LSALLE
DREXEL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jared Kimbrough vs. James Butler (David Beatty gains possession)
|19:45
|
|David Beatty misses two point jump shot
|19:43
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|19:14
|
|Mate Okros misses two point jump shot
|19:12
|
|Explorers defensive rebound
|19:12
|
|Mate Okros personal foul (Jared Kimbrough draws the foul)
|18:50
|
|Jack Clark turnover (out of bounds)
|18:19
|
|Zach Walton misses three point jump shot
|18:17
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound
|18:01
|
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup
|0-2
|17:51
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot
|2-2
|17:17
|
|James Butler misses two point jump shot
|17:15
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|17:09
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|4-2
|16:53
|
|Dragons 30 second timeout
|16:31
|
|Dragons turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:12
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Mate Okros steals)
|15:50
|
|+2
|James Butler makes two point layup (Zach Walton assists)
|4-4
|15:31
|
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point pullup jump shot
|15:29
|
|Mate Okros defensive rebound
|15:15
|
|Camren Wynter misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|15:13
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|15:13
|
|Jared Kimbrough offensive foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|15:13
|
|Jared Kimbrough turnover
|15:13
|
|TV timeout
|14:57
|
|Sherif Kenney personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|14:45
|
|Zach Walton misses two point jump shot
|14:43
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|14:37
|
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup
|6-4
|14:08
|
|Tegra Izay personal foul (Tim Perry Jr. draws the foul)
|14:05
|
|Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot
|14:03
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|13:55
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|13:53
|
|Mate Okros defensive rebound
|13:40
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point layup
|13:38
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff offensive rebound
|13:08
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses two point putback layup
|13:08
|
|Ayinde Hikim defensive rebound
|13:08
|
|Ayinde Hikim misses two point jump shot
|13:06
|
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|13:01
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point tip shot
|8-4
|12:48
|
|Anwar Gill shooting foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|12:48
|
|+1
|Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-5
|12:48
|
|+1
|Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-6
|12:25
|
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point floating jump shot (Christian Ray assists)
|10-6
|12:12
|
|Mate Okros misses three point jump shot
|12:10
|
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|11:44
|
|Ayinde Hikim turnover (out of bounds)
|11:44
|
|TV timeout
|11:19
|
|Matey Juric misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|11:00
|
|+2
|Sherif Kenney makes two point driving layup
|12-6
|10:43
|
|Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot
|10:41
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|10:30
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (traveling)
|10:09
|
|Amari Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|9:41
|
|+3
|Scott Spencer makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|15-6
|9:22
|
|Christian Ray shooting foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)
|9:22
|
|Matey Juric misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:22
|
|+1
|Matey Juric makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-7
|9:04
|
|James Butler blocks Scott Spencer's two point layup
|9:02
|
|Scott Spencer offensive rebound
|8:53
|
|+3
|David Beatty makes three point jump shot (Scott Spencer assists)
|18-7
|8:36
|
|Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|8:28
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (lost ball) (Camren Wynter steals)
|8:21
|
|Camren Wynter misses two point driving layup
|8:19
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|7:54
|
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|7:52
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|7:45
|
|Zach Walton misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|7:23
|
|Jack Clark misses two point reverse layup
|7:21
|
|Matey Juric defensive rebound
|7:14
|
|Camren Wynter misses two point jump shot
|7:12
|
|James Butler offensive rebound
|7:05
|
|James Butler turnover (bad pass)
|7:05
|
|TV timeout
|6:47
|
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point layup
|20-7
|6:47
|
|Xavier Bell shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|6:47
|
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|21-7
|6:16
|
|Dragons turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:02
|
|+3
|Jack Clark makes three point jump shot (Scott Spencer assists)
|24-7
|5:54
|
|Jared Kimbrough shooting foul (T.J. Bickerstaff draws the foul)
|5:54
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:54
|
|+1
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-8
|5:41
|
|David Beatty turnover (traveling)
|5:16
|
|Sherif Kenney blocks T.J. Bickerstaff's two point layup
|5:14
|
|Dragons offensive rebound
|5:14
|
|Camren Wynter misses two point driving layup
|5:12
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|5:04
|
|Sherif Kenney misses two point layup
|5:02
|
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|5:02
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point putback dunk
|26-8
|5:02
|
|Dragons 30 second timeout
|5:02
|
|David Beatty personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|5:02
|
|+1
|Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-9
|5:02
|
|+1
|Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-10
|4:42
|
|Sherif Kenney misses two point jump shot
|4:40
|
|Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound
|4:32
|
|+2
|James Butler makes two point hook shot (Mate Okros assists)
|26-12
|4:12
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point pullup jump shot
|28-12
|3:55
|
|Lamar Oden Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:51
|
|Camren Wynter offensive rebound
|3:51
|
|TV timeout
|3:46
|
|Camren Wynter turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|3:37
|
|+2
|Jack Clark makes two point driving dunk (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|30-12
|3:11
|
|Lamar Oden Jr. misses two point layup
|3:09
|
|Tegra Izay defensive rebound
|2:44
|
|Tegra Izay turnover (traveling)
|2:33
|
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point layup
|30-14
|2:08
|
|Sherif Kenney misses three point jump shot
|2:06
|
|Matey Juric defensive rebound
|1:45
|
|+2
|James Butler makes two point jump shot (Mate Okros assists)
|30-16
|1:30
