LOYCHI
ILLCHI

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
LOYCHI
Ramblers
41
ILLCHI
Flames
33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Cameron Krutwig vs. Rayquawndis Mitchell (Braden Norris gains possession)  
19:24 +3 Zion Griffin makes three point jump shot (Maurice Commander assists) 2-3
19:05   Braden Norris offensive foul  
19:05   Braden Norris turnover  
18:44   Braelen Bridges turnover (traveling)  
18:30 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup 4-3
17:56   Michael Diggins misses two point jump shot  
17:54   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
17:39   Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot  
17:14   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
17:05 +3 Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Cameron Krutwig assists) 7-3
16:34   Flames turnover (shot clock violation)  
16:16   Tate Hall misses three point jump shot  
16:14   Michael Diggins defensive rebound  
16:07   Michael Diggins misses two point layup  
16:05   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
16:02   Lucas Williamson turnover (bad pass)  
15:47   Rayquawndis Mitchell turnover (bad pass)  
15:47   TV timeout  
15:36   Braelen Bridges shooting foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)  
15:36   Tate Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:36   Tate Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:36   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
15:27   Keith Clemons misses two point jump shot  
15:25   Michael Diggins defensive rebound  
15:20   Teyvion Kirk misses two point jump shot  
15:18   Rob Howard offensive rebound  
15:12 +2 Teyvion Kirk makes two point jump shot (Rob Howard assists) 7-5
14:56 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 9-5
14:47   Teyvion Kirk misses three point jump shot  
14:40   Rob Howard personal foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
14:09   Teyvion Kirk offensive foul  
13:49   Aher Uguak misses two point layup  
13:20   Keith Clemons misses two point jump shot  
13:14   Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot  
13:12   Aher Uguak offensive rebound  
12:57 +2 Tom Welch makes two point layup (Aher Uguak assists) 13-8
12:40   Rob Howard misses two point jump shot  
12:38   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
12:21 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup 15-8
12:20 +1 Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-8
12:10   Tom Welch personal foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)  
12:04   Jamie Ahale misses three point jump shot  
12:02   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
11:54 +3 Tom Welch makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 19-8
11:31 +2 Michael Diggins makes two point layup (Braelen Bridges assists) 19-10
11:12   Zion Griffin personal foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)  
11:12   TV timeout  
11:03   Cooper Kaifes misses three point jump shot  
11:01   Michael Diggins defensive rebound  
10:52 +2 Michael Diggins makes two point layup 19-12
10:52   Cooper Kaifes shooting foul (Michael Diggins draws the foul)  
10:52   Michael Diggins misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:52   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
10:39   Teyvion Kirk personal foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
10:24 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 21-12
10:06   Cameron Krutwig personal foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)  
9:51 +2 Rayquawndis Mitchell makes two point jump shot (Michael Diggins assists) 21-14
9:33 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point hook shot 23-14
9:14 +2 Teyvion Kirk makes two point layup (Michael Diggins assists) 23-16
8:57   Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot  
8:55   Aher Uguak offensive rebound  
8:44   Baylor Hebb turnover (traveling)  
8:22 +3 Michael Diggins makes three point jump shot (Braelen Bridges assists) 23-19
8:00   Michael Diggins blocks Lucas Williamson's two point layup  
7:58   Zion Griffin defensive rebound  
7:52 +3 Zion Griffin makes three point jump shot (Michael Diggins assists) 23-22
7:20   Rayquawndis Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
7:51   TV timeout  
7:36 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup (Cameron Krutwig assists) 25-22
7:20   Rayquawndis Mitchell misses two point jump shot  
