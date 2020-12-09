|
20:00
(Longhorns gains possession)
19:51
Courtney Ramey turnover
19:28
Isiah Small misses three point jump shot
19:24
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
19:16
+2
Jericho Sims makes two point dunk (Andrew Jones assists)
0-2
19:01
Isiah Small turnover (traveling)
18:35
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
18:33
Shelby Adams defensive rebound
18:14
Mason Harrell turnover (lost ball) (Matt Coleman III steals)
18:08
+2
Greg Brown III makes two point dunk (Matt Coleman III assists)
0-4
17:56
Alonzo Sule misses two point jump shot
17:54
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
17:47
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
17:45
Bobcats defensive rebound
17:45
Jericho Sims personal foul
17:24
Caleb Asberry misses two point jump shot
17:22
Jericho Sims defensive rebound
17:14
Isiah Small blocks Greg Brown III's two point layup
17:12
Isiah Small defensive rebound
17:03
+3
Mason Harrell makes three point jump shot (Caleb Asberry assists)
3-4
16:55
Caleb Asberry personal foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
16:55
+1
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-5
16:55
+1
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-6
16:31
Alonzo Sule turnover (lost ball)
16:20
+2
Kai Jones makes two point dunk (Courtney Ramey assists)
3-8
16:05
Kai Jones personal foul (Caleb Asberry draws the foul)
15:55
Alonzo Sule misses two point jump shot
15:53
Kai Jones defensive rebound
15:40
Caleb Asberry shooting foul (Andrew Jones draws the foul)
15:40
TV timeout
15:40
+1
Andrew Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-9
15:40
+1
Andrew Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-10
15:27
Royce Hamm Jr. blocks Mason Harrell's two point layup
15:25
Royce Hamm Jr. defensive rebound
15:19
Kai Jones turnover (bad pass) (Shelby Adams steals)
15:14
Kai Jones blocks Nighael Ceaser's two point layup
15:12
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
15:05
+2
Kai Jones makes two point dunk (Courtney Ramey assists)
3-12
14:52
+2
Shelby Adams makes two point layup
5-12
14:52
Brock Cunningham shooting foul (Shelby Adams draws the foul)
14:52
Shelby Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
14:52
Marlin Davis offensive rebound
14:31
Quentin Scott misses two point jump shot
14:29
Kai Jones defensive rebound
14:20
Gerald Liddell misses three point jump shot
14:18
Bobcats defensive rebound
14:12
Shelby Adams misses three point jump shot
14:10
Shelby Adams offensive rebound
14:04
Brock Cunningham personal foul (Shelby Adams draws the foul)
14:01
Mason Harrell misses two point layup
13:59
Longhorns defensive rebound
13:50
Courtney Ramey turnover (out of bounds)
13:30
Addison Wallace misses two point layup
13:28
Bobcats offensive rebound
13:17
Nighael Ceaser misses two point jump shot
13:15
Gerald Liddell defensive rebound
13:00
Quentin Scott blocks Gerald Liddell's two point layup
12:58
Nighael Ceaser defensive rebound
12:52
Kai Jones blocks Marlin Davis's two point jump shot
12:50
Bobcats offensive rebound
12:28
Bobcats turnover (shot clock violation)
12:17
Greg Brown III misses two point jump shot
12:15
Mason Harrell defensive rebound
12:03
+3
Mason Harrell makes three point jump shot
8-12
11:55
Alonzo Sule personal foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
11:55
TV timeout
11:52
Kai Jones misses two point layup
11:50
Jericho Sims offensive rebound
11:46
Jericho Sims misses two point dunk
11:44
Jericho Sims offensive rebound
11:45
Jericho Sims misses two point dunk
11:43
Jericho Sims offensive rebound
11:40
Jericho Sims misses two point layup
11:38
Isiah Small defensive rebound
11:12
Alonzo Sule turnover (out of bounds)
10:53
Mason Harrell personal foul (Andrew Jones draws the foul)
10:40
Alonzo Sule shooting foul (Jericho Sims draws the foul)
10:40
+1
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-13
10:40
+1
Jericho Sims makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-14
10:19
+2
Shelby Adams makes two point layup (Marlin Davis assists)
10-14
10:10
+2
Matt Coleman III makes two point layup
10-16
9:48
Shelby Adams turnover (out of bounds)
9:37
+2
Donovan Williams makes two point dunk (Jericho Sims assists)
10-18
9:10
Mason Harrell misses three point jump shot
9:08
Courtney Ramey defensive rebound
|
8:59
|
|
+3
|
Andrew Jones makes three point jump shot (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
10-21
|
8:55
|
|
|
Bobcats 30 second timeout
|
|
8:37
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Small makes two point layup (Marlin Davis assists)
|
12-21
|
8:19
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III turnover (lost ball) (Marlin Davis steals)
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Mason Harrell misses two point layup
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III defensive rebound
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Courtney Ramey makes two point dunk (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
12-23
|
7:44
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey personal foul (Mason Harrell draws the foul)
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:28
|
|
+2
|
Addison Wallace makes two point layup
|
14-23
|
7:03
|
|
|
Andrew Jones turnover (bad pass) (Isiah Small steals)
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Isiah Small misses two point layup
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Caleb Asberry offensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Asberry makes two point layup
|
16-23
|
6:46
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Caleb Asberry defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Caleb Asberry misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Andrew Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:24
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham offensive rebound
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Brock Cunningham turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Asberry steals)
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Addison Wallace misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses two point layup
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Mason Harrell defensive rebound
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
Mason Harrell misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Andrew Jones defensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Donovan Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Mason Harrell defensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Small makes two point dunk (Caleb Asberry assists)
|
18-23
|
5:16
|
|
|
Longhorns 30 second timeout
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Matt Coleman III misses two point layup
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Shelby Adams defensive rebound
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Caleb Asberry turnover (lost ball) (Kai Jones steals)
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Greg Brown III misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Gerald Liddell offensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
+2
|
Kai Jones makes two point dunk (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
18-25
|
4:00
|
|
|
Greg Brown III blocks Shelby Adams's two point jump shot
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Longhorns defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Kamaka Hepa misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Longhorns offensive rebound
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Shelby Adams personal foul (Greg Brown III draws the foul)
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Kai Jones turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Mason Harrell misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Kamaka Hepa defensive rebound
|
|
2:57
|
|
+2
|
Gerald Liddell makes two point dunk (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
18-27
|
2:34
|
|
|
Nighael Ceaser misses two point layup
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Quentin Scott offensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Scott makes two point layup
|
20-27
|
2:17
|
|
+3
|
Kamaka Hepa makes three point jump shot (Matt Coleman III assists)
|
20-30
|
1:56
|
|
|
Quentin Scott misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Greg Brown III defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Greg Brown III turnover (lost ball) (Marlin Davis steals)
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Mason Harrell misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Kai Jones defensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
|
Kamaka Hepa turnover (lost ball) (Mason Harrell steals)
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Mason Harrell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:06
|
|
+2
|
Royce Hamm Jr. makes two point dunk (Courtney Ramey assists)
|
20-32
|
0:32
|
|
|
Bobcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Mason Harrell shooting foul (Courtney Ramey draws the foul)
|
|
0:04
|
|
+1
|
Courtney Ramey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-33
|
0:04
|
|
|
Courtney Ramey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Quentin Scott defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|