20:00
(Rattlers gains possession)
19:41
Bryce Moragne turnover (traveling)
19:29
+2
Kur Kuath makes two point layup (Austin Reaves assists)
0-2
19:03
Jamir Williams misses three point jump shot
19:01
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
18:51
+2
Alondes Williams makes two point floating jump shot
0-4
18:43
+2
MJ Randolph makes two point pullup jump shot
2-4
18:27
+3
Brady Manek makes three point jump shot (Alondes Williams assists)
2-7
17:59
+2
MJ Randolph makes two point pullup jump shot
4-7
17:33
+3
De'Vion Harmon makes three point jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
4-10
17:20
DJ Jones misses two point jump shot
17:18
Bryce Moragne offensive rebound
17:08
DJ Jones misses two point jump shot
17:06
Bryce Moragne offensive rebound
17:00
Kur Kuath misses two point jump shot
16:58
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
16:43
+2
DJ Jones makes two point jump shot (MJ Randolph assists)
6-10
16:24
+2
Kur Kuath makes two point alley-oop dunk (Austin Reaves assists)
6-12
15:55
Kamron Reaves misses two point jump shot
15:53
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
15:42
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
15:40
DJ Jones defensive rebound
15:27
Jamir Williams misses two point jump shot
15:25
Brady Manek defensive rebound
15:16
De'Vion Harmon misses three point jump shot
15:14
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
15:00
Jamir Williams turnover (bad pass) (De'Vion Harmon steals)
14:49
+2
Austin Reaves makes two point layup (Kur Kuath assists)
6-14
14:39
Kamron Reaves turnover (lost ball) (Alondes Williams steals)
14:30
+2
Kur Kuath makes two point dunk (De'Vion Harmon assists)
6-16
14:11
Kamron Reaves misses two point jump shot
14:26
TV timeout
14:11
Kamron Reaves misses two point jump shot
14:09
Austin Reaves defensive rebound
14:05
+2
Jalen Hill makes two point jump shot
6-18
13:44
+3
Jai Clark makes three point jump shot
9-18
13:30
Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
13:28
MJ Randolph defensive rebound
13:15
+2
Bryce Moragne makes two point jump shot
11-18
12:51
Alondes Williams misses two point jump shot
12:47
Sooners offensive rebound
12:35
Evins Desir shooting foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
12:35
+1
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-19
12:35
+1
Jalen Hill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-20
12:10
MJ Randolph misses two point jump shot
12:08
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
11:58
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
11:56
Jalen Hill offensive rebound
11:51
+3
Trey Phipps makes three point jump shot (Jalen Hill assists)
11-23
11:31
Evins Desir turnover (lost ball) (Victor Iwuakor steals)
11:31
TV timeout
11:10
De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
11:08
De'Vion Harmon offensive rebound
11:02
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
11:00
DJ Jones defensive rebound
11:00
Victor Iwuakor personal foul (DJ Jones draws the foul)
10:52
Jalen Hill personal foul
10:39
Evins Desir misses two point jump shot
10:37
De'Vion Harmon defensive rebound
10:29
Brady Manek misses three point jump shot
10:27
Jai Clark defensive rebound
10:18
DJ Jones misses two point jump shot
10:16
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
10:00
De'Vion Harmon turnover (lost ball) (Jai Clark steals)
10:00
Jai Clark turnover (back court violation)
9:43
Umoja Gibson misses three point jump shot
9:41
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
9:33
Trey Phipps blocks Kamron Reaves's two point jump shot
9:31
Rattlers offensive rebound
9:24
Jahvon Smith misses two point jump shot
9:22
Alondes Williams defensive rebound
9:14
+2
Alondes Williams makes two point driving layup
11-25
8:52
Kur Kuath blocks Johnny Brown's two point layup
8:50
Rattlers offensive rebound
8:45
Kamron Reaves misses two point jump shot
8:43
Bryce Moragne offensive rebound
8:39
Bryce Moragne turnover (traveling)
8:27
Austin Reaves turnover (bad pass) (Jahvon Smith steals)
8:21
+3
Johnny Brown makes three point jump shot (Kamron Reaves assists)
14-25
7:51
+2
De'Vion Harmon makes two point finger roll layup
14-27
7:28
Kamron Reaves turnover (bad pass) (Alondes Williams steals)
7:15
De'Vion Harmon turnover (bad pass) (Kamron Reaves steals)
7:07
Alondes Williams shooting foul (Kamron Reaves draws the foul)
7:07
TV timeout
7:07
+1
Kamron Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-27
7:07
Kamron Reaves misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:07
Victor Iwuakor defensive rebound
6:46
+2
Austin Reaves makes two point pullup jump shot
15-29
6:17
De'Vion Harmon personal foul (MJ Randolph draws the foul)
6:17
+1
MJ Randolph makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-29
6:17
+1
MJ Randolph makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-29
5:48
De'Vion Harmon misses two point jump shot
5:46
Bryce Moragne defensive rebound
5:41
MJ Randolph misses two point layup
5:39
Bryce Moragne offensive rebound
5:32
+3
Johnny Brown makes three point jump shot (Kamron Reaves assists)
20-29
5:11
Alondes Williams turnover (bad pass) (Johnny Brown steals)
4:39
Jamir Williams misses two point jump shot
4:37
Bryce Moragne offensive rebound
4:33
+2
Bryce Moragne makes two point putback layup
22-29
4:21
+2
Austin Reaves makes two point driving layup
22-31
4:21
Bryce Moragne shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
4:21
+1
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 1
22-32
4:04
Kamron Reaves misses two point jump shot
4:02
Johnny Brown offensive rebound
3:56
Kamron Reaves misses three point jump shot
3:54
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
3:44
Kur Kuath misses two point layup
3:42
Johnny Brown defensive rebound
3:20
+2
MJ Randolph makes two point floating jump shot
24-32
3:02
Austin Reaves misses two point layup
3:00
Kamron Reaves defensive rebound
2:56
Kur Kuath blocks Bryce Moragne's two point jump shot
2:54
Umoja Gibson defensive rebound
2:42
+2
Kur Kuath makes two point alley-oop dunk (Austin Reaves assists)
24-34
2:20
MJ Randolph misses two point jump shot
2:18
Kur Kuath defensive rebound
2:08
+3
Austin Reaves makes three point pullup jump shot
24-37
1:48
Umoja Gibson shooting foul (Kamron Reaves draws the foul)
1:48
TV timeout
1:48
+1
MJ Randolph makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-37
1:48
MJ Randolph misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:48
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
1:30
Umoja Gibson misses two point jump shot
1:28
Kur Kuath offensive rebound
1:26
+2
Kur Kuath makes two point putback dunk
|
25-39
|
1:07
|
|
|
Jai Clark misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-40
|
0:59
|
|
+1
|
Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-41
|
0:31
|
|
+2
|
MJ Randolph makes two point layup (Bryce Moragne assists)
|
27-41
|
0:02
|
|
|
Kur Kuath misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Kamron Reaves defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|