7:18   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
7:03   Michael Diggins blocks Tate Hall's two point layup  
7:01   Maurice Commander defensive rebound  
6:40 +2 Michael Diggins makes two point jump shot 25-24
6:13   Braden Norris turnover (traveling)  
5:47   Teyvion Kirk misses two point jump shot  
5:45   Cooper Kaifes defensive rebound  
5:38   Braelen Bridges personal foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
5:38 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-24
5:38 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-24
5:14 +2 Teyvion Kirk makes two point jump shot (Zion Griffin assists) 27-26
4:58 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists) 29-26
4:43 +2 Michael Diggins makes two point layup (Teyvion Kirk assists) 29-28
4:15 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup 31-28
3:51   Rob Howard turnover (lost ball) (Marquise Kennedy steals)  
3:42   Rob Howard blocks Lucas Williamson's two point jump shot  
3:40   Marquise Kennedy offensive rebound  
3:37 +3 Cooper Kaifes makes three point jump shot (Marquise Kennedy assists) 34-28
2:56   Teyvion Kirk turnover (out of bounds)  
3:36   TV timeout  
3:21   Rayquawndis Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
3:19   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
3:10 +3 Marquise Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Cooper Kaifes assists) 37-28
2:56   Teyvion Kirk turnover (out of bounds)  
2:44   Aher Uguak offensive foul (Zion Griffin draws the foul)  
2:44   Aher Uguak turnover  
2:29   Maurice Commander misses two point jump shot  
2:27   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
2:17 +2 Aher Uguak makes two point layup (Braden Norris assists) 39-28
1:57 +3 Michael Diggins makes three point jump shot (Zion Griffin assists) 39-31
1:34   Marquise Kennedy misses two point jump shot  
1:32   Zion Griffin defensive rebound  
1:25   Zion Griffin turnover (traveling)  
1:07 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point jump shot 41-31
0:47   Maurice Commander misses three point jump shot  
0:45   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
0:28   Cameron Krutwig offensive foul (Jamie Ahale draws the foul)  
0:28   Cameron Krutwig turnover  
0:03 +2 Maurice Commander makes two point jump shot 41-33
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
LOYCHI
Ramblers
36
ILLCHI
Flames
33

Time Team Play Score
19:35   Braelen Bridges turnover (bad pass) (Aher Uguak steals)  
19:11   Michael Diggins shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
19:11   Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:11   Cameron Krutwig misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:11   Braelen Bridges defensive rebound  
18:59   Cameron Krutwig blocks Rayquawndis Mitchell's two point layup  
18:57   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
18:53   Tate Hall turnover (lost ball)  
18:29 +2 Braelen Bridges makes two point jump shot 41-35
18:12   Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot  
18:10   Braelen Bridges defensive rebound  
17:56   Braelen Bridges misses two point jump shot  
17:54   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
17:38   Cameron Krutwig turnover (bad pass)  
17:20   Braelen Bridges misses two point layup  
17:18   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
17:12 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Aher Uguak assists) 44-35
16:58   Maurice Commander misses two point jump shot  
16:56   Aher Uguak defensive rebound  
16:46   Tate Hall misses two point jump shot  
16:44   Lucas Williamson offensive rebound  
16:38 +3 Lucas Williamson makes three point jump shot (Aher Uguak assists) 47-35
16:12   Michael Diggins misses two point jump shot  
16:10   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
16:02 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot 50-35
15:58   Flames 30 second timeout  
15:58   TV timeout  
15:54   Teyvion Kirk turnover (lost ball) (Aher Uguak steals)  
15:48 +2 Braden Norris makes two point layup (Aher Uguak assists) 52-35
15:48   TV timeout  
15:31 +2 Braelen Bridges makes two point layup (Teyvion Kirk assists) 52-37
15:19   Tate Hall offensive foul (Zion Griffin draws the foul)  
15:19   Tate Hall turnover  
15:07 +2 Zion Griffin makes two point jump shot (Teyvion Kirk assists) 52-39
14:45   Cameron Krutwig misses two point layup  
