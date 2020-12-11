|
20:00
|
|
|
Justus Rainwater vs. Nysier Brooks (Eagles gains possession)
|
|
19:55
|
|
+2
|
Eli Abaev makes two point layup (Luis Rolon assists)
|
2-0
|
19:36
|
|
|
Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
19:26
|
|
+3
|
Kameron McGusty makes three point jump shot (Nysier Brooks assists)
|
2-3
|
19:07
|
|
+3
|
Cyrus Largie makes three point jump shot (Luis Rolon assists)
|
5-3
|
18:35
|
|
|
Justus Rainwater shooting foul (Harlond Beverly draws the foul)
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:35
|
|
+1
|
Harlond Beverly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-4
|
18:16
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Catto makes two point jump shot
|
7-4
|
17:47
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks misses two point layup
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point dunk
|
7-6
|
17:16
|
|
|
Eli Abaev turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Wong steals)
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Eli Abaev personal foul
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty turnover (bad pass) (Luis Rolon steals)
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Caleb Catto turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Zach Anderson personal foul
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Eli Abaev defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Caleb Catto misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Caleb Catto defensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Zach Anderson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong defensive rebound
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Kameron McGusty turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Eli Abaev misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
|
|
15:42
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point alley-oop dunk (Kameron McGusty assists)
|
7-8
|
15:29
|
|
|
Eli Abaev turnover (lost ball) (Kameron McGusty steals)
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly turnover (bad pass) (Zach Anderson steals)
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong personal foul (Eli Abaev draws the foul)
|
|
14:48
|
|
+3
|
Eli Abaev makes three point jump shot (Luis Rolon assists)
|
10-8
|
14:19
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong misses three point floating jump shot
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Eli Abaev defensive rebound
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Zach Anderson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Deng Gak misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Caleb Catto misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Justus Rainwater personal foul
|
|
12:58
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Wong assists)
|
10-10
|
12:31
|
|
|
Caleb Catto misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Cyrus Largie shooting foul (Deng Gak draws the foul)
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Deng Gak misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:23
|
|
+1
|
Deng Gak makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-11
|
12:23
|
|
+1
|
Deng Gak makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-11
|
12:12
|
|
|
Franco Miller Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Wong steals)
|
|
12:12
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point dunk
|
10-13
|
11:46
|
|
|
Dakota Rivers misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Franco Miller Jr. personal foul
|
|
11:23
|
|
|
Rodney Miller Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
11:21
|
|
|
Rodney Miller Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Rodney Miller Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Franco Miller Jr. steals)
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Dom London misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Matt Cross defensive rebound
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Anthony Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Dom London defensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Anthony Walker blocks Eli Abaev's two point layup
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Luis Rolon offensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Matt Cross offensive rebound
|
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
Matt Cross makes two point hook shot
|
13-15
|
9:50
|
|
|
Franco Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point layup
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:28
|
|
|
Eli Abaev misses two point layup
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
Eli Abaev offensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Nysier Brooks shooting foul (Luis Rolon draws the foul)
|
|
9:12
|
|
+1
|
Luis Rolon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-15
|
9:12
|
|
|
Luis Rolon misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Eli Abaev offensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
+3
|
Dakota Rivers makes three point jump shot (Eli Abaev assists)
|
17-15
|
8:43
|
|
+2
|
Harlond Beverly makes two point floating jump shot
|
17-17
|
8:14
|
|
|
Eli Abaev misses two point layup
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Hurricanes defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
+2
|
Nysier Brooks makes two point layup
|
17-19
|
7:52
|
|
|
Dakota Rivers shooting foul (Nysier Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Nysier Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-20
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Nysier Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-20
|
7:38
|
|
|
Dakota Rivers misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Cyrus Largie offensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Luis Rolon turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Wong steals)
|
|
7:17
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
|
17-22
|
7:05
|
|
+3
|
Cyrus Largie makes three point jump shot (Luis Rolon assists)
|
20-22
|
6:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:32
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Catto makes three point jump shot (Luis Rolon assists)
|
23-22
|
5:56
|
|
|
Eli Abaev defensive rebound
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Dakota Rivers blocks Harlond Beverly's two point layup
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Eli Abaev defensive rebound
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Dakota Rivers misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Deng Gak misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:31
|
|
|
Hurricanes offensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Cyrus Largie personal foul (Nysier Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
5:26
|
|
+1
|
Nysier Brooks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
23-23
|
5:26
|
|
+1
|
Nysier Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-24
|
5:03
|
|
|
Franco Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Hurricanes defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Deng Gak offensive rebound
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Hurricanes gains possession)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Matt Cross turnover (bad pass) (Caleb Catto steals)
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Eli Abaev turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:08
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Walker makes two point layup
|
23-26
|
3:54
|
|
|
Caleb Catto turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Anthony Walker offensive foul
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Anthony Walker turnover
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Dom London misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Anthony Walker defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Wong makes two point layup
|
23-28
|
2:51
|
|
|
Deng Gak blocks Eli Abaev's two point layup
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Deng Gak defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Isaiah Wong turnover (lost ball) (Franco Miller Jr. steals)
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Anthony Walker shooting foul (Franco Miller Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Franco Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-28
|
2:18
|
|
+1
|
Franco Miller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-28
|
1:46
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Franco Miller Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Luis Rolon misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Willie Herenton misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Eagles defensive rebound
|
|
0:55
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Catto makes three point jump shot
|
28-28
|
0:24
|
|
|
Harlond Beverly misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Dakota Rivers defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Luis Rolon turnover (lost ball) (Harlond Beverly steals)
|