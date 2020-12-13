LOYCHI
ILLCHI
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Cameron Krutwig vs. Rayquawndis Mitchell (Braden Norris gains possession)
|19:24
|
|+3
|Zion Griffin makes three point jump shot (Maurice Commander assists)
|2-3
|19:05
|
|Braden Norris offensive foul
|19:05
|
|Braden Norris turnover
|18:44
|
|Braelen Bridges turnover (traveling)
|18:30
|
|+2
|Aher Uguak makes two point layup
|4-3
|17:56
|
|Michael Diggins misses two point jump shot
|17:54
|
|Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|17:39
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|17:14
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|17:05
|
|+3
|Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|7-3
|16:34
|
|Flames turnover (shot clock violation)
|16:16
|
|Tate Hall misses three point jump shot
|16:14
|
|Michael Diggins defensive rebound
|16:07
|
|Michael Diggins misses two point layup
|16:05
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|16:02
|
|Lucas Williamson turnover (bad pass)
|15:47
|
|Rayquawndis Mitchell turnover (bad pass)
|15:47
|
|TV timeout
|15:36
|
|Braelen Bridges shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|15:36
|
|Tate Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:36
|
|Tate Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:36
|
|Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|15:27
|
|Keith Clemons misses two point jump shot
|15:25
|
|Michael Diggins defensive rebound
|15:20
|
|Teyvion Kirk misses two point jump shot
|15:18
|
|Rob Howard offensive rebound
|15:12
|
|+2
|Teyvion Kirk makes two point jump shot (Rob Howard assists)
|7-5
|14:56
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|9-5
|14:47
|
|Teyvion Kirk misses three point jump shot
|14:40
|
|Rob Howard personal foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|14:09
|
|Teyvion Kirk offensive foul
|13:49
|
|Aher Uguak misses two point layup
|13:20
|
|Keith Clemons misses two point jump shot
|13:14
|
|Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|13:12
|
|Aher Uguak offensive rebound
|12:57
|
|+2
|Tom Welch makes two point layup (Aher Uguak assists)
|13-8
|12:40
|
|Rob Howard misses two point jump shot
|12:38
|
|Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|12:21
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup
|15-8
|12:20
|
|+1
|Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-8
|12:10
|
|Tom Welch personal foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)
|12:04
|
|Jamie Ahale misses three point jump shot
|12:02
|
|Tom Welch defensive rebound
|11:54
|
|+3
|Tom Welch makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|19-8
|11:31
|
|+2
|Michael Diggins makes two point layup (Braelen Bridges assists)
|19-10
|11:12
|
|Zion Griffin personal foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|11:12
|
|TV timeout
|11:03
|
|Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot
|11:01
|
|Michael Diggins defensive rebound
|10:52
|
|+2
|Michael Diggins makes two point layup
|19-12
|10:52
|
|Cooper Kaifes shooting foul (Michael Diggins draws the foul)
|10:52
|
|Michael Diggins misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:52
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|10:39
|
|Teyvion Kirk personal foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|10:24
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|21-12
|10:06
|
|Cameron Krutwig personal foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)
|9:51
|
|+2
|Rayquawndis Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Michael Diggins assists)
|21-14
|9:33
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot
|23-14
|9:14
|
|+2
|Teyvion Kirk makes two point layup (Michael Diggins assists)
|23-16
|8:57
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|8:55
|
|Aher Uguak offensive rebound
|8:44
|
|Baylor Hebb turnover (traveling)
|8:22
|
|+3
|Michael Diggins makes three point jump shot (Braelen Bridges assists)
|23-19
|8:00
|
|Michael Diggins blocks Lucas Williamson's two point layup
|7:58
|
|Zion Griffin defensive rebound
|7:52
|
|+3
|Zion Griffin makes three point jump shot (Michael Diggins assists)
|23-22
|7:20
|
|Rayquawndis Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|7:51
|
|TV timeout
|7:36
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists)
|25-22
|7:20
|
|Rayquawndis Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|7:18
|
|Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|7:03
|