|
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point step back jump shot
|32-16
|1:16
|
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point jump shot
|32-18
|1:16
|
|Ayinde Hikim shooting foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|1:16
|
|+1
|Camren Wynter makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|32-19
|1:14
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (out of bounds)
|1:10
|
|Zach Walton misses two point layup
|1:08
|
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|1:00
|
|Scott Spencer misses three point jump shot
|0:58
|
|Zach Walton defensive rebound
|0:55
|
|Matey Juric turnover (out of bounds)
|0:46
|
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|0:44
|
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|0:36
|
|Camren Wynter misses three point jump shot
|0:34
|
|Mate Okros offensive rebound
|0:25
|
|+3
|Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (James Butler assists)
|32-22
|0:18
|
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:10
|
|Xavier Bell personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|0:04
|
|Sherif Kenney turnover (lost ball) (Matey Juric steals)
|0:02
|
|Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Zach Walton draws the foul)
|0:02
|
|+1
|Zach Walton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-23
|0:02
|
|Zach Walton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:02
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:33
|
|Mate Okros turnover (bad pass) (Jack Clark steals)
|19:25
|
|Jack Clark turnover (bad pass) (Zach Walton steals)
|19:14
|
|Mate Okros misses three point jump shot
|19:12
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|19:01
|
|+2
|Jared Kimbrough makes two point layup (David Beatty assists)
|34-23
|18:31
|
|James Butler misses two point jump shot
|18:29
|
|Zach Walton offensive rebound
|18:29
|
|Dragons turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:11
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point step back jump shot
|18:09
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|17:46
|
|+2
|T.J. Bickerstaff makes two point layup (Mate Okros assists)
|34-25
|17:22
|
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass) (Zach Walton steals)
|17:12
|
|Camren Wynter misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|17:10
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|17:01
|
|+2
|David Beatty makes two point driving layup (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|36-25
|16:39
|
|+2
|Zach Walton makes two point reverse layup (James Butler assists)
|36-27
|16:09
|
|David Beatty misses two point pullup jump shot
|16:07
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|16:00
|
|+3
|Zach Walton makes three point jump shot (Mate Okros assists)
|36-30
|15:34
|
|Jack Clark turnover (lost ball)
|15:32
|
|TV timeout
|15:15
|
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point layup
|36-32
|14:52
|
|+2
|Ayinde Hikim makes two point layup (Christian Ray assists)
|38-32
|14:21
|
|+2
|Zach Walton makes two point turnaround jump shot
|38-34
|13:57
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point driving layup
|13:55
|
|Christian Ray offensive rebound
|13:50
|
|+2
|Christian Ray makes two point putback layup
|40-34
|13:38
|
|+3
|Mate Okros makes three point jump shot (Zach Walton assists)
|40-37
|13:14
|
|Camren Wynter personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|13:14
|
|Ayinde Hikim misses two point jump shot
|13:12
|
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|13:12
|
|+2
|James Butler makes two point hook shot
|40-39
|12:28
|
|Christian Ray turnover (bad pass)
|12:00
|
|Jared Kimbrough blocks Lamar Oden Jr.'s two point jump shot
|11:58
|
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|11:50
|
|Ayinde Hikim misses two point jump shot
|11:48
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|11:44
|
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Camren Wynter draws the foul)
|11:44
|
|TV timeout
|11:39
|
|Tim Perry Jr. offensive foul (Scott Spencer draws the foul)
|11:39
|
|Tim Perry Jr. turnover
|11:23
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|11:23
|
|Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|11:23
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point putback layup
|11:21
|
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|11:15
|
|Jack Clark misses two point jump shot
|11:13
|
|Lamar Oden Jr. defensive rebound
|10:49
|
|Matey Juric misses three point jump shot
|10:47
|
|Jack Clark defensive rebound
|10:38
|
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup
|42-39
|10:10
|
|Jared Kimbrough blocks Mate Okros's two point layup
|10:08
|
|Tim Perry Jr. offensive rebound
|9:56
|
|+2
|Tim Perry Jr. makes two point putback layup
|42-41
|9:43
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|9:41
|
|Tim Perry Jr. defensive rebound
|9:38
|
|Tim Perry Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|9:25
|
|Ayinde Hikim turnover (bad pass) (Camren Wynter steals)
|9:21
|
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Matey Juric draws the foul)
|9:07
|
|Mate Okros turnover (lost ball)
|8:52
|
|Scott Spencer turnover (back court violation)
|8:42
|
|Mate Okros misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|
|Explorers defensive rebound
|8:21
|
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists)
|45-41
|7:45
|
|Dragons turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:45
|
|TV timeout
|7:27
|
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (David Beatty assists)
|48-41
|7:02
|
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point pullup jump shot
|48-43
|6:41
|
|Anwar Gill misses two point hook shot
|6:39
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|6:25
|
|+2
|Zach Walton makes two point driving layup (Camren Wynter assists)
|48-45
|6:04
|
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|50-45
|5:55
|
|Mate Okros turnover (bad pass) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|5:40
|
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point step back jump shot
|5:38
|
|James Butler defensive rebound
|5:28
|
|+2
|Camren Wynter makes two point driving layup
|50-47
|5:05
|
|Jared Kimbrough misses two point hook shot
|5:03
|
|Camren Wynter defensive rebound
|4:54
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff offensive foul (David Beatty draws the foul)
|4:54
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff turnover
|4:34
|
|Jack Clark misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|
|T.J. Bickerstaff defensive rebound
|4:11
|
|Mate Okros misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|
|Ayinde Hikim defensive rebound
|4:05
|
|Camren Wynter personal foul (Ayinde Hikim draws the foul)
|4:02
|
|James Butler personal foul (Ayinde Hikim draws the foul)
|4:00
|
|Scott Spencer misses two point jump shot
|3:58
|
|Zach Walton defensive rebound
|3:46
|
|James Butler turnover (traveling)
|3:46
|