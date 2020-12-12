LSALLE
DREXEL

1st Half
LSALLE
Explorers
32
DREXEL
Dragons
23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jared Kimbrough vs. James Butler (David Beatty gains possession)  
19:45   David Beatty misses two point jump shot  
19:43   James Butler defensive rebound  
19:14   Mate Okros misses two point jump shot  
19:12   Explorers defensive rebound  
19:12   Mate Okros personal foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)  
18:50   Jack Clark turnover (out of bounds)  
18:19   Zach Walton misses three point jump shot  
18:17   T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound  
18:01 +2 T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup 0-2
17:51 +2 David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot 2-2
17:17   James Butler misses two point jump shot  
17:15   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
17:09 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists) 4-2
16:53   Dragons 30 second timeout  
16:31   Dragons turnover (shot clock violation)  
16:12   Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Mate Okros steals)  
15:50 +2 James Butler makes two point layup (Zach Walton assists) 4-4
15:31   Jhamir Brickus misses two point pullup jump shot  
15:29   Mate Okros defensive rebound  
15:15   Camren Wynter misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
15:13   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
15:13   Jared Kimbrough offensive foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
15:13   Jared Kimbrough turnover  
15:13   TV timeout  
14:57   Sherif Kenney personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
14:45   Zach Walton misses two point jump shot  
14:43   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
14:37 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup 6-4
14:08   Tegra Izay personal foul (Tim Perry Jr. draws the foul)  
14:05   Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot  
14:03   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
13:55   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
13:53   Mate Okros defensive rebound  
13:40   T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point layup  
13:38   T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound  
13:08   T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point putback layup  
13:08   Ayinde Hikim defensive rebound  
13:08   Ayinde Hikim misses two point jump shot  
13:06   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
13:01 +2 Christian Ray makes two point tip shot 8-4
12:48   Anwar Gill shooting foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
12:48 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-5
12:48 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-6
12:25 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point floating jump shot (Christian Ray assists) 10-6
12:12   Mate Okros misses three point jump shot  
12:10   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
11:44   Ayinde Hikim turnover (out of bounds)  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:19   Matey Juric misses three point jump shot  
11:17   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
11:00 +2 Sherif Kenney makes two point driving layup 12-6
10:43   Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot  
10:41   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
10:30   Jhamir Brickus turnover (traveling)  
10:09   Amari Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
9:41 +3 Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 15-6
9:22   Christian Ray shooting foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)  
9:22   Matey Juric misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:22 +1 Matey Juric makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-7
9:04   James Butler blocks Scott Spencer's two point layup  
9:02   Scott Spencer offensive rebound  
8:53 +3 David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Scott Spencer assists) 18-7
8:36   Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:34   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
8:28   Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Camren Wynter steals)  
8:21   Camren Wynter misses two point driving layup  
8:19   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
7:54   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
7:52   James Butler defensive rebound  
7:45   Zach Walton misses three point jump shot  
7:43   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
7:23   Jack Clark misses two point reverse layup  
7:21   Matey Juric defensive rebound  
7:14   Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot  
7:12   James Butler offensive rebound  
7:05   James Butler turnover (bad pass)  
7:05   TV timeout  
6:47 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point layup 20-7
6:47   Xavier Bell shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
6:47 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 1 21-7
6:16   Dragons turnover (shot clock violation)  
6:02 +3 Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Scott Spencer assists) 24-7
5:54   Jared Kimbrough shooting foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)  
5:54   T.J. Bickerstaff misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
5:54 +1 T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-8
5:41   David Beatty turnover (traveling)  
5:16   Sherif Kenney blocks T.J. Bickerstaff's two point layup  
5:14   Dragons offensive rebound  
5:14   Camren Wynter misses two point driving layup  
5:12   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
5:04   Sherif Kenney misses two point layup  
5:02   Jack Clark offensive rebound  
5:02 +2 Jack Clark makes two point putback dunk 26-8
5:02   Dragons 30 second timeout  
5:02   David Beatty personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
5:02 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-9
5:02 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-10
4:42   Sherif Kenney misses two point jump shot  
4:40   Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound  
4:32 +2 James Butler makes two point hook shot (Mate Okros assists) 26-12
4:12 +2 David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot 28-12
3:55   Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:51   Camren Wynter offensive rebound  
3:51   TV timeout  
3:46   Camren Wynter turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
3:37 +2 Jack Clark makes two point driving dunk (Jhamir Brickus assists) 30-12
3:11   Lamar Oden Jr. misses two point layup  