|Michael Diggins blocks Tate Hall's two point layup
|7:01
|
|Maurice Commander defensive rebound
|6:40
|
|+2
|Michael Diggins makes two point jump shot
|25-24
|6:13
|
|Braden Norris turnover (traveling)
|5:47
|
|Teyvion Kirk misses two point jump shot
|5:45
|
|Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound
|5:38
|
|Braelen Bridges personal foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|5:38
|
|+1
|Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-24
|5:38
|
|+1
|Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-24
|5:14
|
|+2
|Teyvion Kirk makes two point jump shot (Zion Griffin assists)
|27-26
|4:58
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|29-26
|4:43
|
|+2
|Michael Diggins makes two point layup (Teyvion Kirk assists)
|29-28
|4:15
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup
|31-28
|3:51
|
|Rob Howard turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)
|3:42
|
|Rob Howard blocks Lucas Williamson's two point jump shot
|3:40
|
|Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound
|3:37
|
|+3
|Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|34-28
|2:56
|
|Teyvion Kirk turnover (out of bounds)
|3:36
|
|TV timeout
|3:21
|
|Rayquawndis Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|3:19
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|3:10
|
|+3
|Marquise Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Cooper Kaifes assists)
|37-28
|2:56
|
|Teyvion Kirk turnover (out of bounds)
|2:44
|
|Aher Uguak offensive foul (Zion Griffin draws the foul)
|2:44
|
|Aher Uguak turnover
|2:29
|
|Maurice Commander misses two point jump shot
|2:27
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|2:17
|
|+2
|Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists)
|39-28
|1:57
|
|+3
|Michael Diggins makes three point jump shot (Zion Griffin assists)
|39-31
|1:34
|
|Marquise Kennedy misses two point jump shot
|1:32
|
|Zion Griffin defensive rebound
|1:25
|
|Zion Griffin turnover (traveling)
|1:07
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point jump shot
|41-31
|0:47
|
|Maurice Commander misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|0:28
|
|Cameron Krutwig offensive foul (Jamie Ahale draws the foul)
|0:28
|
|Cameron Krutwig turnover
|0:03
|
|+2
|Maurice Commander makes two point jump shot
|41-33
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:35
|
|Braelen Bridges turnover (bad pass) (Aher Uguak steals)
|19:11
|
|Michael Diggins shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|19:11
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:11
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:11
|
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|18:59
|
|Cameron Krutwig blocks Rayquawndis Mitchell's two point layup
|18:57
|
|Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|18:53
|
|Tate Hall turnover (lost ball)
|18:29
|
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot
|41-35
|18:12
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|18:10
|
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|17:56
|
|Braelen Bridges misses two point jump shot
|17:54
|
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|17:38
|
|Cameron Krutwig turnover (bad pass)
|17:20
|
|Braelen Bridges misses two point layup
|17:18
|
|Tom Welch defensive rebound
|17:12
|
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Aher Uguak assists)
|44-35
|16:58
|
|Maurice Commander misses two point jump shot
|16:56
|
|Aher Uguak defensive rebound
|16:46
|
|Tate Hall misses two point jump shot
|16:44
|
|Lucas Williamson offensive rebound
|16:38
|
|+3
|Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Aher Uguak assists)
|47-35
|16:12
|
|Michael Diggins misses two point jump shot
|16:10
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|16:02
|
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot
|50-35
|15:58
|
|Flames 30 second timeout
|15:58
|
|TV timeout
|15:54
|
|Teyvion Kirk turnover (lost ball) (Aher Uguak steals)
|15:48
|
|+2
|Braden Norris makes two point layup (Aher Uguak assists)
|52-35
|15:48
|
|TV timeout
|15:31
|
|+2
|Braelen Bridges makes two point layup (Teyvion Kirk assists)
|52-37
|15:19
|
|Tate Hall offensive foul (Zion Griffin draws the foul)
|15:19
|
|Tate Hall turnover
|15:07
|
|+2
|Zion Griffin makes two point jump shot (Teyvion Kirk assists)
|52-39
|14:45
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup
|14:43
|
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|14:30
|
|+2
|Teyvion Kirk makes two point jump shot
|52-41
|14:10
|
|Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot
|14:08
|
|Jamie Ahale defensive rebound
|13:58
|
|Teyvion Kirk misses two point jump shot
|13:56
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|13:52
|
|Braelen Bridges personal foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)
|13:38
|
|+2
|Keith Clemons makes two point layup (Marquise Kennedy assists)
|54-41
|13:27
|
|Jamie Ahale misses three point jump shot
|13:19
|
|Keith Clemons turnover (traveling)
|13:00
|
|+3
|Rob Howard makes three point jump shot (Teyvion Kirk assists)
|54-44
|12:39
|
|Rayquawndis Mitchell personal foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|12:28
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|12:26
|
|Rayquawndis Mitchell defensive rebound
|12:07
|
|+2
|Teyvion Kirk makes two point jump shot
|54-46
|11:44
|
|+2
|Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup
|56-46
|11:44
|
|Rayquawndis Mitchell shooting foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)
|11:44
|
|TV timeout
|11:44
|
|+1
|Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|57-46
|11:25
|
|+2
|Teyvion Kirk makes two point layup
|57-48
|11:25
|
|Cooper Kaifes shooting foul (Teyvion Kirk draws the foul)
|11:25
|
|Teyvion Kirk misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:25
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|11:12
|
|Rob Howard shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|11:12
|
|+1
|Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-48
|11:12
|
|+1
|Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-48
|10:49
|
|Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Teyvion Kirk draws the foul)
|10:48
|
|Teyvion Kirk turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Krutwig steals)
|10:24
|
|Aher Uguak misses two point layup
|10:22
|
|Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound
|10:21
|
|Rob Howard shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)
|10:21
|
|+1
|Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-48
|10:21
|
|+1
|Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-48
|10:04
|
|Zion Griffin misses three point jump shot
|10:02
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|9:52
|
|Aher Uguak misses three point jump shot
|9:50
|
|Michael Diggins defensive rebound
|9:36
|
|Braelen Bridges turnover (traveling)
|9:26
|
|Aher Uguak offensive foul (Michael Diggins draws the foul)
|9:26
|
|Aher Uguak turnover
|8:58
|
|+2
|Michael Diggins makes two point jump shot
|61-50
|8:40
|
|Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot
|8:38
|
|Michael Diggins defensive rebound
|8:26
|
|Braelen Bridges misses two point jump shot
|8:24
|
|Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound
|8:22
|
|Zion Griffin personal foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)
|8:22
|
|+1
|Tate Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-50
|8:22
|
|+1
|Tate Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-50
|8:22
|
|Tate Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:22
|
|Michael Diggins defensive rebound
|7:54
|
|Maurice Commander misses three point jump shot
|7:52
|
|Michael Diggins offensive rebound
|7:46
|
|Teyvion Kirk misses two point jump shot
|7:44
|
|Lucas Williamson defensive rebound
|7:34
|
|+2
|Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists)
|64-50
|7:12
|
|+3
|Maurice Commander makes three point jump shot (Teyvion Kirk assists)
|64-53
|6:52
|
|Zion Griffin personal foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)
|6:52
|
|TV timeout
|6:52
|
|+1
|Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-53
|6:52
|
|Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:52
|
|Braelen Bridges defensive rebound
|6:36
|
|Rayquawndis Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|6:34
|
|Tom Welch defensive rebound
|6:14
|
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Aher Uguak assists)
|68-53
|5:56
|
|Rayquawndis Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|5:54
|
|Tate Hall defensive rebound
|5:46
|
|Zion Griffin blocks Aher Uguak's two point layup
|5:44
|
|Maurice Commander defensive rebound
|5:27
|
|+2
|Teyvion Kirk makes two point jump shot
|68-55
|5:08
|
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|5:06
|
|Zion Griffin defensive rebound
|4:55
|
|Tom Welch shooting foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)
|4:55
|
|Braelen Bridges misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:32
|
|Maurice Commander personal foul (Cooper Kaifes draws the foul)
|4:55
|
|+1
|Braelen Bridges makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-56
|4:32