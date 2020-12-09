|
20:00
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum vs. Austin Davis (Marreon Jackson gains possession)
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins turnover (bad pass) (Austin Davis steals)
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses two point driving layup
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins defensive rebound
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
19:07
|
|
+2
|
Setric Millner Jr. makes two point putback layup
|
2-0
|
18:59
|
|
+2
|
Austin Davis makes two point hook shot
|
2-2
|
18:38
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins misses two point driving layup
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Austin Davis misses two point layup
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Austin Davis offensive rebound
|
|
18:18
|
|
+2
|
Austin Davis makes two point putback layup
|
2-4
|
18:02
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Wolverines defensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
+2
|
Austin Davis makes two point dunk (Mike Smith assists)
|
2-6
|
17:24
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Rollins makes two point driving layup
|
4-6
|
17:13
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Rockets defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Austin Davis personal foul (Jonathan Komagum draws the foul)
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Austin Davis technical foul
|
|
17:09
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Komagum makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-6
|
17:09
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Komagum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-6
|
16:47
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Livers steals)
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Mike Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins defensive rebound
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Franz Wagner steals)
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Franz Wagner turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Rollins steals)
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson turnover (traveling)
|
|
16:02
|
|
+2
|
Austin Davis makes two point reverse layup (Franz Wagner assists)
|
6-8
|
15:38
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Littleson makes three point jump shot (Ryan Rollins assists)
|
9-8
|
15:24
|
|
+2
|
Austin Davis makes two point dunk (Mike Smith assists)
|
9-10
|
15:05
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
9-12
|
14:36
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum offensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|
|
14:14
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Livers makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
|
9-15
|
13:55
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Austin Davis defensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Mike Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
13:24
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Littleson makes three point jump shot (Marreon Jackson assists)
|
12-15
|
13:10
|
|
|
Wolverines 30 second timeout
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers blocks Marreon Jackson's two point floating jump shot
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. shooting foul (Isaiah Livers draws the foul)
|
|
12:41
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Livers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-16
|
12:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers offensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Eli Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point layup (Eli Brooks assists)
|
12-18
|
11:58
|
|
+2
|
Setric Millner Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
14-18
|
11:35
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Livers makes two point finger roll layup
|
14-20
|
11:12
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders offensive foul (Eli Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders turnover
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:01
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point dunk (Franz Wagner assists)
|
14-22
|
10:44
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Mike Smith defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
+3
|
Franz Wagner makes three point jump shot (Mike Smith assists)
|
14-25
|
10:11
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses two point layup
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson misses two point tip shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
+3
|
Mattia Acunzo makes three point jump shot (Luke Maranka assists)
|
17-25
|
9:12
|
|
|
Franz Wagner misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
9:10
|
|
|
Jamere Hill defensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
+2
|
Jamere Hill makes two point driving layup
|
19-25
|
8:46
|
|
|
Jamere Hill shooting foul (Mike Smith draws the foul)
|
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Mike Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-26
|
8:46
|
|
+1
|
Mike Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-27
|
8:32
|
|
|
Spencer Littleson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Mike Smith misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point driving layup
|
19-29
|
7:35
|
|
|
Mattia Acunzo misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Rockets offensive rebound
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Mike Smith personal foul
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
6:36
|
|
+2
|
Mattia Acunzo makes two point layup (Marreon Jackson assists)
|
21-29
|
6:25
|
|
|
Mattia Acunzo personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
|
|
6:15
|
|
+2
|
Mike Smith makes two point driving layup
|
21-31
|
5:52
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins offensive rebound
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Brandon Johns Jr. blocks Ryan Rollins's two point putback layup
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. personal foul (Hunter Dickinson draws the foul)
|
|
5:31
|
|
+2
|
Chaundee Brown Jr. makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
21-33
|
5:03
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders offensive foul (Chaundee Brown Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Keshaun Saunders turnover
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Austin Davis offensive foul (Marreon Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Austin Davis turnover
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Mattia Acunzo defensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:11
|
|
|
Mike Smith defensive rebound
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson personal foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-34
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
21-35
|
3:50
|
|
|
Ryan Rollins misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson turnover (lost ball) (Marreon Jackson steals)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Jump ball. Marreon Jackson vs. Hunter Dickinson (Hunter Dickinson gains possession)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Dickinson steals)
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson offensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson misses two point putback layup
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Franz Wagner blocks Marreon Jackson's two point driving layup
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Rockets offensive rebound
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson blocks Marreon Jackson's two point driving layup
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum offensive rebound
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson blocks Jonathan Komagum's two point putback layup
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum offensive rebound
|
|
2:52
|
|
|
Rockets turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
2:33
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Dickinson makes two point dunk (Franz Wagner assists)
|
21-37
|
2:14
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson blocks Ryan Rollins's two point driving layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson defensive rebound
|
|
2:01
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Livers makes three point jump shot (Eli Brooks assists)
|
21-40
|
1:45
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Setric Millner Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|
|
1:26
|
|
+2
|
Franz Wagner makes two point driving layup
|
21-42
|
1:01
|
|
+2
|
Setric Millner Jr. makes two point layup
|
23-42
|
0:51
|
|
|
Marreon Jackson personal foul (Eli Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Eli Brooks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:51
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum defensive rebound
|
|
0:31
|
|
+3
|
Spencer Littleson makes three point jump shot (Setric Millner Jr. assists)
|
26-42
|
0:05
|
|
|
Jonathan Komagum shooting foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-43
|
0:05
|
|
+1
|
Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-44
|
0:02
|
|
|
Hunter Dickinson blocks Marreon Jackson's two point driving layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Rockets offensive rebound
|