14:43   Braelen Bridges defensive rebound  
14:30 +2 Teyvion Kirk makes two point jump shot 52-41
14:10   Lucas Williamson misses three point jump shot  
14:08   Jamie Ahale defensive rebound  
13:58   Teyvion Kirk misses two point jump shot  
13:56   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
13:52   Braelen Bridges personal foul (Lucas Williamson draws the foul)  
13:38 +2 Keith Clemons makes two point layup (Marquise Kennedy assists) 54-41
13:27   Jamie Ahale misses three point jump shot  
13:19   Keith Clemons turnover (traveling)  
13:00 +3 Rob Howard makes three point jump shot (Teyvion Kirk assists) 54-44
12:39   Rayquawndis Mitchell personal foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)  
12:28   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
12:26   Rayquawndis Mitchell defensive rebound  
12:07 +2 Teyvion Kirk makes two point jump shot 54-46
11:44 +2 Marquise Kennedy makes two point layup 56-46
11:44   Rayquawndis Mitchell shooting foul (Marquise Kennedy draws the foul)  
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44 +1 Marquise Kennedy makes regular free throw 1 of 1 57-46
11:25 +2 Teyvion Kirk makes two point layup 57-48
11:25   Cooper Kaifes shooting foul (Teyvion Kirk draws the foul)  
11:25   Teyvion Kirk misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
11:25   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
11:12   Rob Howard shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
11:12 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-48
11:12 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 2 of 2 59-48
10:49   Marquise Kennedy personal foul (Teyvion Kirk draws the foul)  
10:48   Teyvion Kirk turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Krutwig steals)  
10:24   Aher Uguak misses two point layup  
10:22   Cameron Krutwig offensive rebound  
10:21   Rob Howard shooting foul (Cameron Krutwig draws the foul)  
10:21 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 1 of 2 60-48
10:21 +1 Cameron Krutwig makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-48
10:04   Zion Griffin misses three point jump shot  
10:02   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
9:52   Aher Uguak misses three point jump shot  
9:50   Michael Diggins defensive rebound  
9:36   Braelen Bridges turnover (traveling)  
9:26   Aher Uguak offensive foul (Michael Diggins draws the foul)  
9:26   Aher Uguak turnover  
8:58 +2 Michael Diggins makes two point jump shot 61-50
8:40   Cameron Krutwig misses two point jump shot  
8:38   Michael Diggins defensive rebound  
8:26   Braelen Bridges misses two point jump shot  
8:24   Cameron Krutwig defensive rebound  
8:22   Zion Griffin personal foul (Tate Hall draws the foul)  
8:22 +1 Tate Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-50
8:22 +1 Tate Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-50
8:22   Tate Hall misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:22   Michael Diggins defensive rebound  
7:54   Maurice Commander misses three point jump shot  
7:52   Michael Diggins offensive rebound  
7:46   Teyvion Kirk misses two point jump shot  
7:44   Lucas Williamson defensive rebound  
7:34 +2 Cameron Krutwig makes two point layup (Lucas Williamson assists) 64-50
7:12 +3 Maurice Commander makes three point jump shot (Teyvion Kirk assists) 64-53
6:52   Zion Griffin personal foul (Aher Uguak draws the foul)  
6:52   TV timeout  
6:52 +1 Aher Uguak makes regular free throw 1 of 2 65-53
6:52   Aher Uguak misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:52   Braelen Bridges defensive rebound  
6:36   Rayquawndis Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
6:34   Tom Welch defensive rebound  
6:14 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Aher Uguak assists) 68-53
5:56   Rayquawndis Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
5:54   Tate Hall defensive rebound  
5:46   Zion Griffin blocks Aher Uguak's two point layup  
5:44   Maurice Commander defensive rebound  
5:27 +2 Teyvion Kirk makes two point jump shot 68-55
5:08   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
5:06   Zion Griffin defensive rebound  
4:55   Tom Welch shooting foul (Braelen Bridges draws the foul)  
4:55   Braelen Bridges misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:32   Maurice Commander personal foul (Cooper Kaifes draws the foul)  
4:55 +1 Braelen Bridges makes regular free throw 2 of 2 68-56
4:32