachelries misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Gavin Kensmil offensive rebound
|
|
11:57
|
|
+2
|
Gavin Kensmil makes two point layup
|
10-16
|
11:57
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell shooting foul (Gavin Kensmil draws the foul)
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Gavin Kensmil misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Lumberjacks offensive rebound
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
David Kachelries turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon defensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
+3
|
David Kachelries makes three point jump shot (Gavin Kensmil assists)
|
13-16
|
10:51
|
|
|
Nigel Hawkins personal foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Nigel Hawkins defensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell blocks David Kachelries's two point layup
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Gavin Kensmil shooting foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
10:20
|
|
+1
|
Davion Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-17
|
10:20
|
|
+1
|
Davion Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-18
|
9:57
|
|
|
Nigel Hawkins turnover (bad pass) (Mark Vital steals)
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Flo Thamba offensive foul
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Flo Thamba turnover
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Roti Ware turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Roti Ware personal foul (Jared Butler draws the foul)
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Charlie Daniels personal foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Roti Ware defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Charlie Daniels offensive foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Charlie Daniels turnover
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
David Kachelries personal foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
|
|
8:29
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-19
|
8:29
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-20
|
8:07
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses two point layup
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Mark Vital offensive rebound
|
|
7:50
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point layup
|
13-22
|
7:27
|
|
|
David Kachelries misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Adam Flagler turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Johnson steals)
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Calvin Solomon makes two point pullup jump shot (Cameron Johnson assists)
|
15-22
|
6:59
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua shooting foul (Calvin Solomon draws the foul)
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Roti Ware turnover (bad pass) (Adam Flagler steals)
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
David Kachelries shooting foul (Adam Flagler draws the foul)
|
|
6:05
|
|
+1
|
Adam Flagler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-23
|
6:05
|
|
|
Adam Flagler misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Gavin Kensmil makes two point layup
|
17-23
|
5:26
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point dunk (Matthew Mayer assists)
|
17-25
|
5:03
|
|
+2
|
DeAndre Heckard makes two point layup
|
19-25
|
4:55
|
|
|
Jared Butler turnover (lost ball) (Roti Ware steals)
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Roti Ware misses two point layup
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Gavin Kensmil offensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
DeAndre Heckard turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Gavin Kensmil defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
DeAndre Heckard misses two point layup
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon personal foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:57
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-26
|
3:57
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-27
|
3:37
|
|
|
Adam Flagler shooting foul (Cameron Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
Cameron Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-27
|
3:37
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon defensive rebound
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua personal foul (Calvin Solomon draws the foul)
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Calvin Solomon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Demiere Brown offensive rebound
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Demiere Brown offensive foul
|
|
3:21
|
|
|
Demiere Brown turnover
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Demiere Brown shooting foul (Adam Flagler draws the foul)
|
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Adam Flagler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-28
|
2:57
|
|
+1
|
Adam Flagler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-29
|
2:41
|
|
|
Demiere Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Roti Ware defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
+2
|
Roti Ware makes two point jump shot
|
22-29
|
2:05
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Nigel Hawkins defensive rebound
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Demiere Brown turnover (lost ball) (Adam Flagler steals)
|
|
1:44
|
|
+3
|
LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
22-32
|
1:27
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer blocks Roti Ware's two point layup
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
1:20
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot (Adam Flagler assists)
|
22-35
|
1:20
|
|
|
Lumberjacks 30 second timeout
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson offensive foul (Mark Vital draws the foul)
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Cameron Johnson turnover
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
LJ Cryer offensive rebound
|
|
0:33
|
|
+3
|
Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (LJ Cryer assists)
|
22-38
|
0:09
|
|
|
Roti Ware misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Adam Flagler defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Adam Flagler turnover (bad pass) (David Kachelries steals)
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
David Kachelries misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|