3:09   Tegra Izay defensive rebound  
2:44   Tegra Izay turnover (traveling)  
2:33 +2 Camren Wynter makes two point layup 30-14
2:08   Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot  
2:06   Matey Juric defensive rebound  
1:45 +2 James Butler makes two point jump shot (Mate Okros assists) 30-16
1:30 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point step back jump shot 32-16
1:16 +2 Camren Wynter makes two point jump shot 32-18
1:16   Ayinde Hikim shooting foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
1:16 +1 Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 1 32-19
1:14   Jhamir Brickus turnover (out of bounds)  
1:10   Zach Walton misses two point layup  
1:08   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
1:00   Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot  
0:58   Zach Walton defensive rebound  
0:55   Matey Juric turnover (out of bounds)  
0:46   Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot  
0:44   Camren Wynter defensive rebound  
0:36   Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot  
0:34   Mate Okros offensive rebound  
0:25 +3 Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (James Butler assists) 32-22
0:18   Explorers 30 second timeout  
0:10   Xavier Bell personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
0:04   Sherif Kenney turnover (lost ball) (Matey Juric steals)  
0:02   Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Zach Walton draws the foul)  
0:02 +1 Zach Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-23
0:02   Zach Walton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:02   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
LSALLE
Explorers
26
DREXEL
Dragons
25

Time Team Play Score
19:33   Mate Okros turnover (bad pass) (Jack Clark steals)  
19:25   Jack Clark turnover (bad pass) (Zach Walton steals)  
19:14   Mate Okros misses three point jump shot  
19:12   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
19:01 +2 Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (David Beatty assists) 34-23
18:31   James Butler misses two point jump shot  
18:29   Zach Walton offensive rebound  
18:29   Dragons turnover (shot clock violation)  
18:11   Scott Spencer misses two point step back jump shot  
18:09   James Butler defensive rebound  
17:46 +2 T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup (Mate Okros assists) 34-25
17:22   Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass) (Zach Walton steals)  
17:12   Camren Wynter misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
17:10   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
17:01 +2 David Beatty makes two point driving layup (Jhamir Brickus assists) 36-25
16:39 +2 Zach Walton makes two point reverse layup (James Butler assists) 36-27
16:09   David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot  
16:07   James Butler defensive rebound  
16:00 +3 Zach Walton makes three point jump shot (Mate Okros assists) 36-30
15:34   Jack Clark turnover (lost ball)  
15:32   TV timeout  
15:15 +2 Camren Wynter makes two point layup 36-32
14:52 +2 Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup (Christian Ray assists) 38-32
14:21 +2 Zach Walton makes two point turnaround jump shot 38-34
13:57   Anwar Gill misses two point driving layup  
13:55   Christian Ray offensive rebound  
13:50 +2 Christian Ray makes two point putback layup 40-34
13:38 +3 Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Zach Walton assists) 40-37
13:14   Camren Wynter personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
13:14   Ayinde Hikim misses two point jump shot  
13:12   Camren Wynter defensive rebound  
13:12 +2 James Butler makes two point hook shot 40-39
12:28   Christian Ray turnover (bad pass)  
12:00   Jared Kimbrough blocks Lamar Oden Jr.'s two point jump shot  
11:58   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
11:50   Ayinde Hikim misses two point jump shot  
11:48   James Butler defensive rebound  
11:44   Anwar Gill personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:39   Tim Perry Jr. offensive foul (Scott Spencer draws the foul)  
11:39   Tim Perry Jr. turnover  
11:23   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
11:23   Anwar Gill offensive rebound  
11:23   Anwar Gill misses two point putback layup  
11:21   Jack Clark offensive rebound  
11:15   Jack Clark misses two point jump shot  
11:13   Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound  
10:49   Matey Juric misses three point jump shot  
10:47   Jack Clark defensive rebound  
10:38 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup 42-39
10:10   Jared Kimbrough blocks Mate Okros's two point layup  
10:08   Tim Perry Jr. offensive rebound  
9:56 +2 Tim Perry Jr. makes two point putback layup 42-41
9:43   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
9:41   Tim Perry Jr. defensive rebound  
9:38   Tim Perry Jr. turnover (out of bounds)  
9:25   Ayinde Hikim turnover (bad pass) (Camren Wynter steals)  
9:21   Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)  
9:07   Mate Okros turnover (lost ball)  
8:52   Scott Spencer turnover (back court violation)  
8:42   Mate Okros misses three point jump shot  
8:40   Explorers defensive rebound  
8:21 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists) 45-41
7:45   Dragons turnover (shot clock violation)  
7:45   TV timeout  
7:27 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists) 48-41
7:02 +2 Camren Wynter makes two point pullup jump shot 48-43
6:41   Anwar Gill misses two point hook shot  
6:39   James Butler defensive rebound  
6:25 +2 Zach Walton makes two point driving layup (Camren Wynter assists) 48-45
6:04 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup (Jhamir Brickus assists) 50-45
5:55   Mate Okros turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
5:40   Jhamir Brickus misses three point step back jump shot  
5:38   James Butler defensive rebound  
5:28 +2 Camren Wynter makes two point driving layup 50-47
5:05   Jared Kimbrough misses two point hook shot  
5:03   Camren Wynter defensive rebound  
4:54   T.J. Bickerstaff offensive foul (David Beatty draws the foul)  
4:54   T.J. Bickerstaff turnover  
4:34   Jack Clark misses three point jump shot  
4:32   T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound  
4:11   Mate Okros misses three point jump shot  
4:09   Ayinde Hikim defensive rebound  
4:05   Camren Wynter personal foul (Ayinde Hikim draws the foul)  
4:02   James Butler personal foul (Ayinde Hikim draws the foul)  
4:00   Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot  
3:58   Zach Walton defensive rebound  
3:46   James Butler turnover (traveling)  
