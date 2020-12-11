|
20:00
Zachary Simmons vs. Derek Culver (Mardrez McBride gains possession)
19:36
James Reese misses two point layup
19:34
Derek Culver defensive rebound
19:15
Zachary Simmons personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
19:13
+2
Sean McNeil makes two point jump shot (Miles McBride assists)
0-2
18:41
James Reese misses three point jump shot
18:39
Derek Culver defensive rebound
18:27
Oscar Tshiebwe turnover (bad pass) (Javion Hamlet steals)
18:16
Javion Hamlet turnover (bad pass) (Miles McBride steals)
18:08
Derek Culver turnover (out of bounds)
17:56
+2
Zachary Simmons makes two point jump shot
2-2
17:33
Derek Culver misses two point layup
17:31
Derek Culver offensive rebound
17:26
Derek Culver misses two point layup
17:26
Derek Culver offensive rebound
17:26
Zachary Simmons blocks Derek Culver's two point layup
17:24
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
17:24
Mardrez McBride personal foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
17:24
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
17:22
Mountaineers offensive rebound
17:17
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
17:17
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
17:17
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
17:15
James Reese defensive rebound
17:08
Derek Culver blocks Javion Hamlet's two point layup
17:06
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
16:54
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point layup
16:52
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
16:48
+2
Javion Hamlet makes two point layup
4-2
16:35
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot
16:33
James Reese defensive rebound
16:20
Javion Hamlet misses two point jump shot
16:18
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
16:12
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
16:10
Derek Culver offensive rebound
16:03
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
16:01
Javion Hamlet defensive rebound
15:57
James Reese misses three point jump shot
15:55
Mardrez McBride offensive rebound
15:52
+2
Thomas Bell makes two point layup
6-2
15:30
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses three point jump shot
15:28
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
15:23
+3
Sean McNeil makes three point jump shot (Oscar Tshiebwe assists)
6-5
14:57
Mardrez McBride turnover (traveling)
14:57
TV timeout
14:48
Gabe Osabuohien turnover (bad pass) (Javion Hamlet steals)
14:19
Javion Hamlet turnover (lost ball) (Sean McNeil steals)
13:59
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
13:57
Miles McBride offensive rebound
13:50
+2
Isaiah Cottrell makes two point dunk (Miles McBride assists)
6-7
13:28
Isaiah Cottrell shooting foul (Abou Ousmane draws the foul)
13:28
Abou Ousmane misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:28
Abou Ousmane misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:28
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
13:11
+2
Sean McNeil makes two point jump shot
6-9
12:50
Mardrez McBride turnover (5-second violation)
12:32
+2
Isaiah Cottrell makes two point jump shot
6-11
12:07
Thomas Bell turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Osabuohien steals)
11:57
Taz Sherman misses two point layup
11:55
Isaiah Cottrell offensive rebound
11:56
JJ Murray personal foul (Isaiah Cottrell draws the foul)
11:56
TV timeout
11:39
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
11:37
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
11:37
Isaiah Cottrell personal foul (Zachary Simmons draws the foul)
11:20
Zachary Simmons offensive foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
11:20
Zachary Simmons turnover
10:58
Sean McNeil turnover (traveling)
10:42
James Reese turnover (bad pass)
10:21
Gabe Osabuohien turnover (bad pass)
10:02
Thomas Bell turnover (traveling)
9:43
JJ Murray personal foul (Miles McBride draws the foul)
9:35
Taz Sherman turnover (traveling)
9:17
Terence Lewis II turnover (bad pass) (Miles McBride steals)
9:11
Miles McBride misses two point layup
9:09
Jalen Bridges offensive rebound
9:11
+2
Jalen Bridges makes two point dunk
6-13
9:11
Mean Green 30 second timeout
9:02
Terence Lewis II offensive foul (Taz Sherman draws the foul)
8:34
Terence Lewis II misses two point jump shot
8:32
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
8:13
James Reese turnover (bad pass)
7:57
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot
7:55
Terence Lewis II defensive rebound
7:44
Javion Hamlet misses two point layup
7:42
Terence Lewis II offensive rebound
7:33
+2
Terence Lewis II makes two point jump shot
8-13
7:25
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
7:23
Jordan McCabe offensive rebound
7:16
Jordan McCabe turnover (bad pass) (JJ Murray steals)
6:50
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
6:48
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
6:31
Miles McBride turnover (bad pass) (Zachary Simmons steals)
6:07
Terence Lewis II misses two point jump shot
6:05
Oscar Tshiebwe defensive rebound
5:59
Taz Sherman misses two point jump shot
5:56
Oscar Tshiebwe offensive rebound
5:55
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point layup
5:51
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
5:24
+2
Javion Hamlet makes two point jump shot
13-13
5:04
Oscar Tshiebwe misses two point jump shot
5:02
Zachary Simmons defensive rebound
4:51
+2
Javion Hamlet makes two point layup
15-13
4:51
Jalen Bridges shooting foul (Javion Hamlet draws the foul)
4:51
+1
Javion Hamlet makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-13
4:51
+1
Javion Hamlet makes regular free throw 1 of 1
16-13
4:32
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
4:30
Javion Hamlet defensive rebound
4:22
+2
Javion Hamlet makes two point layup
18-13
4:01
Abou Ousmane personal foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
4:01
Gabe Osabuohien misses regular free throw 1 of 1
4:01
JJ Murray defensive rebound
3:51
TV timeout
3:40
Rubin Jones misses two point jump shot
3:38
Mean Green offensive rebound
3:35
Rubin Jones turnover (out of bounds)
3:18
+2
Taz Sherman makes two point layup (Kedrian Johnson assists)
18-15
2:49
+2
Abou Ousmane makes two point layup (Javion Hamlet assists)
20-15
2:24
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point layup
2:22
JJ Murray defensive rebound
2:07
+2
Abou Ousmane makes two point layup (Javion Hamlet assists)
22-15
1:46
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point jump shot
1:44
Emmitt Matthews Jr. offensive rebound
1:38
+2
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point tip shot
22-17
1:10
+3
Thomas Bell makes three point jump shot (Javion Hamlet assists)
25-17
0:50
Sean McNeil turnover (bad pass) (JJ Murray steals)
0:42
+2
JJ Murray makes two point layup
27-17
0:22
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
0:20
Gabe Osabuohien offensive rebound
0:20
Thomas Bell personal foul (Gabe Osabuohien draws the foul)
0:20
+1
Gabe Osabuohien makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-18
0:20
+1
Gabe Osabuohien makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-19
0:10
+2
Terence Lewis II makes two point layup (Rubin Jones assists)
29-19
0:01
+2
Miles McBride makes two point layup
29-21