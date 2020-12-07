|
20:00
Tyler Stevenson vs. Kevin Cross (Tae Hardy gains possession)
20:00
Tyler Stevenson misses two point jump shot
19:58
Sion James defensive rebound
19:51
Kevin Cross misses two point layup
19:49
Tyler Stevenson defensive rebound
18:57
Artur Konontsuk misses two point jump shot
18:55
Artur Konontsuk offensive rebound
18:38
Tae Hardy turnover (bad pass) (R.J. McGee steals)
18:22
Jaylen Forbes turnover (lost ball) (LaDavius Draine steals)
18:16
Tae Hardy misses two point jump shot
18:14
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
18:04
+2
LaDavius Draine makes two point layup
2-0
17:49
Kevin Cross misses three point jump shot
17:47
R.J. McGee offensive rebound
17:41
+3
Jordan Walker makes three point jump shot (R.J. McGee assists)
2-3
17:12
Jordan Walker personal foul
16:56
Jay Malone misses two point jump shot
16:54
Jaylen Forbes defensive rebound
16:46
Sion James misses two point layup
16:44
LaDavius Draine defensive rebound
16:37
Artur Konontsuk misses two point layup
16:35
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
16:27
+3
Jordan Walker makes three point jump shot (Sion James assists)
2-6
15:55
Jaylen Forbes personal foul (Jay Malone draws the foul)
15:55
TV timeout
15:51
LaDavius Draine misses three point jump shot
15:49
Tyler Stevenson offensive rebound
15:46
Tyler Stevenson turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)
15:28
+2
Kevin Cross makes two point layup
2-8
15:28
Tae Hardy shooting foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
15:28
+1
Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 1
2-9
15:05
Kevin Cross blocks Tae Hardy's two point layup
15:03
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
14:54
+2
Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup (Jordan Walker assists)
2-11
14:32
+2
LaDavius Draine makes two point jump shot (Jay Malone assists)
4-11
14:12
Jordan Walker misses two point jump shot
14:10
Tyler Stevenson defensive rebound
13:58
Tyler Stevenson misses two point jump shot
13:56
Green Wave defensive rebound
13:45
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
13:43
Denijay Harris defensive rebound
13:29
Denijay Harris misses two point layup
13:27
Denijay Harris offensive rebound
13:23
+2
Denijay Harris makes two point layup
6-11
13:02
R.J. McGee misses two point layup
13:00
R.J. McGee offensive rebound
12:47
Denijay Harris shooting foul (Kevin Cross draws the foul)
12:47
+1
Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-12
12:47
+1
Kevin Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
6-13
12:24
Jaron Pierre, Jr. misses three point jump shot
12:22
Sion James defensive rebound
12:05
Tylan Pope misses three point jump shot
12:03
Jaron Pierre, Jr. defensive rebound
11:55
+3
Jaron Pierre, Jr. makes three point jump shot (Justin Johnson assists)
9-13
11:20
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
11:18
Denijay Harris defensive rebound
10:54
Jay Malone misses two point jump shot
10:52
Tylan Pope defensive rebound
10:43
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
10:41
Jaron Pierre, Jr. defensive rebound
10:15
Denijay Harris turnover (lost ball) (Nobal Days steals)
10:06
Gabe Watson misses three point jump shot
10:04
Tylan Pope offensive rebound
10:02
Tylan Pope turnover (lost ball) (Jay Malone steals)
9:31
Golden Eagles turnover (shot clock violation)
9:31
TV timeout
9:18
Tylan Pope misses two point layup
9:16
Jaron Pierre, Jr. defensive rebound
8:58
Mark Jaakson misses two point layup
8:56
Gabe Watson defensive rebound
8:51
Tyler Morman shooting foul (Jordan Walker draws the foul)
8:51
+1
Jordan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
9-14
8:51
+1
Jordan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-15
8:23
Justin Johnson misses three point jump shot
8:21
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
7:56
Nobal Days misses three point jump shot
7:54
Jaron Pierre, Jr. defensive rebound
7:29
Jaron Pierre, Jr. turnover (bad pass)
7:29
TV timeout
7:02
Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
7:00
R.J. McGee offensive rebound
6:58
R.J. McGee misses two point layup
6:56
Green Wave offensive rebound
6:55
Artur Konontsuk personal foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
6:42
+2
Jadan Coleman makes two point floating jump shot
9-17
6:27
Tae Hardy misses three point jump shot
6:25
R.J. McGee defensive rebound
6:14
Artur Konontsuk personal foul (Jaylen Forbes draws the foul)
6:07
Jadan Coleman misses three point jump shot
6:05
Artur Konontsuk defensive rebound
5:41
Kevin Cross blocks Tae Hardy's two point layup
5:39
Kevin Cross defensive rebound
5:35
Jordan Walker misses two point layup
5:33
Jay Malone defensive rebound
5:26
Tae Hardy misses two point layup
5:24
Jadan Coleman defensive rebound
5:07
Jordan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Tae Hardy steals)
4:57
Artur Konontsuk misses two point jump shot
4:55
Jadan Coleman defensive rebound
4:38
+2
Jadan Coleman makes two point layup (Jordan Walker assists)
9-17
4:12
Jay Malone turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Forbes steals)
4:05
Jordan Walker turnover (bad pass) (Tae Hardy steals)
4:00
Artur Konontsuk misses three point jump shot
3:58
LaDavius Draine offensive rebound
3:56
Jay Malone misses three point jump shot
3:54
Green Wave defensive rebound
3:53
Artur Konontsuk personal foul
3:53
TV timeout
3:37
Denijay Harris blocks Sion James's two point layup
3:35
Tyler Stevenson defensive rebound
3:17
Tae Hardy offensive foul
3:17
Tae Hardy turnover
3:08
Jaylen Forbes misses three point jump shot
3:00
Justin Johnson turnover (lost ball)
2:46
Denijay Harris defensive rebound
2:28
+3
Jadan Coleman makes three point jump shot (Jordan Walker assists)
9-22
2:15
Nobal Days blocks Tyler Stevenson's two point layup
2:15
Nobal Days blocks Tyler Stevenson's two point layup
2:13
Golden Eagles offensive rebound
2:13
Jordan Walker personal foul
2:13
Jordan Walker technical foul
2:13
LaDavius Draine misses technical free throw 1 of 2
2:13
+1
LaDavius Draine makes technical free throw 2 of 2
10-22
2:08
+2
LaDavius Draine makes two point jump shot
12-22
1:43
Denijay Harris personal foul (Nobal Days draws the foul)
1:43
+1
Nobal Days makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-23
1:43
+1
|
Nobal Days makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-24
|
1:20
|
|
|
LaDavius Draine misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Sion James defensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Jaylen Forbes turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
LaDavius Draine turnover (bad pass) (R.J. McGee steals)
|
|
0:49
|
|
|
R.J. McGee turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Stevenson steals)
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Jaron Pierre, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Tyler Stevenson offensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Tyler Stevenson turnover (lost ball) (Sion James steals)
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Green Wave 30 second timeout
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Kevin Cross misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Tyler Stevenson defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Jaron Pierre, Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|