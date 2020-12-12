WYO
UTVALL

1st Half
WYO
Cowboys
48
UTVALL
Wolverines
41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Hunter Thompson vs. Evan Cole (Cowboys gains possession)  
19:46   Marcus Williams misses two point step back jump shot  
19:44   Evan Cole defensive rebound  
19:23   Evan Cole misses three point jump shot  
19:21   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
19:17 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup 0-2
19:17   Marcus Williams shooting foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)  
19:17 +1 Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-3
19:01 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point hook shot 2-3
18:44   Le'Tre Darthard turnover (out of bounds)  
18:28   Kenny Foster misses three point jump shot  
18:26   Jordan Brinson defensive rebound  
18:03 +3 Jordan Brinson makes three point jump shot (Trey Woodbury assists) 2-6
17:50 +3 Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot 5-6
17:27   Jordan Brinson misses two point layup  
17:25   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
17:23 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup 5-8
17:19   Jordan Brinson personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
17:12   Hunter Maldonado misses two point reverse layup  
17:10   Evan Cole defensive rebound  
17:02   Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball) (Hunter Maldonado steals)  
16:55   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
16:53   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound  
16:55   Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)  
16:46 +2 Evan Cole makes two point layup (Jordan Brinson assists) 5-10
16:46   Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (Evan Cole draws the foul)  
16:46   Evan Cole misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:46   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
16:43   Fardaws Aimaq turnover (traveling)  
16:24 +3 Hunter Maldonado makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 8-10
15:55   Jordan Brinson turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Maldonado steals)  
15:52   Evan Cole shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-10
15:52   Hunter Maldonado misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:52   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound  
15:39 +2 Evan Cole makes two point layup (Trey Woodbury assists) 9-12
15:26 +3 Marcus Williams makes three point jump shot 12-12
15:04   Kenny Foster personal foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)  
14:50 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point driving layup 12-14
14:33 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point driving layup 14-14
14:14 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point dunk (Le'Tre Darthard assists) 14-16
14:00 +3 Xavier Dusell makes three point jump shot (Kenny Foster assists) 17-16
13:42 +2 Evan Cole makes two point layup (Trey Woodbury assists) 17-18
13:42   Hunter Maldonado shooting foul (Evan Cole draws the foul)  
13:42 +1 Evan Cole makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-19
13:35   Asa McCord personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
13:28   Xavier Dusell turnover (lost ball) (Trey Woodbury steals)  
13:19   Drake Jeffries blocks Trey Woodbury's two point layup  
13:17   Trey Woodbury offensive rebound  
13:14   Blaze Nield misses three point jump shot  
13:12   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
13:06   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
13:04   Asa McCord defensive rebound  
12:58   Blaze Nield turnover (bad pass) (Drake Jeffries steals)  
12:40   Hunter Maldonado misses two point hook shot  
12:38   Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound  
12:36 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 20-19
12:24   Drake Jeffries personal foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)  
12:17   Jordan Brinson misses two point layup  
12:15   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
12:04 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 22-19
11:44   Xavier Dusell personal foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44 +1 Trey Woodbury makes regular free throw 1 of 1 22-20
11:44 +1 Trey Woodbury makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-21
11:27   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
11:25   Trey Woodbury defensive rebound  
10:59   Jaden McClanahan misses three point jump shot  
10:57   Cowboys defensive rebound  
10:31   Marcus Williams misses two point hook shot  
10:29   Blaze Nield defensive rebound  
10:13   Evan Cole misses two point jump shot  
10:11   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
10:00 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 24-21
10:00   Tim Fuller shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
10:01 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-21
9:50   Colby Leifson misses three point jump shot  
9:48   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
9:40   Tim Fuller blocks Marcus Williams's two point layup  
9:38   Evan Cole defensive rebound  
9:31   Evan Cole offensive foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
9:31   Evan Cole turnover  
9:19 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point driving layup 27-21
9:01   Colby Leifson misses three point jump shot  
8:59   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
8:58   Hunter Thompson personal foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)  
8:58 +1 Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 1 of 1 27-22
8:58 +1 Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-23
8:38   Kenny Foster turnover (traveling)  
8:10 +3 Blaze Nield makes three point jump shot (Jordan Brinson assists) 27-26
7:53 +3 Kenny Foster makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 30-26
7:37   Jaden McClanahan misses two point layup  
7:35   Eoin Nelson defensive rebound  
7:35   TV timeout  
7:23   Fardaws Aimaq blocks Hunter Maldonado's two point layup  
7:21   Eoin Nelson offensive rebound  
7:16   Eoin Nelson turnover (3-second violation)  
6:56   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup  
6:54   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
6:45 +2 Eoin Nelson makes two point layup (Marcus Williams assists) 32-26
6:28 +2 Jordan Brinson makes two point driving layup (Blaze Nield assists) 32-28
6:10 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point turnaround jump shot 34-28
