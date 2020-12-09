|
20:00
|
|
|
Damiree Burns vs. Connor Vanover (Justin Smith gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
+3
|
Desi Sills makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
0-3
|
19:09
|
|
|
Connor Vanover blocks Kirk Parker's two point layup
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler personal foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Jalen Tate offensive foul
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Kirk Parker misses two point layup
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Kirk Parker defensive rebound
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler misses two point layup
|
|
17:54
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
17:47
|
|
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (Justin Smith assists)
|
0-6
|
17:32
|
|
+2
|
Lamarcus Lee makes two point driving layup
|
2-6
|
17:18
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Ahsante Shivers defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Kirk Parker misses two point layup
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point driving layup
|
2-8
|
16:43
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Ahsante Shivers defensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Damiree Burns misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler defensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Saddler makes two point pullup jump shot
|
4-8
|
15:39
|
|
+3
|
JD Notae makes three point jump shot (Moses Moody assists)
|
4-11
|
15:20
|
|
|
Damiree Burns turnover (bad pass) (Connor Vanover steals)
|
|
15:06
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point driving dunk
|
4-13
|
15:04
|
|
|
Jaguars 30 second timeout
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Lamarcus Lee turnover (bad pass) (Connor Vanover steals)
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point dunk
|
4-15
|
14:37
|
|
|
Micah Bradford shooting foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
14:37
|
|
+1
|
Justin Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
4-16
|
14:31
|
|
|
Connor Vanover blocks Andre Allen's two point layup
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Andre Toure personal foul
|
|
14:01
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Razorbacks offensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Micah Bradford personal foul
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive foul
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Justin Smith turnover
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
DeSean Woods turnover (bad pass) (JD Notae steals)
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
13:19
|
|
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point driving layup
|
4-18
|
13:09
|
|
|
Andre Allen misses two point layup
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Andre Allen defensive rebound
|
|
12:44
|
|
+2
|
Andre Allen makes two point jump shot (Andre Toure assists)
|
6-18
|
12:25
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point jump shot
|
6-20
|
12:11
|
|
|
Connor Vanover shooting foul (Andre Allen draws the foul)
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Andre Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:11
|
|
+1
|
Andre Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-20
|
12:11
|
|
+1
|
Andre Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-20
|
12:01
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams turnover (lost ball) (Andre Allen steals)
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Andre Toure misses two point layup
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Andre Allen offensive rebound
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Isaiah Rollins turnover (lost ball) (Khalen Robinson steals)
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
DeSean Woods shooting foul (Khalen Robinson draws the foul)
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:48
|
|
+1
|
Khalen Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-21
|
11:37
|
|
|
Andre Toure misses two point layup
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Andre Allen personal foul (Jaylin Williams draws the foul)
|
|
11:13
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point layup (Vance Jackson Jr. assists)
|
7-23
|
10:55
|
|
|
Jaguars 30 second timeout
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Saddler makes two point pullup jump shot
|
9-23
|
10:36
|
|
|
Vance Jackson Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Lamarcus Lee steals)
|
|
10:32
|
|
+2
|
Lamarcus Lee makes two point driving dunk
|
11-23
|
10:16
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Lamarcus Lee defensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams blocks Lamarcus Lee's two point layup
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson misses two point layup
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
DeSean Woods defensive rebound
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Andre Allen makes two point layup (DeSean Woods assists)
|
13-23
|
9:32
|
|
|
DeSean Woods personal foul (JD Notae draws the foul)
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
JD Notae misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Davonte Davis offensive rebound
|
|
9:14
|
|
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point layup (Davonte Davis assists)
|
13-25
|
9:09
|
|
|
Ahsante Shivers misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point driving layup
|
13-27
|
8:34
|
|
|
Lamarcus Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point alley-oop dunk
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Ahsante Shivers defensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Damiree Burns misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Damiree Burns defensive rebound
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Lamarcus Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
Davonte Davis makes two point pullup jump shot
|
13-29
|
7:32
|
|
|
Harrison Henderson misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Lamarcus Lee offensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Ahsante Shivers misses two point layup
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point hook shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Justin Smith offensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Harrison Henderson shooting foul (Justin Smith draws the foul)
|
|
6:53
|
|
+1
|
Justin Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-30
|
6:53
|
|
+1
|
Justin Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-31
|
6:40
|
|
|
Samkelo Cele misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Kirk Parker offensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Connor Vanover blocks Ahsante Shivers's two point layup
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Jaguars offensive rebound
|
|
6:14
|
|
|
Jaguars turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Moses Moody turnover (bad pass) (Ahsante Shivers steals)
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Ahsante Shivers turnover (lost ball) (Desi Sills steals)
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point layup
|
13-33
|
5:29
|
|
|
Ahsante Shivers misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
DeSean Woods personal foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler defensive rebound
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Davonte Davis personal foul
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Justin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Razorbacks offensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point putback layup
|
13-35
|
3:59
|
|
|
Samkelo Cele misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Jalen Tate defensive rebound
|
|
3:43
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Tate makes three point jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
|
13-38
|
3:32
|
|
|
Kirk Parker turnover (lost ball) (Connor Vanover steals)
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses two point layup
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Moses Moody offensive rebound
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point putback dunk
|
13-40
|
3:13
|
|
+2
|
Lamarcus Lee makes two point layup
|
15-40
|
2:56
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler defensive rebound
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Ahsante Shivers misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Samkelo Cele defensive rebound
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Tate steals)
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Samkelo Cele defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Lamarcus Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Jalen Tate turnover (traveling)
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:05
|
|
+3
|
Jayden Saddler makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Rollins assists)
|
18-40
|
0:48
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
|
18-42
|
0:28
|
|
|
Jamarcus Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Jayden Saddler offensive rebound
|
|
0:14
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Saddler makes two point putback layup
|
20-42
|
0:02
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Samkelo Cele defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|