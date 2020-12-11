|
20:00
|
|
|
Samson George vs. Connor Vanover (Desi Sills gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Justin Smith turnover (bad pass) (Khaleem Bennett steals)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Jalen Tate personal foul (Khaleem Bennett draws the foul)
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (bad pass) (Desi Sills steals)
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Desi Sills offensive foul (DeAndre Jones draws the foul)
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Desi Sills turnover
|
|
18:56
|
|
+2
|
Samson George makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
18:49
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point layup
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Khaleem Bennett makes two point layup (Rylan Bergersen assists)
|
4-0
|
18:13
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Justin Smith personal foul (Khaleem Bennett draws the foul)
|
|
17:59
|
|
+2
|
Jared Chatham makes two point layup
|
6-0
|
17:46
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Samson George misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
17:03
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Tate makes three point jump shot (Moses Moody assists)
|
6-3
|
16:46
|
|
|
Jared Chatham misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Samson George offensive rebound
|
|
16:40
|
|
+2
|
Samson George makes two point layup
|
8-3
|
16:25
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen defensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Samson George misses two point layup
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
16:01
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point layup (Moses Moody assists)
|
8-5
|
15:52
|
|
+2
|
Rylan Bergersen makes two point jump shot
|
10-5
|
15:38
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Moses Moody blocks Rylan Bergersen's three point jump shot
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Justin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
15:22
|
|
+2
|
Justin Smith makes two point dunk (JD Notae assists)
|
10-7
|
15:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker turnover (lost ball) (JD Notae steals)
|
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point layup (Justin Smith assists)
|
10-9
|
14:36
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (bad pass) (Moses Moody steals)
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
SK Shittu offensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
+2
|
SK Shittu makes two point layup
|
12-9
|
13:34
|
|
|
JD Notae turnover (lost ball) (DeAndre Jones steals)
|
|
13:22
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot
|
15-9
|
12:51
|
|
+3
|
JD Notae makes three point jump shot
|
15-12
|
12:43
|
|
+2
|
Rylan Bergersen makes two point layup (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
17-12
|
12:37
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud personal foul
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Khalen Robinson turnover (bad pass) (Jaxson Baker steals)
|
|
12:11
|
|
+2
|
SK Shittu makes two point dunk (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
19-12
|
12:11
|
|
|
Razorbacks 30 second timeout
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
SK Shittu defensive rebound
|
|
11:34
|
|
+3
|
SK Shittu makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
22-12
|
11:15
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Desi Sills offensive rebound
|
|
11:11
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point driving layup
|
22-14
|
11:11
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
SK Shittu defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
Connor Vanover makes two point dunk (Jalen Tate assists)
|
22-16
|
10:19
|
|
|
Desi Sills blocks Khaleem Bennett's two point jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Jalen Tate misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot
|
25-16
|
9:47
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud misses two point layup
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point layup (Jalen Tate assists)
|
25-18
|
8:58
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Tate makes two point layup
|
25-20
|
8:23
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Razorbacks defensive rebound
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Desi Sills defensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Tate makes three point jump shot (Desi Sills assists)
|
25-26
|
7:18
|
|
|
Samson George misses two point layup
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
7:08
|
|
+2
|
JD Notae makes two point layup
|
25-28
|
6:47
|
|
+3
|
Jaxson Baker makes three point jump shot (Rylan Bergersen assists)
|
28-28
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point layup
|
28-30
|
6:06
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Connor Vanover personal foul (Jared Chatham draws the foul)
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen turnover (lost ball) (Desi Sills steals)
|
|
5:20
|
|
+3
|
Moses Moody makes three point jump shot (JD Notae assists)
|
28-33
|
5:03
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Tate steals)
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones personal foul (Jalen Tate draws the foul)
|
|
4:47
|
|
+3
|
Desi Sills makes three point jump shot (Jalen Tate assists)
|
28-36
|
4:32
|
|
|
Jared Chatham turnover (bad pass) (Moses Moody steals)
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Moses Moody misses two point layup
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Desi Sills offensive rebound
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses two point layup
|
|
4:18
|
|
|
Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Jared Chatham offensive foul
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Jared Chatham turnover
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
JD Notae misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Jared Chatham turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:38
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Samson George misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Davonte Davis defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
JD Notae misses two point layup
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Connor Vanover offensive rebound
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Connor Vanover misses two point layup
|
|
3:09
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
JD Notae defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
+2
|
Moses Moody makes two point dunk (Desi Sills assists)
|
28-38
|
2:48
|
|
|
Connor Vanover blocks Rylan Bergersen's two point layup
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Connor Vanover defensive rebound
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Connor Vanover turnover (bad pass) (DeAndre Jones steals)
|
|
2:36
|
|
+2
|
Jared Chatham makes two point dunk (Rylan Bergersen assists)
|
30-38
|
2:16
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Jared Chatham defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
+3
|
DeAndre Jones makes three point jump shot (Samson George assists)
|
33-38
|
1:41
|
|
+2
|
Desi Sills makes two point layup (JD Notae assists)
|
33-40
|
1:41
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen shooting foul (Desi Sills draws the foul)
|
|
1:41
|
|
+1
|
Desi Sills makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
33-41
|
1:37
|
|
|
Justin Smith blocks Samson George's two point dunk
|
|
1:35
|
|
|
Razorbacks defensive rebound
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Desi Sills misses two point layup
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Jump ball. Davonte Davis vs. Samson George (Bears gains possession)
|
|
0:56
|
|
+2
|
Jared Chatham makes two point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
35-41
|
0:37
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen defensive rebound
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Moses Moody defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Justin Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|