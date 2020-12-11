|
20:00
|
|
|
Tre Williams vs. Zach Edey (Sycamores gains possession)
|
|
19:39
|
|
+3
|
Cooper Neese makes three point jump shot (Jake Laravia assists)
|
3-0
|
19:18
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses two point hook shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Sycamores defensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
+2
|
Tre Williams makes two point layup
|
5-0
|
18:46
|
|
|
Tre Williams shooting foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|
|
18:46
|
|
+1
|
Zach Edey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-1
|
18:46
|
|
|
Zach Edey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Zach Edey blocks Jake Laravia's two point layup
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Boilermakers defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Brandon Newman turnover (bad pass) (Jake Laravia steals)
|
|
18:14
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Cooper Neese assists)
|
8-1
|
18:01
|
|
|
Tre Williams personal foul (Zach Edey draws the foul)
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Brandon Newman turnover (bad pass) (Julian Larry steals)
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Zach Edey defensive rebound
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Zach Edey offensive foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Zach Edey turnover
|
|
16:59
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key makes two point jump shot
|
10-1
|
16:59
|
|
|
Boilermakers 30 second timeout
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Jake Laravia steals)
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Ndongo Ndaw turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point tip shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Jake Laravia defensive rebound
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Tre Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:46
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
10-4
|
15:23
|
|
|
Jake Laravia turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point hook shot
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Ndongo Ndaw defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Ndongo Ndaw turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
Ndongo Ndaw personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
|
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Wheeler makes two point layup (Isaiah Thompson assists)
|
10-6
|
14:31
|
|
+2
|
Jake Laravia makes two point layup
|
12-6
|
14:20
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Sycamores defensive rebound
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
13:37
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point hook shot (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
12-8
|
13:19
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
Zach Edey makes two point turnaround jump shot (Brandon Newman assists)
|
12-10
|
12:48
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:46
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Ethan Morton turnover (bad pass) (Jake Laravia steals)
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Zach Edey blocks Cobie Barnes's two point layup
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Zach Edey offensive foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Zach Edey turnover
|
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
Cooper Neese makes two point pullup jump shot
|
14-10
|
11:49
|
|
|
Jake Laravia personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
|
|
11:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:40
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point reverse layup (Ethan Morton assists)
|
14-12
|
11:21
|
|
|
Trevion Williams blocks Cobie Barnes's two point layup
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Julian Larry offensive rebound
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler blocks Cobie Barnes's two point layup
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Cobie Barnes offensive rebound
|
|
11:14
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler shooting foul (Jake Laravia draws the foul)
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Jake Laravia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:19
|
|
+1
|
Jake Laravia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-12
|
10:53
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point jump shot (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
15-14
|
10:32
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. personal foul (Brandon Newman draws the foul)
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Trevion Williams turnover (carrying)
|
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Jake Laravia makes two point layup (Julian Larry assists)
|
17-14
|
9:34
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. offensive foul (Julian Larry draws the foul)
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. turnover
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Julian Larry offensive foul (Eric Hunter Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Julian Larry turnover
|
|
9:03
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point hook shot
|
17-16
|
8:52
|
|
|
Jake Laravia misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point dunk (Eric Hunter Jr. assists)
|
17-18
|
8:40
|
|
|
Sycamores 30 second timeout
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
+2
|
Mason Gillis makes two point layup (Trevion Williams assists)
|
17-20
|
7:46
|
|
|
Cooper Neese misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point hook shot (Brandon Newman assists)
|
17-22
|
7:06
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Tyreke Key misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point layup (Brandon Newman assists)
|
17-24
|
6:16
|
|
+2
|
Tyreke Key makes two point layup (Jake Laravia assists)
|
19-24
|
6:04
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson offensive rebound
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Jake Laravia blocks Isaiah Thompson's two point jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
Brandon Newman offensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
+3
|
Sasha Stefanovic makes three point jump shot (Mason Gillis assists)
|
19-27
|
5:34
|
|
|
Tyreke Key misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:32
|
|
|
Cam Bacote offensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
+3
|
Tobias Howard Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tyreke Key assists)
|
22-27
|
5:04
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
4:57
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses two point tip shot
|
|
4:56
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point putback layup
|
22-29
|
4:34
|
|
|
Jake Laravia misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Mason Gillis defensive rebound
|
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point hook shot (Sasha Stefanovic assists)
|
22-31
|
4:00
|
|
+2
|
Cam Bacote makes two point layup (Jake Laravia assists)
|
24-31
|
4:00
|
|
|
Mason Gillis shooting foul (Cam Bacote draws the foul)
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Cam Bacote misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Trevion Williams defensive rebound
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Tyreke Key misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Trevion Williams offensive rebound
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Eric Hunter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Tyreke Key defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Jake Laravia misses two point layup
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Julian Larry misses two point layup
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
+2
|
Eric Hunter Jr. makes two point layup
|
24-33
|
1:44
|
|
|
Randy Miller Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Jake Laravia offensive rebound
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Jake Laravia misses two point tip shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Boilermakers defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
|
Ethan Morton turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Neese steals)
|
|
1:28
|
|
|
Aaron Wheeler shooting foul (Cooper Neese draws the foul)
|
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-33
|
1:28
|
|
+1
|
Cooper Neese makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-33
|
1:13
|
|
+2
|
Trevion Williams makes two point dunk (Ethan Morton assists)
|
26-35
|
0:49
|
|
+3
|
Tyreke Key makes three point jump shot (Julian Larry assists)
|
29-35
|
0:27
|
|
|
Boilermakers 30 second timeout
|
|
0:19
|
|
+3
|
Eric Hunter Jr. makes three point step back jump shot
|
29-38
|
0:19
|
|
|
Ndongo Ndaw personal foul (Trevion Williams draws the foul)
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Trevion Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Tobias Howard Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Tobias Howard Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Sasha Stefanovic defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|