5:40 +3 Jordan Brinson makes three point jump shot (Blaze Nield assists) 34-31
5:20   Jaden McClanahan shooting foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
5:19   Marcus Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 3  
5:19 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 3 35-31
5:19 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 3 of 3 36-31
5:05   Trey Woodbury misses two point jump shot  
5:03   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
4:56   Hunter Maldonado offensive foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)  
4:56   Hunter Maldonado turnover  
4:43   Jordan Brinson misses three point jump shot  
4:41   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
4:37   Trey Woodbury misses two point layup  
4:35   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
4:33 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point dunk 36-33
4:19   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
4:17   Trey Woodbury defensive rebound  
4:12 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup (Trey Woodbury assists) 36-35
4:04   Cowboys 30 second timeout  
4:04   TV timeout  
3:56   Blaze Nield personal foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
3:56 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1 37-35
3:56 +1 Marcus Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-35
3:40 +2 Jordan Brinson makes two point floating jump shot (Blaze Nield assists) 38-37
3:16   Marcus Williams misses two point layup  
3:14   Kenny Foster offensive rebound  
3:08   Kenny Foster misses two point layup  
3:06   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound  
2:57   Trey Woodbury misses two point layup  
2:55   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
2:55   Marcus Williams offensive foul (Jordan Brinson draws the foul)  
2:55   Marcus Williams turnover  
2:39 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point hook shot (Jordan Brinson assists) 38-39
2:25 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists) 41-39
2:06   Xavier Dusell shooting foul (Trey Woodbury draws the foul)  
2:06   Trey Woodbury misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:06 +1 Trey Woodbury makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-40
1:51   Fardaws Aimaq shooting foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)  
1:51 +1 Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-40
1:51 +1 Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-40
1:37   Hunter Thompson personal foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)  
1:37   Fardaws Aimaq misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:37   Fardaws Aimaq misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:37   Eoin Nelson defensive rebound  
1:18   Kenny Foster turnover (traveling)  
1:01   Kwane Marble II shooting foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)  
1:01   Fardaws Aimaq misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:01 +1 Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-41
0:46 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Kwane Marble II assists) 46-41
0:20   Jordan Brinson misses three point jump shot  
0:18   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
0:02   Fardaws Aimaq blocks Xavier Dusell's two point layup  
0:00   Cowboys offensive rebound  
0:00 +2 Eoin Nelson makes two point tip shot (Kwane Marble II assists) 48-41
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
WYO
Cowboys
45
UTVALL
Wolverines
47

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point turnaround jump shot  
19:48   Cowboys defensive rebound  
19:36   Jordan Brinson personal foul (Hunter Thompson draws the foul)  
19:30   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
19:28   Evan Cole defensive rebound  
19:28   Kenny Foster personal foul (Evan Cole draws the foul)  
19:16   Jordan Brinson misses two point layup  
19:14   Jordan Brinson offensive rebound  
19:09   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point hook shot  
19:07   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
18:58 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup 50-41
18:48   Jeremiah Oden personal foul (Evan Cole draws the foul)  
18:47   Marcus Williams personal foul (Jordan Brinson draws the foul)  
18:32 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point pullup jump shot (Fardaws Aimaq assists) 50-43
18:18   Hunter Maldonado turnover (traveling)  
18:02   Trey Woodbury misses two point step back jump shot  
18:00   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
17:47   Hunter Maldonado misses two point layup  
17:45   Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound  
17:45   Jordan Brinson blocks Hunter Maldonado's two point layup  
17:43   Jordan Brinson defensive rebound  
17:23 +2 Jordan Brinson makes two point floating jump shot (Fardaws Aimaq assists) 50-45
17:08   Le'Tre Darthard personal foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)  
17:02   Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass) (Le'Tre Darthard steals)  
16:54 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point jump shot (Le'Tre Darthard assists) 50-47
16:39 +3 Hunter Thompson makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 53-47
16:18   Trey Woodbury misses two point jump shot  
16:16   Kenny Foster defensive rebound  
16:08   Hunter Maldonado misses three point jump shot  
16:06   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound  
15:49   Evan Cole turnover (bad pass) (Drake Jeffries steals)  
15:40   Le'Tre Darthard shooting foul (Kenny Foster draws the foul)  
15:40   TV timeout  
15:40 +1 Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-47
15:40 +1 Kenny Foster makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-47
15:24   Hunter Thompson personal foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)  
15:11   Eoin Nelson shooting foul (Fardaws Aimaq draws the foul)  
15:11 +1 Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-48
15:11 +1 Fardaws Aimaq makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-49
14:57 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point hook shot 57-49
14:36 +3 Trey Woodbury makes three point jump shot (Jordan Brinson assists) 57-52
14:20   Evan Cole personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
14:13   Drake Jeffries misses two point jump shot  
14:11   Le'Tre Darthard defensive rebound  
14:00   Trey Woodbury turnover (bad pass)  
13:41   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
13:39   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound